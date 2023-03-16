Best Online Slots Real Money Top 10 Online Casinos

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Finding the right online casino to sign up to can be quite challenging as there are too many great sites to choose from.

Our carefully selected team of dedicated experts are passionate about helping players find the best online casinos in the world and have carefully scoured the internet to find the ten best online casinos.

We’ve basically done all the hard work so that you, as a player, don’t have to. At the top of our list is Slots.lv online casino.

Here, you can learn more about the games, bonuses, promotions, security, and banking options for this top online casino and nine other highly recommended online casinos.

Top 10 Real Money Online Slots Casinos

1. Slots.lv : Best overall

Slots.ly

Highlights

Multi-tiered welcome bonus worth $7,500

Win Hourly and Hot to Drop Jackpots

Games from RTG, Rival, Betsoft, and Bodog Custom

Live dealer games from ViG (Visionary iGaming)

Accepts credit & debit cards and cryptocurrencies

Introduction

Slots.lv Casino is our favourite online casino. It has a unique selection of games from Realtime Gaming (RTG), Rival Gaming, Betsoft Gaming and Bodog Custom, plus an amazing selection of cutting-edge live dealer games ViG (Visionary iGaming).

The Hourly Jackpots must be won throughout the day, plus there are even bigger Hot to Drop jackpots that can drop at any time. Don’t forget that you can get up to $7,500 if you sign up today.

Slots Games

Slots.lv has a fantastic selection of proven-performing slots for players to choose from. There’s something for everyone, and you can look forward to new slots arriving at least once or twice monthly.

Many of the slots have either Hot to Drop or Hourly Progressive Jackpots that can be won on any lucky spin. They are brought to you by Realtime Gaming (RTG), Rival Gaming, Betsoft Gaming, and Bodog Custom.

Bonuses and Promotions

Deposit with CRYPTOCURRENCY and get up to $7,500 in free bonus cash over your first eight deposits, or deposit with CREDIT CARD and get up to $5,000 over your first eight deposits.

The ‘My Slots’ rewards program is fantastic. Earn loyalty points by playing any of your favourite games for real money. The points you earn can eventually be exchanged for real money. For example, 2,500 points = $1.00 at level 1, and 1,000 points = $1.00 at level 8!

Customer Service

The best way to contact the friendly and responsive player support agents here is to launch the live chat feature, which is only ever a click or tap away.

They also have a useful Help Centre, where you can browse for more information about the following topics: casino, bitcoin/crypto, live dealer, financial, bonuses, account and security.

There’s also a Slots.lv forum and even a video library with how-to guides that some of you may find helpful.

2. RedDog : Best for 3D slots

RedDog

Highlights

New players can claim up to $7,500

Claim a guaranteed deposit bonus each day

Powered by Realtime Gaming software

Accepts numerous trusted payment methods + crypto

Hundreds of slots and other games + big jackpots

Introduction

If you're looking to play at an online casino that has everything Realtime Gaming (RTG) has to offer, look no further than Red Dog Casino. There's something for everyone at this top-rated online casino, which caters to everyone from newbies to seasoned pros.

The thing we love most about this casino is the sheer volume of progressive jackpot games you can find here. If you love online slots, make sure you visit Red Dog Casino before trying anywhere else.

Slots Games

Red Dog Casino is packed with hundreds of slots from RTG, and many of these games have mouth-watering progressive jackpots to play for that can drop on any lucky spin.

Some of the most popular feature-rich slots you must check out, to begin with, are hit titles such as Cash Bandits 3, Caesar's Empire, and 5 Wishes,. Other great titles include Achilles Deluxe, Asgard Deluxe, Miami Jackpots, and Paddy's Lucky Forest.

You can also find table & card games, speciality games, and video poker games.

Bonuses and Promotions

If you sign up to Red Dog Casino today, you can claim up to $7,500 thanks to the generous new player welcome bonus. After you've claimed your initial sign-up bonus, you can also claim a guaranteed match bonus every day thanks to the '24/7 Bonus' offer.

That's not all. Don't forget to claim the 'New Game' bonus as often as possible. This is generally either a Cards Bonus or Free Spins Bonus.

Customer Service

The Live Chat support agents at Red Dog Casino are super easy to get in touch with and quick to respond and answer questions.

Additionally, they also have a useful FAQ section for when you have a less urgent issue/query. Alternatively, you can reach them by telephone at +1 850 4003 758 or at assistance@reddogcasino.com.

The operator of this casino is constantly working to improve its customer support to deliver the best possible service.

3. Drake : Largest progressive jackpots

Drake

Highlights

New players claim up to $2,000 or 540 free spins

Impressive selection of games from multiple providers

Great rewards, prize-packed promotions and bonuses

Daily slot tournaments with amazing prizes

Accepts multiple trusted online payment methods + crypto

Introduction

Drake Casino is one of today's most stylish, classy, and sophisticated online casinos. It has a unique selection of 500+ games from Betsoft Gaming, Arrow's Edge, Rival Gaming, and Nucleus.

It's home to some of today's biggest online jackpots that can drop at any time. They also run some of the best online slot tournaments, where you can win cash prizes and free spins. It's arguably the best online casino that caters to all types of players.

Slots Games

If you're looking to play real money slots online, especially 3D slots, then look no further than Drake Casino - the best online casino for Betsoft Gaming slots. Some of the hottest titles to check out include Charms & Clovers, Birds, The Slotfather Part II, and Good Girl Bad Girl.

You can also find plenty of other regular 3-reel and 5-reel slots, table & card games, and video poker games.

Bonuses and Promotions

Each new player who signs up here today can get up to $6,000. It's simple; get a whopping 300% matching deposit bonus worth up to $2,000 on your first, second, and third deposits.

That's not all. The casino is also packed with lucrative ongoing promos. Don't forget to check out the Happy Hour Slot Fiesta, Slot of the Month, 10% Weekly Casino Rebate, and Double Rewards [points] Game of the Month promotional offers, to name a few.

Customer Service

Drake Casino provides brilliant player support services that are easy to reach at any time of the day. The best way to get in touch with a friendly support agent is via telephone, live chat or email.

The toll-free number is 1-800-613-8090. International is +599 (9) 733-1206, and fax is +1 (514)-221-3610. For email assistance, use the following email addresses: support@drakecasino.eu (general email support), signup@drakecasino.eu (deposit assistance), or payouts@drakecasino.eu (withdrawal assistance).

4. Cafe Casino : Best exclusive slots

Cafe Casino

Highlights

New players claim up to $2,500

100s of slots from top providers

Hourly, Daily, Super + Hot Drop Jackpots

State-of-the-art live dealer casino

Now accepts crypto + epic rewards program

Introduction

Café Casino is the best online casino where you can play real money slot games from some of today's best-known software providers. It has a generous welcome bonus for new players and plenty of other great promos for you to sink your teeth into.

This trusted online casino is all about the jackpot slots. The progressive jackpots can be won by any player, playing with any stake at any minute of the day.

Slots Games

The three main providers that supply slots to Café Casino are Rival Gaming, Realtime Gaming (RTG) and Genesis Gaming. There are so many popular online slots to play here, and some of the hottest titles include:

Gods of Giza Enhanced, A Night With Cleo Hot Drop Jackpot, Ares: The Battle for Troy, Aztec Treasure, and Temple of Luxor, to name a few. You can also find live dealer games , table & card games, speciality games, and video poker.

Bonuses and Promotions

New players can claim a CRYPTO welcome bonus (a generous 350% matching deposit bonus worth up to $2,500) or a CREDIT CARD welcome bonus (a 250% match bonus worth up to $1,500).

They run a lucrative loyalty rewards program, and you can look forward to Mystery Weekly Bonuses. Details about your latest bonus will always be sent to your registered email address. Remember to keep an eye on your email inbox every Thursday to find out what you can claim.

Customer Service

If you need to get in touch with the casino for whatever reason, the best thing to do would be to click or tap on the purple speech bubble icon. This will instantly put you in touch with professionally trained live chat agents.

If your question or technical issue isn't too important, you may be able to find an answer to your query in the FAQ section. They also have a Café Casino Forum and a 'How-To' Video section.

5. Slots Empire : Top slots bonus

Slots Empire

Highlights

New players can claim up to $7,500

By far the best RTG-powered casino

500+ slots and other casino games

Accepts cryptocurrency and other trusted payment methods

Life-changing progressive jackpots can be won daily

Introduction

Slots Empire Casino is the best online casino if you're looking to play games from RTG (Realtime Gaming). It's packed with hundreds of well-known real-money online slots, many of which come with life-changing progressive jackpots.

The generous welcome bonus is worth up to $7,500, plus there are other ongoing bonuses to claim. They provide superb support, and one of the main things we love most about this casino is the website's unique Ancient Roman theme.

Slots Games

The real money slot machines here are fantastic. You can find hundreds of ancient civilization, horror, romance, sci-fi, fantasy, Asian, Mexican, and sports-themed slots, so there's something for everyone.

Before trying any other slots, remember to check out hit titles such as Warrior Conquest, Tarot Destiny, Giant Fortunes, Bubble Bubble 3, Aztec's Millions, Desert Raider, and Goblins: Gluttony of Gems.

You can also play Keno, video poker games, European Roulette, Caribbean Stud Poker, and much more.

Bonuses and Promotions

The Slots Empire new player welcome bonus is worth up to a mouth-watering $7,500. You can claim a guaranteed 100% matching deposit bonus worth up to $1,500 on each of your first five deposits.

The minimum deposit required to claim this generous offer is $10 (Neosurf), $20 (cryptocurrencies and Flexepin), or $30 (credit cards). You can also claim a 24/7 bonus each day using the special bonus codes, which can be found on the website.

Customer Service

The top-notch customer support at Slots Empire is quite easy to reach. If you're looking to contact someone immediately, the responsive live chat support feature that's only a click/tap away is your best option.

Alternatively, you can call them directly at +1 850 2734 930 or email them at assistance@slotsempire.com . They also have an FAQ section that some of you will find useful. The support team is friendly, professionally trained, and quick to answer/resolve questions/issues.

6. Ignition : Best for game variety

Ignition

Highlights

New players can claim up to $3,000

Also has Poker and Virtual Sports products

Most major payment methods + cryptocurrencies accepted

350+ slots from Rival and RTG

30+ cutting-edge live dealer games

Introduction

We could not compile a list of the ten best casino sites and not include Ignition Casino. It has everything a player could ever want from a real money gambling site.

Suppose you're looking for a site with 100s of fantastic casino games from Rival and RTG, a world-class live dealer casino, a dedicated poker product, and a virtual sports betting product. In that case, Ignition Casino is the website for you.

Slots Games

When you sign up here, the best real money online slots to play first are A Night with Cleo, Dragon's Siege, Fury of Zeus, Lady's Magic Charm, and Larry's Lucky Tavern.

If you enjoy playing these feature-rich slots, you also need to check out Cat Kingdom, Galaxy Stars, Wynloch Keep, and Crystal Crater, to name a few. There are hundreds more to explore, with new slots arriving all the time.

For jackpot games, go to the Hot Drop Jackpots section.

Bonuses and Promotions

You have two choices with the sign-up bonus. If you deposit with cryptocurrency, you can get a 150% match bonus worth up to $1,500 (casino bonus) AND a 150% match bonus worth up to $1,500 (poker bonus).

If you deposit with a credit card, you can get a 100% match bonus worth up to $1,000 (casino bonus) AND a 100% match bonus worth up to $1,000 (poker bonus). You also have the Weekly Boost, Crypto promos, and many other promos.

Customer Service

The player support at the Ignition Casino/Poker website is well up to scratch. However, you'll need to log in to gain access to the live chat support. Email and telephone support are also an option.

The video tutorial section may be helpful if you would rather not speak with anyone directly. There's a forum where you may be able to get answers from other players, plus a frequently asked questions section.

7. Las Atlantis : Best thematic slots games

Las Atlantis

Highlights

New players can claim up to $9,500

Hundreds of proven-performing games from RTG

Home to some of today's biggest online jackpots

Cryptocurrencies and other popular payment methods accepted

Packed with bonuses and ongoing promos

Introduction

Las Atlantis is packed with hundreds of today's best online slots from leading online casino software provider Realtime Gaming (RTG). The thing we like most about this casino is the website's unique Lost City of Atlantis theme.

There are hundreds of games to explore, with new titles arriving at least twice monthly, so there's always something new to look forward to. Las Atlantis Casino is the casino for you, especially if you enjoy playing real money online slots above all other games.

Slots Games

You can now find over 365 RTG slots here, which means you can check out a new slot every day of the year. Before trying other games, head to the 'Popular' slots section, where you can find numerous hit titles.

Examples include Lucha Libre 2, Paydirt, Scuba Fishing, Secret Jungle, Panda Magic, Cash Bandits 3, Kung Fu Rooster, and Ancient Gods. Don't forget that you can also play table & card games, keno, and video poker.

Bonuses and Promotions

The initial welcome bonus at Las Atlantis casino site appears to be worth up to $9,500. However, upon closer inspection, you'll see that it's potentially worth up to $14,000. Let's take a closer look.

The 'Slots + Cards' welcome offer lets you claim a 100% match bonus worth up to $2,800 as many as five times! Registered members can also then look forward to frequent 'Special Bonuses' and a New Game promo when certain new games arrive.

Customer Service

The friendly and responsive player support at Las Atlantis can be instantly contacted by launching the live chat feature. Simply click or tap on the speech bubble icon, which is usually located towards the bottom right-hand side of most pages.

Alternative support methods include telephone and email. If you want to call them directly by telephone, try +1 855 313 8974 or +61 1800 775 026. If you would prefer to send an email, the address is assistance@lasatlantis.com.

8. BitStarz : #1 pick for crypto and BTC slots

BitStarz

Highlights

New players claim 5 BTC + 180 free spins

Powered by today's best software providers

Over 4,460 games to choose from

World-class live dealer casino

Crypto, e-Wallets, credit cards + more payment methods

Introduction

Bit Starz casino should be at the top of your list of online casino sites to visit, especially if you're looking for a site with the most diverse slots offering.

There are over 4,460 games to choose from, which are brought to you by eight leading online casino software providers/game development studios.

It's an industry-award-winning casino with a separate section for 'Bitcoin Games.' New players who sign up today can get free money AND free spins.

Slots Games

This trusted casino has the best real money online slots from Blueprint Gaming, Playtech, Playson, Play'n GO, Quickspin, Games Global (which recently acquired Microgaming), Nolimit City, and Habanero.

Some of the hottest slots online to play before trying any others are Aloha King Elvis, Sticky Bombs, Sphinx Fortune, Cleo's Gold, Super Duper, Buffalo Trail, and Gold Rush with Johnny Cash. If you want more, there's Gold Hunter, Star Cash, Howling Wolves Megaways, and Odin's Tree, to name a few.

Bonuses and Promotions

Sign up to bit Starz casino today and can get up to a free 5 BTC (Bitcoin) welcome bonus and 20 Free Spins. The money you receive in your account is what you win from your initial free spins – NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED.

Other generous promotional offers to sink your teeth into are the VIP Cashback Deal (as part of your Friday Loyalty Bonus), and the Second Chance Free Spins Bonus. You also have the Weekly Free Spins Drops Bonus.

Customer Service

The customer support for registered members at bit Starz Casino is fantastic. For general queries or any technical issues you may encounter, you can email them or contact them via live chat for free.

The live chat button is easy to spot, and just clicking or tapping on it will launch the live chat feature and put you directly in touch with a friendly support agent. The email address for those of you who prefer to email is support@bitstarz.com.

9. BetOnline : Best overall promotions

BetOnline

Highlights

New players can claim up to $3,000

400+ slots and other games from multiple providers

Impressive live dealer games from ViG (Visionary iGaming)

Accepts credit cards and cryptocurrencies

Also has sports betting and poker products

Introduction

Bet Online is a trusted real money gambling site that has online casino games, sports betting (pre-match betting and in-play betting), poker, live dealer casino games, eSports, and more.

If you want to sign up to a site with all of the above, then make sure Bet Online is at the top of your list of places to visit. You can get up to $3,000 when you sign up here at one of the world's most exciting, fully licensed gambling websites.

Slots Games

There are hundreds of slots to choose from here, most of which are supplied by Betsoft Gaming, Wizard Games, Nucleus Gaming, and Concept Gaming. You can also find live games from PureRNG, Visionaire iGaming (ViG), and Fresh Deck Studios.

The most popular slots being played right now are Genie's Riches, Golden Dragon Inferno, Dazzling Mardi Gras, and Star Cash: Expanding Wilds. Also, don't forget to check out Take the Bank, Hills Sanatorium, Jungle Stripes, and Leprechaun Frenzy.

Bonuses and Promotions

If you want to deposit with crypto, remember to claim the '100% 1st Time Crypto Bonus.' This bonus enables you to double up on your deposit up to the value of $1,000 (min. $20 deposit required).

The bonus code required for this is 'CRYPTO100.' Use 'CRYPTO35' for a crypto reload bonus.

If you use any other payment method for the regular casino welcome bonus, you'll get a 100% match bonus worth up to $1,000 (min. $25 deposit required).

Customer Service

The player support agents and customer service at Bet Online are excellent. The cheerful and supportive live chat agents can be reached with just one tap or click.

The operator of this site also provides telephone support (1-888-426-3661) and email support (cssupport@betonline.ag, cspoker@betonline.ag, or cscasino@betonline.ag).

The Bet Online player support is quick to answer and is generally really helpful and will have your question answered or the technical issue resolved in no time.

10. El Royale : Best new online casino

El Royale

Highlights

Claim a $7,500 regular bonus (or a $9,500 crypto bonus)

Over 500 slots and other games from RTG

Cryptocurrencies (+ other payment methods) accepted here

Great choice of progressive jackpot slots

Frequent matching deposit bonuses up for grabs

Introduction

If you're looking for somewhere new to play, you may want to consider signing up to El Royale Casino. This highly recommended RTG-powered casino is a great new site that's currently offering new players up to $9,500.

This perfectly secure new casino site accepts some of today's most trusted online payment methods, including cryptocurrency, and has a healthy selection of slots and other traditional casino games to explore.

Slots Games

Realtime Gaming (RTG) powers this stylish, sleek and modern-looking casino, and there are hundreds of feature-packed real money slots to choose from. Examples include Warrior Conquest, Giant Fortunes, Alien Wins, and Mermaid Royale.

If you enjoy playing these top-rated slots, you must also check out Caesar's Empire, Asgard, Bubble Bubble (1, 2, and 3), and Cash Bandits 2 and 3.

There's also Count Spectacular, Achilles, and Mermaid Queen. Many of the real money online slots here at El Royale also have progressive jackpots to play for.

Bonuses and Promotions

You can choose between the standard welcome bonus, worth up to $7,500, or the Crypto welcome bonus, worth up to $9,500.

Let's take a quick look at the standard bonus, which can be claimed using any payment method except cryptocurrency. Use code 'LUCKLOVE250' on your first deposit and get up to $2,500.

Use code 'LUCKYLOVE150' on your second deposit for a further $1,500, and code 'LUCKYLOVE100' on your next deposit for a further $1,000 (a 100% match bonus each time).

Customer Service

The best way to contact a professionally trained player support member here at El Royale would be to launch the fast-loading live chat feature. It instantly connects you with a live chat support agent.

For less urgent enquiries, you may want to drop them a call or email them instead. You can call the friendly player support on +61 1300 924 017 or +1 850 400 3297 or email them at assistance@elroyalecasino.com. They always seem chatty and helpful.

How to Get Started Playing Real Money Online Slots

If you want to start playing some of today's best real money online slots at a fully licensed online casino that's controlled by a reputable name, you're in luck.

Before you can play games at any of these casinos, all you need to do is follow these simple steps.

Step 1: Choose any of the top 10 online casinos from our list and then click or tap on the secure 'Play Now' / 'Visit Casino' button. This button will redirect you to that casino's official registration page, where you can open a new account and claim your guaranteed welcome bonus.

Step 2: You must be at least 18 years of age to sign up to any of our featured casino sites.

Step 3: As soon as your new account has been activated, go to the casino's banking/cashier section to make your first real money deposit using any of the accepted payment methods. The minimum deposit is generally as little as $10 or $20.

Step 4: After your deposit has been successfully processed and you have claimed your sign-up bonus, go straight to the 'SLOTS' section at the casino for a complete list of online slot machines you can play.

Step 5: Click or tap on a game you want to play, and it should instantly launch in your web browser. Some online casinos also have apps you can download onto your preferred device, but many players today prefer to play games instantly in their web browser without downloading.

Step 6: Check the total stake value before you hit the spin button. If you want to reduce or increase the stake, you can do so using the responsive player controls.

Step 7: Now, all that's left to do is sit back, relax, and hit the spin button as many times as you like. Don't forget that some online casinos allow you to play their games in the free-play mode, so remember to select the correct mode when launching any of the games.

How Online Casinos Based on Best Online Slots are Ranked

Explained in this section is our online casino ranking process. When reviewing online casinos, we consider several important factors, such as Trust & Reputation, Slots Variety & Providers, Payout Percentage, Mobile & Tablet Slots, Customer Service, and Payment Methods.

Trust & Reputation

Trust and reputation are everything. We always like to ensure the operator of a casino we review can be trusted and has an excellent reputation.

This also means the casino must have the necessary SSL encryption certificates and be fully licensed by a renowned licensing authority to offer real money gambling services.

We would never recommend signing up to an unlicensed casino site controlled by a shady operator using unlicensed software.

Slots Variety & Providers

The casinos we recommend must have a comprehensive range of real money online slots (and other traditional casino games) to choose from. They MUST be supplied to the casino by prominent casino software providers and game development studios.

In other words, all of our featured casino sites are powered by some of today's most reputable providers, which means the games can be trusted to produce fair and realistic results.

Payout Percentage

The payout percentage rate, otherwise known as the RTP % (Return To Player Percentage) payout rate, tells us how much, on average, the casinos pay back in winnings.

For example, casinos with an average 95.00% payout rate are much better than casinos with an average 88.00-90.00% payout rate.

The good news is that all of our top 10 online casinos have higher than average RTP% payout rates that usually hover between the 93.00% and 98.00% mark. However, sometimes it's much higher than this.

Mobile & Tablet Slots

It's also important that mobile and tablet users have access to the same great selection of slots online and other games that desktop and laptop users have access to at the same casino. We like to ensure that the slots work the same across all devices.

Many players today prefer playing from the palm of their hand rather than being restricted to playing on a clunky desktop computer. Therefore, the mobile & tablet slots must be equally as good as the desktop/laptop slots.

Customer Service

You can get a much better gauge of how good an online casino might be just by trying out their support. If they're quick to respond, cheerful, friendly, and helpful, the chances are that the casino operator has everything in order.

The worst online casinos tend to offer little or no support for registered members, and if they do provide support, it's often unresponsive or rude. The good news is that all ten reviewed online casinos featured on this page provide top-notch support that's generally available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Payment Methods

One of the most important things about online casinos is the types of payment methods it accepts. We look for online casinos that accept a variety of tried and tested online payment methods.

The best online casinos, like the ones featured above, accept credit & debit cards, bank wire transfers, e-wallets, prepaid cards, and cryptocurrencies. All of these perfectly secure deposit and withdrawal options are ideal for players to top up their accounts and withdraw their winnings when the time comes to cash out.

Examples of trusted payment methods that are commonly accepted include Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Skrill. They also usually accept Flexepin, Bitcoin (BTC), DogeCoin (Doge), Tether (USDT, Litecoin LTC), Cardano ADA), and Stellar (XLM), to name a few.

Recap of the Top 5 Online Slots Casino Sites For Real Money

Now that you know what to look for in online casinos, take another quick look at what five of our best online casinos have to offer. They each have a superb selection of games to choose from, and they all have something unique to offer.

Our number one casino, so the best online casino, is Slots.lv. If you enjoy playing at this highly recommended casino site and want somewhere else to play, the next best casinos to visit are RedDog, Drake, Café Casino, and Slots Empire.

1. Slots.lv : This website was our best overall online Casino, and it's one you have to try before signing up to any of our other reviewed casino sites. It excelled in all areas, and we couldn't find any real reason not to play here.

It has an impressive selection of online slots from RTG, Rival, Betsoft, and Bodog Custom and cutting-edge live dealer games from Visionary iGaming. We also love the $7,500 welcome bonus, the Hot to Drop Jackpots and unrivalled player support.

2. RedDog : This fantastic site came in a close second place. The best 3D slots online can be found here, so if you're a fan of these games, you may want to sign up here first.

It's also got an amazing sign-up bonus for new players worth up to $7,500, and it's one of the world's best Realtime Gaming-powered online casino sites.

Don't forget that you can also claim a guaranteed match bonus each day of the week here! As well as slots, they also have a great choice of table & card games.

3. Drake : This casino is near and dear to our hearts too. If you're looking for online slots with jackpots, Drake Casino is the place to visit. Each day, you can play to win a life-changing jackpot for less than $0.50 per spin.

It also runs the best slot tourneys, so if you have a competitive streak, remember to participate in a tourney to win free spins and cash prizes. Finally, there's a massive welcome bonus up for grabs (up to $5,000 + 540 free spins), and it runs one of the best casino loyalty programs.

4. Cafe Casino : If you're looking for an online casino that has an exclusive range of online slots that can't be found anywhere else, Café Casino is the place for you to visit first.

It also has an impressive live dealer casino with over 30 state-of-the-art live dealer games. You can get rewarded for your play thanks to their lucrative loyalty program, and you can play to win Hourly, Daily, Super, and Hot Drop progressive jackpots any day of the week.

If you sign up today, you can instantly claim up to $2,500, thanks to the generous sign-up bonus.

5. Slots Empire: If you're a fan of RTG slots and want to try somewhere completely different from most other online casinos, the uniquely-themed Slots Empire website is the place to visit before trying anywhere else.

There are hundreds of slots to choose from, with new games arriving each month, and it has plenty of jaw-dropping RTG jackpots that can drop at any time.

It's a fun and quirky casino, and the operator frequently gives away match bonuses and free spins bonuses. Don't forget that you can get up to $7,500 in free bonus cash if you sign up here today.

Online Slots at the Best Online Casinos FAQ

Are online slots or are online casinos cheating players?

No, especially fully licensed casino sites that are controlled by responsible operators with excellent reputations (like the ones featured on this page). The same trusted licensing authorities that license the casinos also license the software providers that supply games to the casinos.

Both the games and the day-to-day operations at casinos are constantly monitored by licensing authorities and trusted third-party/independent online casino testing agencies. They work to ensure the games produce fair and realistic outcomes and that the casinos are not cheating the players in any way.

What are payout percentages and why do they matter?

Payout percentages are important because they reveal just how much, on average, the casino games are paying back over a certain period of time. For example, let's say that players spent a total of $500,000 on the Aztec Millions online slot from RTG over a four-week period, and in that time, those same players received back, on average, a total of $488,900.

This means that for the period the slot was under review, it had an average 97.78 RTP% payout rate, which is pretty good for the player. If the casino games consistently have a lower than 90.00 RTP% rate, then perhaps avoid playing those games.

You will find that many of the games at our featured sites have a 93.00% to 98.00 or higher average RTP% rate. You will also find today that many players will only play at sites with similar high payout rates.

Can I play online slots for free before I try playing for real money?

Yes and no. For example, most online casinos today have a free-play demo mode. This means you can practice playing their slots (and other games) in the risk-free mode before launching them in the real money mode.

However, you often find that progressive jackpot slots, and perhaps one or two other slots, for whatever reason, might NOT be available in the free play mode. Live dealer games are also usually never available in the real money mode because it's just too costly to run them in the free-play mode.

Always remember to click the correct mode when launching an online slot machine. You don't want to win a big prize only to find out you were playing in the practice mode.

Why are online slots the most popular games at online casinos?

The reason why online slots are so popular is that there's so much variety. When it comes to roulette, craps, baccarat, and blackjack, there are only so many different varieties a software provider can come up with. However, with slots, the possibilities are endless.

Also, slots are quick and easy to play, plus many of the games come with mouth-watering progressive jackpots that can trigger on any lucky spin.

They are usually packed with exciting bonus features that take place away from the reels, which breaks up the monotony of just sitting there and spinning the reels. Also, there's always something new to look forward to.

Will I be able to deposit with Visa and Master card to play slots online?

Yes. You can deposit at online casinos with Visa and MasterCard to play the best online slots in the world.

The Visa/MasterCard credit card option is one of the safest and most secure online casino deposit options for millions of players around the world. It's hard to find an online casino that doesn't accept these two trusted payment methods.

Just head to the cashier at your chosen online casino when logged into your account and then choose the Visa or MasterCard payment option.

Is it easy to withdraw my online slots winnings?

Yes. Making a withdrawal at any of our featured casino sites is just as easy as topping up your account. Don't forget that you must generally use the same method that you used to deposit to withdraw (to prevent fraudulent activity).

Most online casino deposits will take less than a few seconds to be processed, but you must be prepared to wait anywhere from one or two hours (up to usually no longer than two or three days) for withdrawals to be processed. It's the same at all online casinos around the world.

What happens if I win a progressive jackpot will I actually get the money?

If you win a progressive jackpot playing real money slot games at any of our reviewed casinos, you will either receive the payout in one lump sum, or you will receive it in instalments over several months.

Each casino is different in how they pay out huge wins. Some online casinos can easily afford to pay out a huge jackpot win in one go, whereas others simply cannot.

This jackpot payout information is generally stated in their terms and conditions and policies. To avoid disappointment, you may want to check with the casino how they pay out their life-changing jackpot wins before signing up.

What are casino bonuses and free spins bonuses on slots games?

Casino bonuses are offered to players for several reasons, and the initial reason is to entice a player to sign up to that site (otherwise known as the welcome bonus or sign-up bonus).

A matching deposit is a bonus that basically a bonus that matches how much you deposit up to a certain amount (dollar for dollar). A free spins bonus is a certain number of free spins dropped into your account that can be used to play selected real money online slots .

For example, the 100% match bonus is one of the most common online casino bonuses. It lets you double up on your deposit. In other words, if you claim a 100% match worth $100 and deposit the full $100, you will receive a free $100 cash bonus (so $200 total). You can also find 50%, 150%, and even 200% match bonuses.

Conclusion

The online casino websites that have been reviewed and recommended for you right here on this page rank among the best in the world. They are controlled by some of the industry's most trusted names from the industry, and they are all fully licensed in one or more of today's most well-known online gambling licensing jurisdictions.

These top-rated casino sites work well on desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones, provided the device has a stable Wi-Fi/internet connection and they are all free to sign up to.

They cater to players from numerous countries by accepting multiple currencies and payment options, providing unrivalled, 24-hour support, and by allowing players to display the websites in one of several major languages.

They have hundreds, sometimes thousands, of world-class games to choose from, all brought to you by some of the industry's finest providers. They also run attractive loyalty programs and have plenty of ongoing promotional offers with amazing prizes.

Also, they were carefully selected by our expert team of dedicated researchers who have many years of experience reviewing today's best online casino sites. In short, our featured casinos are the cream of the crop, and we wouldn't recommend signing up anywhere else before trying out our top ten online casinos first.

Disclaimer - Gambling is a high-risk activity and should never be treated as a job. Always set a budget. Never gamble more money than you can afford, and, where possible, set deposit limits, spending limits and session time limits using the 'safer gambling tools.'

You generally need to be at least 18 years old to gamble for real money at licensed online casinos, poker, bingo, sports betting, and lottery sites.

However, in certain US states, Canadian provinces, and other regions of the world, the minimum legal age required to gamble online for real money could be 20 or 21, so remember to check this before you try to open up an account.

It's down to you, as a player, to gamble responsibly, which means never gambling while intoxicated or under the influence and placing sensible bets, not silly bets. Try not to gamble out of necessity, and remember to have fun.

Finally, if you decide to play at any of our reviewed casinos by clicking on a link to the site from within the review, a small commission may be earned. However, that doesn't change how we review or rate online casinos.

