Best Online Gambling For Real Money Games In 2022

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR

Online gambling is one of the most rapidly growing and dynamic sectors on the internet scene today. This fact pushes the question, why gamble online when you can get what you need from a betting shop? Lots of reasons; convenience, choice, anonymity, special offers, and so on.

The internet gives us access to gambling sites designed with a specific form of gambling. Here is an overview of the best online gambling sites to get you started. But, first, let's walk through the factors we considered in choosing the sites on our list.

You'll also find no deposit bonuses offered by many casinos—these are free chips without any requirement for making deposits first! These can be used as playing chips while playing Poker or other games on their site, or they can be cashed out once they reach a certain amount (usually around $10).

Top 5 Online Gambling Sites

Ignition Casino - Overall Best Choice For Online Gambling Site, Editor's Pick Bovada - Popular Gambling Platform For Baccarat & Roulette Cafe Casino - Trusted Platform For Online Betting & Virtual Sportsbook BitStarz - Leading Online Gambling Sites That Offer Video Poker 7Bit Casino - Secure Online Casinos In The US That Accept Bitcoin Cash

#1. Ignition Casino - Overall Best Choice For Online Gambling Site, Editor's Pick

Ignition Casino is a poker site owned by a Canadian company Lynton Limited. The company was launched in the U.S. at the end of 2016 and is still one of the newest online poker sites.

Ignition Casino offers all the features you expect from a top-notch online poker site. Players can play for real money or just for fun, and they have access to various games like Texas Hold 'em, Omaha Hi/Lo, 7 Card Stud, and more.

Tournaments run throughout the day, so you don't have to wait too long before getting started playing some poker action!

Features

Payment Method: The site supports various payment methods, including credit cards (Visa/MasterCard) and eWallets such as Skrill/Neteller/Paysafecard/PayPal.

Ignition Casino accepts deposits in bitcoin, Ethereum, and litecoin along with traditional currencies like U.S. dollars and euros. Bitcoin is the fastest deposit method, taking just a few minutes to process a deposit or withdrawal.

The cryptocurrency market has taken some hits this year, but for now, it remains an attractive way to deposit funds into online gambling accounts because it's low-cost and fast.

One feature we like about Ignition Casino is its ability to accept most top cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. You can use bitcoin, Ethereum, or litecoin to fund your account without worrying about converting one crypto into another.

Live Casino: Ignition Casino has recently launched its new live casino platform, which is available to all players at no additional cost. The live casino section includes blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and more than 40 different table games in total.

Each game features live dealers from around the world trained for the job by experts from Las Vegas casinos such as Golden Nugget and Palms Casino Resort, among others.

Members can place real money bets on any available game using either their computers or mobile devices via the Ignition Casino mobile site.

Live Dealer: Ignition Casino also has a live dealer casino with over 300 tables available anytime. The dealers are all professional players who have been handpicked based on their personal history and experience handling real money games in casinos worldwide.

Players can play roulette, blackjack, and baccarat against these dealers from anywhere in the world as long as they have an internet connection (even if they don't). Additionally, Ignition Casino offers American Roulette and European Roulette, Blackjack (Single Deck & Multi-Deck), and Baccarat (American & European).

Virtual Sports: Ignition Casino offers some of the best online sports betting in the industry. They offer live and in-game betting on all major sporting events, including UFC fights, football, basketball, baseball games, and tennis matches.

You can access the virtual sportsbook at Ignition directly from your profile or main sportsbook page.

Affiliate Program: Ignition Casino offers one of the most lucrative affiliate programs in the industry with generous payouts and great incentives for affiliate managers and affiliates alike. The company has set aside a considerable amount of prize money to give to affiliates who promote their site during the first quarter of 2022 alone.

Pros

Easy to use

Wide market

Covers multiple sports

High Odds

Attractive bonuses and promotions

Cons

Does not accept Western Union

#2. Bovada - Popular Gambling Platform For Baccarat & Roulette

Bovada

Bovada is the sister company of Ignition Casino, one of the fastest-growing online poker sites in the world. The company was founded in 2011 by Canadian gambling giant Lynton Limited, which owns several other online gambling sites like Bodog, William Hill, and BetOnline.

Bovada's primary focus is sports betting and casino games. They offer a wide variety of popular table games like blackjack, baccarat, and roulette, as well as some unique ones like Three Card Poker and Let It Ride. They also have a good selection of video poker games in various denominations from 25¢ up to $5.

In addition to their great sportsbook offerings (which include NFL football odds, NBA basketball lines, and even horse racing wagering on horse tracks across North America), Bovada has expanded its casino section with over 100+ slots. The slots include popular titles like Starburst, Gonzo's Quest, and Immortal Romance, just to name a few.

Features

Multiple Payment Options: Bovada offers several payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, and e-checks. You can even use Bitcoin if you want to keep your transactions private.

Top Odds: Bovada offers some of the best odds in online gambling, with most sportsbooks offering lines within two points or less than what you would find at other sportsbooks or casinos.

No Limit Poker Room: Bovada's No Limit Poker Room is one of the largest online poker rooms available today. It engages thousands of players at any given time and has tables running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There are plenty of tournaments every hour throughout the day, including daily freerolls that anyone can join without signing up or depositing money.

Live-Dealer: Besides its No Limit Poker Room, Bovada offers live dealer casino games through its Live Dealer Casino section. It includes everything from roulette to blackjack and baccarat — all played with real people working as dealers at tables around the world.

Players can choose from dozens of casino games like blackjack, craps, roulette, and more.

Annual Racebook: Bovada's annual racebook offers some excellent payouts for horse racing fans. The site offers better odds than many other racebooks and has more than 1,000 races each week.

Pros

It covers a wide variety of sports

Accepts crypto

It is easy to navigate

Inviting odds

Regular bonuses and promotions

Cons

Available in the U.S.

#3. Cafe Casino - Trusted Platform For Online Betting & Virtual Sportsbook

Cafe Casino is a brand that was launched in 2016 and has been multiplying since. With a focus on providing the best online gambling experience to its players, Cafe Casino has become one of the most trusted names in online gaming.

The site offers a wide range of games and game types, with something for everyone. So whether you are looking for online slots , blackjack, or roulette, there is something for everyone at Cafe Casino.

The site also offers several bonuses designed to help new players get started quickly. These include welcome bonuses, reload bonuses and special promotions that you can find on the homepage.

The site also allows players worldwide to join in on the fun, supporting English-speaking and Russian-speaking countries.

Feature

100% Match Bonus: When you first sign up, you'll receive a 100% match bonus of up to $200 on your first deposit. It is a great way to get started with your account and try some games without risking any money.

Live Dealer Games: One thing that sets Cafe Casino apart from other online casinos is the live dealer games offered here. These are just like they sound — real people playing cards against each other in front of a camera so you can watch them play live.

The dealers have their personalities and play styles, making it even more fun to watch them win or lose money while you sit back and relax at home.

Live In-Play Betting: Cafe Casino offers live betting on all sporting events. You can gamble on the game's outcome or play against the house with its virtual sportsbook. The site also offers in-play betting on other random events like political elections and horse races.

Poker Room: Cafe Casino offers players an online poker room to play Texas Hold 'em, Omaha, and more. There are more than 24 tables available at any given time, with stake levels ranging from $0.01/$0.02 to $2/$4 blinds per hand.

Accepts Crypto: Cafe Casino accepts crypto deposits, which is a big plus. You can deposit using Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and XRP. In addition, there are no fees for deposits or withdrawals in crypto.

You can also do a bank wire transfer if you don't want to use cryptocurrency. Unfortunately, for legal reasons, Café Casino does not accept credit cards or e-wallets for deposits or withdrawals.

Pros

World-class sportsbook

Accepts U.S. customers

Fast deposit and withdrawals

Secure online environment

Incredible customer support

Cons

Only legal in the U.S.

#4. BitStarz - Leading Online Gambling Sites That Offer Video Poker

BitStarz is a Bitcoin-based online casino that was initially launched in June 2014. BitStarz is a casino site that allows players to try their hand at some of the best casino games available. The website has been around since 2014 and constantly evolving to meet customer needs.

BitStarz was originally called BitStar.net when it launched back in 2014. Since then, however, they've changed their name and rebranded themselves as BitStarz. This change reflects how much passion the company has for creating quality experiences for all types of players.

The site offers players various games from different providers, including NetEnt, Microgaming, Yggdrasil Gaming, Amaya Gaming, and more.

BitStarz is managed by Direx N. V., which is based in Curacao. The company-initiated operations in 2013 and has a strong presence in the online gambling industry, with a license from Curacao eGaming to provide online gaming services. You can ensure your funds are secure when you play at BitStarz.

Features

100% First Deposit Bonus: The website offers a 100% first deposit bonus for up to 1 BTC for new customers. Users can also enjoy a generous second deposit bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC and a third deposit bonus of 50% up to 3 BTC. All these bonuses have wagering requirements that You must meet before withdrawing any winnings from them.

Multiple Payment Options: BitStarz accepts various currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE). However, it only accepts deposits in these cryptocurrencies, while withdrawals are made only in Bitcoin (BTC).

It means you cannot use fiat currencies such as USD or EUR on BitStarz, although you can use them for playing at this online casino site if you already own some cryptocurrencies such as BTC or LTC.

Offers an Extensive Game Room: The BitStarz casino is powered by SoftSwiss, one of the leading gaming companies in the world. The BitStarz casino has an extensive catalog of games from SoftSwiss, such as arcade slots, video poker, and roulette.

As for provably fair games, BitStarz offers Blackjack, Baccarat, and Dice. There are also multiple scratch cards available on this site.

Attractive Promotions: In terms of bonuses and promotions, BitStarz offers many different types of bonuses which change regularly. For example, there are weekly reload bonuses where players can get up to 1 BTC back after making a deposit and playing with it during the week.

This promotion usually lasts until Saturday night, so you need to be quick if you want to take advantage of it. Another exciting promotion is Daily Free Spins, where players get five free spins every day they log in or make a deposit (up to 25 free spins per month).

VIP Program: The VIP Program at BitStarz Casino is quite comprehensive and offers several tiers:

Bronze Star – This basic level; gives you access to all games except for progressive jackpots and table games (no bonuses). You also get 10% cashback on losses up to €50.

Silver Star – At this level, you'll get access to all games except for progressive jackpots (no bonuses), plus you can collect up to 10% cashback on losses up to €100.

Gold Star – The highest tier gives you access to all games except for progressive jackpots (no bonuses), plus up to 20% on deposits.

Pros

Huge money jackpot available on the site

Live Casino

In-play betting

Exclusive rooms

Bitcoin gambling enabled

Cons

No mobile app

#5. 7Bit Casino - Secure Online Casinos In The US That Accept Bitcoin Cash

7Bit Casino is one of the most trusted and secure online casinos available today. Founded in 2014, 7Bit Casino is one of the first Bitcoin casinos and has been providing players with a safe and secure gaming experience ever since.

The website is owned by Direx N. V., based out of Wilhelminalaan 13, Willmstad, Curacao. The company was initially founded by Direx N. V. but has since grown into a successful business with a diverse team of employees working to improve their products daily.

The casino's license comes from Curacao and allows them to operate their business in most countries worldwide legally (except for those where gambling is illegal).

7Bit Casino offers players over 700 games from top developers like NetEnt, Microgaming, NextGen Gaming, and more. Their selection includes popular titles like Starburst, Gonzo's Quest, South Park: Reel Chaos, and many more.

Features

Jackpots: If you are looking to win big, this is the best place for you to do so as it offers some vast jackpots on its site, including progressive jackpots like Mega Fortune and Hall of Gods that can pay out millions every time someone wins them.

Live Betting: 7Bit Casino's unique feature allows you to play live dealer games in your browser without downloading any software. You must create a new account on the site, enter your name and email address, and start playing.

Live Dealer Casino: 7Bit Casino offers live dealer casino action from Evolution Gaming. The tables are available for blackjack and roulette only. The quality of the streaming video is excellent, with clear visuals and sound. You can also message the dealers or other players in real-time.

Bitcoin Casino: 7Bit Casino accepts bitcoin deposits and withdrawals, which means your winnings are sent straight to your bitcoin wallet without any middleman taking a cut.

It is one of the best features of this bitcoin gaming as most online casinos take up to 10% commission on each deposit made using credit cards or e-wallets like Skrill/Neteller/PaysafeCard etc.

The minimum deposit amount is 0.1 mBTC (0.0001 BTC), and there's no maximum limit on how much you can deposit per transaction or in total during your stay at 7Bit Casino.

Pros

Accepts all credit cards

Fast payout times

Instant online chat support

New games every week

Players are treated with respect and dignity

Cons

It doesn't offer poker tables

How We Made This List of Best Online Gambling Sites?

We will take a look at the most critical factors that we considered in making our list of best online gambling sites:

Ease of Use

We considered how easily you can navigate the site, how fast it loads, and how many games are available. We also considered whether or not they offer live gameplay, so you can place your bets in real-time and watch as they unfold.

When it comes to gambling, we want to ensure you have a great experience every time you visit a site. That's why we made sure all these sites are easy to use and understand—from navigating their menus to finding the games you want to play.

We know that some people aren't familiar with online gambling, so we've included links throughout this article where we explain things like what wagering means or how payout percentages affect your winnings.

Terms and Conditions

One of the essential elements we considered when making our list of best online gambling sites was the terms and conditions.

A good site should have clear, easy-to-understand terms and conditions. It should also have a privacy policy that clarifies what information it collects about its users and what they do with it.

We've taken the time to read through the terms and conditions of each site, and we've found that they're all pretty similar. For example, they all require you to be 18 or older, have rules about responsible gambling, and have some privacy policy.

Banking Options

Another thing we considered in making our list of best online gambling sites was the banking options. We looked at the different payment methods available, whether you can use your credit card or not, and how quickly you can make deposits and withdrawals.

We also looked for a minimum deposit amount to allow you to start playing immediately. We know that some people don't have much money to spend on gambling, so we wanted to ensure that there were some casinos where you could deposit as little as $5 or $10 and start playing immediately.

We also considered what kind of withdrawal methods each site offered. For example, if one site offers instant payouts but only through check or wire transfer instead of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, it wouldn't be on our list because it doesn't provide the same convenience as other sites offering more options.

Security

Security is one of the vital aspects of deciding which online gambling sites are best for you. You want to be sure that your information is safe and that you won't have to worry about someone hacking into the site and stealing your money or personal information.

We looked at each in depth to ensure we only recommended the most secure gambling sites. In addition, we researched each site's security policies and practices and their track record for protecting their users' data and privacy.

We only considered sites that passed our rigorous screening process, which includes:

- SSL encryption

- Payment protection

- Auditing processes

Bonuses

We also looked at bonuses. Bonuses are a huge part of online gambling, and they can be a great way to make your money last longer and give you a chance to win more.

If you're new to gambling, you may be confused by the different bonuses offered by sites. We've taken the time to break them down for you, so you know what to expect from each site.

The first type is the welcome bonus. It is usually given when you open an account with a casino for the first time. After that, it's usually a percentage match based on how much money you deposit into your account with them, up to a specific limit.

The second type is called the reload bonus or loyalty bonus. These are thanks for being loyal customers who continue to play at the same casino site over time. They're usually small sign-up bonuses that increase over time if you keep playing at that particular casino site.

Things to Know Before Using an Online Gambling Site for SportsBetting

Before you use an online gambling site, it's essential to ensure that it's reputable and safe.

Here are some things you should consider before using an online gambling site:

Company Reputation

First, you need to look at the company's reputation. You can get this done by reading reviews about the site, checking its history, and finding out what others say about it.

You should also check out any complaints or issues raised against the company in the past few years.

It is not a site you want to use if there are recurring issues, such as customer service problems or fraudulent activities. On the other hand, if there are no complaints, this is probably a good sign.

If they have not been licensed, then they could be operating illegally and might not be able to protect your money or identity when playing games on their website.

Customer Service

The customer service of a casino is vital. If you ever have any issues with your account or want to contact the support team, you want to ensure they respond quickly and effectively.

An excellent way to test the availability of customer support is by sending an email or making a phone call and seeing how long it takes for them to respond.

It will also give you an idea of how well they communicate and how much effort they put into helping their customers.

User Reviews

Also, search out user reviews. You can find user reviews on any site by simply searching for them on Google or Bing. Before playing, look at what other people have said about the particular casino.

Look at what they liked and disliked about the site and what they thought about their general customer service department or support team; this can be especially important if something goes wrong while playing at a particular site.

Suppose there are numerous complaints about customer service on a particular site. In that case, it might be best to avoid using it altogether until these issues have been resolved by management at the site.

Security

If you're going to use an online gambling site, security should be your first concern. It is essential to know how a site secures its customer's data and how that information is stored.

If you're using a site that doesn't take security seriously, there's no telling what could happen if a breach were to occur. So, you'll want to choose a site with multiple protection layers that always keep up-to-date software installed on its servers.

Odds and Promotions

One of the most important things to look for is the odds. The odds refer to how much money you can expect to win from your bets. If the odds are high, you can expect to win more money, but if they are low, it may be harder for you to win consistently.

You should also consider any promotions that the site offers. These promotions can include free bets or other offers that will give you extra funds when making bets.

In addition, some sites may offer higher odds during certain times of the day or on specific games, so check out the schedule before depositing if this applies to you.

Payment Method

Another thing to do is check out the available different payment methods. The most common form of payment is credit cards, but alternative methods may be available.

Some sites will allow you to use your bank account or even PayPal to make your deposits and withdrawals. If this is the case, you can use these sites without issues. However, other sites may only offer credit card payments as their primary way of accepting funds from players.

You will need a credit or debit card to make deposits and withdrawals at these casinos. If this is the case, you need to ensure that your personal information is secure and protected so that no one else can access it without your permission.

FAQs: Online Gambling

Q1. Is It Secure to Use My Bank Card At An Online Gambling Site?

You can rest assured that using your credit card to make purchases on an online gambling site is a safe and secure way of doing business.

The reason for this is that how gambling sites handle credit cards is similar to how regular businesses accept them, so you can be sure that the same measures will protect your information as other companies in the real world.

Q2. Where Do I Find the Best Online Gambling Sites?

There are many online gambling sites, so it can be hard to tell which ones are the best. You may want a site that has been around for a while and has a good reputation.

It's always a good idea to check with your state or country's regulatory agency if you're unsure whether an online gambling site is legal within your jurisdiction.

Q3. Are Online Gambling Sites Legal?

Yes, online gambling services are legal in the USA. There are two types of gambling: land-based and online.

For a land-based casino to operate legally, it must be licensed by the state or tribe where it is located. The same is true for online casinos that operate within the United States.

However, some states do not allow gambling in their territories. These states include Utah, Hawaii, and Mississippi.

Q4. How Old Do I Have to Be to Gamble Online?

Online gambling sites require you to gamble at least 18 years old. However, there are some exceptions to this rule.

For example, if you wish to gamble under 18, you will have to check with each gambling site as they have their own rules regarding underage gambling.

Conclusion: Top USA Gambling Sites For Online Casino Real Money

Researching the best online gambling sites can be a daunting task. There are many factors to consider and numerous sites to weigh before making a choice.

This guide strives to make selection easier for potential and regular players by highlighting the essential features.

Hopefully, you found this article helpful. Gambling is an industry that is constantly changing, and the top sites are always changing as well.

What is popular one year may not be popular the next, so it's good to keep on top of updating lists like these.