Best Online Casinos and Casino Sites for Real Money Games in 2022

Best Online Casinos

1. Ignition - Best Online Casino Overall

Paradise Media

Good variety of games

150% crypto welcome offer

Referral program

Ignition Casino is one of those online gambling sites with a huge fan base from its solid reputation. This site will impress both new and regular players alike with a vast collection of games to choose from.

Site navigation is smooth with an exceptionally easy-to-use mobile site that will favor players on the go. The mobile site is optimized for smartphone use, and you can enjoy nearly all the games offered on the desktop site, an unfortunate rarity for online casinos.

The games library at Ignition comes from reputable gaming software developers such as Real Time Gaming, Rival, and Revolver Gaming.

What really stood out for us was the variety of video poker games with 17 varieties that will really entertain.

Making your first deposit at Ignition earns you a 100% match bonus up to $1000 and 150% up to $1500 when using Bitcoin. The 25x playthrough conditions are also some of the lowest around.

Click here to visit the Ignition casino website

2. Red Dog - Best Online Casino for Mobile

Paradise Media

Excellent mobile casino

Generous 235% welcome deposit match bonus

A 24/7 bonus is available

Red Dog casino has a desktop site that is easy to navigate as the vital functions are prominently displayed and the games are neatly arranged.

That said, the mobile site at Red Dog casino probably gives the best mobile user experience among our best online casinos. The graphics are sharp, the site loads quickly, and we got a seamless gaming experience that had little difference from the desktop version.

The welcome bonus at this casino stands at 235% match of the first deposit for all new players . Regular players enjoy the 24/7 deposit bonus that matches your deposits.

If you’re somebody that likes moving smaller chunks of money though, we found their minimum $150 deposit back to credit cards, bank accounts, and Bitcoin to be a bit excessive.

Click here to claim the best Red Dog Casino bonus

3. Slots.lv - Best Online Casino for Slots

Paradise Media

Bitcoin payouts within 24 hours

50+ progressive jackpot slots to choose from

No live casino games

It’s quite appropriate that with the name Slots.lv you can find over 400 online slots whether you fancy classic Vegas-style slots, video slots, or 3D slots with multi-tiered bonus levels.

If you’re looking for a big potential payout there are multiple progressive jackpot slots here too, with some paying in the six and seven-figure range.

You’ll also be able to play most of them lag-free with their HTML5 smartphone-optimized mobile site, a godsend for those interested in playing casino games but leaving the computers at the office.

The welcome bonus at Slots.lv starts at a 200% match for fiat and 300% for Bitcoin users . Not enough? They’ll tack on 100% (fiat) and 150% (crypto) over the next eight deposits.

Another part of the bonus appeal is that with 35x wagering requirements it's quite reasonable - even though they could’ve jacked it up to 50x (like some sites we won’t mention) to really stunt the earning potential.

We’d like to see more live dealer games here, but if you’re a pure slot player this is hard to beat.

Click here to visit Slots.lv

4. Slots Empire - Best Online Casino for Progressive Jackpots

Paradise Media

Seven-figure progressive jackpot

Five reloads on the deposit bonus

Great slot selection

The welcome bonus at Slots Empire is quite generous. In fact, the 245% match on your first deposit is better than most online real money casinos - and you can claim it five times.

It doesn’t end there though as this site offers an insane 24/7 reload bonus, redeemable any time and paying out at 100% for $30, 120% for $75, or 150% for $150.

This isn’t just a shtick though to get you online to leave you high and dry games-wise. The 200+ casino games to choose from, admittedly slot-heavy, are from top developers like RTG and Visionary Gaming.

We found the desktop site for Slots Empire quite simple. The gladiator theme is quite intriguing, and vital functions are placed strategically as easy to use. This is a no-nonsense casino.

Withdrawals are especially easy for VIP members who enjoy instant payouts using certain methods such as Neosurf cards and Bitcoin.

If we had one complaint it would be that the table game menu is subpar, so if you’re primarily a blackjack, roulette, or baccarat player you may want to scroll down to greener pastures.

Click here to view the best Slots Empire bonuses

5. Super Slots - Best Online Casino for Crypto Bonuses

Paradise Media

Vast crypto acceptance

Fast payouts

100% crypto welcome bonus

Super Slots online casino boasts the widest selection of banking methods to choose from as it accepts several cryptocurrencies, which many of you might not typically find useful for real money online casinos.

We loved that we could deposit using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Chainlink, Cardano, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, Tether, or USD Coin.

The kicker? Unlike other top online casinos that reward just Bitcoin deposits, you can get a 400% deposit match bonus here on any of their accepted coins - a full 150% more than fiat depositors.

One added benefit to crypto is that cashouts take less than 48 hours, which is pretty quick compared to bank transfers or checks which could take up to 15 business days.

The range of real money casino games provided is concentrated heavily on slots, with over 170 slot games on offer. We also really loved the live casino and its many blackjack varieties.

In the end, the only problems we had were small navigational issues - the site plays much better when zoomed out in the browser, though this could have been specific to our particular rig.

Click here to visit the Super Slots website

6. Las Atlantis - Most Generous Welcome Bonus of Any Online Casino

Paradise Media

Multi-tier welcome bonus package

Low $10 minimum deposit

Beautiful interface

Las Atlantis is a relatively new entry into the list of popular online casinos, and even though it has only been online since 2020 they’ve got a great reputation for quick live chat customer service.

One thing we liked was that the entire casino games library at Las Atlantis can be played on the go on their optimized website, which we found stood up to any other mobile site we’ve tried.

What really stood out to us though was the five-tiered welcome bonus that can top out at a mind-blowing $14,000 for players so inclined to take up the challenge.

As slot players, we also appreciated their (up to) 165% slots bonus that got us up and running and firing through their big menu of 200+ one-armed bandits.

Paying on this gambling site is simple as various payment methods are accepted, including cryptocurrencies, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers.

The minimum deposit is quite low at $10 if you’re using Neosurf, making it affordable even for low-budget players, though if you’re a high roller the $2500 maximum single cashout is a bit low for our tastes.

Claim the best Las Atlantis bonuses

7. Cafe Casino - Best Customer Service of any Online Casino

Paradise Media

24/7 customer service

Games from leading providers

A generous referral bonus

Exciting themes

Cafe Casino is a great place to find a little diversity in online gambling sites.

Like most casinos, slots take up the biggest percentage of games available but there are plenty of other casino games at Cafe Casino, especially their specialty games.

We had fun playing Tiki Treasure, Sudoku Box Game, and European Bingo though you’ll find 15 more unique titles to choose from. There are also table games and several variants of video poker to enjoy at this site, making it optimal for people looking for new fun.

They also had one of the biggest blackjack tournaments we’ve seen (with $5000 in prizes), which promises well for future competitions among your fellow gamblers.

Players who use cryptocurrencies can also earn a bonus of 350% on top of the regular 250% fiat match - and the $100 refer a friend system is one of the best in the business.

Do keep an eye out though for their slightly high 40x playthrough on the welcome bonus.

Get started at Cafe Casino

8. Wild Casino - Best Online Casino for Fast Payouts

Paradise Media

Fast crypto payouts

A weekly reload bonus is available

Lucrative welcome bonus

Wild Casino accepts various payment methods including multiple cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Dogecoin. We found the withdrawals using cryptocurrencies in this online casino to be super quick, taking as little as 12 hours to be approved.

As always, new players are welcomed with a hefty 100% match package on their first three deposits with a 40x playthrough minimum, while the crypto version comes in a bit higher with 45x being the requirement.

Regular players also enjoy weekly bonuses when they refill their accounts and enjoy other promotions such as their Wild Weekend bonus and Slot Stampede.

The selection of games at Wild Casino is entertaining enough to attract new players and keep regular punters. There are plenty of slot games, most of which come from Nucleus Gaming and are 3D including baccarat, blackjack, roulette, craps, and poker for players to enjoy.

All this said we would have liked to see some live chat support as email is usually the slowest form of customer service in the industry.

Click here to find the best Wild Casino bonuses

9. El Royale - Best Online Casino for High Rollers

Paradise Media

Games from leading providers

Deposit bonuses include free spins

Special bonuses for new games

El Royale Casino mainly caters to high rollers by giving large bonuses on bigger deposits.

First-time players receive a 250% match on their first deposit , and the total welcome package maxes out at $12,500. They’ll also throw in free spins to use on selected slot machines.

When you try out some selected new games at this online casino site, you can be handed a new game bonus that could come with free spins depending on which. So if you’re a fan of trying out new slots this is a great shout.

There are plenty of slots and other games at El Royale, including video poker, table games, digital bingo, and scratchcards.

The games available on the desktop site for this casino are available on the smartphone-optimized mobile gaming site, a great option for casino experiences on the move.

Get started at El Royale today

10. 7Bit Casino - Best Crypto Online Casino

Paradise Media

Huge selection of games

Great rewards for crypto depositors

Weekly races for cash and spins

We set out to judge all of our top online casinos by game variety. Many offered hundreds and hundreds of games but how many can claim to host over 1,300?

Yes, at 7BitCasino you’ll have access to virtually the entire internet’s casino games catalog from 29 different providers, featuring many exclusive games, and even some BTC games as well.

There are over 1000 slots here so if you’re a slot machine lover this is one-stop shopping. That said, there’s a very respectable table game offering that almost had our scrolling hand worn out to get to the bottom of the list.

They’re definitely a crypto-forward casino (BTC, ETH, Doge, Litecoin) but credit cards and e-wallets are also accepted. The low min deposit/withdrawals make this a great site for players of all bankrolls.

The daily slot tournaments/races were also tons of fun, and the welcome race is something we haven’t seen at too many online casinos.

That said, we do wish that the free spin wins appeared as cash in the account without having to wager additional funds to release them.

How Do We Select the Top Casino Sites Online?

Bonus Offers:

In such a crowded space, online casinos continually develop innovative strategies to bring new customers through the door and keep the existing ones happy.

Bonus offers are an effective way of achieving this, so you’ll find all sorts of sign-up bonuses for new customers and other types of bonus offers like reload bonuses or new online casino games tournaments.

Although they are presented as great deals, some may not be as attractive as the casinos claim. Wagering requirements attached to some bonuses at times bring little or no value to the players - which is why we’re going to bring you only the best.

Payment Flexibility:

Depositing your stake and getting your winnings with ease is a crucial aspect every player looks for in any best online casino.

We look into the payment and withdrawal methods allowed by each casino site, the speed of payouts, and the terms attached to them. The best online casinos must accept a broad range of credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

They should also make it possible to withdraw wins quickly and hassle-free.

Variety of Games and Providers:

An exciting and large pool of online casino games is a crucial factor for any online gambling site. In addition to having attractive perks, a wide variety of casino games keeps you hooked. Casino sites with little variety, although they could have fantastic offers, simply do not sustain interest.

Only the best online casino game developers can strike the balance of engagement and simplicity. In our list, we look at the developers behind the games and the specific elements which make any game exciting to players.

Navigation and Mobile Compatibility:

For a great mobile experience, online gambling sites need to have their games optimized for smartphone use. What percentage of their games collection is available for mobile users is a factor we also consider when ranking our top online casino sites.

We also look at the main desktop sites for each online casino and see how appealing and easy it is for players to use their real money casino games .

Best Online Casino Websites - FAQ

What Is the Most Popular Game at Online Casinos?

Slot games are the most played real money games. Slots make up the bulk of the games available at most real money online casinos, often three-quarters or more of the entire games library.

Also, when it comes to bonuses, slots have more lenient playthrough conditions compared to other games. In loyalty programs, online slots contribute more points on average than other casino games.

Because of these reasons, slot games are more attractive to players. Other games such as scratchcards are also quite popular, especially when players are looking for a quick game.

What Game Is the Easiest To Win at Online Casinos?

Blackjack. The odds of winning in a blackjack game are significantly higher if you are going against a dealer rather than a machine. To win in a blackjack game , you need cards with the highest possible sum without exceeding 21.

Much like other gambling online, blackjack is a game of chance but it could earn you handsome rewards with the right strategies.

There is plenty of information on how to win in blackjack all over the internet by taking advantage of strategies from seasoned players and practicing regularly in demo games.

Can I Win Real Money Using Casino Bonuses?

Yes, you can. Most online casinos offer incentives to new and regular players alike in bonuses and free spins. Cash bonuses offered in online casinos are tied mostly to the size of the deposit you make as a first-time player or as a regular player funding your account weekly.

However, playthrough conditions are attached to these bonuses specifying the number of times you are required to use the bonus before getting to cash out. Some bonuses also come with an expiration date and can only be used within a set number of days.

On the other hand, other casinos are pretty straightforward and have little or no attachments to their bonuses. You get to withdraw your earnings as soon as you win them as long as you meet the withdrawal requirements.

How Often Can I Withdraw from an Online Casino Gambling Site?

It depends on personal choice. There are no set dates when you should withdraw. Most online casinos have minimum withdrawal limits you have to meet before taking out funds from your account.

As soon as you hit the minimum withdrawal, you can have your money sent to you using the payment method of your choice. You can also choose to wait to build up to your desired amount, and the casino will hold your money in your account.

Are Live Dealer Games at Online Casinos Any Good?

Yes. If you play live dealer games at a casino backed by a reputable software developer, the experience is unmatched.

Casino sites such as Super Slots and Red Dog have a live casino section that works seamlessly and gives you a Las Vegas casino feel.

To enjoy live casinos, you should look at the backers of the live section, with Evolution Gaming and Visionary iGaming being the leading developers of live casino sites.

So, What Are the Best Casinos Online for Real Money?

Online gambling is a very popular market around the world. After a detailed overview of the online casinos, we have managed to come up with a list of the best of them.

Our top choice is Ignition , while Red Dog came a close second. All in all, no matter which online casino you decide to use from our list, you will be in for a treat.

Whatever you do, do make sure to have fun and gamble responsibly.

