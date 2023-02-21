Best Online Slots: Top 9 Slot Sites For Real Money In 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR.

If you’ve been searching for the best online slots to play, but you don’t know where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got your back. If you’re tired of playing the same games over and over again and are looking for something new, then look no further, we’ve got all the information you need.

We gathered the top sites for online slot games and compiled our list of the best and have listed them here for you. We give you detailed information about each site, what they get right, and what could be improved.

We compared each of these sites to our rigorous guidelines and have rated them accordingly below. If you’re ready to find out what the top 9 sites with the best online slots are, then let’s get started!

Top 9 Online Slots and Slot Sites With Best Bonus Features

#1. Ignition Casino (777 Deluxe) – Best Overall Online Slots With High Payouts

Pros

Withdrawals within 24 hours

All-around an amazing casino with sportsbook and poker

Reasonable 25x wagering requirements

777 Deluxe RTP around 96%

One of the best poker sites

Cons

Limited mobile-friendly games

Customer support speeds are a bit slow

Ignition Casino is an all-around great casino. Not only do they have amazing slot games with high payouts, but they also are well-known for their poker tournaments and their online sportsbook.

You can also find lots of table games, live dealer games, and online poker lobbies. For the welcome bonus, there is a very reasonable wagering requirement of only 25x. This is better than most online casinos that we’ve seen.

You can also expect to see fast transactions with their withdrawals being made within 24 hours if you’ve gone through all of the KYC procedures.

Total Variety and Quality of Slots: 4.4/5

On this site, there are nearly 125 different slot games you can play. This is a little bit lower than other casinos on our list, but there are still many to choose from. Most of their games are produced by top names in the online casino world such as Betsoft, RTG, and Rival Gaming.

They also have several games from other top game producers such as Revolver Gaming, Genesis Gaming, Bodog, Spinomenal, Aristocrat, Spade Gaming, Radi8, Woohoo, and Qora.

Ignition chooses to prioritize quality over quantity. So, while you may see fewer games than you're used to, the quality of these games is top-notch. Some of their most popular game titles are 777 Deluxe, Mythic Wolf, and Fast & Sexy.

Payout Percentage: 4.4/5

The sitewide slot RTP score could be improved a bit for Ignition Casino. We could not find anywhere on their site that directly stated what the RTP is officially, but based on third-party audits, they do meet the standard of a minimal 95%.

Their top game, 777 Deluxe, has a score of at least 96% based on independently collected data. So, if you’re looking for the highest payout slot game on this site, 777 Deluxe is the one to go with.

Slots Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

One of the best things we've found about Ignition Casino is its 25x wagering requirements on its welcome bonus. BTC users can expect a welcome bonus of up to $3,000! If you make your first deposit, you can expect a bonus of up to $2,000.

Ignition Casino is also known for having some of the best poker tournaments in the world. Each month this casino gives out $1 million in tournament prizes. If you use exclusively cryptocurrencies, you will get 25 free spins every week as well as weekly tournament tickets and 15,000 loyalty points.

#2. Magic Red (ThunderStruck 2): Best 3D Slots With $500 Welcome Bonus

Pros:

Several ways to deposit and withdraw

Many high-quality slots

Very compatible with mobile devices

$500 welcome bonus and 100 free spins

Fully licensed and regulated casino

Cons:

No video poker or table games

No progressive jackpot games

Magic Red is another phenomenal casino that has a lot of perks. There are over 300 games to choose from, a whopping 98% payout percentage, and jackpots up to $5,500. This site is available in many countries and languages including English, Finnish, Swedish, German, and Norwegian.

There are many banking options available on this site and you can usually expect payouts in 1-2 days. There is a lovely $500 welcome bonus and 100 free spins, and this site is very compatible with mobile browsers so you can play on the go.

Total Variety and Number of Slots: 4.0/5

Magic Red splits its slots into two categories: classic slots and video slots. This makes it easier to find the games that you prefer to play and makes it easier to navigate the hundreds of slot games on this site.

They use some of the top gaming providers such as NetEnt and Microgaming to create their games so you can imagine that these slot games are high-quality. Some of their most popular games are ThunderStruck 2, Gonzo’s Quest, and Starburst.

If you're looking for slots or live dealer games, you should be pretty satisfied with their game selection. However, if you're wanting to play video poker or table games, you may not be as satisfied. Depending on what you're looking for, you may love this site, or you may want to pick a different one from our list.

Payout Percentage: 4.7/5

Magic Red has one of the highest payout percentages on our list at a whopping 98.91% You can expect your payout in 1-2 days which is a bit slower than we like to see, but not terrible.

If you’re looking for banking options, this site has several to choose from including Bankwire, Interac, and many more. Having such a high payout percentage is a major flex for this company.

Bonuses and Promotions 3.0/5

The welcome bonus on this site is pretty significant. You can get up to $300 and 100 free spins. You can request 20 spins at a time, and they can be used on Book of Dead, Starburst, Cluster Pays, Fruity Friends, and Aloha! And Gonzo’s Quest.

The welcome bonus is spread out over your first three deposits. Take a look:

First Deposit: 100% match bonus up to $50

Second Deposit: 50% match bonus up to $100

Third Deposit: 25% match bonus up to $150

Unfortunately, there is a 45x wagering requirement for this bonus which is quite high compared to other sites. You can also only win up to $100 with your bonus money and free spins, which is a point against them.

#3. Red Dog Casino (5 Wishes): Best Welcome Bonuses & Free Spins For New Players

Pros:

No transaction fees

240% match welcome bonus

Amazing free slots

40 free spins for new players

Newest and high RTP slots

Cons:

Minimum $150 payout

Red Dog casino is one of the best sites as far as welcome bonuses for slot games are concerned. This site exclusively uses games from RealTimeGaming including our favorite game, 5 Wishes.

Other than its welcome bonus, this casino also offers regular reload bonuses and promotions any time a new TRG game hits its site.

Total Variety and Quality of Slots: 4.3/5

There are several fun RTG games you can play on this site including 5 Wishes, Aztec’s Millions, and Achilles Deluxe. You can expect to see some amazing graphics and amazing mechanics while playing on this site.

In our opinion, 5 Wishes is the best game on this site. This game has a whopping 96% RTP rate and a progressive jackpot. As soon as you receive your welcome bonus, head over and check out this engaging game.

Payout Percentage: 4.2/5

This casino gives generous payouts, usually around 95% or higher. These generous offers mean that you can expect to get the most bang for your buck when playing at this casino.

Slots Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

This is really where Red Dog stands out. If you’re new to this casino, you can claim a 240% match welcome bonus that will apply directly to slot games on this site. If you enter the bonus code ADORABLE, you can reap the wonderful benefits of this welcome bonus.

With this promo code, you can also expect to see 40 free spins that you can use on the slot game Springs Wilds.

Aside from their welcome promotion, this site boasts of a 24/7 Reload Bonus that matches up to 160% depending on how much you deposit!

#4. Sun Vegas (Mega Moolah): Best Exclusive Slots With Wide Variety Of Games

Pros:

Over 800 games

Lots of live dealer games

Mobile-compatible web browser

Several banking options

24/7 Customer Service

Cons:

More slots games than table games

Sun Vegas is another top online casino that has some amazing slot games for you to play. On this site, you can expect tons of game variety and some amazing bonuses. This site has over 800 games total and over 700 of them are slots.

There are also several blackjack and roulette variants to choose from, and a large number of live games to play. There are many banking options to choose from including eWallets, PayPal, Skrill, Visa, Mastercard, and more. The minimum deposit is only $10, and there are no payment fees on this site!

While other games are lacking a bit on this site, if you’re looking for a wide variety of slots and live dealer games, this site is a great option for you.

Total Variety of Games and Slots: 4.0/5

While this site does have a decent variety of games overall, there are not as many to choose from as we would like. They do not offer very many games like scratch cards and bingo, so if that’s what you’re looking for, this may not be the site for you.

Slots, however, are where this site excels. There are over 700 games for you to choose from and they are produced by Microgaming, a leader in the casino game industry, meaning these games will have high-quality graphics and easy-to-use mechanics.

Payout Percentage: 3.9/5

This site has an average of 95% RTP. However, their slots can be a bit lower. Some go as low as 88% depending on the game, which is cause for concern.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5.1/5

When you sign up for Sun Vegas, you can expect to have your first deposit doubled. Yes, you read that right, doubled. These bonuses do need to be confirmed in 72 hours and are valid for the next 30 days.

Unfortunately, you do need to meet the 50x wagering requirements to withdraw any of your winnings. While the double deposit is a great selling point, the 50x wagering requirement is a large downside of this advantage.

#5. Super Slots (Mr. Macau) Best Variety of Slot Games With $ 6000 Welcome Bonus

Pros:

$6,000 welcome bonus

Beautiful site layout and interface

Mr. Macau game RTP is over 97%

263 different slots for real money

Cons:

Few banking options

As far as welcome bonuses are concerned, Super Slots has one of the best out there. You can expect a 350% match bonus up to $6,000 spread across the first six deposits you make.

While there is no mobile app for this website, its web browser is compatible with mobile devices so you can play on the go.

Total Variety and Quality of Slots: 4.6/5

This site has one of the best variety of slots of any site on our list. There are 263 games to choose from and you can find all your favorite classics as well as new games such as 8 Outlaws, Wings of Victory, and Hero Squad.

This site works with nine separate gaming providers to ensure they have the highest quality games as well as hundreds of options to choose from.

The best slot machine that Super Slots offers is Mr. Macau. This machine by Betsoft Gaming imitates gameplay at a Las Vegas casino. This glamorous 20 pay lines, 5 reels, and RTP 97% real money slot machine will keep you entertained for hours.

Payout Percentage: 4.8/5

Because there are several different software providers and games to play, there are several different RTPs that you can expect. The average on the site overall is 96% however, we could not find anywhere that listed the RTP for each game.

If you are interested in finding the RTP for individual games, you can usually google search this and find the answer. However, if you want a game that you know has a high RTP, just stick with Mr. Macau!

Slots Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

Super Slots knows what’s up when it comes to bonuses and promotions. They have a whopping $6,000 welcome bonus that you can get over your first six deposits.

This site also gives out over $1 million every month in prizes. If you use crypto, you can also expect a 5% boost on top of the deposit amount every time!

#6. PlayOJO (Wild Cauldron): Best Promos & Cash Back Bonuses For Slot Games

Pros:

No withdrawal fees

Wide selection of slot games

24/7 Live chat available

Cashback bonuses on all bets with no wagering requirements

Cons:

Deposit fees when using Skrill or Neteller

One of the biggest perks of using this site is the lack of wagering requirements on all bonuses. This is something we have not seen with other sites on our list, and it is a very big flex for PlayOJO .

On this site, you can expect to see a large variety of games to choose from, several banking options, and amazing customer service available 24/7.

Total Variety of Slots: 4.5/5

This site uses some of the highest quality software providers such as Microgaming, NetEnt, and Play’n GO. There are several live games available on this site and brands such as Extreme Live Gaming and Evolution gaming created these.

With top brands like this, you can expect to see high-quality games on this site. They have quite an extensive selection of slot games to choose from, 486, to be specific, as well as table games, card games, and video poker.

Payout Percentage Rating 3.9/5

PlayOJO has an average of 96% for their site. Some games are as high as 98% however others can be as low as 92% This isn't the worst we’ve seen, but it could be better.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

This site marches to the beat of its drum when it comes to bonuses and promotions. They take a truly unique strategy here. There is no traditional welcome bonus at this online casino, but rather there is a continual, ongoing cashback bonus with no wagering requirements.

The rate of cashback you get depends on the game, but you do get cashback from every single bet you play. One of their slot games, 108 Heroes, gives you 0.6% cashback! Make sure you check the cashback benefits on individual games to ensure you are playing the one that will reap the largest benefits.

#7. Las Atlantis Casino (Rudolf’s Revenge): Best BTC Slots With Extra Bonuses On Crypto Deposits

Pros:

High-quality slot games

Fast, easy signup

Crypto-friendly casino

Extra bonuses on crypto deposits

Cons:

Only 150 slot games are available

This site doesn’t have the largest amount of slots, only 150, however, you can expect these slots to be some of the highest quality on our list. Signing up for this site is easy and quick which allows you to make an account and start playing in no time.

This site also has some amazing bonuses and several banking options to choose from. If you’re a crypto user, you can also look forward to an extra welcome bonus!

Total Variety of Slots 4.0/5

There are not a ton of games available on this site, only 150, however, the games to choose from are all high quality and fun to play. This site also has top games such as Fish Catch, Rudolf’s Revenge Fortunate Buddha, and more.

RealTime Gaming is the software provider that creates all of the slot games for Las Atlantis. This highly respected game developer creates some amazing slots to choose from.

Our favorite slot game on this site is Rudolf's Revenge. This holiday-themed game has bright, fun graphics and a progressive jackpot which goes all the way up to ten thousands. The RTP on this game is 97.5% which is extremely high for a slot game.

Payout Percentage: 4.5/5

While some games on this site have lower RTPs, some of our favorites do have high percentages. We already mentioned the 97.5% RTP on Rudolf's Revenge, but there are other games with high RTPs as well.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

The welcome bonus on this site for slots players is a 280% match bonus up to $14,000. This will be spread out over your first 5 deposits. The deposit minimum is only $10, and the wagering requirement is only 35x.

If you use cryptocurrency, you’ll be excited to know that there is also a 280% match on your deposits as well as 20 free spins at specified slot machines. You can also get 30 extra spins if you deposit an additional $50 or more.

Photo by Blueribbon Media

Pros:

High-quality online slots

Crypto-friendly casino

Gorgeous Design

Cons:

Does not have customer service via phone

This site has hundreds of slot games to choose from to meet all your gambling needs. There are two live-dealer casinos on this site, hefty bonuses, several banking methods, and progress jackpots on many slot games.

While their slot selection is relatively small, the games are high quality, and several other key features make this site worth playing on. Let's talk about it.

Total Variety of Slots 4.1/5

While this site only has 381 slot games to choose from, the games they have available are high quality. Betsoft is one of the primary software developers for slots on this site, however, there are many titles from Dragon Gaming, and Nucleus Gaming as well.

You can find several progressive jackpot slots on this site that go up to $500,000 on games such as Reels of Wealth and Faerie Spells. The graphics on this site are gorgeous and it is extremely user-friendly.

There are also several table games to choose from on this site as well as two separate live dealer casinos. There are a whopping 12 blackjack tables to choose from on this site as well.

Payout Percentage: 3.2/5

Unfortunately, the RTP ratings on this site are not the greatest. One of their most popular games is Quest of the West which has an RTP of 97.53% and payouts available instantly.

Some games have lower RTP ratings, which is a point against them, but there are a few such as Fabulous Piggy Bank, Buffalo Bounty, and Monster Pop which have RTPs over 96%

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

This site does a very good job with bonuses and promotions. You can expect up to $5,000 for a welcome bonus with a 250% match on your first deposit of up to $1,000. On your next four deposits, you can look forward to a 100% match up to $1,000.

The wagering requirement on these bonuses is only 35x! On your first deposit, use the code WILD250 and on the next four, use the bonus code WILD100.

#9. Slots.lv (Golden Buffalo) Best for Jackpot Slot Games For Real Money Wins

Pros:

Mobile-friendly casino

Online since 2013

Consistent blackjack tournaments

Around 96% RTP on Golden Buffalo

A lot of jackpots real money slot games

Cons:

Support speeds may be slow

Only 125 slot games

RTPs are not always clear

If you're looking for high-quality slot games, Slots.lv is a great casino to consider. While they don't have a large number of slots, the ones on the site are very high quality and fun to play.

Our favorite game, Golden Buffalo, has an RTP of 96% This is a great game to play if you’re trying to meet the minimum wagering requirements!

This casino also has several different jackpot slots that go as high as $830k.

Total Variety and Quality of Slots: 4.2/5

One of the best things this casino could do to improve is to add more slot games as a whole. There are only roughly 125 slot games available to choose from. This casino has 14 different software providers, so it shouldn’t be difficult for them to add more games to their collection.

The available games, however, are extremely high-quality. You can find games such as A Night with Cleo, Golden Buffalo, and Shopping Spree.

Despite the games to choose from, there are 34 jackpot slots you can play. Some of the highest we found are Cyberpunk City at $76k, Shopping Spree at $290k, and Reels and Wheels SL at $830k.

Payout Percentage: 4.5/5

We could not find any definitive answers about the average RTP for slots on this site, and we truly could not find any concrete data for this information. We wish they were more forthcoming with this information. But evidently, this site does not track their average RTP scores.

We can verify Golden Buffalo since it is widely available on other sites and the RTP on this game is around 96%. If you're wanting to stick with games that have a high RTP, this is a great game to stick with.

Slots Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

This site is very crypto-friendly and offers exclusive bonuses on bitcoin deposits. Every week when you deposit with Bitcoin, you will receive 25 free spins! On your first deposit, you can expect a 200% match, and up to a $1,000 bonus. This site also sends out bonus codes regularly, so you’ll never find yourself waiting for the next one.

How We Made This List Of The Most Recommended Slot Sites To Win Real Money?

We wanted to make sure that the sites we were recommending to you today were only the highest quality and best out there. That’s why we took the time to verify every site on our list and ensure they had the best sites overall, and especially the best slots.

We started our journey by getting together a (way too long) list and then comparing each site, one by one, against our guidelines. We’ve listed our guidelines below so you can see for yourself that we only recommended the best sites to you in this list.

Reputation

The very first thing we considered was the reputation of the brand itself. We made sure they had a solid customer base who has overall been happy with their experience on these sites.

We spent hours scouring customer reviews to see what they liked about the sites, what they didn't, and whether or not we were comfortable recommending them to you.

We also verified all of our reviews on third-party review sites to ensure that we were getting the most accurate and unbiased reviews possible.

Any site that did not have largely positive reviews did not make it onto our list. Of course, not every single customer is going to be happy 100% of the time, but we made sure that the overwhelming majority of them were positive.

Variety of Slots

While slots are one of the most popular casino games in the world, it can get boring and repetitive to play the same ones over and over again. We focused on sites that had a lot of variety within their slots.

Any site that didn’t have at least 80 different slot games did not make it onto our list. Some on our list have just over 100, and others have several hundred to choose from. We wanted to make sure you had many to choose from, as well as a variety of types, styles, genres, and themes.

Payout Percentage

Return to Player or RTP is one of the most important factors to consider. The higher the RTP, the more you can expect to take home. The two things we considered on payout percentages were the RTP, and how quickly fast punters can withdraw their winnings.

We tried to stick with sites that offered higher RTP, in the 90%-99% range. We chose the sites with the fastest payout rates as well to ensure that you can get your money as soon as possible. Any site that did not reach our RTP or fast payout standards did not earn a spot on our list.

Bonuses and Promotions

Bonuses and promotions are some of the biggest selling points for casinos. Welcome bonuses are a big deciding factor for many people when they're searching for the best casinos, and we wanted to make sure that the sites we recommended offered some amazing welcome bonuses.

Bonuses don't just stop at signs up though, which is why we made sure that the sites we recommend include other bonuses such as bonus codes, free spins, and more.

What Are the Highest Paying Real Money Slots Online

777 Deluxe – 96% Available at Ignition Casino

Thunderstruck 2 – 96.65% Available at Magic Red

5 Wishes – 95% Available at Red Dog Casino

Mr. Macau – 97.07% Available at Super Slots

Wild Cauldron – 96.09% Available at PlayOJO

Rudolf’s Revenge – 97.5% Available at Las Atlantis Casino

Jungle Stripes – 97.53% Available at Wild Casino

Golden Buffalo – 96% Available at Slots.lv

How to Sign Up at a Slots Site

If you are new to the world of online slots, you may be a bit confused about how to sign up for online casinos. Don’t worry, we have some pointers to help you out.

We're going to use Ignition Casino as an example for our short how-to guide.

Go to Ignition Casino’s Home Page

You can follow the link above or google the casino’s name and it should pop up.

Click “Sign Up” and Create an Account

Once you’re at the home page, click the “Join Now” button. You should be prompted to fill in your information and create your account. Continue to fill in all necessary information and click “next” until you reach the end.

Check Your Email Inbox

The casino will usually send you a confirmation email that prompts you to verify your email address. There should be a link to click on to confirm your email address. Follow the prompts until the casino tells you that you are finished with this step.

Deposit and Play

Sometimes, this link will automatically log you into the site, other times it may require you to log in again. Once you have logged in, you should go to the cashier section of the site. Choose your preferred payment method and follow the instructions.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Slots

Ignition Casino: Withdrawals within 24 hours, all-around an amazing casino with sportsbook and poker, reasonable 25x wagering requirements.

Magic Red: Several ways to deposit and withdraw, many high-quality slots, and very compatible with mobile devices.

Red Dog Casino: No transaction fees, 240% match welcome bonus, amazing free slots, and 40 free spins for new players.

Sun Vegas: Over 800 games, lots of live dealer games, mobile-compatible web browser

Several banking options.

Super Slots: $6,000 welcome bonus, beautiful site layout, and interface, Mr. Macau game RTP over 97%, 263 different slots for real money.

FAQs About Online Slots

Q1. Are online slots rigged?

Not if you’re doing your homework and researching for licensed and reputable online casinos. If you sign up for one that does not have a gaming license or has a bad reputation, you are putting yourself at risk of using a potentially unsafe site.

Q2. What Bonuses and Promotions Can I Expect When Playing Online Slots?

There are several different kinds of bonuses, and they can be tricky to keep track of. We listed some of the most popular bonuses here:

Welcome Bonuses – These are bonuses you receive when you first sign up for a new casino. These will usually be available for a limited amount of time and will be a one-time offer that is only given to new members.

Deposit Bonuses – This is a bonus you receive when you deposit money. Many times, online casinos will match a certain percentage of your money when you deposit into your account on the site.

VIP Bonuses – These bonuses are typically given on sites that have some kind of loyalty program at their site. You may also receive bonuses like this if you are a high roller. VIP bonuses are known to have much lower wagering requirements than other casinos.

Q3. What are Real Money Slots?

Real money slots are online slot games that you can play using real money. You will usually have to pay a minimum of some kind, and there will likely be a maximum amount you can wager as well. If you win one of these games, you will be able to withdraw actual money from your account.

Q4. What Are Free Slots?

Free slots are a way for you to play fun slot games without getting real money involved. This often means that you will wager with fake money or online points instead of actual money.

If you’re not sure about a specific casino, playing some free slot games is a great way to get a feel for whether or not you want to commit to that specific casino.

Q5. What Should I Look for in Online Slots?

When you’re considering signing up with a casino, there are a few things you need to consider first such as:

Brand Reputation – Always verify to make sure that other customers on this site enjoyed their time using it and can confirm that it is a legit gambling site.

Always verify to make sure that other customers on this site enjoyed their time using it and can confirm that it is a legit gambling site. Customer Reviews – Customer reviews are the best way to determine if a site is worth your time or not. After all, no one knows better than someone who’s already tried it out.

Customer reviews are the best way to determine if a site is worth your time or not. After all, no one knows better than someone who’s already tried it out. Available Games – Another important thing to look at is the available games they offer. You want to make sure that the site you’re considering has the games you want to play.

Another important thing to look at is the available games they offer. You want to make sure that the site you’re considering has the games you want to play. RTP Rates – Return to player or RTP rates are an important thing to consider since it determines how much money you take home at the end of the day. Taking your time and finding a site with a high RTP will be worth it in the long run.

Are You Ready to Start Playing Online Slots?

Today we gave you our top nine favorite casinos for playing online slots. Under each site, we covered its pros and cons, the total variety of slots, payout percentage, and bonuses and promotions.

Next, we showed you the criteria we used to create this list, then we answered some FAQs you might have, and gave you a how-to guide to help you get started on an online casino.

Finally, we did a comparison between our top 5 sites to help you further determine which site is the best fit for you.

We hope you feel more educated on the best casinos for online slot games and are excited to get out there and try it!

Disclaimer: Gambling online poses risk of losses. Please play responsibly! Only play with money that you can afford to lose. Never use gambling as a means to try to earn money. Gambling should only ever be used as a form of entertainment. The information found in this review is for informational purposes only.

In the event that you, a loved one or a friend has a gambling problem please reach out to the National Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700 and speak with an advisor.

Before you play at any of the online casinos featured on this page be sure to check with local laws to ensure gambling is legal where you are located and that you are of age to play.

