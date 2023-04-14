Best Online Casinos: Top 10 Real Money Casino Games For Online Gambling in 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR.

Are you looking for online casino real money? You've come to the right place.

The world of online real money casinos is booming, but as many players worldwide know, finding a decent place to place your bets is far from easy. So considering reviews of millions of online casino players and after weeks of research and testing, we're happy to present top 10 real money online casino sites.

Our team signed up for countless real money casinos and pushed them to their limits. Keep reading this article to discover the top 10 online casinos for real money to play in 2023.

Top Brands for Online Casino Real Money in 2023



#1. Ignition Casino - Overall Best Online Casino For Real Money (5/5)

Photo by - Blue Ribbon Media

$3000 Welcome Bonus | Weekly 100% Match | $2500 Weekly Poker Pre-rolls

Ignition Casino is one of the best real money online casinos for US players. It provides over 300 slots, table games, and big-money poker tournaments to keep you entertained.

Here, you can find one of the best live casinos and poker-playing experiences anywhere online. The payment methods range from classic credit cards to Bitcoin and other cryptos.

Ignition Casino Top Games real money online casino



Reels & Wheels

Mystic Wilds

777 Deluxe

Golden Buffalo

HighlightsPrivacy: 5/5



Ignition Casino is well known for its highly secured online gaming platform.

The brand uses SSL encryption to protect its user's privacy and security, so you can rest assured your private information will not fall into the hands of hackers or scammers.

Reputation: 5/5



Ignition Casino has a great reputation in the industry as one of the top casino online real money, especially for players who want to transact in crypto.

They are currently licensed under the Curacao government and operate entirely above board.

Games Selection Process: 5/5



Ignition Casino offers a selection of high-quality games from the market's best developers.

The casino has a variety of online casino games for real money, such as slots, poker, live dealer, and table games.

The games are easy to navigate, with options to choose the type of game, popular games, or those included in current promotions.

Ignition Casino offers a curated selection of games instead of thousands of unplayable ones.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5



New players can receive a $3000 crypto deposit welcome bonus with no code.

When depositing with crypto, players can get a 300% match bonus for up to $3000, split into casino and poker bonuses.

The fiat welcome bonus offers a 200% match of up to $2000, but depositing with crypto can be more lucrative.

The loyalty program allows players to earn Miles, which can be exchanged for a cash bonus.

Ignition Casino offers a referral program and recurring players can get a 100% up to $100 bonus (up to $1000 for crypto users) every Monday.

Banking Methods: 5/5



Ignition Casino offers multiple banking options, including credit and debit cards, crypto, vouchers, and MatchPay.

The lowest fees and shortest wait times are associated with crypto payments.

Depositing and withdrawing in Bitcoin or other digital currencies can cause fees less than 2% in many cases.

Payouts can sometimes be processed in as little as one hour when using crypto.

User Experience: 5/5



Ignition Casino offers a great website with a pleasant design and impeccable user experience.

You can use the website's simple navigation to find anything in just a few minutes.

The casino doesn't have a dedicated mobile app, but that's fine for mobile players.

Their website can be accessed from any device, and there are no significant differences in user experience if you switch between them.

Wagering requirements

The welcome bonuses and referral bonuses are all subjected to a 25x wagering requirement. The reload bonus has a 35x wagering requirement.

Pros



Highly reputable casino online real money

Hundreds of games from top developers

A highly secured and safe platform

Mobile-friendly

Cons



No sportsbook (only virtual sports betting is available)

#2. 7Bit Bitcoin Casino - Best Online Casino For Slot Enthusiasts (4.6/5)

Photo by - Blue Ribbon Media

100% Bonus up to $300 or 1.5 BTC + 100 Free Spins | Telegram 7BitCasino Bonus

7Bit Casino was founded in 2014 and is currently one of the best destinations for slot lovers worldwide.

The casino gathers players from over 250 and offers its content in multiple languages. They use Bitcoin as the primary payment method because the casino was to provide their customers with a fast, reliable, and secure experience.

Top 7Bit Casino games



Bank Robbers

Voodoo

Dia De Los Muertos

Cherry Pop

Highlights

VIP Program: 4/5



7Bit Casino has a fantastic VIP program with 12 different levels.

Players can enter the VIP program by placing non-bonus bets while they play.

The more you do, the more comp points you win and make it into the VIP club.

The maximum reward at level 12 is a $2500 cash bonus and 25% cashback.

Slots: 5/5



7Bit Casino offers a wide selection of slot games

Games available for both low-stakes and high-stakes players

Johnny Cash BTC slot game is enjoyable to play

Game has a funny appeal and offers stacked wilds and extra free spins to keep things interesting.

Lobby: 5/5



7Bit Casino keeps things organized

Everything needed is within a few clicks-reach in the lobby

Classic lobby categories include Slots and Poker

Most popular games can be accessed directly

"New" section available for the latest titles added to the mix.

Wagering requirements

7Bit Casino has a 45x wagering requirement.

Pros



Great slot selection

Highly organized lobby

Provably fair and licensed online casino

Multiple payment methods

Cons



Has withdrawal limits

#3. mBit Casino - Runner-Up Top Real Money Online Casinos (4.9/5)

Photo by - Blue Ribbon Media

3-Part Welcome Bonus up to 4 BTC + 300 Free Spins | Daily CashBack on Losses | 75% Reload and 75 Free Spins

mBitCasino is one of the most popular Bitcoin gaming platforms on the market. They have the latest and most advanced Bitcoin games. mBitCasino will find a highly intuitive platform with an exceptional design and countless online casino games where they can win big.

The company has been in the industry for a long time and, over the years, has impressed players from all over the world with its exceptional games, high-stakes rewards, and excellent customer service.

mBitCasino Top Games



BigWild Buffalo

Sunny Coin2

Domnitor’s Treasure - Hold and Win

Odin’s Tree

Fruit Disco Mega Stacks

Balloon

Highlights

User Safety: 5/5



mBitCasino uses 128 SSL encryption for user safety

Users can play and transact on the platform without fear of losing data or financial information

Safety is a top concern for mBitCasino

mBitCasino does everything it can to protect its users

No major security breaches have occurred at mBitCasino due to their safety efforts.

Playing Incentives: 5/5



Generous 3-part welcome bonus for new members

Up to 4 BTC and 300 free spins in three installments

Free bonus cash available for returning members to play any game with no limits

Daily cashback available for losses

Loyalty points earned with all bets

VIP program available to unlock special incentives.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5



mBitCasino is a crypto-only casino

No option to deposit or withdraw using fiat currencies

Accepts multiple cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple, Dogecoin, and Tether

Instant processing available for all coins, no need to wait for funds to move.

Responsible Gaming: 5/5



mBitCasino provides tools to use the platform responsibly

Gambling limits can be set up on user accounts

Cooling period available to prevent users from accessing their account for a specific period

Cooling period can be as short as one day or as long as six months.

Games Catalog



Over 2000 crypto games available on mBitCasino

Selection includes slots, poker, keno, roulette, dice, and more

Games offered by experienced software developers

Games can be played from any device with a steady internet connection.

Customer Reviews: 5/5



Users are ‌happy with their mBit Casino experience.

One of the best things here is that they actually offer crypto games and don't use the term as a marketing term.

Other than that, people praise mBitCasino's helpful support team and reliable services.

It's genuinely one of the best online casinos for real money around!

Wagering Requirements

mBit Casino’s welcome bonuses and other similar rewards come with a 40x wagering requirement.

Pros



One of the most trusted Bitcoin casinos

Over 2000 online games

Live dealer games

Secure connection

Provably fair and licensed

Cons



No fiat payments

#4. Cafe Casino - Best Live Dealer Casino (4.7/5)

Photo by - Blue Ribbon Media

$250 Welcome Bonus | $350 Welcome Bonus for Bitcoin | $100 Referrals

American players looking for online casino USA real money can confidently head over to Cafe Casino and start placing their bets.

The company first launched the casino in 2016, and over the years, it has grown into one of the most reputable online gambling sites there are. You can find everything from online slots to real money games and more.

Cafe Casino Top Games



Chillin’ Penguins

Celestial Gems

Gold Rush Gus

Hot Drops Jackpots

Lady’s Magic Charms

Poker (Let ‘Em Ride, Caribbean Stud, Tri Card, and Pai Gow)

Highlights

Company Legitimacy



Our review process ensures the company is genuine, not just a shell with a decent website

Case Casino is legitimate

Company is licensed by the Curacao eGaming Authority

Operates under stringent safety and security rules.

Online Games: 5/5



Over 230 games available at Cafe Casino

Selection considered diverse despite small catalog

Unique slots section called Hot Drops Jackpots

Hot Drops Jackpots feature type of progressive jackpot with special bonus wheel feature

Prizes include free spins, hourly, daily, or Super Jackpots.

User Protection: 5/5



Cafe Casino cares about keeping its players safe and offers one of the most comprehensive security systems we've seen among casinos online.

They have an in-house dispute resolution officer and a dedicated anti-money laundering officer ready to intervene and mitigate conflicts.

Their website is SSL-encrypted, and the company routinely tests their games for fairness.

Easy Sign-Up Process: 4.5/5



Cafe Casino's sign-up form is short and asks for basic information

Confirmation code sent to phone for verification

Identity confirmation only required for fund withdrawals

Easier to get started playing with Cafe Casino.

Wagering Requirements

Welcome bonuses and other promos at Cafe Casino are subject to a 40x wagering requirement. The referral bonus comes with a 50x requirement.

Pros



Integrated with MatchPay

Great extra bonuses for crypto players

Good selection of progressive slots

Cons



Small live dealer section

#5. BetBeard - Best For Sports And eSports (4.5/5)

Photo by - Blue Ribbon Media

100% Welcome Bonus up to $1200 (WBC1 promo code) | 100% Sports Bonus up to $100 (code S100) | 7% Casino Cashback Thursday | Weekly Reload Bonuses

BetBeard is an online casino with a fantastic sportsbook, eSports section, live dealer, and even an in-play section. We’d recommend it to anyone who wants a single place for both their casino and sports betting needs.

BetBeard is fully licensed by the Curacao government and provides reliable and quality services to an international audience.

Top BetBeard Games And Sports



American Football

JetX

Crazy Ape

Burning Ice 40

Highlights

Accumulator Bet: 4.5/5



BetBeard has a unique accumulator bet where you can win an extra 100% from your winning.

You need to choose your events, place the bet, and if you win, you can see the prize increase by 100$.

The maximum you can win from the accumulator bet is $1000, which is an excellent threshold.

Public Live Chat: 4.5/5



BetBeard makes it easy for people who still need to be signed up to reach out to them.

You can find a live chat widget on their website and use it to get in touch with one of their team members. Most casinos only have this feature available for registered users.

Bet Beard lets you talk to them and ask all your questions before you make an account.

Responsive Website: 4.5/5



BetBeard doesn’t have a dedicated mobile app, which may make mobile players think this website is not for them. You’d be wrong.

The website is fully responsive and works perfectly on any device you use.

The mobile and desktop versions of the website are the same.

Wagering requirements

BetBeard has no wagering requirements for their bonuses.

Pros and cons

Pros



Great sportsbook

eSports betting

Live Casino

Responsive website

Cons



Though they have a variety of payment options, they are not available in all regions

#6. Bovada - Best Offshore Online Casino For US Players (4.8/5)

Photo by - Blue Ribbon Media

$3000 Casino Welcome Bonus | 100% Poker Welcome Bonus | $750 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus

Bovada entered the market in 2011 and offered one of the best online betting experiences around.

Currently, it's the number one online poker room in the United States and gathers millions of players every month to place their bets and win big.

Bovada is currently licensed under the Curacao government and operates as an offshore casino. They actually separated from Bodog in 2011 and became their brand.

Bovada Top Games



Cash Money Mermaids

Larry’s Lucky Tavern

Ganesh’s Blessing

European Blackjack

Pai Gow Poker

Highlights

Rewards And Bonuses: 4.9/5



Sports betting bonus: 50% match up to $250 with minimum deposit of $250

Casino bonus: Up to $3000 with a 100% match on first three deposits

Poker bonus: $100 match on first deposit up to $500, released in increments

Crypto bonus: 75% Bitcoin welcome bonus up to $750 for sportsbook deposit and 125% match up to $1250 for online casino

Referral bonus: Earn up to $200 for each friend referred, additional $75 if they use Bitcoin.

Customer Service: 5/5



You can reach the team via email, live chat, or even by telephone.

Live chat is the best way to contact a team member, and you can get your query addressed in just a few minutes.

The phone also works if you have something more pressing and prefer actually to speak to someone.

For email, we recommend saving that for more general queries.

While we've found, they do their best to reply quickly; it can take a few days since they get so many emails.

Payouts: 4/5



Bovada accepts both fiat and crypto payouts.

As always, crypto ones have lower associated fees and processing times, but this is understandable.

The minimum withdrawal amount ranges from $10 to $2,500, depending on your chosen withdrawal method.

Both vouchers and MatchPay are instantly processed, and by far, the most prolonged waiting periods come with the bank wire and check by courier options.

You'll need to wait 10-15 business days for each.

Mobile Gaming: 4/5



Bovada currently needs a dedicated mobile app.

However, they have a highly intuitive website that works perfectly on any device, browser, or operating system.

Conjuring they also partnered with highly respected game developers, their games run very smoothly even on a smaller screen.

Playing from a laptop or desktop can allow you to appreciate the graphics more, but everything works really well from smartphones too.

License: 4.5/5



Bovada is currently licensed by the Curacao government and operates under stringent rules for the platform’s safety and other practices.

Provably Fair: 5/5



Users can ‌cards are not stacked against them in Bovada’s games.

They have provably fair games made by the industry's top developers to ensure everyone has a fair shot at taking home huge winnings.

Wagering requirements

Bovada has 25x wagering requirements for its casino bonuses and 30x for the sportsbook.

Pros



Provably fair games

Available to US players

Promotions are different for sportsbooks and casino

Accepts both fiat and crypto

Great user experience

Cons



Racebook is not as extensive as we'd like

#7. Wild Casino - Best Online Casino For Fast Payout (4.6/5)

Photo by - Blue Ribbon Media

$5000 Welcome Bonus (WILD250) | $9000 Crypto Deposit Bonus (CRYPTO300) | 10% Weekly Rebate | $1M in Monthly Prizes

Wild casino is one of the best online gambling sites there, thanks to its management team, which has been a part of the online casino world since 1991.

The team strives to provide an impeccable gambling online experience. If you never make it to a real-life casino, playing at Wild Casino is as close as possible. Plus, it's one of the few casinos with a reliable instant payout.

Wild Casino's Top Games



Frenzy Fortune

Trinity Reels

Spin it Vegas

Let it ride

American Keno

Highlights

Specialty Games: 4/5



Wild Casino offers classic casino games

20 types of specialty games also available

Two types of Keno (American and Megapays)

14 kinds of scratchcards and wheel spins

Additional specialty games include a football player kick game and a space shooter game

Opportunities to have fun and win big with the variety of games available.

Cashier: 5/5



Wild Casino has created a helpful tool called Wild Casino Cashier

Wild Casino Cashier offers a personalized look at all available payment options and limits

Wild Casino Cashier helps users make the best decision for their situation

Live chat support available directly within the Cashier window

Friendly Wild Casino representative available to fix issues ASAP.

Knowledge Base: 5/5



The FAQ section of a casino is crucial, and we were happy to see that Wild Casino took its time with it.

It’s called the Wild Casino Knowledge Base, and here you can find articles on how to play the games, banking methods, and answers to the most common user questions. The articles are short and written in very clear language.

Wagering requirements

Wagering requirements are 35x for the fiat welcome bonus and 45x for the crypto welcome bonus. Other requirements may apply, depending on the type of bonus you get.

Pros



Great selection of specialty games

Fast and reliable payouts with crypto

Vast resources for players

Cons



No loyalty program

#8. Super Slots - Best Online Gambling Bonus Offer (4.5/5)

Photo by - Blue Ribbon Media

$6000 Welcome Bonus (SS250 + SS100 Promo Codes) | 400% Crypto Bonus (CRYPTO400) | 10% Weekly Rebate

If you want an online casino for real money that gives you a huge welcome bonus, then Super Slots is the top choice.

It's a highly reputable online casino with many years in the industry and a global network of online gamblers that return to this place to gamble and win big. They use Random Number Generators for all their chance-based games like Slots or Blackjack.

Super Slots' top games



Trinity Reels

Genie’s Fortune

Rags to Witches

Secret Life of Cats

Stampede

Medusa Millions

Highlights

Deposit Protection: 4.5/5



Super Slots protects your deposits by holding them all in a completely insured escrow account.

Sometimes, they are stored in cash or cash equivalents.

Deposits are fully secure and available to withdraw daily.

The usual payout timeframe is between 24 and 48 hours, which is relatively fast.

All your online transactions with Super Slots are encoded and encrypted to provide even more protection.

You can deposit your money into your account with confidence.

Bitcoin: 4.5/5



All transactions come with no attached fees, and the processing times are much lower.

You can also transact using other cryptos or even fiat via credit or debit cards, but the wait times and fees will be higher.

If you're comfortable, we suggest switching to Bitcoin since you'll also get the very generous 400% welcome deposit.

Same-Day Payouts: 4.5/5



You don't have to wait long for Super Slots to release the money you won fair and square.

Though the specific times can vary depending on your chosen payment method, payout turnaround is lightning-fast.

Super Slots provide same-day payouts without much fuss.

Your funds are rapidly sent your way, so you can start spending your rewards.

Wagering requirements

Super Slot requires a 35x wager for fiat bonuses and a 48x wager for crypto.

Pros



Deposited funds are insured and protected

Large selection of slot games

Almost non-existent fees for Bitcoin players

Cons



No poker room

#9. Wild.io - Best Online Casino User Experience (4.4/5)

Photo by - Blue Ribbon Media

520% Welcome Bonus up to 10 BTC | Daily Wheel of Fortune | Up to 7.5% Daily Cashback

Wild.io closes this list, but it isn't any less impressive than the other online casino for real money you've learned about so far.

It’s an incredible place for crypto enthusiasts to increase their earnings and play actual crypto games. The platform has an impeccable design and runs smoothly on any device you use.

Wild.io team members are also available 24/7 to help answer your questions or even fix any issues you might encounter.

Wild.io top games



Black Rider

Eagle’s Hold

Golden Dragon Inferno

HellHot 100

Wild Lady Dash

Golden Fishtank

Highlights

Bonus Buy-In Games: 5/5



Wild.io offers 186 bonus buy-in games (or feature buy games). Essentially, they are Bitcoin slots where you can purchase some of the in-game bonuses.

This feature can be great for players using cash and crypto, as the spin results are completely random.

Game Developers: 4.4/5



Wild.io has over 3000 different games in its lobby, one of the most extensive we’ve ever seen.

You can find everything from slots to live dealer and table games.

The brand has also decided to only work with game developers who use provably fair technology and crypto, so names like NetEnt are obviously missing.

You can find an overwhelming number of high-quality developers at Wild.io, from Evolution to Evoplay, Gameart, Oryx, Lead Gaming, and more.

Weekly Tournaments: 4.4/5



Wild.io loves their weekly tournaments; from what we can tell, they hear them more towards newcomers.

Their competitions are fantastic ways to both earn extra rewards and increase your confidence as a player as you see your name go up the ranks.

Wagering requirements

Wild.io imposes a 40x wager on their bonuses.

Pros



Over 3000 games

Generous welcome bonus

24/7 customer support

Zero-fee withdrawal options

Smooth user experience

Cons



No poker table

How Did We Choose The Best Real Money Casino Games? Casino Reputation

First, the team only considered online gambling sites that come from actual companies with a solid reputation in the industry.

Safety And Security

Then, we considered how these casinos ensured the security of their players through measures such as SSL encryption or two-factor authentication for user accounts.

Payment Options

We wanted to add a wide variety of payment options to our top online casino for real money list. You may prefer to use your credit card or want to play only with crypto.

Either way, you’ll find the right payment option for you.

Bonuses And Other Goodies

We also considered what these casinos gave back regarding sign-up bonuses and other promotions to ensure all our recommendations are worth your time.

Trust And Follow Through

Lastly, we asked ourselves - can we trust them? We tested how easy it was to get our winnings and read countless user reviews to see if anyone complained about being lowballed by these companies.

Factors to Choose Online Casinos for Real Money in 2023

Before you sign up for any of our top choices for the best casino for real money, we recommend checking out our short guide below.

It is vital to consider a few things when looking for a real money casino. Not all of them will offer the same experience, and you need to be very careful regarding who you trust with your money.

These essential factors can help you make a safe choice:

Company Reputation and Trustworthiness

First, consider whether that nice-looking online casino USA with a substantial welcome bonus comes from a legitimate brand, not some shell company only interested in taking your money.

If you choose any of the ten online casinos in our review, you can rest assured they are all legitimate and have an impeccable track record in the industry. You can confidently sign up for any of them.

But, if you also want to do your own research, check to see if the company is reputable. Look for online reviews using third-party sources like TrustPilot to see what previous players have to say about the online casino.

You should also do a quick Google search to see if the company has made the news negatively.

Provably Fair

Provably fair doesn’t just mean the company claims you have a fair shot at winning with their chance-based games.

It's a type of technology used to ensure that those random numbers are really random and not pre-determined by a computer. Without provably fair technology, you don't actually know if you have a shot at winning. The odds may be stacked up against you on purpose.

Not all online casino games need to have provably fair technology, however. Poker, for instance, isn’t just based on luck. You also need to have a good amount of knowledge about the game.

But regarding Slots or Blackjack, provably fair technology is essential. Our brands like mBitCasino, Bovada, and others all have this technology to ensure players get a fair chance when playing their games.

Payouts: Speed And Terms

There are two major factors to consider with how an online casino for real money handles their payouts.

The first is the payout speed. Nothing is worse than waiting days or even weeks just for the casino to approve your transaction.

While the time the money reaches your account depends on the type of payment you choose, look for how long the casino takes to give the green light.

Most of the brands on our list have lightning-fast or instant payouts, but not all of them are like that.

Then, you need also to consider the terms by which you can withdraw your funds. All casinos have their own rules in this sense, such as a minimal withdrawal transaction or a cap on how much you can take out of your account weekly or monthly.

Our brands offer fair payout terms, but we also recommend checking out this information before you make your first withdrawal. This safety feature will help you avoid unfortunate mistakes.

Games Catalog

This section can be a personal preference, but you may have a specific type of game you want to play or a developer you know has the best experience.

Online casinos sometimes carry different titles. Unfortunately, most of the time, they also only publicly disclose their games catalog after you sign up.

With the casinos on this list, there is nothing to hide. You can check any of their sites these seconds and view all their titles before registering.

Bonuses and VIP Programs

It would be best if you also considered how these online casinos, for real money, give back to their players through incentives.

It's industry standard at this point to offer a welcome bonus and other routine perks like weekly reload bonuses and cashback.

Many even create loyalty or VIP programs. You can enter and win even more prizes the longer you play.

This characteristic was a huge factor for our reviews team.

As you've already found out, all ten brands in our list offer great perks, which we could categorize as follows:

High:



Ignition Casino

mBitCasino

Bovada

Wild Casino

Super Slots

Wild.io

Mid:



7Bit Casino

BetBeard

Cafe Casino

Safety And Security

An online casino juggles a lot of personal information so, the security of the platform is essential.

Look for brands that take this issue seriously, and don’t just pinky swear your data and funds are safe. For instance, the brands in our list all have websites with SSL encryption and accounts with secure authentication processes to reduce the risks of any breaches.

Some of the brands take things even further and protect your funds by placing them in an escrow account, which is fully insured, like Super Slots. The safer a platform is, the easier you'll sleep knowing your money is safe at night.

Customer Reviews

Our team took a few months to review tens of online casinos. We made accounts, played, tested the speed and safety of the payment methods, and got to the list you can read right now.

However, you’re not going to be able to do that. Instead, you can do the next best thing and take a look at an online casino’s user reviews.

There, you can find countless accounts from people who have personal experience with the site.

While you cannot expect anyone to have an impeccable 5-star rating, give the reviews a thorough read. Find out if the casino can be trusted or if people have had any bad experiences like a data breach.

Benefits: Online Casinos Real Money

Why should you play online casinos for real money?

Here are a few really compelling benefits that will surely make you want to join other millions of online gamblers:

Financial Privacy

You've always liked playing casino games, but you can't do that whenever you want because of your personality or social circle.

Online casinos for real money are a very discreet way for you to enjoy your passion while simultaneously winning actual money, like in an online casino. Nobody will ever know where the big payout comes from.

Plus, these online casinos like Super Slots and Ignition Casino go the extra mile to protect your privacy, so prying eyes will not get a peek at your account.

Low Fees

The best online casinos for real money offer low fees on their transactions. A lot of the time, if you use crypto, you get almost non-existent prices, like at Super Slots or Bovada.

Some fees may be associated with fiat transactions, and they are usually higher for traditional payment options such as bank wires. But considering these are also the least fast, most players use them sparingly.

Instead, many of these casinos incentivize their players to use crypto because it is a very reliable, fast, and low-fee payment method.

Freedom to Play

With online casinos for real money, you can play anytime, anywhere.

Can't sleep and want to play some slots at 4 AM? Not a problem! Want to get in a quick blackjack game on your phone in the morning before work? You can do that too!

All of the 10 best online casinos for real money offer a great user experience on mobile and tablets, so you can take your playing with you no matter where you are. If you have a steady internet connection, you can play your favorite casino game.

Bigger and Better Bonuses

The types of bonuses that online casinos for real money offer you are unmatched.

Take Wild.io, for example. When you sign up, you can claim a bonus of up to $5000, which you can use to play more and potentially win more.

And apart from the welcome bonus, these casinos offer daily rewards, free spins, loyalty programs, and more. mBit has a daily cashback on your losses to make defeat less frustrating.

Variety of Games Available

One of the biggest advantages of playing at online casinos for real money is the variety of games available. Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar casinos, online casinos offer a virtually endless selection of games, from classic table games like blackjack and roulette to hundreds of different slot machines with various themes and features.

Many online casinos also offer specialty games like bingo, keno, and scratch cards, as well as live dealer games that bring the excitement of a real casino to your screen. With so many options to choose from, players can find games that suit their preferences, skill levels, and bankrolls, ensuring an enjoyable and personalized gaming experience.

Why Choose Online Casinos for Real Money Over Traditional Casinos in 2023?

In 2023, online casinos for real money have become an increasingly popular alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar casinos.

With advancements in technology, players can now access a wide range of games from their desktop or mobile devices, making online casinos a convenient and flexible option for gaming enthusiasts.

In this article, we'll explore some of the top reasons why players might choose online casinos over traditional casinos in 2023.

No Need to Travel

Land-based casinos are usually located in big tourist cities (like Vegas), so going to one can be expensive in terms of accommodation and food. Yes, you may win big, but you will likely need to spend some money upfront.

Convenience and Accessibility

One of the most significant advantages of online casinos for real money is the convenience they offer. Players can access their favorite games from anywhere, at any time, without the need to travel to a physical casino.

This means that players can save time and money on transportation and accommodation, and can play their favorite games whenever they have a spare moment.

Variety of Games Available

Another reason to choose online casinos for real money is the variety of games on offer. Online casinos can offer hundreds or even thousands of different games, from classic table games like blackjack and roulette to video slots with complex graphics and features.

Many online casinos also offer live dealer games, which provide a more immersive and realistic gaming experience.

Bonuses and Promotions

Online casinos for real money are known for their generous bonuses and promotions. These can include welcome bonuses, no deposit bonuses, and ongoing promotions for regular players. With so many options to choose from, players can often find great deals that can help them maximize their gaming experience and potentially win big.

Secure Payment Options

Online casinos for real money are known for offering a range of secure payment options that protect players' personal and financial information. These payment methods include credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and even cryptocurrency.

Credit and debit cards are a popular option, but players should check with their bank before making a deposit as some banks may block transactions to online casinos. E-wallets offer a fast and secure way to transfer money online, and many online casinos offer special bonuses and promotions for players who use them. Cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, is increasingly popular at online casinos, and many now accept it as a payment method.

To ensure the security of players' personal and financial information, online casinos for real money use advanced encryption technologies such as SSL encryption to protect all data transmitted between the player and the casino.

Online casinos also require players to complete a verification process before they can make withdrawals, which helps to prevent fraud and protect the player's funds. Overall, the range of secure payment options available at online casinos for real money, coupled with advanced security measures, makes them a safe and convenient way to enjoy your favorite casino games.

Chance to Win Big

Of course, one of the biggest draws of online casinos for real money is the chance to win big. With progressive jackpots and other exciting features, online casinos offer players the opportunity to win life-changing sums of money from the comfort of their own homes.

Comfortable Environment

If you're the type of person who needs peace to concentrate, you won't find that at a land-based casino. They are often loud and really overcrowded.

Not Intimidating

Playing at a real-life casino can be intimidating for many people who prefer to do it from the privacy of their homes.

Online casinos for real money offer a range of advantages over traditional brick-and-mortar casinos, from convenience and accessibility to a wider variety of games and exciting bonuses and promotions.

With secure payment options and the chance to win big, it's no wonder that more and more players are choosing online casinos for their gaming entertainment in 2023.

How to Choose the Best Real Money Online Casino Sites?

Legality

Is the casino operating above board? Depending on your state, you may have more stringent rules regarding online gambling, so a particular casino may not be available in your area. If you choose offshore casinos like Bovada, you can still play.

Game Variety

Does the online casino have a good selection of games? If you have a specific developer or type of casino game, be sure to check out the casino's lobby to see if they carry it.

Reliable Payment Methods

You can transfer your money to and from your account without problems. Most online casino real money offers many payment options to make things more convenient.

Bonuses Deals

Look at the type of welcome bonuses, rewards, and other promotions the casino offers. These are great ways to encourage players, and you want to choose a casino that provides big rewards.

Also, check if these bonuses have any unreasonable strings attached, like very high wagering limits or short deadlines on when you can actually claim them.

Mobile Compatibility

This feature is optional to you if you only want to play from a desktop device. But, if you even want to play during a trip or holiday, then mobile compatibility is essential.

Some casinos can have their dedicated app or ensure their site is fully responsive on mobile devices.

Restricted Countries for Online Casinos

The legality of online casinos for real money can vary greatly depending on the country and state in which you reside. Most casinos cannot operate in all countries, and they must abide by national laws in order to operate in specific areas.

This means that if you're interested in playing at an online casino, it's important to do your research and make sure that it's legal in your jurisdiction.

Fortunately, the ten online casinos for real money on our list are available to players in a variety of countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and more.

These casinos have obtained the necessary licenses and certifications to ensure their operations are legal and above board. This means that players can rest assured that their gaming experiences are fair, secure, and compliant with all applicable laws and regulations.

If you're a player from the United States, it's important to note that online gambling laws vary from state to state. While our top choice for US players, Ignition Casino, is currently legal in the country, it's important to check your state's laws to ensure you're not violating any regulations.

Online Casino Bonuses Are Available

Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus is the most common incentive with online casinos. It can be a percentage match for your first transaction or a more significant game for the first 2-4 transactions.

Ignition Casino, for instance, has a $3000 welcome bonus.

Deposit Bonus

Deposit bonuses are the ones where you first have to add your own money, and the casino will match it with a specific percentage.

The welcome bonuses we discussed above are all types of deposit bonuses. In addition, many of these top casinos offer to reload bonuses, which will match your subsequent deposits once you finish claiming the welcome package.

No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit bonuses mean the casino gives you funds, free spins, or other incentives without you needing to make a deposit first.

They are less common and are usually lower than deposit bonuses.

Free Spins

Free spins are times you can play a slot game. This bonus can apply to any slot in a casino, or it could be available only for a few specific machines.

Cashback

Online casinos for real money can also offer a small cashback percentage on your losses, such as mBit. This can reduce your losses and give you back more funds to continue playing.

Switching To Best Online Casinos For Real Money: Should You Do It?

Playing at the best online casinos for real money can be really rewarding. For one thing, there is always the possibility of making some excellent profits and booking that fancy vacation you've always wanted.

But, if you choose any of the 10 top online casinos we’ve reviewed, you’ll also have a very entertaining experience.

As long as you're responsible and carefully analyze the casino before you start playing, there is really no reason not to give the world of online gambling a shot.

Though it has a somewhat controversial reputation, the casinos we've analyzed carefully go the extra mile to offer their users a safe experience.

Online Casinos for Real Money FAQsQ1.

What Is The Best Online Casino That Pays Real Money?

We’ve found that Ignition Casino is the best online casino to date.

After carefully analyzing tens of online gambling sites, Ignition Casino set itself apart from the pack thanks to its solid reputation, high-quality games, and fast and reliable payouts.

However, you really can go right with the other nine online casinos, too.

Q2. Do Online Casinos Pay Real Money?

Yes. Online gambling sites operate just like land-based casinos in the sense that the money to win is very real.

To start playing, you must first deposit your money into the account. After that, you can start placing your bets, and the money you win can be transferred to your bank account or crypto wallet.

Q3. What Online Casino For Real Money Works In The USA?

Most of our list's online casinos for real money are available for US players. However, your best shot is to choose either Ignition Casino, since it caters specifically to the US, or Bovada, which is an offshore casino.

Q4. Are Online Casinos For Real Money Safe?

Reputable online casinos put in a lot of effort to guarantee the safety of their players. The brands in our review all use lots of safety measures to this end, from SSL encryption to adding your deposits to an escrow account.

We recommend reviewing an online casino's safety measures before you sign up to ensure you can trust the platform.

Q5. Are Online Casinos For Real Money Legal?

Such legitimacy depends on your country or state. Many places have no problems with online gambling as long as the casino is licensed and operates under strict rules and regulations.

To be sure, you will need to check your local laws and see if you can legally use these platforms.

Q6. How Much Money Can You Win At Online Casinos?

You can make good money from online casinos. How much you win depends on the type of games you play as well as your experience as a gambler.

Online casinos usually do not have a limit on how much you can win. But, they will cap the amount you can withdraw from your account during a specific timeframe.

Conclusion

Online casinos for real money are increasing in popularity. Because there are more people interested in using these services, you will find lots of brands competing for your attention.

Though they may claim to have the best bonuses and games, we recommend you look beyond the shiny marketing. Use our guide to thoroughly vet these casinos, and see whether you should really sign up.

If ever in doubt, opt for any of the online casinos for real money we personally tested for you. With any of them, you will surely find a safe and reliable ecosystem to play your favorite casino game.

Not only that, but you can trust these brands with your deposit and trust they will not perform any shady things to prevent you from cashing out. If you win fair and square, then their fast payout system will send the money your way!

