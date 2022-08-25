Best Online Casinos: Top 10 Sites Worth Joining Right Now

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

After playing at over 100 casino sites during the last 15 years, I decided to write this article to share what I think are the best online casinos worth joining.

The sites on this list have a great selection of games to play, exclusive promotions, and most importantly, they will let you cash out.

So let's get right to it!

Here’s my list of the 10 best online casinos:

(The top 6 on this list are all open to players from the USA!)

Why did these sites make the top 10?

Carry on reading to find out!

1. BetUS

*Accepts US players!

First place on my list of the best online casinos is BetUS.

BetUS has been online since 1994 and is one of the few online casinos open to visitors from all US states.

They are fully licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission.

BetUS has a very clean and modern design. It’s easy to navigate, and everything loads fast.

They have a great selection of:

Table games (Roulette, Blackjack, etc.)

Slots

Video poker

Tournaments

Live dealer games

I enjoy the live dealer games on BetUS, which include roulette, blackjack, super 6, and baccarat.

On BetUS, you can also bet on sports, racing, and in-play betting. They are America's number 1 sportsbook, after all!

As an established site, BetUS works flawlessly across all platforms, including Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS.

The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate, and there’s also 24/7 customer service and support on call to help you if you get stuck.

The site also offers fast payouts and typically pays out within 48 hours, although some withdrawal methods have slower speeds.

Why join BetUS?

BetUS is my go-to casino these days. I love the clean design and always have fun on their live dealer games.

They have a good selection of slots and video poker games too.

BetUS also accept crypto!

If you’re looking for a trusted site to play some of your favorite casino games, then you should check out BetUS.

You can also get a 125% signup bonus when you sign up through the link below.

Click here to visit the official BetUS website and claim your 125% sign-up bonus today!

2. Bovada

*Accepts US Players!

Second place on my list of the best online casinos goes to Bovada.

Bovada is a well-known brand that launched in 2011.

They accept US players from every state except Delaware, Maryland, NJ, and NV. The site is currently unlicensed.

Bovada has over 300 casino games you can play, including:

Table games

Slots

Video poker

Special games like bingo, keno, thunder crash, and goal

Live dealer games

If you love live dealer games, you should check out Bovada, as they have a great selection.

As well as the casino on Bovada, you can bet on sports, horses, and even play poker.

Bovada was previously associated with the established brand Bodog, so its design, interface, and navigation are smooth and easy to use.

The site works flawlessly across all desktop and mobile platforms, and customer support is available 24/7 to help with any issues.

Bovada accepts all major payment methods, including VISA, Mastercard, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

Payout speeds are fast and typically take 24-48 hours once the withdrawals are approved.

The withdrawal times for some cryptocurrencies like Tether, Ethereum, and Bitcoin are just one hour.

And right now, Bovada is also offering a $3,000 signup bonus! Signup today, and they will match your deposit 100% up to $3000.

Click here to visit the official Bovada and claim your 100% signup bonus.

3. MyBookie

*Accepts US players!

Third place on my list of the best online casinos is MyBookie.

MyBookie was founded in 2014 and prides itself on offering quick payouts with 24/7 customer service.

They are better known for their sportsbook, where you can bet on sports, horse racing, and even in-play betting.

However, they also offer a great selection of more than 300 casino games, including blackjack that pays out 3:2 and even live dealers.

Licensed by the Curacao government, MyBookie is one of the most popular online casinos for US players.

The MyBookie website offers an excellent user experience and works great across all platforms.

One area where MyBookie excels is customer support; representatives are available 24/7, and you can contact them via email, phone, or live chat (for members only).

MyBookie specializes in fast, easy deposits and accepts MasterCard, Visa, Person2Person deposits, and cryptocurrencies.

They have low minimum deposit requirements of just $20 for crypto and $45 for cards and don’t charge transaction fees on deposits.

Payouts from MyBookie are the fastest if you use Bitcoin and are paid within 24 hours. However, bank wire and eCheck can take up to 5 to 10 business days.

MyBookie currently offers a 150% casino bonus worth up to $750! They also offer a 100% sign-up bonus when you deposit Bitcoin.

Click here to visit the MyBookie website and claim your 150% casino bonus!

4. EveryGame Casino

*Accepts US players!

Fourth place on my list of the best online casinos is EveryGame.

EveryGame Casino was launched in 1996 and is one of the most trusted online casinos.

Fully licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, EveryGame Casino is available for US players and players from around the world.

EveryGame Casino offers a combination of;

Sports betting

Poker

and casino games

The casino includes a selection of over 300 different table games, slots, video poker games, and specialty games.

EveryGame Casino is 100% browser-based and runs smoothly on all mobile platforms, including iOS, Android, and Windows 10 Mobile, so there’s no need to download an app.

Regarding support, professional and reliable staff who speak English and German are available via phone, email, and live chat 24/7.

They accept several payment methods, including American Express, Mastercard, Visa, Discover, Skrill, Skrill 1 Tap, Neteller, EcoPayz, and cryptocurrencies.

They don't charge fees on deposits.

The fastest payouts are for User2User transfers, which are instant, followed by crypto, which take 48 hours. Checks take five business days, and wire transfers take 10-15 business days.

EveryGame Casino currently offers a 125% welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 on your first casino deposit.

Click here to visit EveryGame Casino and claim your 125% bonus worth up to $1,000!

5. Red Dog Casino

*Accepts US players!

Fifth place on my list of the best online casinos is Red Dog Casino.

Red Dog Casino launched in 2019 and accepts all players in the US.

Unlike my top four picks, Red Dog Casino doesn’t have a sportsbook and is designed especially for casino game players.

The casino offers a wide range of games, including slots, poker, and table games.

They also have fun special games like ‘Banana Jones’.

RedDog

Banana Jones is a jungle-based game of snakes and ladders.

You roll the dice and move along the board.

If you land on a snake, you go back down the board until you reach the tail. If you land on a vine, you move up. And some lily pads pay out cash when you land on them.

You can play Banana Jones here.

Being much newer than the other casinos, Red Dog has a modern design, and the site is uncluttered and easy to navigate.

Whether you want poker, blackjack, or banana jones, navigating to the game you want is simple.

If you need assistance, you can email, call, or connect with customer support via live chat, and they will help you right away.

Red Dog Casino supports a wide range of banking options and doesn’t charge deposit fees for Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Neosurf, or Flexepin.

Red Dog Casino currently offers an impressive 225% welcome bonus.

I’d recommend checking out Red Dog. They have a nice selection of casino games, and their site is simple and easy to use.

Click here to visit Red Dog Casino and claim your 225% welcome bonus today!

6. Wild Casino

*Accepts US Players!

Sixth place on my list of the best online casinos is Wild Casino.

Wild Casino has been online since 2017 and is one of the most popular casinos among US players.

Licensed by the Panama Gaming Commission, Wild Casino offers a vast range of casino games to play, including:

Classic table games like blackjack and roulette

Slot games

Specials like: Space Invasion

Video poker

Live dealer casino

As you can see, Wild Casino has a lot to offer.

I especially like their Space Invasion game. It’s basically like Space Invaders, where you shoot down the invaders.

Each rocket will cost you money, but you will get a payout when you destroy a spaceship!

You can play Space Invasion on the Wild Casino website here.

Wild Casino has a simple and intuitive interface that makes finding casino games easy, and customer support is available 24/7.

They also have a solid selection of banking options and accept MasterCard, Visa, Bitcoin, Bank Wire, MoneyGram, Check by Mail, Ethereum, and more.

The fastest payout option is to use USD Coin, which is instant, followed by cryptos (48 hours) and checks (7 business days).

Wild Casino currently offers a generous 100% bonus for all new players worth up to $5,000. This is the largest welcome bonus package of any online casino on my list.

I had a great time playing at Wild Casino, they have some great games to play, and the design is very fresh.

I would recommend checking them out!

Click here to visit Wild Casino and claim your 100% welcome bonus worth up to $5,000!

7. Mr Green (Best for UK and EU players)

MrGreen

*Not available to US players.

Seventh place on my list of the best online casinos is Mr Green.

Mr Green is one of the most well-known online casinos in the UK, having been around since 2007.

This casino is available to UK and EU players, but US players aren’t allowed to sign up.

Mr Green currently offers over 225 exciting casino games, including;

Table games

Slots

Video Poker

Bingo

Huge jackpots

Game shows

Virtual racing

Live dealers

With such a wide variety of games, I genuinely believe Mr. Green is the best online casino for UK players.

They have one of the best selections of live dealers games for any online casino, which includes everything from roulette to live game shows.

MrGreen

They also have virtual racing and a bunch of exclusive games you will only find on Mr Green.

Mr Green works perfectly across all platforms, and all games have been certified for fairness, so you can expect a great playing experience.

Their mobile app works perfectly, so they’re great for playing on the go.

Customer support is available via live chat, phone or email 24/7.

For banking, you can use Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Neteller, Paysafecard, Skrill, Interac, and iDebit on Mr Lender, and deposits typically go through instantly.

Payouts are fast and typically take 1-4 days.

Mr Green has dozens of fun promotions and currently offers a 100% deposit bonus for new players.

If you’re a UK or EU player, you should check out Mr Green. You won’t regret it.

Click here to visit Mr Green and claim your 100% sign-up bonus today!

8. Casumo (Best for Canadian players)

Casumo

*Not available to US players.

Eighth place on my list of the best online casinos is Casumo.

Casumo is the best online casino for Canadians, but they also accept players from the UK and EU.

Casumo launched in 2012 and offers over 2000 games, including:

Table games

Slots

Jackpot games

Specials

Live dealers

Casumo's fantastic, colorful cartoonish theme makes the site easy to navigate and completely immersive.

Most games even have demo versions, so you can sign up and try them out for free before depositing.

If you need assistance, live chat is available 24/7, although there’s no phone support.

Casumo accepts various convenient banking options, including Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, Paysafe, and bank transfers.

Most deposits are free, but credit cards will incur a 2.5% fee.

Unfortunately, they don’t accept Bitcoin or crypto as a payment method.

New players on Casumo can sign up for a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500.

Casumo is a trustworthy online casino with a fantastic selection of games to play, so definitely check them out.

Click here to visit Casumo and claim your 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500!

9. PlayAmo (Best for Australian players)

PlayAmo

*Not available to US players.

Ninth place on my list of the best online casinos is PlayAmo.

This one is a great choice if you come from the land down under.

PlayAmo launched in 2016 and now has more than 2,000 online casino games to play, including;

Table games

Slots

Scratch cards

Bitcoin games

Live dealer games

Australian players are in for a treat when they join PlayAmo because the range of live games is fantastic.

There’s everything from live dealer blackjack to game shows like Crazy Time.

Unfortunately, players in the US and UK can’t join PlayAmo, but it is open to most other countries worldwide, including Ireland, Germany, and Canada.

Despite having a huge selection of slot games, PlayAmo’s site is intuitively designed and easy to navigate.

The games come from top-notch software providers, so you can expect high quality and outstanding performance whether you play on a desktop or mobile.

Connecting with customer support through live chat means getting help immediately if you need it.

When it comes to banking, PlayAmo offers a diverse range of options, including Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Neosurf, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Tether.

Withdrawals are fast, and they offer new players a 100% deposit bonus of up to $100. So if you deposit $100, you get to play with $200.

PlayAmo is one of the best casinos online for Australian players and worth checking out.

Click here to visit PlayAmo and claim your 100% deposit bonus worth up to $100!

10. Bitstarz (Best Bitcoin and Crypto casino)

Bitstarz

*Not available to US or UK players.

Tenth place on our list of the best online casinos goes to Bitstarz.

Bitstarz is the best online crypto casino, with an average cashout time of just 9 minutes and 8 seconds.

Unfortunately, they don’t accept players from the US or UK, but most of the rest of the world can join.

While almost all the best online casinos accept Bitcoin, BitStarz is the only casino built exclusively for crypto.

It launched in 2014 and currently offers a whopping 4,102 different casino games, including:

Table games

Slots

Jackpots

Live casino games

They’re constantly adding new games, with 7 added in the past week alone.

And they have lots of exclusives which are super fun like ‘Crash’.

Bitstarz

Crash is a game where a rocket gets launched into space and could crash anytime, and you have to decide when to bail out.

The longer you hold on, the more you will win, but if the rocket crashes before you bail out, you win nothing.

You can play Crash on the official Bitstarz website here.

The BitStarz site is easy to navigate and looks cool too.

Live chat customer support is available 24/7, should you need it.

BitStarz currently offers a 100% first deposit bonus worth up to $400, which comes with 180 free spins.

If you’re looking for a crypto casino you can trust, you should check out Bitstarz because they pay out fast and have a fun selection of games to play.

Click here to visit Bitstarz and claim your 100% deposit bonus and 180 free spins!

Best Online Casinos: Recap

That’s it. We’ve come to the end of my list of the best online casinos. I hope you found it helpful.

If you’re in the US, I would 100% recommend joining BetUS here.

They have a fantastic site with a massive selection of casino games to play, fast payouts, and a 125% sign-up bonus.

Disclaimer: The sites on this list are for 18+ only. Please check local gambling laws before signing up for any sites on this list of the best online casinos. Should you feel you have a gambling problem, please check out the following resources for help: