Best online tarot card reading sites for free tarot readings in 2022

Tarot readings are a great way of dealing with negative energy in your life. People have used them for centuries to make important decisions and find guidance in difficult times.

When life doesn’t seem to be treating you well, a tarot reading can provide you with a new perspective on your current situation. Your tarot reader can help you see the hidden meaning behind your experiences and offer advice on how to move forward.

During a tarot reading, tarot card readers shuffle the cards and lay them out in a specific pattern. The position of the cards can reveal insights into your past, present, and future. The tarot cards can also guide what steps you need to take to shoo away bad luck.

It’s important to find an authentic, trained, and truly gifted online tarot reader to get the most out of your tarot reading.

This can be confusing, given the multitude of options available online. In our opinion, it’s best to stick to sites that have been in the online tarot reading business for years, if not decades.

These platforms have the best tarot reading online experts with an excellent reputation for helping people power through challenges and turn their luck around in life.

Besides, what could be a better way to get started on this journey than getting a free online tarot reading?

Although limited to a few minutes, a free tarot card reading can give you a clear idea of how these mystic sessions work and how you can benefit from them.

Without further ado, let’s get you familiarized with four industry-best tarot reading sites.

4 Best Online Tarot Card Reading Platforms

Kasamba – Home to the best love tarot readers, offering a three-minute free online tarot reading + 70% off for newbies

Psychic Source – Best for career forecasts and fortune-telling, providing 3 free minutes + a 75% discount

California Psychics – The hub of exceptional tarot card readers delivering accurate spiritual readings, past life readings, and more for $1/minute with 5 free minutes

Purple Garden – Giving away $10 credit with the purchase of love tarot readings, astrology readings, numerology readings, dream analysis, oracle card readings, or any other service

Let’s examine the features, benefits, and user reviews of each site below.

1. Kasamba – A Trusted Destination to Ignite a Spark in Your Romantic Life With a Free Love Tarot Reading

Kasamba

Kasamba is one of the largest, oldest, and most popular online tarot reading platforms. It’s been around for over 20 years and has a huge selection of tarot readers.

These experts belong to different parts of the world, which is why getting a tarot card reading on this site at any time is a hassle-free process, no matter what time zone you live in.

Besides, the process of finding a tarot reader on Kasamba is very simple. You can use the search feature to filter the results by rate, topic, or language. Once you find a few readers you like, you can click on their profiles to learn more about them.

At Kasamba, each reader has a profile that includes their photo, bio, reviews, and ratings. You can also see what topics they specialize in and how much they charge per minute. This makes it easier to make a well-thought-out decision.

Once you’ve found a tarot reader that you’d like to get a reading from, you can start a conversation by setting up an audio or video call. Kasamba also offers email and live chat readings. This is highly convenient for all users, considering that some people are more comfortable texting while others like to converse on call.

All tarot card readings on Kasamba are completely confidential. You can ask about anything you want without worry. Your details and any information you share during the sessions will remain safe and won’t be revealed to third parties. This prevents scammers from getting their hands on sensitive user data.

That being said, each expert using tarot cards online on Kasamba offers a free three-minute tarot reading to new clients. This is a great way to get a feel for the reader and see if they’re a good fit for you.

You can rest assured that you’ll only be asked to pay when you set up a detailed meeting with an expert you like. Moreover, a 70% discount will be offered on your first paid reading.

Furthermore, Kasamba offers a money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with your reading. You can also leave feedback for your reader once the session ends.

Lastly, the Kasamba mobile app is available for iOS and Android. It allows you to schedule online tarot card readings, chat with your reader, read user reviews, etc. ⇒ Visit Kasamba.com Website

2. Psychic Source – Ideal Forum for Career Forecasts and Other Online Tarot Predictions

Psychic Source

Psychic Source is one of the top platforms for anyone wanting to sign up for an online tarot card reading. It has been serving people worldwide for 25+ years. You can leave all your safety, accuracy, and monetary risk concerns behind when joining this platform.

Let’s see how you can get started and what’s in store.

To register on Psychic Source, you'll need to provide your name and email address. Next, you'll also be asked to create a username and password for your account.

Once you've registered, you can browse through the available tarot card readers. To find an appropriate expert, you can use the search function or filter by rate, language, or specialty. The reader bios also entail important information about the mystic’s credentials, talents, psychic mediums, and experience.

