Best Online Casinos in Canada: Reviewing the Top 20 CA Casino Sites Online

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

The best online casinos in Canada have got the best games, the most exciting bonus offers for Canadian players, and they're 100% safe and legit.

Our team of iGaming experts have been hard at work updating and expanding their list of the best CA online casinos that are available right now. We applied a set of criteria that all online casino sites had to meet in order to make the list.

If a casino came up short? It didn't make the cut.

And while Jackpot City Casino is our absolute top pick, we've got at least 20 online gambling sites for you to take a look at today.

Let’s get right to it.

Best Online Casinos in Canada

1. Jackpot City - Best Canadian Online Casino Overall

Jackpot City

Pros:

C$1,600 welcome bonus

20+ years of experience

Fast withdrawals

24/7 customer support

Over 500 games

Life-changing jackpots

Excellent mobile app

Cons:

Can’t play demo games as a guest

Jackpot City has been around for over 20 years. During that time, it’s paid out millions in jackpots, added a high-quality mobile app - and essentially given its customers the all-star treatment that makes iGaming so much fun.

Today, it continues to excel, and it’s our best Canadian online casino overall. Let’s see why.

Casino Games: 5/5

One of the reasons Jackpot City is so popular as an online casino in Canada is because it’s home to some of the world’s biggest-paying jackpot games.

These include Mega Moolah, which has a C$1,000,000 minimum jackpot win, and Wheel of Wishes, which has a current jackpot of over C$14,000,000.

As well as progressive jackpots and online slots, you can also play all the classic table games, as well as live dealer games and bingo games.

In total, there are around 500+ games here.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Another reason Jackpot City is so popular is its generous welcome bonus. As it stands, new players can claim a C$1,600 welcome offer that covers your first four deposits. Each deposit bonus is a C$400 matched offer, but it’s up to you whether to opt-in to all four.

Wagering requirements are a tad steep but you do at least get a few days to play through them.

Other than that, the main focus at Jackpot City when it comes to boosting your bankroll is on the jackpot games.

However, there are daily and weekly specials that change frequently, as well as a loyalty program that rewards you over the long term.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

Jackpot City pretty much covers all the bases when it comes to Canadian payment methods. The likes of Interac, EcoPayz, InstaDebit, and PaySafeCard are all here, and you can also pay via iDebit, electronic checks, and - of course - VISA and MasterCard.

Occasionally, Jackpot City will request the ID of a new player before a withdrawal can be made for the first time.

Reputation: 5/5

Jackpot City is one of the most reputable Canadian online casinos today. It was launched in 1998 and has an unblemished record.

It has consistently paid out huge sums of money to players, and it’s known for its reliable service.

It’s owned and operated by Baytree Ltd. and has a Kahnawake Gaming license.

Misc: 4.9/5

It’s well worth mentioning that Jackpot City has a mobile app available, which makes playing online casino games on the move so much fun. It’s responsively designed, and there’s also a section on the website specifically for mobile games.

Ready to get started at the best online casino site in Canada? Click here to join Jackpot City today .

2. Spin Casino - Best Slots of all Canadian Casinos Online

Spin Casino

Pros:

C$1,000 welcome bonus

400+ slot games

Daily jackpot winners

15 payment methods

Cons:

Not many specialty games

If you love slots and you live in Canada, you might want to give Spin Casino a spin.

Here, you’ll find the best online slots here (a total of 400+!), including mega jackpots like Cash ’N’ Riches Megaways, while Spin Casino are constantly updating their library with the latest and greatest games.

Casino Games: 5/5

Slots give you the best chances of winning, which is what makes playing at Spin Casino so attractive for so many players.

The likes of Cash ’N’ Riches Megaways, Mega Moolah, and Major Millions are all about the jackpots, but there are also classic titles and popular slot games here as well, such as Starburst and 11 Coins of Fire.

That said, Spin Casino isn’t just about the slots. There’s also a great selection of live dealer games provided by Evolution here, while a separate “Vegas” section gives you the chance to choose from even more high-quality games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Spin Casino has a similar welcome bonus to our top pick, Jackpot City. But because Jackpot City’s offer is more generous in how much you can double your deposit, we have to knock half a point off Spin Casino on this front.

The Spin Casino welcome offer is an up-to C$1,000 package that’s spread across your first three deposits. Your first deposit is worth C$400, while your second and third deposits are worth C$300 each.

Other than that, the best way to take advantage of offers at Spin Casino is by entering the 8-tiered loyalty club. As you move up the tiers, you’ll be rewarded with exciting perks and prizes.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Spin Casino accepts 15 payment methods, many of which are popular with Canadian players.

Ways you can fund your account include Interac, PaySafeCard, NeoSurf, iDebit, VISA, and MasterCard.

Once you’ve requested a withdrawal, you might have to wait until 24 hours have passed, at which point your money will be released from a pending period and the withdrawal will be processed.

Reputation: 5/5

Spin Casino has a reputation for paying out millions in jackpot winnings. It’s reliable, SSL-secured, and we had zero issues playing games here (and requesting withdrawals).

And while Spin Casino was launched a little bit later than our top pick, Jackpot City, it still has over 20 years of experience and a high trust rating. It’s also fully licensed.

Misc: 4.8/5

Spin Casino works excellently on mobile. We also found the customer support here to be fantastic, and demo games are available.

Want to play the best slots in Canada? Click here to sign up to Spin Casino today .

3. Red Dog Casino - Best New Canadian Casino Online

Red Dog Casino

Pros:

225% welcome bonus

200+ games

Daily reload bonuses

Stylish web design

Cryptos accepted

Cons:

$150 minimum withdrawal

Red Dog Casino is a stylish new casino site aimed at Canadian players. It gets you started in the best possible way with a 225% welcome bonus and then treats you to regular reload bonuses that bump up your deposits all week long.

Casino Games: 4/5

Red Dog Casino has a tight selection of just over 200 real money games . These include the usual - slots, blackjack, roulette, and video poker variants - as well as a handful of more niche games like scratch cards and board games.

There are also over 10 live casino games, although you can’t see them as a guest.

And while 200+ isn’t the biggest selection of games we’ve seen, they’re all provided by RealTime Gaming, which guarantees smooth gameplay and epic payout potential.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

New players at Red Dog Casino can get started with a 225% welcome bonus . As part of this deal, you also get 35 free spins.

However, not all games are eligible for the welcome offer, so this is something to check before you claim it.

Then, as a regular player, you can claim a reload bonus each time you deposit either $30, $75 or $150. This is a 24/7 bonus, which means it’s available at any time.

Payment Methods: 4/5

As a new casino site, it’s no surprise that Red Dog Casino lets Canadians pay with cryptocurrency. The likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are accepted, and withdrawals are typically processed within minutes.

If you’re playing with Canadian dollars, you can deposit and withdraw using VISA, MasterCard, PayID, bank transfer, and NeoSurf, but withdrawals will take around 8 hours.

It’s also worth mentioning that if you make a NeoSurf or Bitcoin deposit and then claim a reload bonus, Red Dog will add on a little extra on top of the regular promo.

The minimum $150 withdrawal, however, is sure to frustrate some players.

Reputation: 4.7/5

Because Red Dog Casino is so new, it doesn’t have a strong reputation like some other sites just yet.

On the flip side, it’s owned by a reputable company, it’s fully licensed to operate in Canada, and it already has plenty of positive customer reviews.

The fact that its games are provided by RT Gaming is another major seal of approval.

Misc: 4.5/5

Red Dog is constantly innovating with their bonuses. You can spin the bonus wheel to win cash prizes or free spins, and indeed free spins are handed out on the regular here.

And as we mentioned earlier, this is a stylish online casino that’s easy to use.

Click here to join Red Dog Casino today .

4. BitStarz - Best Online Casino in Canada for Crypto Players

BitStarz Casino

Pros:

Up-to 5 BTC casino bonus

25 free spins no deposit offer

3,800+ games

8 cryptos accepted

Cons:

Not the best choice if you don’t use cryptos

Looking to play casino games with cryptocurrencies?

BitStarz is one of the best Bitcoin casino sites that lets you play over 3,800 games . You also get to choose your own welcome bonus and benefit from state-of-the-art software that ensures slick iGaming action and huge jackpots.

Casino Games: 5/5

BitStarz has more choices than most other online casinos when it comes to game selection. Here, you can play thousands of slots, as well as hundreds of classic table games.

There’s a separate section for the live casino games, where the maximum stake exceeds $15,000 on some tables.

BitStarz is also adding new games all the time and has a blog that explains the rules behind their latest picks.

And if you’re not sure which game to choose? There’s a “Feeling Lucky?” tab that chooses games at random for you.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

BitStarz is unusual among the top Canadian online casinos in that there’s a no deposit bonus to get you started. This entitles you to 25 free spins, but the catch is that you’ll need to make a first deposit before you can withdraw any winnings.

Alternatively, you can claim an up to 5 BTC welcome bonus that covers your first four deposits, or you can opt-in from the get-go to the VIP club. If you do this, you can grab a 125% up to 1 BTC VIP welcome bonus instead, which also nets you 100 free spins.

Regular players can then take advantage of 25% cashback each weekend, as well as free spins every Wednesday. Exactly how many spins you get depends on how much you deposit.

Payment methods: 4/5

It will no doubt frustrate some Canadians that Bitstarz is a cryptocurrency casino.

But if you’re a crypto gambler, your options are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Tron.

Even better, all crypto withdrawals are processed instantly and are even safer than “traditional” withdrawal methods.

Reputation: 5/5

BitStarz was one of the world’s first crypto casinos when it arrived on the iGaming scene in 2014.

Since then, it’s stood out for its innovations, bonuses, and staggering game library. It’s also owned and operated by Dama N.V., who run a number of other reliable and trustworthy online casinos.

We therefore rate BitStarz highly on this front.

Misc: 4.4/5

BitStarz is popular with players who enjoy competing in slots tournaments. If you find yourself in the top 10 by the end of the week, you’ll be entitled to a slice of the $5,000 prize pool, as well as a share of the 5,000 free spins.

Ready to play Bitcoin casino games? Click here to get started at BitStarz .

5. PlayOjo - Canadian Online Casino with a No Wagering Bonus

Play OJO

Pros:

50 free spins for new players

No wagering requirements on all bonuses

2,000+ games

World-famous iGaming brand

Cons:

No free games

PlayOjo is unique among our top Canadian casino sites due to its no wagering bonuses.

Essentially, you can claim and use all their promos - including the welcome bonus - and take home any winnings without having to meet any rollover requirements!

Online Games: 4.8/5

PlayOjo currently boasts just over 2,100 games on its roster. For Canadians, this includes over a thousand video slots, a great selection of card games, as well as dozens of roulette variants.

Sadly, bingo is missing from the Canadian version of PlayOjo. But you can still play a few specialty games, such as scratch cards and game shows.

You can also play a few jackpot games, with PlayOjo’s daily jackpot amount often exceeding $5,000,000.

We also like the fact that when you hover over a game, PlayOjo shows you what the biggest win ever was, as well as how many times the game was played in the last 6 hours.

Casino bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

PlayOjo certainly gets the thumbs up from us for the fact that all of its bonuses come with zero wagering requirements - and zero maximum wins.

However, something to bear in mind is that there are no deposit welcome bonuses here. Instead, the welcome offer consists of 50 free spins .

Then, as a regular player, you can earn “Kickers,” which are basically PlayOjo loyalty points. The catch is that the Kickers only last for 24 hours, which means you’ll need to play a few times over the course of a day to win as many prizes as possible.

You can also spin the PlayOjo Bonus Wheel for free spins.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

PlayOjo accepts 9 payment methods: Interac, VISA, MasterCard, EcoPayz, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, ecoVoucher, AstroPay, and Jeton.

When you make a withdrawal for the first time, you will need to upload a document that verifies your identity. There are no minimum withdrawal limits, but included in the T&Cs is PlayOjo’s right to send a check if you request a withdrawal of less than C$5.

Withdrawal times, meanwhile, generally fall in the 8 hours ballpark.

Reputation: 5/5

PlayOjo is available in Canada, as well as throughout the world. It’s easily one of the most recognisable iGaming brands on the planet, and we have zero concerns on this front.

Misc: 4/5

One of the downsides is that there are no demo games available here. However, the minimum stake is less than C$1, while high rollers are also welcome, with some table games accepting C$15,000+ stakes.

Looking to get started with a no-wagering welcome bonus? Click here to grab it at PlayOjo .

Runners-up:

Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Top Canadian Online Casinos

Online Casino Games: The first benchmark we applied was game selection. All these online casino sites offer games that are provided by world-class iGaming developers, and they all offer a wide variety of games - from slots to video poker - so that there's something for everyone.

Casino Bonuses and Promotions: We firmly believe that the measure of the best online casinos are the bonuses they offer. To this end, we added online casinos that are generous with their offers in terms of the size of their bonuses, their regularity, and the ease with which you can claim them.

Payment Methods: Next, we understand how important it is to the overall user experience that online casinos in Canada offer your preferred payment method. We added online casinos that offer a range of banking options, but which also try to get your withdrawals to you as soon as they can.

Reputation: For us, reputation is a huge indicator of how safe and legit a Canadian online casino is. We therefore researched and verified the ownership and licensing situation of all our Canadian online casino sites.

Best Online Casinos in Canada: FAQ

What Is the Most Trusted Online Casino in Canada?

Jackpot City is the most trusted online casino in Canada as it opened its doors to the players more than two decades ago, but all the sites we’ve listed here are legit and trustworthy.

Are Canadian Casino Sites Safe?

Yes, Canadian online casinos that are fully licensed and therefore held in check by gaming authorities are safe to use. Unlicensed online casinos may be safe too, but you're taking a greater risk with your money because such online casinos in Canada aren't regulated.

Are Online Canadian Casinos Rigged?

No, legit online casinos that are fully licensed aren't rigged. This is because they use algorithms, such as Random Number Generator, to determine a totally random outcome of their game.

What's more, licensed online casinos are monitored by gaming authorities to ensure they continually meet the standard, lawful iGaming practices.

What are the Best Online Casino Games at Canadian Online Casinos?

Everyone has a different preference when it comes to casino games and online casino gambling. But some of the most popular games include online slots, blackjack, roulette, and live dealer casino games.

Video poker and online poker are popular too, as are progressive jackpot slots.

Is Betting Available at CA Online Casinos?

Sports betting is available at some Canadian online casinos, including CloudBet , Royal Panda and Leo Vegas . If you’re interested in betting on sports, check out our roundup of the best sports betting sites .

How Do I Choose the Top Canadian Casino Sites for Me?

When selecting the top online casinos in Canada, it always helps to start by reading review guides like this one. Such guides outline the best online casino sites that you can join, and point out a number of key attributes, such as game selection and bonuses.

Then, you can create a shortlist of the Canada online casinos that stand out to you, before taking a closer look.

Since the best online gambling sites have a few things in common, some things to look out for include the customer service (is it 24/7?), the user interface (is the website easy to navigate?), and the payment methods (is your preferred method available?).

How to Get Started at a Canadian Online Casino?

Below, we’ve outlined the steps for our top-rated CA casino, Jackpot City:

1. Click “Sign-Up”

You’ll find the yellow “ sign-up ” button at the top right of the homepage.

2. Fill in the Three Forms

Three forms then appear (all on the same page).

The first form asks for your home country, password, email address, and telephone number.

The second form requires some personal information, such as your full name and gender, while the third form asks for your full billing address.

3. Agree to the Terms and Conditions

At the end of the third form are three boxes. It’s up to you whether or not you wish to opt-in to receiving notifications, or if you want the website to remember your login details, but you must confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions before your account is live.

4. Claim the Bonus and Start Playing Casino Games!

Pretty easy, huh? If you decide to claim a welcome bonus, go for it, make a deposit, and you’re all ready to play your favorite games at Jackpot City .

So, What Are the Best Online Casinos in Canada?

We reviewed the best Canadian online casinos that Canadian players can sign-up to today. All our top online casinos are home to a good selection of games, frequent offers, and they're safe and secure to deposit your money at.

Jackpot City is our favorite Canadian online casino site overall, thanks to a bumper C$1,600 welcome bonus and a selection of mega jackpot games. However, we feel there are at least 20 top casinos where you can play online casino games.

And because online gambling is meant to be fun first and foremost, we remind you to always gamble responsibly.

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-626-960-3500 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources: