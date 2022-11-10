Best Online Casinos for Winning Real Money in the USA

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

As the popularity of online gambling increases, more online casinos are being launched on a frequent basis. However, with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to separate the chaff from the wheat.

To help you spot the best online casinos, we have ranked the top online casinos in the USA where you can win real money. All these casino sites are top quality and meet our high standards.

After careful consideration, we have ranked Ignition as the top pick. The rest follow closely behind.

Let’s have a quick look at the online casinos on our list and what they’re most known for.

Best Online Casino Sites USA at a glance

Best Online Casino USA

Drake Casino : Best online casino overall

Drake Casino

Casino site with plenty of casino games

Best real money online bonuses

Play games on mobile or PC

Easy to register casino account

Drake Casino offers a variety of exciting games, ranging from classic slots to poker and blackjack. Players can also take advantage of reload bonuses, allowing them to continue their winning streak without having to reload their funds.

The site also has a sleek design and user-friendly interface, making it easy for players to navigate and find their favorite games with ease. Overall, Drake Casino is one of the best online casinos available in the US and is a top choice for experienced and novice players alike.

What's more is that Drake Casino also offers a wide range of banking options, making it easy for players to deposit and withdraw funds. Players can use Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Bitcoin to fund their accounts.

Withdrawals are processed quickly and efficiently, allowing players to access their winnings in a timely manner.

Overall, Drake Casino is a top-notch casino that offers a great selection of games, bonuses, and features. If you're looking for one of the best online casinos that offer everything you need to have a great time playing slots, table games, or poker, then look no further than Drake Casino.

Ignition : Best Casino Online

Ignition

Enhanced rewards for cryptocurrency deposits

Best online weekly bonuses

250+ casino games

Bonuses exclusively for crypto users

If you are on the hunt for the best online casino, look no further than Ignition. With over 250 games to choose from, including poker, slots, live dealer games and table games, you are spoilt for choice. The site also rewards players for using crypto to make deposits.

To reward you for signing up, the casino offers a 150% matching bonus up to the value of $3,000 when you make a deposit using cryptocurrency. The bonus money is split between the casino and poker room.

This bonus requires a minimum deposit of only $20 and has 25 times wagering requirements, which is quite average among online casinos. This means meeting the requirements and withdrawing your winnings shouldn’t be too difficult.

If you want to boost your bankroll even more, the casino also offers a refer-a-friend program. This means that every time you refer a friend you get rewarded by the casino. This also makes playing at the casino a lot more fun, since you know all your best friends are also playing.

To get in touch with the Ignition support team, you can use the email form provided on the website. There is also a Help Center where you can find answers to some of the most common casino-related questions.

These are only a few of the reasons why Ignition has been rated the best online casino in the US.

Slots LV : Best Welcome Bonuses

Slots LV

$7,500 in welcome bonuses

Play online casino games with Crypto

Myslots rewards

Best online refer and earn program

Slots LV online casino has one of the best online and biggest sign up bonuses we’ve ever seen. You could get a $7,500 bonus when you make a crypto deposit. This bonus is broken up into smaller bonuses (ranging from $1,500 to $750) for your first eight deposits at the casino.

If you’re not a fan of cryptocurrency, don’t fret that you won’t get a welcome bonus, as this is one of the top online casinos that also offer a welcome bonus for deposits via credit cards. This one is slightly less at $5,000, but it’s still one of the biggest bonuses around.

While the generous bonus offers at Slots LV are one of the main reasons why it is considered one of the best online casinos, there is more to it than bonuses. The casino offers every game type imaginable, from classic table games to modern slots, jackpot games, live dealer games and video poker.

All these can be found under neat sections by clicking on the various tabs on the homepage. If you don’t know what you’re looking for yet, just browse the most popular games on the homepage.

In addition to the massive bonuses, the casino also offers regular promotions for loyal players, as well as hourly prizes. The casino also has a refer and earn program where you can earn $225 for each referral.

Slots LV customer support is available 24/7 via live chat. There is also an extensive Help Center where you can find answers to the most common questions regarding casino, bitcoin/crypto, bonuses, account and security, live dealer, and finances.

Cafe Casino : Best Crypto Casino

Cafe Casino

Crypto online casino gambling

$100 referral bonus & reload bonuses

Hot drop progressive jackpots

350% welcome bonus

Cafe Casino is one of the best online casinos well-known for its crypto gaming with a crypto exclusive bonus and weekly crypto bonuses.

New players are welcomed at the casino with a 350% matching welcome bonus worth up to $2,500 when they make deposits using crypto at the Cafe gambling site.

This real money online casino also has a loyalty program called “Perk Points”, where you earn points for playing games. The Perk Points program has eight levels and the more points you earn the higher your levels. The casino also offers a $100 bonus when you refer a friend.

Whether you’re looking for online slots, live dealer games, video poker, specialty games, jackpot games, blackjack, or other table game genres, Cafe is one of the best casinos that has it all. Simply browse the different real money casino games sections to see what’s on offer.

Additionally, the online casino site customer support is available via live chat around the clock.

Bovada : Best Online Casino for Real Money Casino Games

Bovada

Daily wild casino jackpots

Sports betting & horse racing

Generous welcome bonus

Great real money games range

Bovada is one of the top online real money casinos that has a minimalist feel to it, however, this casino does nothing halfway. There are so many casino games on offer, from classic table games to horse racing, poker, and live dealer games. The casino site is easy to navigate as all games are separated by category on the homepage.

New sign-ups receive a warm welcome in the shape of a $3,000 welcome bonus. This bonus money can be spent on over 300 casino games. Some popular options include online roulette, blackjack and slots. In the sports section, you can choose from a variety of sports, including football, basketball, baseball, soccer, UFC, golf, and hockey.

The Bovada casino is also mobile-compatible. There is no need to download any apps. Just visit the casino site from your smartphone or tablet browser to start playing. Although the majority of games are available on mobile and desktop, there are several games exclusive to mobile players.

Want to try a new game but not sure if you’ll like it? No worries. Most Bovada games are available in demo mode too.

Bovada’s customer support is available via email, phone and live chat, however, the waiting times can differ depending on the contact method. For quick answers to your questions, you can always visit the comprehensive Help Center.

El Royale : Best for High Rollers

El Royale

Very generous welcome bonus

Caters to high rollers

$20,000 crypto bonus

Mobile compatible

When signing up at El Royale online casino, you will note that there are plenty of generous welcome bonuses to choose from. The first is a 200% deposit match crypto bonus up to $20,000 plus 55 free spins for use on Egyptian Gold, which is a slot by Games Warehouse.

The minimum deposit for this bonus is $1,000 via LTC, BTC, ETH, or USDT. To read more about the rest of the bonuses, visit the promotions page of the site.

El Royale is one of the best online casinos that has a variety of games for you to spend your bonus money on. Simply click on the two dice in the left top corner of your screen and you will find the following categories: latest, popular, slots, poker games, table, specialties and blackjack. There is also a search bar that you can use to find specific games.

The casino has quite a limited selection of table games, with only five poker variants, three blackjack variants and one roulette game. But if you prefer slots, this shouldn’t bother you one bit, as the casino has a decent selection of slots to choose from, all with breathtaking graphics.

El Royale customer service is available 24/7 via live chat. The casino also has a comprehensive FAQ section where players’ most common questions are answered.

Red Dog Casino : Best for Mobile Play

Red Dog Casino

Fully mobile compatible

24/7 customer care

Beautiful site design

Massive 225% welcome bonus

Even though Red Dog was only launched in 2019, it is one of the best online casinos in the USA. This is not without good reason.

Red Dog is one of the top real money online casinos that ranks excellently in multiple areas. One thing that attracts players to Red Dog the most is its 225% welcome bonus. Furthermore, you also receive an extra 20% for deposits via BTC, Neosurf, ETH, USDT, and LTC.

The online casino also offers a jackpot limit of $3,000,000 and a return to player percentage of 98.56%. With odds like this, you're guaranteed an excellent return on investment when you play this casino for real money/

Of all the casino sites, Red Dog has one of the most superior customer care services. The support team is accessible 24/7 via live chat, email, and phone.

The only drawback worth mentioning is a minimum withdrawal of $150 across payment methods. This is a lot more than most casino sites. out there.

Las Atlantis : Best Welcome Package

Las Atlantis

Great real money games

24/7 customer service

Plentiful bonuses and promotions

Las Atlantis takes the “city under the sea” theme to a whole new level in terms of all casinos online. Brilliant blues and pinks transport you into a world where you still believe in lost treasure. This is what makes this brand one of the top online casinos.