All readers are vetted to be authentic, skilled, and gifted. This means you can invest your energy into finding the most appropriate expert for your unique needs instead of weeding out fraud readers from the genuine lot.

Psychic Source offers three different communication channels: chat, email, and phone. Online tarot card readings via phone can be an audio or video call. Before you get started, you'll need to select your desired communication channel and then choose a reader.

Apart from this, there’s a wide variety of readings you can sign up for, including but not limited to spiritual readings, astrological readings, money revelations, and dream interpretations.

If you're looking for a free tarot reading online, Psychic Source offers a few different options. First, you can sign up for a free account. With this account, you'll be able to chat with an online tarot specialist for three minutes. You can also get a free daily horoscope.

Finally, you can take advantage of the site's money-back guarantee if you deem the session was not up to your expectations or the reader did not deliver what was promised.

Psychic Source has mostly positive feedback from users. However, as with any platform, there are a few negative reviews. Most of them seem to be from users who didn't get the results they were hoping for. Not to forget, tarot reading outcomes can vary based on your perception of the reader’s predictions, actions, and changing circumstances.

Besides, if you're not happy with your reading, you can request a refund within 24 hours, so nothing should stop you from giving this platform a try.

The tarot reading price itself is pretty affordable. Since there are thousands of online tarot reading experts available at any given time, you have the liberty to choose anyone whose services fall into your budget.

Standard rates are $0.66 a minute with a reader of your choice (wow!). Some experts may charge a little more based on their qualifications and track record. As a new member, you will also get a 75% discount on your first session.

Obtain quick and honest online tarot card readings at affordable rates from any tarot reader you like today! ⇒ Visit Psychic Source Website

3. California Psychics – Let Fortune-Telling Experts Predict Your Fate With Powerful Tarot Cards Online

California Psychics

California Psychics is another popular tarot card reading platform out there. Millions of people have used this site to get readings on any topic they desire, and it has a very high rating overall.

Like Kasamba and Psychic Source, California Psychics has been around for more than two decades. Hence, it’s safe to say that any reader you meet on this platform is 100% legit.

You can sign up for an account on the website to start browsing the available list of tarot readers to find one you feel at ease with. User reviews and ratings are available on the website, allowing you to see what people think about the tarot card readings they've received.

Once you've found a reader, you can get tarot readings on any topic you like. The platform offers both chat and phone readings, so you can use the communication method that you're most comfortable with.

What's great about California Psychics is that you can get a free tarot reading for five minutes when you sign up for an account. This is a great way to test out the platform and see if it's right for you.

Moreover, if you're on a budget, you can get paid readings for as little as $0.99 per minute with any reader you like.

Lastly, if you're not happy with your reading, you can request a refund within 24 hours. The customer support people won’t ignore you or try to convince you otherwise.

⇒ Visit California Psychics Official Website

4. Purple Garden : A Convenient and Comprehensive Platform for Insightful Tarot Readings

Purple Garden

If you’re on the lookout for an online tarot reading platform with excellent searching capabilities and multilingual support, Purple Garden is the answer.

This website launched in 2006 and has been giving tough competition to the seasoned platforms discussed above with its modern features and user-focused interface. It didn’t take long for this site to accumulate clients in its global user base.

Signing up on Purple Garden is easy and only takes a few minutes. You'll need to provide your name and email address and create a password.

Once you've created a profile, you can start browsing through tarot reader profiles. The site offers a variety of search options so you can find the perfect reader for your needs in no time. You can search by name, location, languages spoken, and more.

The best thing about this platform is that it caters to the needs of clients speaking a multitude of languages, like English, Italian, Dutch, German, Spanish, Swedish, Japanese, Chinese, French, and more. This makes the site perfect for anyone who prefers to communicate in their native language.

Once you've found a tarot reader you're interested in, you can check out their user reviews and ratings. This is a great way to get an idea of what others have thought of the reader's services. You can also read about the reader's qualifications and experience in detail in their bio.

The experience of receiving a tarot reading on Purple Garden itself is super convenient. You can choose to have your session done via video chat, phone call, instant chat, or even email. You can also select the length of your reading and the topic you'd like to discuss.

Furthermore, you can always find a reader delivering tarot cards reading below $1 per minute if you’re not comfortable paying higher when starting out. This makes the site very budget-friendly.

Once you've had your tarot reading, you can leave a review for the reader. This helps other users know what to expect from the reader's services. You can also rate the reader on a scale of one to five stars.

Finally, Purple Garden generously rewards new users with $10 in their wallets when they buy a service on the site. ⇒ Find Out More at Purple Garden Website

Online Tarot Cards That Predict Good Luck

While there is no scientific proof that luck exists, many people believe in it wholeheartedly. And if you're one of those people who believe in good luck, you might be interested in how tarot cards can predict it!

The following cards are known for inviting lady luck into your life.

Wheel of Fortune:

This tarot card is a representation of change and good fortune. If you are experiencing a period of change in your life, the Wheel of Fortune will likely appear in your reading. This card suggests that you embrace change and see it as an opportunity for growth.

Good luck may knock on your door tomorrow or in a month - who knows?

9 of Cups:

The 9 of Cups is a card of contentment and satisfaction. It indicates that your wishes are finally about to come true. You may be well aligned with your spirit, ready to grab on to whatever is the best for you. It's time to reap the rewards of your hard work and perseverance.

The Star:

The Star is a card of hope and possibility, something you desperately need after a tough patch in life. It brings soft and welcoming energy, instilling peace and a hope for renewal in your heart and mind. This card suggests that you maintain your optimism and move forward with a clean slate. A new beginning and spiritual healing is on its way!

The Sun:

The Sun is a card of happiness and optimism. If you are feeling excited and confident in your ability to achieve your goals, the kind that children radiate, this is a good sign that good luck is on its way. This card suggests that you embrace positive vibes and prepare for your life to get brighter!

Ace of Pentacles:

The Ace of Pentacles is a representation of prosperity and abundance. It depicts that good fortune is extending its hand to you from above, bringing new opportunities and happy beginnings. It often manifests cash influx or job offers. This card suggests that you focus on your material wealth and be ready to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

6 of Wands:

The 6 of Wands is a representation of victory and success combined with recognition. It indicates that validation and cheer from your peers or friends is on its way - and it's well-deserved. This card suggests that you maintain your confidence and focus on your goals.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Most Powerful Tarot Card and Why?

There are many powerful tarot cards, but some are more renowned than others. However, the Fool Card is often seen as the most powerful tarot card in a deck, and for good reason.

It is associated with beginnings, change, and new opportunities. This card can indicate that a new phase or cycle is starting in your life, and it's important to be open to new possibilities.

One reason the Fool Card is so powerful is that it represents change. This card often comes up in readings when someone is about to embark on a new journey or make a big change in their life. It reminds us that change is always possible and that we should never be afraid to take risks.

Another reason the Fool Card is powerful is that it signals growth. This card often comes up when we are working on personal development or pursuing our goals. It reminds us that we are always capable of growing and expanding our horizons.

Finally, the Fool Card depicts opportunity. This card often comes up when we are presented with a new opportunity or a chance to make a difference in our lives. It tells you to always seize opportunities when they arise.

All in all, if you draw the Fool Card during your tarot reading, consider yourself lucky!

What Are Yes/No Tarot Readings and How Do They Work?

A yes/no tarot reading is a unique form of divination that can help you get answers to important questions. It is the best way to get quick and accurate answers to important questions.

This form of reading is done by using tarot cards online, and the answers are interpreted based on the position of the cards.

To get started with a yes/no tarot card reading, you will need to ask a question that can be answered with a simple "yes" or "no." Once you have your question, the tarot reader will shuffle the cards and make you choose one to represent your answer. The position of the card in relation to the other cards will give you additional information about your answer.

For example, if the card is in an upright position, this generally means the answer is yes. On the contrary, if the card is upside down, this could mean that the answer is "no" or that the situation is not what it seems.

There are some other factors that can influence the meaning of the card, but these are the general guidelines.

Here are some examples of questions you can ask with a Yes/No tarot reading:

-Should I quit my job?

- Is she the one?

-Am I going to get pregnant?

-Should I buy a new car?

-Is he cheating on me?

-Should I move to a new city?

Can Tarot Readings Help You Win a Lottery?

While nobody can predict the lottery numbers, it’s true that you can give yourself an edge over other people when buying lottery tickets by using tarot card numbers. This is because each card has a number written on it with a fascinating image.

The meaning of the drawn cards and your tarot reading may indicate you’ll be in luck for the lottery. Some tarot cards predict good fortune, after all.

Here's how tarot cards can help you win a lottery (the simplest way).

First, take a look at the numbers on tarot cards. They can range from 0 to 21. The number on The Fool card, for example, is 0. The number on The World card is 21.

Some people believe that the numbers on tarot cards are lucky lottery numbers. So if you're feeling lucky, try picking numbers that match up with the tarot cards.

Here's a quick guide to help you pick lottery numbers using tarot cards:

Pick a tarot card at random.

Look at the number on the card. This is your lucky lottery number.

Repeat this process until you have picked six numbers. These are your lottery numbers.

Good luck, and may the tarot be ever in your favor!

But keep in mind that there’s no guarantee of winning a lottery from tarot numbers.

How Can You Make the Most of an Online Tarot Card Reading for Relationship Issues?

Tarot readings can be a great way to gain some insight and clarity into what is going on in your relationship.

Let’s discuss how to make the most of online love tarot readings. We'll cover everything from finding a reputable psychic reader to asking the right questions. So whether you're single and looking for love or in a relationship that's seen better days, read on for tips on getting the most out of a tarot reading!

First and foremost, be clear about what you want to learn from the reading. What are your specific questions or concerns? Be as specific as possible so that your reader can help guide you through the cards.

Try to relax and clear your mind before your reading. This will help you be more receptive to the messages that the tarot cards have for you.

Also, be open to the experience and trust that the reader is coming from a place of love and compassion. It can be helpful to set an intention for the tarot reading before it begins. Something like, "I am open to receiving guidance about my love life" or "I am willing to release anything that is no longer serving me."

Take your time when choosing which tarot deck you want to use. There are many different decks available, so find one that you feel drawn to.

Moreover, don’t be afraid to ask tough questions. The more honest you are with yourself, the more accurate your reading will be. Pay attention to the meanings of each tarot card and how they relate to your question. The more you understand about the cards, the more guidance you can take from them.

Trust your intuition and go with your gut feeling about what the cards tell you. Sometimes the first thing that comes to mind is the most accurate.

That being said, don't be afraid to ask for clarification if you feel like you need it. A tarot reading or psychic readings is not always easy to understand, but with a bit of patience, you can get a lot of guidance from it.

Also, don't hesitate to ask follow-up questions if you want more information about a certain card or message. The tarot reader will be happy to provide more clarity for you.

Lastly, be sure to take some time after the reading to sit with what was revealed. Sometimes it can take a little while for the full meaning of the cards to sink in. Trust your intuition and let the guidance percolate. You may find that you get new insights days or even weeks after your reading.

What Are the Top Questions to Ask When Getting a Tarot Card Reading for Career and Finances?

A tarot card reading can provide invaluable insights into your career and finances. By asking the right questions, you can get the guidance you need to make the best decisions for your future.

Here are a few questions to help you get the most accurate tarot reading outcomes.

What should I be doing to attract more abundance into my life?

How can I move forward in my career?

What are some steps I can take to improve my financial situation?

Should I make any changes to my current job or business?

What do I need to know about a potential new opportunity?

How can I avoid making similar mistakes in the future?

Is now the right time to make a major career or financial decision?

What are the risks and rewards associated with a particular path?

What obstacles are standing in my way of success?

What can I do to overcome them?

Final Words

Tarot readings have been around for centuries, and their popularity has only grown in recent years. Many people are drawn to tarot readings because of the sense of mystery and intrigue that surrounds them.

There are a number of factors that have led to this increase in interest. For one, the internet has made it much easier to connect with a reader. You no longer have to go to a psychic fair or meet up with a reader in person. You can simply go online and find a reputable tarot reader that suits your needs.

Another factor that has contributed to the popularity of online tarot readings is the anonymity it offers. When you get a reading done in person, there is always the risk of the reader judging you based on your appearance or body language. With online readings, you can remain completely anonymous, which makes it a much more comfortable experience for many people.

Finally, the convenience of online tarot card readings cannot be overstated. You can get a reading done at any time of day or night from the comfort of your own home. There is no need to schedule an appointment or take time out of your busy day to meet with a reader. You can simply log on and get started right away.

The popularity of online tarot readings is only going to continue to grow in the years to come. If you haven't tried one yet, now is the perfect time to do so!

Good luck!