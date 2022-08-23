Best Payday Loans Online: Top 10 Sites for Quick Cash in Your Account

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Sometimes life hits us with an unexpected bill, and we need some emergency cash.

In these situations, many of us turn to payday loans for help.

Over the past few years, I’ve tried lots of different payday loans online.

And I’ve learned that if you’re not careful, most lenders will take advantage of your need for emergency cash and completely rip you off.

This is why I’m writing this post to talk about the ten best payday loans I would recommend.

These are the ones that have the best rates, fast approval, and can get the cash in your account quickly.

Most of the sites on this list will lend to you even if you have bad credit.

Here’s my recommended list:

Carry on reading to find out why these are the best payday loans available right now

1: ZippyLoan

ZippyLoan

First place on our list of best payday loans goes to ZippyLoan.

ZippyLoan is not a direct lender. It’s more like a supermarket for payday loans.

You enter your details (it takes 5 minutes), and its software finds the best loan offer among its extensive network of lenders.

You can then decide which offer to accept.

If you accept an offer, you will be asked to complete the application on the lender’s website and could have the cash in your account the same day.

You don’t have to pay back the total amount of the loan on your next payday either. You can pay it back monthly if you wish.

However, if you choose to pay it back early or on your next payday, that will help lower the interest you pay.

So, the sooner you can pay back, the less you will pay.

ZippyLoan Requirements

ZippyLoan’s network includes lenders that will work with all credit types but isn’t available to those in New York, West Virginia, or the District of Columbia.

You can request a ZippyLoan if you are:

Over 18 years old

have a regular source of income

and can provide your full name, address, and income information.

ZippyLoan Is Easy to Use

ZippyLoan’s secure online form takes a few minutes to complete and is fully optimized for Android and iOS browsers making on-the-go requests a breeze.

Requesting a loan online typically takes less than five minutes, and you’ll be connected with a lender on the spot.

If you decide to take the lender’s offer, you can review and sign your loan agreement and have the money deposited in your bank account by the following business day or even the same day.

ZippyLoan Charges

ZippyLoan’s lenders will let you borrow between $100 and $15,000 for six months and 60 months at an annual rate (APR) of between 7.04% and 35.89%.

The amount you can borrow and the APR you are offered will depend on several factors, including your income, credit history, state of residence, and the lender you connect with.

Short-term loans (due in full within 14 days) will incur a loan fee between $10 and $30 per $100 borrowed.

To use the representative example from the ZippyLoan website, borrowing $1,000 over a term of 2 years at 7.04% APR would give you monthly repayments of $44.79 and a total amount repayable of $1,074.96.

Why Choose ZippyLoan?

The exact APR of each loan will depend. The amount you pay back will depend on how much you borrow, the length of the loan, and several other factors.

I had a very positive experience with ZippyLoan.

I don’t have the best credit score, but I have found their rates very fair and don’t feel like they’re trying to rip me off, and I got some good offers from lenders.

I also find their website very easy to use and understand.

ZippyLoan has the best rates, will get the cash to you quickly, and are easy to use.

It only takes 5 minutes to complete the online form.

Click here to visit the ZippyLoan website and get the cash you need in your account today!

2: MoneyMutual

MoneyMutual

Second place on our list of the best payday loans goes to MoneyMutual.

Trusted by over 2 million customers, MoneyMutual helps connect you with lenders who could lend you up to $5,000.

The basic qualifications to fill out an application form on MoneyMutual are:

You are over 18

a U.S. resident

Have a checking account

and are currently employed or receiving at least $800 per month.

They are currently not accepting traffic from AR or NY.

MoneyMutual isn’t a lender but will try to find a lender that will give you a great rate no matter your credit score.

MoneyMutual Ease of Use

MoneyMutual’s online form takes less than five minutes to complete, and your details will be instantly shared with lenders who will compete to give you the best rates.

If you agree to an offer and meet the requirements, most lenders will be able to deposit the funds to your account in less than 24 hours.

MoneyMutual Charges

MoneyMutual’s network can lend anywhere from $100 to $5,000.

Still, the charges, fees, APRs, and rates of your payday loan will depend on your state of residence, loan history, credit score, and other information.

After you have picked a loan offer provided by one of MoneyMutuals lenders, you’ll be directed to their website to complete the application and get the money within 24 hours.

As MoneyMutual isn’t a lender, it doesn’t provide exact APR rates on its website; however, in my experience, rates from lenders are usually between 7-40%.

I found MoneyMutual very easy to use in the past and could get the cash I needed within 24 hours.

I think they are one of the best payday loan companies online and worth trying out if you need cash fast.

Click here to visit the MoneyMutual website and get the money you need today!

3: Dollar Loan Club

Dollar Loan Club

Third place on our list of the best payday loans goes to Dollar Loan Club.

Dollar Loan Club connects you with hundreds of lenders who will let you borrow between $100 and $5,000, all competing to give you the best rate.

Dollar Loan Club Requirements

Lenders on Dollar Loan Club require that you are:

18 years old

a U.S. citizen or a permanent resident

have a valid email address

work phone number and home phone number

and made at least $1,000 per month for the past 90 days

Dollar Loan Club Ease of Use

Completing Dollar Loan Club’s secure online form is easy and takes only a few minutes.

After you’ve completed the online form, you will get to see offers from lenders.

After you’ve chosen the best offer, you will need to complete the application to get the funds in your account.

The entire process, from applying to getting the money in your account, usually takes less than 24 hours.

Dollar Loan Club Charges

Using Dollar Loan Club’s marketplace service is free, and most lenders in their network will lend between $100 and $5,000.

Fees usually range from 6-36%, depending on loan history, credit score, and other factors.

I used Dollar Loan Club and had the money in my account within 6 hours.

Click here to visit Dollar Loan Club and get the dollars you need today!

4: Vivaloan

vivaloan

Fourth place on our list of the best payday loans goes to Vivaloan, and all credit scores are welcome.

Vivaloan has a vast network of lenders ready to lend up to $15,000 for any purpose.

Vivaloan Requirements

The minimum requirements for completing Vivaloan’s online form are:

You must be over 18

a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

and have a valid address

telephone number

email address

social security number

bank account

and employment information.

Vivaloan Ease of Use

Vivaloan’s online form takes less than 5 minutes to complete, and you can start reviewing lenders’ offers immediately.

If you like the look of an offer, you can e-sign your loan documents and, in most cases, get your funds as soon as the next business day.

Vivaloan Amounts and Charges

Most lenders in Vivaloan’s network offer personal loans between $100 and $15,000 and can deposit the cash in your account within one business day.

The fees and APRs vary depending on whether you repay your loan throughout installments or with one single payment.

As Vivaloan isn’t a lender, specific interest rates and terms will depend on the lender and the borrower’s circumstances.

While you won’t find specific details of fees and APRs on Vivaloan’s website, smaller loan amounts can be repaid as soon as your next payday, which can lower the cost of borrowing.

On most loans, you’ll pay back between 10-35%.

Click here to visit the Vivaloan website and apply for your same-day loan today!

5: Check Into Cash

Check Into Cash

Fifth place on our list of the best payday loans online goes to Check Into Cash.

They are a direct lender.

Check Into Cash is a licensed payday lender that offers a variety of loans both in-store and online.

They currently offer payday loans online for residents in AL, CA, DE, IDA, IN, KS, LA, MS, MO, NV, OH, OK, Ore., SD, TN, TX, UT, Was, WI, and WY.

Check Into Cash Requirements

To apply for a loan with Check Into Cash, you’ll need to be;

over 21 years old (19 in Alabama)

a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Have a checking account in your name that’s been open for at least 90 days

Unlike some other payday loan companies, Check Into Cash does a hard credit pull with each application which will show up on your credit history and may affect your overall credit score.

Check Into Cash Ease of Use

Check Into Cash is incredibly easy to use, and the online application usually takes less than 5 minutes.

If you decide to accept a loan offer from them, you should be able to get cash deposited into your bank account as quickly as the next business day.

Check Into Cash Amounts and Charges

Check Into Cash offers different loan fees and rates based on your location but currently offers loans from $100 to $5,000, depending on your state of residence.

Instead of charging interest on loans, they charge a flat fee of $10 to $30 per $100 borrowed.

I found Check Into Cash easy to use, and I like that they are a direct lender, so you don’t have to complete the application on another website.

Being a direct lender makes the process a bit quicker, and you can usually get your money within 24 hours, so I think they are one of the best payday loan companies online.

Click here to visit Check Into Cash and get the cash you need today!

6: MaxLend

MaxLend

Sixth place on our list of the best payday loans is MaxLend.

They are also a direct lender.

MaxLend offers installment loans which means you can pay the loan back in smaller amounts monthly instead of on your next payday.

If you want to, you can pay the loan back early and reduce the interest charges you’ll pay.

MaxLend Requirements

To apply for a loan with MaxLend, you’ll need to be;

18 years or older

have a regular source of income

and have a checking account in your name.

Unfortunately, MaxLend isn’t available to Active-Duty Military, their spouses, or dependents and isn’t available in AR, CT, GA, HI, IL, MA, Min, NY, ND, Pa., Vt., VA, Was, or WV.

MaxLend Ease of Use

MaxLend offers a quick, easy online application process, and a customer representative will call you to verify your information.

If you meet the requirements for approval, you may get up to $3,000 deposited in your account within one business day.

MaxLend Amounts and Charges

While installment loans from MaxLend have higher APRs than personal loans, they are usually cheaper than payday loans.

Instead of an interest rate percent, with MaxLend, you pay back a fee of $30 to $60 per $100, which is quite expensive.

So if you borrow $1,000, you could have to pay back up to $600 in fees depending on the duration of your loan, your state of residence, loan history, credit score, and amount borrowed.

One of the benefits of MaxLend is that they don’t charge an early repayment fee if you can repay the loan early.

Although the fees are high for MaxLend, I do like that you can pay the loan back monthly, and if you pay back early, you will pay back a bit less.

I also found it quick and easy to get the money from them.

Click here to visit the MaxLend website and get the money you need today from them today!

7: BadCreditLoans.com

BadCreditLoans

Seventh place on our list of the best payday loans online, we have a 100% free service called BadCreditLoans.com

Enter your details on their website, and they will find you a lender with the best rate to give you the money you need within 24 hours.

With BadCreditLoans, you pay the loan back monthly, or many lenders will allow you to pay it back early and reduce the interest you’ll pay.

As their name suggests, you can quickly get a loan using their free service even if you have bad credit.

BadCreditLoans Requirements

To complete the online form at BadCreditLoans, you’ll need to be;

at least 18 years old

have proof of citizenship

a regular income (from employment, disability, or Social Security benefits)

a valid email address

work and home telephone numbers

and a checking account in your name



You’re not obligated to accept a lender’s offer, but if you get a loan offer, you can agree to the lender’s terms via e-signature and get the cash in your account quickly.

BadCreditLoans Ease of Use

If you meet the minimum requirements listed above, you complete a simple online form and see if you can be connected with a lender.

The whole process is simple and easy.

Once you’ve compared your loan offers, you simply complete the application on the lender’s website and get the cash in your account.

BadCreditLoans Amounts and Charges

On the BadCreditLoans website, you can see whether you qualify for a payday loan of between $500 and $10,000 with a repayment term of 90 days to 72 months (6 years).

Most APRs vary between 5.99% and 35.99%, although these will vary depending on the information you supply in your application, and lenders cannot guarantee these rates.

To use the representative example from the BadCreditLoans website, borrowing $1,000 over a term of 2 years at 19.9% APR would give you monthly repayments of $50.85 and a total amount repayable of $1,220.40, which is pretty good!

I found BadCreditLoans easy to use and their support very friendly. I also like that you can pay back monthly, and the interest rates are very low for a payday loan company.

No matter your credit score, you should be able to get a loan that suits you from BadCreditLoans.

Click here to visit the BadCreditLoans website and get the cash you need today!

8: PersonalLoans.com

PersonalLoans

Eighth place on our list of the top 10 best payday loans online goes to PersonalLoans.com

PersonalLoans lets you search for a personal or payday loan from its network of lenders and other third-party lenders to help you find a loan that works for your circumstances.

If you can’t find a lender, they’ll offer you a range of services, including debt relief, credit repair, and credit monitoring, to help you get the loan you need.

PersonalLoans Requirements

You’ll need to be;

18 or older

have a valid Social Security number

and be a legal U.S. citizen or permanent resident

in full-time employment (receiving regular disability of Social Security benefits also count)

Have a valid checking account

After you have chosen a loan found by PersonalLoans,

PersonalLoans Ease of Use

Completing the application form on the PersonalLoans website usually takes less than 10 minutes.

It’s an easy process as long as you have the required info.

You’ll then be shown potential loans you can apply for. After you have chosen one, you will have to complete the application on the lender's website before you can get the money in your account.

Depending on your preferences and eligibility, you’ll likely receive the money within one to five business days if you are approved.

I had the money in my account the next day when I used them.

PersonalLoans Amounts and Charges

PersonalLoans network of lenders will let you borrow between $1,000 to $35,000 with a minimum repayment term of 3 months and a maximum of 72 months.

While the actual cost of borrowing will depend on your circumstances, the minimum APR is 5.99%, and the maximum rate is 35.99%.

Getting a cash advance loan you can repay when you get your next paycheck can help keep the APR down and make the payday loan more affordable.

To use the representative example from the PersonalLoans website, borrowing $1,000 over a term of 2 years with a 6.99% APR would give you monthly repayments of $44.77 and a total amount repayable of $1,074.48.

If you need to borrow more than $1,000 and get the cash in your account quickly, then PersonalLoans could be a great option.

They are easy to use, and the interest rates are low compared to most payday lenders.

Click here to visit the PersonalLoans website and get the personal cash you need today!

9: ClearViewLoans

ClearViewLoans

Ninth place on our list of the best payday loans goes to ClearViewLoans.

ClearViewLoans is another middleman service that will connect you with their private lenders, who may be able to let you borrow between $100 and $5,000.

Clear View Loans Requirements

Most lenders or lending partners on Clear View Loans require you to be;

at least 18 years old

a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

with a monthly income over $1,000

a 90-day employment history with your current employer

a valid email address

work phone number and home phone numbers.

Clear View Loans Ease of Use

It takes less than 5 minutes to complete the secure online application form on the ClearViewLoans website, and your information will be shared with the lenders in their network.

You will then be shown potential loans to choose from.

Some lenders may ask permission to access your bank statements or income verification online.

Others may require you to fax or email documents like your bank statements, paycheck stubs, or other documents.

You should receive your funds within 24 to 48 hours if approved for a loan.

Clear View Loans Amounts and Charges

Most lenders in Clear View Loans’ network offer loans between $100 and $5,000, and the fees and APRs will depend on a range of factors, including your loan history, state of residents, and credit score.

ClearViewLoans is not a lender, so they don’t give APR examples on their website. But from experience, rates vary between 6% to 36%.

ClearViewLoans are a great choice if you need the money fast, don’t have the best credit score, and don’t want to pay back huge interest fees.

Click here to visit the ClearViewLoans website and apply for the cash you need today!

10: Mr Lender (Best for UK residents)

MrLender

Tenth place on our list of the best payday loan companies goes to Mr Lender.

This one is for all of you reading in the UK.

Mr Lender offers payday and installment loans of between £200 and £1,000 that typically must be repaid within three to six months.

Mr Lender Requirements

To apply for a loan with Mr Lender, you’ll need to be;

18 or over

a UK resident

a monthly income of at least £600

have a valid email address, mobile number, and debit card.

Mr Lender conducts credit checks and affordability assessments on all applications and won’t lend to anyone who has been declared bankrupt, entered into an IVA, or had a CCJ (County Court Judgment) during the past three years.

Mr Lender’s Ease of Use

Mr Lender tries to keep the payday loan application process easy and paperless.

There’s usually no need to post or email any documents. However, in some cases, they may require supporting documentation.

Mr Lender is a direct lender, so if approved for a loan, the money should reach your account within an hour!

Mr Lender’s customers seem happy, and the company is rated ‘Excellent’ based on more than 9,157 reviews on Trustpilot.

MrLender Reviews

Mr Lender Amounts and Charges

Mr Lender offers payday loans of £200 to £1,000 for up to 6 months and is very transparent about the fees.

In the representative example given on the website, borrowing £300 for 6 months with 6 payments would have a rate of interest of 0.80% per day and an APR of 292% per annum or a representative 1,256.4% APR.

The total amount repayable would be £552 based on 30-day periods, meaning the cost of borrowing would be £252.

On the plus side, Mr Lender doesn’t charge any up-front fees when you take out a loan or charge any fees if you miss a payment.

Click here to visit the official Mr Lender website and get the £££ you need today!

Best Payday Loans: Recap

If I could recommend just one site on this list, it would be ZippyLoan because of its huge lender network, low-interest rates, flexible terms, and ease of use.

I found their website and service very easy to use, the customer support friendly and helpful, and they were the fastest to get the money in my account after I applied.

While the other payday loan companies on my list came close and are worth checking out, they couldn’t quite match the speed and professionalism of ZippyLoan.

Here's a quick recap of the ten best online payday loans:

ZippyLoan - Borrow $100 to $15,000. APR is between 7.04% and 35.89%. Low APR, fast, and friendly. All credit scores are welcome. Our #1 recommendation. MoneyMutual - Borrow $100 to $5,000. APR is between 7-40%. Dollar Loan Club - Borrow $100 to $5000. APR is between 6-35% VivaLoan - Borrow $100 to $15,000. APR is up to 40% Check Into Cash - Borrow $100 to $5,000. Direct lender. Pay back a flat fee of $10 to $30 per $100 borrowed. MaxLend - Borrow $100 to $3000. Direct lender. Pay back a flat fee of $10 to $60 per $100 borrowed. BadCreditLoans - Borrow $500 to $10,000. APR is between 5.99% and 35.99%. All credit scores are welcome. PersonalLoans - Borrow $1,000 to $35,000. APR is between 5.99% and 35.99% ClearViewLoans - Borrow $100 to $5,000. APR is between 6% to 36% Mr Lender - Best UK lender. Borrow £200 to £1,000. Get cash the same day

If you’re still not 100% sure which one to choose, I’d recommend checking out ZippyLoan first.

They have a large network of lenders and can offer loans to all credit scores. Their services is easy to use, and the interest rates are pretty low compared to other sites.

It only takes 5 minutes to fill out the form, and you could get the cash you need in your account in less than 24 hours.

Click here to visit the ZippyLoan website and apply for the cash you need today!

Thanks for reading our article on the best payday loans. Don’t forget to always read the terms and conditions of your loan before accepting to make sure you are happy with them.