New members are greeted with a 280% slots bonus that can be claimed five times. There are also other special top online casinos bonuses for loyal Las Atlantis punters. One of these is a slots bonus worth up to 165% that is up for grabs every single day.

In terms of playing casino games, you will find slots, blackjack, table games, poker and specialties. However, the majority of casino sites games are slots, with limited blackjack, poker, and roulette variants. The lack of games other than slots is the biggest limitation of this online casino.

The casino’s support team can be contacted around the clock via live chat, directly on the casinos online form. In addition, you can also contact the casino via email or phone. You can find these details on the website as well.

7Bit Casino : Best Bitcoin Online Casino Games

7Bit Casino

Accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies

Massive games library

Big welcome package

Thrilling slot tournaments

7Bit is one of the top online casinos in the crypto category as well as one of the best US casinos and online casino Canada options. If you prefer bitcoin over traditional payment methods, you will love 7Bit Casino’s welcome bonus. When you make your first deposit via bitcoin you receive 5BTC plus 100 free spins.

This applies to not only your first but your first four deposits. It doesn’t stop there. Reload BTC bonuses, cashback and free spins are among the casino’s regular bonuses.

Unlike other online casinos, you don’t need to spend enormous amounts of money to join 7bit Casino’s VIP club. The moment you sign up at the site, you are a VIP member. Benefits of joining the VIP program include exciting bonuses and your own personal account manager.

To add to the excitement, 7Bit casino offers slot tournaments all year round. Furthermore, the casino has a massive range of bitcoin games, including slots, table games, jackpot slots, video poker and live games.

Super Slots : Best Game Range

Super Slots

24/7 customer care

Generous welcome bonus

Varied games library

To welcome new sign-ups, the casino offers a $6,000 welcome bonus. Furthermore, you also receive 50 free spins after you make your first deposit if your first deposit is $50 or more.

Super Slots ranks among the best casinos that has a very varied games library, which includes 364 slot games titles, 13 blackjack games, 4 video poker games, 21 specialty games, and 43 table games. This is more than enough to satisfy any avid online gambler.

Super Slots casino has one of the biggest ranges of deposit methods on offer at any online casino. A few options are Bitcoin, Apecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Binance, Mastercard, American Express, Visa, and Bank Wire.

Most of the deposit methods are also available for withdrawals, but not all. Check the banking page for more information on the payment methods. The minimum and maximum limits for each payment method may vary from country to country, so keep an eye on that.

The Super Slots customer care team is available around the clock via email. There is also a Frequently Asked Questions section where you can find answers to general online casino questions.

Ranking the Best Online Casino Sites

When rating online casinos, we consider a range of factors. See what they are below.

Range of Payment Methods

Payment methods are one of the most important aspects when it comes to choosing an online casino. Thus, we are always on the lookout for online casinos that offer players a variety of payment methods to choose from, including debit and credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency.

Other payment features we look at are speed and fees. We only include casinos that offer multiple payment methods that allow for speedy and secure financial transactions.

Bonuses & Promotions

With so many online casinos to choose from, players have difficulty choosing the best casino. To attract players, online casinos offer generous sign up bonuses. However, not all casino bonuses are good.

You need to consider both the bonus amount and the wagering requirements. To make sure we recommend only the best online casinos to our players, we take a look at both factors and put forth only the best options.

Software Providers & Game Range

Online casinos with fewer game options can be limiting. Most online gamblers prefer having a wide variety of games to choose from. The ability to switch between games keeps things exciting.

This is why we look for online casinos that offer a decent selection of different casino game types. We also ensure that the games library contains games from various big names in the online casino industry.

Mobile Gaming Compatibility & User-friendliness

To ensure a great mobile gambling experience, an online casino needs to be optimized for mobile devices. This allows players to play their favorite casino games on their smartphone or tablet, wherever and whenever they want.

We thus always look at whether USA online casinos are mobile-compatible. We also consider how easy to use the mobile and desktop versions are as well as whether the brand has an online casino app.

Licensing

While gambling online has become increasingly popular, it can be difficult to know which online casino sites are the best and which ones are legit online casinos. The first thing to look for is a valid license from a reputable jurisdiction. This ensures that the online gambling site adheres to strict regulations and safeguards player security.

Customer Support

One important factor to consider is customer care. Does the site have a reliable support team that is easily accessible in case of any issues or questions? Do they offer various communication channels such as email, phone, live chat? Are their support hours convenient for all players?

Online gambling sites with top-notch customer service shows that they value their players and prioritize their satisfaction. When ranking online casino sites, considering their customer support can help ensure a positive and hassle-free gaming experience.

Best Online Casinos FAQ

Can I Win Real Cash Prizes When Betting Bonus Money?

Yes, you can win real money with casino bonuses. However, with most bonuses, there are some wagering requirements you need to meet before you can cash out your winnings to win real money.

What is The Most Popular Online Casino Game?

Online slots are the most popular type of casino game. This is clear from the fact that slot games make up the majority of most online casinos’ games library. One of the main reasons why slot games are so popular is due to the fact that they require no skill whatsoever.

Is There a Limit to How Many Withdrawals I Can Make From an Online Casino?

No. You can withdraw as often as you like, as long as you stick to the minimum withdrawal amounts. Minimum withdrawals differ from casino to casino, so make sure to check out what these are at your online casino.

Which Online Casino Game has the Highest Odds?

You have the highest odds of winning at live dealer blackjack. This is because even though the game is based somewhat on luck, strategies can increase your odds of winning. Various strategies are available for free online.

Do Live Dealer Games Offer a Real Casino Experience?

Live dealer casinos are about as close as you’ll get to an actual casino without actually being in a casino. Not only are the games facilitated by real casino dealers via live stream, but you can also interact with the dealer and other players in live chat rooms.

How do I Determine What's The Best Online Casino

When it comes to gambling, the most important thing to consider is finding a reputable online casino. One easy way to determine if a site is legitimate is by checking for accreditation or licensing from acknowledged online gaming authorities such as eCOGRA, TST, and GamCare. Only top online casino sites will display this.

It's also important to look at the variety and quality of casino games offered, as well as the available banking methods and customer support options. Additionally, bonuses and promotions can also be a valuable indicator of a trustworthy casino. By taking these factors into consideration, you can make an informed decision about what online casino is the best for you.

How Legitimate Are Online Gambling Sites in the US?

With gambling becoming increasingly popular in the United States, it's important to consider how legitimate these online sites are. While some online gambling sites may be licensed and regulated by state gaming commissions, others operate offshore and may not adhere to the same standards and regulations as domestic gambling sites.

It's crucial for players to do their research before choosing a gambling site, as they could potentially be at risk for fraud or unfair gameplay. In addition, online gamblers should make sure to choose sites that offer secure payment options and ensure the privacy and confidentiality of personal information.

Overall, gambling online can offer a convenient and exciting alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar casinos, but it's important for players to use caution and select trustworthy websites.

Best Online Casinos in the US: In Summary

There is a huge market for virtual gambling all over the world. This is very clear from the sheer number of online casinos and online gambling sites on the internet.

This might leave you wondering how you know which ones are the best casino sites or top casino sites.

Well, look no further. In our detailed examination of online casinos, we came up with a list of the best, which we provide in this article.

In our opinion, in terms of top rated online casinos, Drake Casino is the best, followed closely by Ignition Casino. Regardless of your preferred online casino you end up choosing, you will be in for a great gambling and real money online casinos experience. Remember, having fun and gambling responsibly are the most important things. So, let’s have some fun!

Disclaimer:

There are huge risks associated with online gambling. As such, online gambling should be used for entertainment only. It may seem like you’re winning at the moment, but remember the house always wins. remember to always practice responsible online gambling at real money casino sites.

Are you or someone you know addicted to gambling? Fortunately, the National Gambling Helpline is available to help you overcome your addiction to gambling. Contact them at 1-800-522-4700. Unless otherwise stated, all gambling sites and articles are only for those who are 18 or older.

Some of the casinos on our list might not be accessible in your area. To see whether online gambling is legal in your area, familiarize yourself with the local laws.

Our online casino reviews are completely independent. Even though we may receive commissions for our recommendations, it does not influence our rankings. We only recommend online casinos that offer the best gaming experience.

For free gambling addiction resources, have a look at the following organizations: