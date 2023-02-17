Best Online Gambling Sites For Real Money Gambling & Betting In 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR.

By Blueribbon Media

There are two kinds of people in the world: those that gamble and those that don't. Gambling is one of the most popular hobbies in the world. It's so popular that people spend thousands of dollars on slot machines, sports betting, and other gambling activities yearly.

But, choosing a trustworthy and reliable online gambling site can be daunting for most people. These days, there are several gambling sites available to players. Unfortunately, there are so many that some can be categorized as the perfect imitation sites.

So, where do you start? What criteria do you use when checking sites out? Which ones are safe, and which ones should be avoided at all costs? This article will cover all these points, and more, in an easy guide to choosing your perfect gambling site.

Best Online Gambling Sites

Ignition Casino — Best Online Gambling Site, Editor’s Pick

Bovada —Ideal For Crypto Casino No Deposit Bonus

Cafe Casino — Best Gambling For Live Casino Games

BitStarz — Most Recommended Site For Online Gamblers

7Bit Casino — Popular Casino Site To Gamble Online

#1. Ignition Casino — Best Online Gambling Site, Editor’s Pick

Photo by Blueribbon Media

Ignition Casino is a Las Vegas-based online casino headed by the same people behind the popular Bodog and Bovada brands. The company is owned and operated by Curacao-licensed Lynton Limited, which also runs Bovada and Bodog.

Ignition Casino was launched in 2016 as a sportsbook and casino site. It has since expanded to include poker and other games, including casino classics like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, and more.

Ignition Casino has over 500 games from various software providers, including Micro Gaming, NetEnt, and BetSoft Gaming. There are also live dealer tables for games like roulette and blackjack.

Ignition Casino offers a welcome bonus worth up to $2,500 that includes a 125% up to a $1,000 match deposit bonus on any deposits made during your first three days as a member at this online gambling site.

Highlights

Anonymous Tables: Players can enjoy all their favorite casino games without worrying about other players knowing who they are. That feature is handy for those who anonymously want to play because they don't want any personal information shared with other players or websites.

Huge Jackpots: The jackpots at Ignition Casino are among the largest in the industry. You could win millions if you're lucky enough to hit one of these big jackpots.

Crypto Casino: While most casinos accept only traditional currencies like U.S. dollars and Euros, Ignition Casino also accepts cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Pros

A massive selection of games from the best game developers in the world

Instant deposits and withdrawals processed within minutes

Fast and responsive customer support team

Fast payouts

Cons

There are no cons associated with this site

Check Out What Bonuses Are Available For The Users Of Ignition Casino By Clicking Here

#2. Bovada —Top Gambling Site With Crypto Casino No Deposit Bonus

Photo by Blueribbon Media

Bovada is a brand owned by the company Bodog. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Canada. Bovada operates with a license from Curacao eGaming, which means they are legally allowed to operate as an online gambling site.

Bovada offers a wide range of games, including poker, blackjack, slots, roulette, sports betting, and more. In addition, many games are available at Bovada, where you can win real money. The site also has a mobile version to play your favorite games on your phone or tablet.

The site offers a large selection of promotions for its players. These include bonus offers for new players and regular promotions for existing members.

In addition, Bovada also has a loyalty club that gives players reward points for using the site's services regularly. You can use these points to redeem free money or other prizes from Bovada's store page.

Highlights

Wide Range of Sports: Bovada offers an enormous range of sports, including American football, baseball, basketball, and hockey. You will also find horse racing, harness racing, boxing, mixed martial arts, and golf at Bovada Sportsbook.

Affiliate Program: Bovada Sportsbook offers one of the best affiliate programs in the industry, allowing you to earn massive commissions while promoting your brand.

Massive Bonuses: The Bovada Sportsbook has a vast selection of bonuses for new players. You can get up to $1,000 in free bets when you sign up with Bovada Sportsbook!

Pros

The best sportsbook for U.S. players

Great selection of casino games and slots

Live dealer casino options

Excellent customer service

Cons

Their poker software is not the best

Click Here To Start Your Bovada Site With A $750 Welcome Bonus

#3. Cafe Casino — Best Online Gambling For Jackpots & Live Casino Games

Photo by Blueribbon Media

Cafe Casino is a casino site that offers players an experience like no other. Cafe Casino is home to some of the most popular games in the gambling industry and offers many bonuses and promotions.

The site was launched in 2016 and has become one of the most popular online casinos. It is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority, which means it adheres to all international standards for security, fairness, and transparency.

The site has a simple interface that makes it easy for new players to navigate the casino's various sections. In addition, the site offers a wide range of games, including slots, video poker, table games, video keno, bingo, and scratchcards.

Highlights

250+ Online Casino Games: With a wide range of slots, table games, video poker, blackjack, and specialty games, there is something for everyone at Cafe Casino. You can play your favorite games in free and real money modes.

Crypto Casino: This feature allows players to deposit and withdraw with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. That makes it easier than ever for players worldwide to enjoy their favorite games without worrying about cross-border transaction fees or government regulations.

Fast & Secure Payouts: Players can expect fast payouts on all withdrawals made through Cafe Casino’s secure banking system. Deposits are usually processed instantly but may take up to 24 hours, depending on the method used by the player (bank wire transfer or e-wallet).

Pros

Huge selection of games

Fast payouts

Excellent customer service

A wide range of deposit methods are available

Cons

People outside the U.S. can't access the website

Follow This Link To Discover More About Cafe Casino & Its Bonuses

#4. BitStarz — Most Recommended Betting Site for Online Gamblers

Photo by Blueribbon Media

BitStarz is a Bitcoin-only casino with more than 1,000 games available. The brand was launched in 2014 but became famous in 2017 when the site underwent a complete redesign and added more games.

The Curaçao-based BitStarz Group BV owns BitStarz. BitStarz claims to be licensed by the Government of Curacao (license #1668/JAZ).

The casino also claims to be accredited by eCOGRA (eCommerce and Online Gaming Regulation & Assurance), an independent regulatory body for online gambling sites. According to its website, BitStarz holds an "A+" rating on eCOGRA's website.

Highlights

Daily Jackpot: Every day at noon (UTC +1), BitStarz releases its daily jackpot, won by players who have wagered over $50 in total on slots during the previous 24 hours. If no one meets this requirement, no prize will be awarded for that day's jackpot.

Instant Payout: Players who win real money at BitStarz are paid out immediately via Bitcoin wallet or e-wallet services such as Skrill or Neteller. It is beneficial for players from countries where it can take up to 30 days to receive payment from other online casinos.

Bitcoin Casino: As mentioned above, BitStarz accepts Bitcoin deposits via their website or mobile apps available on Apple Store or Google Play Store (Android). You can also deposit using other cryptocurrencies, such as Litecoin.

VIP Program: The website also offers a unique VIP program where you can earn points through playing games on the website or exchange your points for cash bonuses or tickets for major poker tournaments like WSOP or EPT events.

Pros

Great slot selection with a wide range of themes and features

A good selection of table games, including blackjack, roulette, and others

Several different types of video poker games are available

Fast payments via Visa, MasterCard, or Bitcoin

Anonymous registration and banking options

Cons

Only available in five languages

Check The Best Online Gambling Welcome Bonus By Following This Link

#5. 7Bit Casino — Popular Casino Site To Gamble Online With 250% Welcome Bonus

Photo by Blueribbon Media

7Bit Casino is a new online casino that was launched in 2016. The site is powered by the software provider of the same name, which has been around for many years. It is owned and operated by Playtech, one of the world's largest gaming software providers.

The website features all of the most popular games from Playtech, including slots, video poker, table games, and arcade games. Live dealer games are also available if you want to play with real people instead of computer-generated graphics.

Highlights

SSL Encryption: 7Bit uses SSL encryption technology to ensure your personal information is always protected. It ensures hackers or third parties will not steal or compromise your financial information.

Fast Payout: 7Bit Casino pays out its winnings quickly so that players can get their money quickly after winning a game or tournament.

Customer Support: The customer support team at 7Bit Casino is available 24/7 to answer any questions or concerns you might have. They will also help you with issues regarding deposits and withdrawals if necessary.

Demo Simulators: The online casino also offers demo simulators for training so players can learn more about the game before making real bets.

That will help them become more confident when playing against other players or the dealer in case they play live dealer games such as blackjack and roulette.

Pros

250% welcome bonus

Free spins on your first deposit made on selected slots

Deposit bonuses on every subsequent deposit

Wide range of games

24/7 customer support

Cons

Only available in the U.S. and Europe

Click Here To Start Your 7bit Casino Journey With A 250% Welcome Bonus Package

How We Made For Best Online Gambling Sites?

We’ve spent countless hours trying to find and play at the best online casinos, so we know a thing or two about which websites are worth your time.

In this section, we will share the factors we engaged in to arrive at our findings so you can choose the right site for your needs.

Licensing

In the online gambling industry, licensing is an essential factor. A license issued by a government authority ensures operators are legitimate and trustworthy.

Therefore, when you look at the licensing of a site, you should look at where they are licensed and what type of license they have.

For example, there are two different types of licenses: the “gaming license” or “gaming operator’s license” and the “gambling license.”

The gaming operator’s license allows you to run games like poker, roulette, or blackjack, while the gambling operator’s license allows you to run games like slots or baccarat.

You will also see that some sites might have both licenses to offer their customers a wider variety of games.

The type of regulation online casinos are subject to depends on where they operate. For instance, if an online casino is located in Europe, it will be regulated by one or more European bodies and if it is an online casino in Australia , it will be regulated by Australian authorities.

For example, the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) oversees all aspects of gaming in Malta, including online gambling as well as land-based casinos.

Payment Options

We're all about giving you the best possible user experience, which is why we consider your payment options.

When it comes to online gambling sites, one of the most important things you need to consider is the payment options available on a given site.

The reason is simple: you don't want to deal with any hassle when withdrawing your money, so they must have a good reputation and a wide range of available methods.

Security

One thing we looked at was the security of the site. We wanted to ensure all of these sites have SSL encryption , which means they’re safe and secure.

You can know if a site is secure by looking at the URL. If it begins with "HTTPS," not "HTTP," it has SSL encryption.

Other than this, you need to note a couple more things. First off is your username and password. Make sure you don't use the same login information for multiple sites. Also, ensure you don't write down your password anywhere others can see it or steal it from you.

Another thing is your data, like credit card information or bank account information. Again, that should never be stored on any website, as malicious software or viruses (like keyloggers) could be hacked or compromised.

Mobile Compatibility

Mobile compatibility is an essential factor in choosing an online casino. It can be challenging to get a computer or laptop out when you want to play games, but with mobile compatibility, you can play on your phone whenever you want.

That makes it much easier for players who like to travel or can't access a computer all the time.

Customer Support

We know that things can go wrong, but we also know that it's essential to have a good customer service team behind you when they do. That's why we included a customer support section in our reviews.

We want to show you how responsive each gaming site is to answering questions or dealing with issues that may arise during your experience as a player.

What You Should Know When Searching for Quality Online Gambling Sites ?

Online gambling sites have been around for decades and continue multiplying, with many new ones popping up monthly.

So, how do you know the right one for you? To help you make an informed decision, let's look at some of the things you should consider when searching for a quality online casino site:

Reputation

A company's reputation is an essential factor to consider when searching for a quality online gambling site.

Reputable companies will have a history of offering their customers high-quality services and can back up their claims with positive reviews from previous customers.

The best way to determine if a casino is reputable is by reading reviews from other players who have used the site.

In addition, we recommend checking out gambling forums like AskGamblers or PokerStars Community, where you can find honest feedback about various online casinos.

Another way to get an unbiased opinion about whether or not an online casino is safe and reliable is by reading independent reviews on our website. We put together comprehensive reviews of each new casino we come across so you can decide before depositing money at any particular site.

Available Games

Knowing what you want is essential for a quality online gambling site. Many different types of games are available and different ways to play them.

Online casinos typically offer table games like blackjack and roulette. They also provide slots and video poker machines, popular options for players who don't want to sit down at a casino for hours. You can play these games for real money or just for fun.

Many websites offer sports betting, including the top worldwide bookmakers like Ladbrokes or William Hill.

These sites typically have an excellent selection of sports events you can bet on, such as football (soccer) matches in England’s Premier League or European Championships, baseball games in Major League Baseball (MLB), basketball games in the NBA, and more.

Payment Methods and Currency

An essential thing to look for when searching for a quality online casino is the available payment options. You want your winnings to be sent to you in less than a week, so make sure the site has instant payout capabilities.

You should also look for sites that accept PayPal or other e-wallets, as these methods are usually much faster than sending checks or money orders through the mail.

Also, consider looking at customer service reviews before signing up with any particular site since this will give you an idea of how quickly they respond and how helpful they are when you need assistance.

Customer Service

When looking for a quality online gambling site, you need to consider the type of customer support they offer. It is essential because it allows you to make your concerns known and have them addressed without worrying about any issues or problems.

The best gambling sites will offer 24/7 customer support. It means that even if you have a question at 3 am, they can answer it.

In addition, there should be several different ways to get in touch with them, including email and phone, as well as live chat and text messaging.

Bonus and Promotions

When shopping for a quality online gambling site, you should look for the bonuses and promotions offered. The bonus is the money that you can use to place bets.

It is free for players but is usually limited in its use. A good bonus will allow how much you can win or lose before you have to cash out.

You also want to ensure that the promotion will be manageable. For example, some casinos offer bonuses just for signing up with them, but they require you to spend a certain amount before they give out their money.

You should avoid these types of promotions because they cost you more than they're worth.

Mobile Compatibility

Regarding mobile compatibility, there is no doubt that most people would prefer to access the internet from their smartphones or tablets.

That is because they can use these devices everywhere they go, and there is no need to go through any hassle to access the internet on their devices.

You should ensure that the online gambling website you use has a mobile-compatible version so you can access its services while on the go.

Mobile compatibility allows people who love playing games on their smartphones or tablets to do so without having any issues.

FAQs Regarding Online Gambling

Q1. What Are Online Gambling Sites?

Online gambling sites (also known as internet casinos) offer games of chance with real money. These sites offer a variety of games, including poker, sports betting, and slot machines.

The most popular forms of gambling are card games like blackjack and roulette, which you can play for fun in casino clubs or online.

Q2. How Does Online Gambling Work?

Most online casinos work by using software called an "engine." That is a complex piece of software that calculates the results of each game based on how much you bet and other factors.

The engine displays these results on your computer screen or mobile device as you play. Some engines even allow you to chat with other players while playing your game.

Q3. Is Online Gambling Safe?

Online gambling offers many advantages over traditional forms because it gives players access to games anywhere in the world without leaving their homes or offices.

This convenience makes it easy for people who can't leave their homes due to age or illness to enjoy casino games just like they would at a land-based venue.

Q4. Is Online Gambling Legal?

Yes, it is legal in the U.S. However, you will need to check if your state has any restrictions on online gambling. The U.S. has no federal laws against online gambling, but some states have regulations regarding this practice.

Q5. What Are Free Chips/Free Spins?

When you first sign up for an online casino, they may offer you a bonus, either free money or free spins on a particular slot game. That is how you can try out an online casino without spending any real money.

In addition, you can use this bonus money to play any games available at the site without having to risk any of your own money.

Conclusion: Are You Ready to Explore the Best Online Gambling Sites?

Finding a great online gambling site can be tricky, but with this easy-to-follow guide, you can easily find the best online gambling sites.

The key to winning and having fun is ensuring your gaming site is safe, secure, and has many crypto gambling activity options.

As you browse our list of the top online gambling sites, you'll notice that different sites have different names and approaches to bonuses.

Some will focus on first-time deposits, while others will likely focus on reload bonuses. As a result, it's critical to know what you're looking for when you search for the best online gambling sites.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: