Best Online Slots In 2023: Top 5 Real Money Slots With Highest RTPs & Bonuses

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR.

Online slots are famous for various reasons, from the design layout to the massive percentages players receive as return prizes. A lot of players prefer online gambling for multiple reasons.

One of the primary reasons why people play slots is because of what they stand to gain. Asides from the exciting games real money slots casinos offer, there are amazing prices to win as players stand a chance to win real money.

Repeating the same games without winning anything can make them less appealing, so we took the time to review and pick out the best online slots sites where you can play exciting casino games and win real money from them.

Best Online Slots & Real Money Games

BitStarz : Best Overall Online Slot Games That Pay Real Money Ignition Casino : Leading Online Gambling Sites For Slot Games mBit Casino : Safest Real Money Slot Games Platform For US Players Bovada : Top Pick For BTC Slots, Table Games & Poker Tournaments Cafe Casino : Most Exciting Bonuses With Slots For Crypto Players Red Dog Casino : Best Real Money Online Slots With No Deposit Bonus Sun Vegas : Top New Slots Site That Offer Progressive Jackpots Super Slots : Excellent Mobile App To Play Online Slot Games Wild Casino : Mobile Friendly Online Slots Real Money Games With RTP Slots Slots.lv : Best Real Money Slot Games With Welcome Bonuses Casino

#1. BitStarz : Best Overall Online Slot Games That Pay Real Money

BitStarz

If we were to make a list of commendable online casinos, that list is only complete when we mention BitStarz casino. Since its existence in 2016, it has become one of the best online casinos. It has many exciting features that make it stand out from the crowd. One of its outstanding features is proof of fair game. BitStarz casino uses data encryption to ensure a proper gaming environment and avoid the exploitation of players.

Games

Games are the main highlight of any online casino. There are more than two thousand games in BitStarz under five main categories, and one of these categories is the slots.

Slot games are one of the casino's selling points.

BitStarz has a variety of interesting real money slot games, and some of them include

Fire Lightning

Wolf Gold

Wild Diamond

Demigods ii

Welcome Bonus

When you register on the online casino, you receive a welcome bonus split into four deposits. You get $100 or 1BTC for the first two deposits and $200 or 2 BTC for the third deposit. The final deposit pays $100 or 1 BTC. This aims to encourage you to explore the various games on the website.

The bonuses expire after 30 days, after which they send the money to your account. You have a 40x spending limit, the exact requirement for all the rewards casino games offer, and you can only bet up to 1mBTC or $5.

Free Spin Wednesday

Every Wednesday, the casino holds a promotion. To partake in it, you must put money into one of the online casino games and gamble the same amount by the end of the day. You'll receive a certain amount of free spins the next day. The number of spins you get depends on the amount of money you put in. For example, three mBTC equals 20 free spins.

Pros

Varieties of games to choose from

Instant payouts

Lots of excellent reviews from other sites

Registration is effortless

A wide range of payment options

Ensures fair game

Cons

Requires high spending fee for promotions

Restricts access to certain countries

#2. Ignition Casino : Leading Online Gambling Sites For Slot Games

Ignition Casino

Another online casino that has every reason to hold its head high is the Ignition Casino . Starting in 2016, the casino is one of the leading online gambling sites with a vast range of top-notch games, excellent customer service, and amazing bonuses. There are over 280 varieties of games spread across the online casino in various sections. All the games have beautiful designs and layouts, with excellent sound systems for every game.

Welcome Bonus

Like many other gambling sites , Ignition casino offers a fantastic welcome bonus that starts with an easy $20 deposit. You have two options to pick from, both depending on the deposit payment method. Depositing with bitcoin can increase your money by a 150% payment of about $1500. The other option is a credit card payment that will attract a 100% payment of about $1000. Regardless of your chosen payment method, you still get to pay the same wagering fee.

When you get your bonus after your deposit, you will have to pay a wagering fee of about 25x, which includes the investment and the profit.

Game Varieties

Ignition casino has over 60 online slot games, about eight pokers, eight blackjacks, and many other real money slot games available. If you are looking for a game that gives you the feel of reality, you can play slots online in live casino games. There is a wide range of table games where you can communicate with dealers and players.

Design and User Friendliness

The design of the casino website is quite simple and uncomplicated. The website's white, grey, and orange colors complement the Ignition casino symbol.

Navigating the website is very simple in every aspect, as all the essential details are available in a simple layout on the website's home page. Registration takes about a minute, and getting your welcome bonus after you join the casino is easier than you think.

Pros

You can access the casino from your mobile phone

Access top games from over thirteen trustworthy expert software providers

Quick and easy payments

Tempting welcome bonuses of about $3000

Cons

You cannot receive payments via e-wallet

Although you can access the casino from your mobile phone, it still limits your access to choosing the games you want to play

#3. mBit Casino : Safest Real Money Slot Games Platform For US Players

mBit Casino

It's been eight years since this online gambling site's launch, and it still maintains its highest standards. Unlike other gambling sites, new users find it easy to navigate this online casino site because of its organization.

The homepage is quite sophisticated, and it provides directions to every content on the site. Links are still implemented to help first-time users properly navigate the site.

The most important highlight of every casino is the games, especially the slot games where players can win real money. mBit Casino provides us with different categories of games, ranging from the latest to well-known games and, most importantly, online slot games.

Slot Games

Regarding slot games, mBit Casino has a comprehensive collection of them under various concepts. These online slot machines may operate on both low and high levels. You also have the option of betting at any rate you can afford to. You can bet as little as a quarter of a bitcoin and several hundreds of bitcoins. These are a few of the best real money slot games in mBit Casino:

Stellar spins

Wild pride

Venetia

DaVinci codex

Starburst

Live Dealer Casino

This games section is another highlight of the mBit Casino. It allows you to play online slots with other real players. As much as the players are real, they also play games from an authentic operational casino. They analyze your cards and use the RFID system to validate them. One of the most excellent highlights of this segment is that you can interact with other players online. This feature is so exciting that you start to feel like you're in an actual casino.

Here are a few of the best choices in this area:

Speed Baccarat

Auto Roulette

Blackjack VIP A

Blackjack White 1

Pros

Accepts various coins

Offers unique prizes to VIP holders

Excellent customer service

Players can also access the site from their mobile phones

Players can withdraw a maximum of 100 BTC

Processes payments quickly

Welcome bonuses are very appealing

Cons

You cannot verify that there is a track record of fairness in all games

Replies to emails are very slow

Malfunction of games selection

FAQs are not available on the site

#4. Bovada : Top Pick For BTC Slots, Table Games & Poker Tournaments

Bovada

If you are looking for a casino that offers you a variety of choices between sports and games, then Bovada is for you. As a casino that left Bodog to stand on its own, it has been doing excellently well since 2011.

Judging by this, you may wonder if Bovada meets the standard as one of the most sought-after online casinos. We list some highlights from the casino that make it stand out as one of the tops in its game.

Games

Most games unique to Bovada are also available on the Bodog website. Although they get some of their games from Real Time games software, many other games are unique to the casino alone. There are about 20 categories with several popular games in them. However, those seeking to play conventional games need access to a wide range of games like the former.

Table games offer a variety of games in different categories. Some of the categories available in the table are; 4 other blackjack games, Caribbean stud poker, cards, and baccarat, to mention just a few. The game's design is unique and makes use of exciting graphics. Another interesting thing is that the casino has no specific betting price requirements, and you can start gambling with any amount you can afford.

Security and Fairness

Gambling can be risky, especially when you cannot protect yourself. Bovada engages in different strategies to ensure that its players are entirely safe. One of these measures is the 128-bit SSL encryption, which ensures that the player's information is kept private. They also have a privacy policy scheme that assures players that their information will not get to external parties.

Pros

They have a variety of unique online slots, table games, and pokers available

A reliable customer service that runs 24/7 chat support for users

Trustworthy security to protect the players

Easy and fast withdrawals

Cons

No external verification from third parties.

Limits to how many online slot options you have

Poker bonuses are pretty slow

#5. Cafe Casino : Most Exciting Bonuses With Slots For Crypto Players

Cafe Casino

It takes much more than having a couple of games to make a good casino. Well, Cafe Casino has many exciting games that catch the eye of any player who comes across the website. Aside from that, Cafe Casino proves to be one of the online casinos worth mentioning regarding reputation. There are a lot of unique features that make this online casino stand out.

Bonuses

Bonuses are one of the selling points of online casinos with high ratings. Cafe Casino offers an impressive 250% bonus up to $1500 as a welcome gift to all new users. The bonus increases if you deposit via Crypto to a whopping 350%, which you receive in a Bitcoin casino . Bonuses attract a spending fee at Cafe Casino, like every real money casino. The fee ultimately depends on the type of bonus but is usually between 25x and 40x. This percentage is quite fair compared to other real money casinos.

Mobile Casino

Cafe Casino has no app, but the website is mobile phone friendly. All you have to do is open the website page on your Mobile phone. The design for the mobile phone version is quite similar to that of the computer version, and it still has a cool theme, colors, and an exciting layout. The mobile game collection is less extensive than the computer collection, but the design, game, and live chat are still up to standard.

In terms of mobile-friendly, Cafe Casino is a master at the game.

Pros

It provides a variety of games to make your pick

You can pay in Crypto

Lots of fair bonuses

Cons

You can only gamble on games and not sports

The casino is only available to users in the USA

Limits the option of receiving payment via eWallets

#6. Red Dog Casino : Best Real Money Online Slots With No Deposit Bonus

Red Dog Casino

If you are a frequent user of online casinos, you may have come across the name; "RedDog casino." However, it's still one of the latest casinos that have been out for a little. For this reason, many people still need to decide whether it is trustworthy. There are a few points that put RedDog casino on this list.

Bonuses

RedDog needs to catch up on its bonus offers compared to most online bitcoin casinos . Asides from their high wagering fee on bonuses, they also have a one-time offer policy for most of their prizes. However, the good thing about this casino is their offers are always available, and the users can access it several times a week.

Payment System

There are a lot of payment options that RedDog casino accepts. The options include; card payments (Visa, Mastercard), Crypto payments (Bitcoin, Ethereum), and many others. Likewise, they have many payout options for users who play online slots and games, and this is an essential highlight for a real-money online casino. Their payout option includes; Direct bank transfers, credit cards, and bitcoin.

Pros

There are free online slots for slot games

There is also a free version for any game

Transactions, for example, deposits, do not attract any fee

Customer services spread across phones, emails, and live chat

Lots of payment options for both deposits and receiving payments

Cons

Sportsbooks are not available for this casino

There is a limit on the options for table games

#7. Sun Vegas : Top New Slots Site That Offer Progressive Jackpots

Sun Vegas

When it comes to grabbing players' attention in a mindblowing way, Sun Vegas goes the extra mile to achieve this. The website has loads of exciting games, promotions, and everything else that makes a singapore online casino captivating.

In Sun Vegas, joining is very easy. All they require of the players is to get the free software, sign up and start winning immediately. It is that simple. You can contact their always-available support team if you encounter any issues while trying out the process.

Games

Many games range from the latest games, like Osbourne's video slot, to other conventional games, like Blackjack, Roulette, Video poker, etc., that players can select from. You also have the option to play online slot games and earn real money in hundreds and thousands of pounds.

Bonuses

Signing up on the casino site earns you a 300 pounds bonus automatically. You get this as a 100% payment when you deposit about 10 pounds. Use this to play any game of your choice, and your account receives the money. The money is valid for 30 days, and you'll have to pay a 50x wagering fee.

Pros

Huge welcome bonus

Varieties of games and online slots to play

The website is very straightforward

Ensures a secure experience for players

Cons

It doesn't have a lot of capable software providers to support

No mobile app

#8. Super Slots : Excellent Mobile App To Play Online Slot Games

Super Slots

The Super slots casino has yet to be well known as it has only been in the game since 2020. Although it is pretty similar to some other casinos under the same ownership, such as Wild Casino, it still stands out in terms of some exciting features. Here are a few reasons why Super Slots is on this list.

Mobile App

This is one area where a lot of online casinos are behind. This app organizes the website as users can easily access a lot from the app instead of cluttering the website. The design and layout of the app look very interesting. Many games redirect you to the app, and the only games that are most available on the site are video poker online .

Bonuses

Most online casinos require that you put in more money to get their bonuses. Super slots defer in this area, as it offers a lot of free bonuses. You can earn bonuses by competing on blackjack, getting free spins to earn real money on online slots, and getting a bonus for visiting the site regularly.

Pros

Offers a lot of welcome bonuses as well as daily prizes

You can play table games with a live dealer to earn real money

You make progress towards getting a jackpot when you play wild diamond

Cons

There is a limit to the games available on the free version

A low limit on the amount of money you can receive per payout

#9. Wild Casino : Mobile Friendly Online Slots Real Money Games With RTP Slots

Wild Casino

The Wild Casino is another online casino where players can earn real money from online slots. It has a vast range of game selections for players to choose from. Asides from the games, they offer huge bonuses and excellent prices to their users.

Bonuses and Promotions

The website provides a lot of bonuses to both regular and new users. One of the best would be the welcome bonus. You only need to make about five cryptocurrency payments to earn about $9000.

Mobile Friendly

Every game at the Wild Casino is accessible on mobile devices. While no apps are available for downloads, you can quickly get the instant play app using Adobe Flash, giving you an even better mobile service.

Pros

It has a lot of games you can play with live dealers

It offers a lot of real money casino games

Instant online slots payout

Mobile Accessibility

Cons

You can't gamble on sports

If you are into poker games, then this may not be the best site for you

#10. Slots.lv : Best Real Money Slot Games With Welcome Bonuses Casino

Slots.LV

Slots.lv has existed since 2013 and remains one of the best real-money slot casinos in the game. Like other slots bonus online casinos, it offers a fantastic welcome package that depends on your mode of deposit. There are several reasons why Slots.lv is one of our top 10 online slots.

Welcome Bonuses

The casino has one of the best welcome bonus features you will ever come across, varying between bitcoin bonuses and casino bonuses. If you choose to deposit with Crypto, i.e., Bitcoin, you qualify to receive a bonus of about $7500. Likewise, if you prefer cash as a mode of payment, you get a bonus payment of about $5000. Regardless of your payment method, you still have to spend a 35x wagering fee to access your bonus.

Slot games

As the name implies, Slots.lv allows you to play real money slot games. There are about 193 progressive slot games available on the site. Furthermore, about 50 progressive jackpots pay out a lot of real money.

In addition, you also try these games in free-play mode.

Pros

It offers a lot of jackpot slots

Lots of massive bonuses

Unlike some casinos, Slots.lv accepts American players.

Cons

No live games from live dealers

There is no betting on sports

Getting Started with Online Slots: A Step-by-Step Guide

Open the casino website and sign up. You are to fill in your name, date of birth, email, phone number, and address and agree that you are of legal gambling age. The site requires that you verify your email. You can do this by clicking on the link sent to your email. Your account will be confirmed automatically. Make your first payment by clicking on the cashier segment of the website. Select your payment method, and select the amount you wish to deposit. Once the money is in your account, you can get your welcome bonus and play online slots.

FAQs: Online Slots

Do online casinos manipulate their games?

You can guarantee that online games are fair when you play at a trustworthy site, hence our recommendations of the sites we listed.

Can I play online slots for real money?

Yes, you can play and win real money online instantly from online casino games.

Conclusion: Real Money Slot Sites For High Payouts

In this article, we consider the best online slots real money to play and earn actual money. We discuss their selling points, as well as their weak points. This aims to ensure you fully grasp what you're signing up for when using any of these sites. We aim to ensure you have the best gaming experience and make juicy profits from your time on these websites.

One must be careful of scams and fraudsters when doing anything on the internet. The primary aim of this article is to help you avoid fraudulent activities that cheat you of your time and money. We hope this article serves as a guide that aids you in making the best gaming decision.