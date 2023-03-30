Best Pennsylvania Online Casinos - Top 5 Gambling Sites

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Pennsylvania is a hotspot for online casino enthusiasts. Players seeking the best online gambling experience are in luck. This guide will highlight the top 5 Pennsylvania online casinos for real money gambling in 2023.

Each casino will be briefly reviewed, covering exciting bonus offers and convenient payment options. It's tailored for American players, ensuring an engaging and enjoyable experience.

Additionally, there will be FAQs about real money online casino gaming in Pennsylvania. The number 1 casino on this list is BetRivers Casino. BetRivers offers native apps for Android and iOS users, and a range of casino games and sports betting too.

Top 5 Pennsylvania Online Casinos



BetRivers: #1 PA online casino

BetMGM: Best reputation

FanDuel: Top daily jackpots

Borgata: Top no deposit offer

Unibet: Best game selection

1. BetRivers: #1 PA online casino

Photo by Clickhub Media

Highlights



Android & iOS apps

Extensive promotions

Diverse game selection

Rewarding loyalty program

Excellent customer support

Introduction

BetRivers Casino is a prominent part of a large network of online and land-based casinos in various states. The casino offers an immersive experience for Pennsylvania players by providing a wide range of promotions, especially for sports enthusiasts. The community chat feature allows players to interact, compete in tournaments, and win prizes.

BetRivers also boasts a comprehensive rewards system, including loyalty points and bonus store points. BetRivers is licensed and regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, ensuring a secure and fair gaming environment.

Welcome Bonus

New players at BetRivers Casino can take advantage of a generous welcome bonus. Upon making their first deposit, they will receive a 100% bonus up to $250. To claim this bonus, players must use the code 250MATCH when depositing at least $10. The bonus will be credited to the player's account within 48 hours, and it comes with a low 1x wagering requirement, applied only to the bonus funds.

Casino Games

BetRivers Casino features an impressive collection of around 350 games, which includes slots, table games, and live casino offerings. Players can enjoy approximately 283 slots, 9 jackpot games, 10 live casino games, and 24 table games. The game categories include video slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, and baccarat. Although live casino games are limited to desktop play, players can enjoy a vast selection of games on all devices. BetRivers Casino collaborates with 13 different software providers, such as Big Time Gaming, NetEnt, and Evolution Gaming, ensuring a high-quality gaming experience.

BetRivers Casino ensures accessibility and convenience for its players by offering both a mobile website and native apps for Android and iOS users. This enables players to enjoy their favorite casino games on the go. However, it's worth noting that live casino games are currently not available on mobile devices.

Payment Methods

BetRivers Casino caters to players' convenience by offering a variety of payment options. These include Pay with Cash (PayNearMe and Vanilla), BetRivers Play+ Card, credit/debit cards, PayPal, VIP Preferred ACH, and online banking (ACH). This diverse range of payment methods ensures a smooth and hassle-free experience for players when depositing and withdrawing funds.

Customer Service

BetRivers Casino is dedicated to providing top-notch customer support to its players. The casino features a comprehensive Help Center with numerous FAQs, live chat, email, and phone assistance. Live chat and phone support are available from 9 AM to 2 AM EST, while email support operates 24/7. The live chat agents are responsive, professional, and can provide clarification when necessary.

Though the phone support is not toll-free, it is still a valuable resource for players needing immediate assistance. Email support at BetRivers Casino is always available, with response times ranging between 24 and 48 hours.

Visit BetRivers to Play Now

2. BetMGM: Best reputation

Photo by Clickhub Media

Highlights



Reputable brand

Wide game selection

Competitive bonuses

Casino games and sports betting

Plenty of US friendly payment options

Licensed by PA Gaming Control Board

Introduction

BetMGM Casino is a renowned online casino and sportsbook licensed by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, offering a safe and entertaining gaming experience for Pennsylvania players. This platform provides an extensive range of high-quality games from top providers and competitive bonuses to enhance the gambling experience.

BetMGM Casino stands out as the casino with the "Best Reputation" in Pennsylvania. Its strong association with the MGM Resorts brand and licensure by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board guarantee a safe gaming environment for players. With its broad game selection, competitive bonuses, and commitment to customer service, BetMGM Casino is a top choice for Pennsylvania players looking for the best online casinos for real money gambling.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM Casino review for more information about this top-rated Pennsylvania online casino.

Welcome Bonus

BetMGM Casino offers new players a 100% bonus up to $1,000 and a $25 token. To qualify, players must deposit a minimum of $10. The bonus comes with a 15x wagering requirement, while the $25 token has a 1x wagering requirement. This competitive welcome bonus sets the stage for an enjoyable gaming experience for new players.

Casino Games

BetMGM Casino boasts an expansive array of casino games to suit the preferences of every Pennsylvania player. The impressive selection includes slots, table games, live dealer games, video poker, and sports betting. The platform collaborates with renowned software providers such as NetEnt, IGT, Scientific Gaming, and NextGen Gaming to deliver top-notch gaming entertainment.

Players can access popular casino games in Pennsylvania and try their luck at winning progressive jackpot slots, providing a thrilling gaming experience.

Slots enthusiasts will find a diverse collection of titles, ranging from classic 3-reel games to immersive video slots with engaging themes and bonus features. For players who enjoy the challenge of table games, BetMGM Casino offers a wide variety of options, including multiple variations of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Poker aficionados can indulge in a selection of virtual table poker games, ensuring a fulfilling gaming session for all card game enthusiasts.

For those craving a more authentic casino experience, BetMGM Casino's live dealer games, powered by Evolution Gaming, provide an immersive gaming environment that captures the excitement of a land-based casino. Players can interact with professional dealers and other players while enjoying popular live casino games. This includes live blackjack, live roulette, live baccarat, and live poker.

Payment Methods

Pennsylvania players can enjoy a wide range of payment options at BetMGM Casino. The following payment options are supported: VIP Preferred™ ACH/e-Check, Play+, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, PayPal, Electronic Transfer, PayNearMe, Online Banking, MGM Rewards, and Apple Pay. This comprehensive selection of payment methods ensures a smooth and hassle-free experience when depositing and withdrawing funds.

Customer Service

BetMGM Casino is committed to providing exceptional customer support for Pennsylvania players. Although the live chat feature is not available, players can still access the FAQ section on the contact page or email their inquiries to the casino. A customer support agent will respond within 24 hours, either by email or phone call. BetMGM Casino's dedication to customer support ensures that players can have their questions and concerns addressed efficiently.

Visit BetMGM to Play Now

3. FanDuel: Top daily jackpots

Photo by Clickhub Media

Highlights



Top Daily Jackpots

Secure Platform

Excellent Support

Weekly Promotions

$1000 Cashback Welcome Bonus

Casino games and sports betting available

Introduction

FanDuel Casino, established in 2009, has become a popular choice for Pennsylvania players seeking the thrill of real money gambling. Known for its top daily jackpots, secure platform, excellent customer service, mobile-friendly design, and weekly promotions, FanDuel Casino provides a quality gaming experience that keeps players coming back for more.

Welcome Bonus

New players at FanDuel Casino can enjoy a unique welcome bonus that offers 100% cashback up to $1,000 on all casino losses within the first 24 hours of play. This innovative offer allows players to bet confidently, knowing they have a safety net. The cashback credits come with a wagering requirement of 1x. Additionally, FanDuel Casino offers various bonuses throughout the week. Other bonuses include a $5 bonus for betting $50 or more on the game of the week. Additionally, there are zero-risk bets of up to $20 on live dealer games on Tuesdays.

Casino Games

Despite its modest collection of around 200 games, FanDuel Casino showcases handpicked slots from leading software developers like IGT, NetEnt, Microgaming, NextGen Gaming, Big Time Gaming, and more. The platform also features popular table games such as baccarat, casino poker, blackjack, roulette, craps, video poker, and casino war.

The live dealer section, powered by Evolution Gaming, offers a variety of games, including exclusive blackjack tables with FanDuel branding for an immersive land-based experience online. Players can also enjoy live roulette and live baccarat.

FanDuel Casino's mobile-optimized platform allows players to enjoy the same range of games, secure banking methods, and bonuses on their smartphones and tablets. The casino offers dedicated apps for Android and iOS devices, with full account functionality and faster access to the mobile casino.

The app includes a pin code lock feature for extra security, and the entire gaming experience is seamless, allowing players to quickly find and load their favorite games.

Payment Methods

FanDuel Casino offers various payment options, including Mastercard, Visa, ACH/e-Check, PayPal, Green Dot MoneyPak, PayNearMe, FanDuel Racing Prepaid Card, money orders/checks, and wire transfer. Withdrawals are processed within 24–48 hours, and players can choose the same method they used to deposit. There are no fees for withdrawals, making transactions smooth and efficient. FanDuel Casino's commitment to secure transactions helps players feel confident in their gaming experience.

Customer Service

Players can rely on FanDuel Casino's outstanding customer support. Support options include a dedicated help section covering all key topics, live chat, email support, and a call back feature available between 9 am and 8 pm Eastern Time. Although the call back feature can sometimes take up to 48 hours, live chat is the quickest way to get assistance, ensuring players receive prompt help when needed.

Visit FanDuel to Play Now

4. Borgata: Top no deposit offer

Photo by Clickhub Media

Highlights



Top No Deposit Bonus

Wide Game Selection

Swift Payments

24/7 Customer Service

Dedicated mobile apps available for download

Introduction

Borgata Casino, a premier online casino in Pennsylvania, offers American players an exceptional gaming experience. Borgata Casino has a top no deposit bonus, diverse game selection, swift payment options, 24/7 customer service, and a user-friendly mobile app. This makes it a top choice for both casual and seasoned gamblers looking for the best Pennsylvania online casinos.

Welcome Bonus

New players at Borgata Casino are treated to a $20 no deposit bonus upon signing up, allowing them to try out various games without any risk. This is an excellent opportunity for players to familiarize themselves with the platform before committing real money. When ready to play for real money, players can enjoy a 100% match up to $1,000 on their first deposit. The deposit match offer has a 15x wagering requirement, while the no deposit bonus requires a 1x wager. These generous offers make Borgata Casino an attractive option for players looking to maximize their gaming experience.

Casino Games

Borgata Casino boasts an impressive collection of over 700 games, including around 600 slots, exclusive titles, and progressive jackpot slots. The platform also offers popular table games like video poker, baccarat, roulette, and blackjack. Although the absence of bingo and lotto games is a minor drawback, the platform compensates by providing live dealer games, virtual sports, and other variety games. Players will appreciate the diverse range of options that cater to various interests and skill levels.

Available for both Android and iOS devices, the Borgata Casino mobile app offers a seamless gaming experience. With over 98% of the desktop games available on the app, players can enjoy their favorite titles on the go. The mobile app's user-friendly interface and swift load times make it an ideal choice for casino enthusiasts who prefer gaming on their mobile devices.

The app also features improvements over the desktop version, such as a hovering search bar and a scrollable header, making navigation even more accessible. Although some games are missing from the mobile version, the vast majority are readily available, making Borgata's mobile app a top choice for players who prioritize convenience and flexibility.

Payment Methods

Offering 12 different payment options, Borgata Casino makes deposits and withdrawals easy and convenient for players. Payment methods include Play+, Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, Skrill, online banking, and cash-in-person. With a minimum deposit/withdrawal limit of $10, players can easily manage their transactions without worrying about high minimums.

Borgata's payment procedures stand out in the market, providing flexibility and ease of use for all types of players.

Customer Service

Borgata Casino provides top-tier customer service with live chat available 24/7. Players can expect quick response times, with most issues addressed within a few minutes. While responses to more complex inquiries may take longer, Borgata's support team consistently resolves all concerns. The support agents are knowledgeable and friendly, ensuring a positive experience for players in need of assistance.

The quality of customer service at Borgata Casino is a testament to their commitment to providing an excellent gaming experience for all users.

Visit Borgata to Play Now

5. Unibet: Best game selection

Photo by Clickhub Media

Highlights



Best Game Selection

Attractive Welcome Bonus including a no deposit bonus

Sports betting and casino games available

Safe, licensed and secure casino

Customer support available via phone, chat, and email

Introduction

Unibet Casino, a top online casino in Pennsylvania, offers a fantastic gaming experience for American players looking to enjoy real money gambling. With an unbeatable game selection, appealing welcome bonus, and a user-friendly mobile app, Unibet Casino caters to players in Pennsylvania who value a high-quality and engaging gaming experience.

Welcome Bonus

New members at Unibet Casino PA can take advantage of an excellent welcome bonus. Upon signing up, players receive $10 in bonus play, allowing them to explore the casino without committing their own money. Additionally, Unibet offers a 100% match bonus up to $500 on the first deposit. The wagering requirements are player-friendly, with the $10 bonus play requiring a 1x playthrough on casino games or 10x in the sportsbook, and the match bonus requiring a 10x turnover.

Casino Games

Unibet Casino boasts an impressive game selection, earning its reputation as the best among legal online casinos in the US. Powered by renowned software providers like NetEnt and IGT, Unibet offers a variety of game types such as slots, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and video poker. While progressive jackpots are less prominent, the casino does feature titles like Jackpot Shores, Divine Fortune, Mercy of the Gods, and Imperial Riches.

Recognizing the importance of mobile gaming,

Unibet Casino offers fully mobile-compatible apps for Android and iOS devices. The mobile app features a user-friendly interface tailored for smaller screens, allowing players to enjoy their favorite games on the go. The app supports all essential functions, including payments, customer service, and banking. With the Unibet mobile app, players can access the full range of casino games and enjoy a seamless gaming experience.

Payment Methods

Unibet Casino provides a variety of payment methods to ensure a smooth deposit and withdrawal process. Among the available options are Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, VIP Preferred™ ACH/e-Check, Play+, and PayNearMe. The minimum withdrawal is $10 for most methods, except for checks which require at least $100. Withdrawal times vary depending on the chosen method, but Unibet Casino is known for quick payouts.

Customer Service

Players at Unibet Casino can rely on a dedicated support team to address any issues or concerns. Customer service is available through live chat, phone, and email, ensuring that assistance is readily accessible. Additionally, Unibet maintains an active presence on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, offering another avenue for support and updates on promotions.

Visit Unibet Play Now

Start Now at BetRivers: #1 PA Online CasinoBetRivers PA Sign-Up Process

Joining BetRivers PA is a straightforward, secure, and swift process. Follow these simple steps, and you'll be ready to place your first bet in no time.

Go to the BetRivers PA website. Click the orange "Join Now" button located in the top left corner of the page. Choose your state, and provide your contact information. If you possess a BetRivers PA promotional code, input it in the designated area. If not, proceed with registration without a code, and opt-in to claim your chosen bonus. Complete the necessary steps to finish your registration, and make sure to confirm your email to establish your account. Head to the cashier's deposit section, pick a payment method and deposit sum, and adhere to the instructions to add funds to your account. Go back to the main page, explore casino games and sports events, and commence your gaming adventure!

How Pennsylvania Online Casinos are Reviewed and Ranked

When evaluating Pennsylvania online casinos for American players, several crucial factors contribute to the overall ranking. These elements ensure that players can enjoy a secure, enjoyable, and fulfilling real money gambling experience in PA.

Welcome Bonus

A casino's welcome bonus plays a significant role in attracting new players. A well-crafted offer combines bonus play with a deposit match, giving newcomers a chance to explore the platform without risking their own funds. It's essential to examine the wagering requirements and terms, ensuring they are player-friendly and achievable within a reasonable timeframe.

Casino Games

The variety and quality of casino games available directly impact the player experience. Top PA casinos offer a wide range of games, including slots, table games, and video poker, from reputable software providers. Additionally, progressive jackpots and live dealer games enhance the gaming selection, ensuring a diverse and engaging experience for players.

Payment Methods

Flexible and secure payment methods are essential for smooth deposits and withdrawals. The best PA casinos provide multiple options, such as credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers, to accommodate different player preferences. Additionally, these casinos must maintain low minimum withdrawal requirements and timely payout processing.

Customer Service

Prompt and professional customer support is crucial for resolving any issues or concerns. Top PA casinos offer various channels for assistance, including live chat, phone, email, and even social media. Accessible, efficient, and helpful customer service ensures a seamless experience for players and contributes to a casino's reputation.

Security & Trust

Player security and trustworthiness are non-negotiable factors when reviewing and ranking PA online casinos. A reputable casino must hold a valid license from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, ensuring fair and unbiased gameplay. Additionally, top casinos employ advanced encryption technology to protect players' sensitive information and financial transactions. Strong security measures and responsible gambling policies contribute to a casino's overall trustworthiness and reliability.

Recap of the Top 5 PA Casino Sites Online

Pennsylvania offers a plethora of exciting online casino options for players seeking entertainment and real money gambling opportunities. This recap highlights the top 5 PA casino sites, providing you with insight into their unique niches and distinctive features. Dive in and discover the perfect online casino for your gaming preferences.

BetRivers

BetRivers stands out for its user-friendly platform and a generous welcome bonus that rewards new players with a 100% deposit match up to $250. This casino offers a robust selection of games, including slots, table games, and live dealer options. Additionally, BetRivers is known for its iRush Rewards loyalty program, allowing players to earn points and unlock exclusive rewards while they play.

BetMGM

With a strong brand reputation, BetMGM delivers a fantastic gaming experience to Pennsylvania players. The casino boasts an impressive variety of games, including slots, table games, and a dedicated live dealer section. BetMGM's welcome bonus offers a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 and $25 in bonus play, giving new players a solid start. Their M life Rewards program provides extra incentives, allowing players to earn points for both online and in-person play at MGM Resorts properties.

FanDuel

FanDuel Casino is a top choice for players who appreciate seamless integration with sports betting and daily fantasy sports. This platform offers a diverse selection of casino games and a unique zero-risk first day, where players can receive a refund of up to $200 on net losses. FanDuel's mobile app is user-friendly, allowing players to enjoy their favorite casino games on the go.

Borgata

Borgata Online Casino is a popular choice among Pennsylvania players, offering an extensive game library featuring slots, table games, and live dealer options. New players can enjoy a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 and $20 in bonus play. Borgata's exclusive iRewards program offers valuable benefits, including personalized offers, access to special promotions, and the ability to redeem points for cash or express comps at MGM Resorts properties.

Unibet

Known for its exceptional game selection, Unibet Casino offers a vast range of gaming options, from slots and table games to video poker. New players receive a welcome bonus consisting of $10 in bonus play and a 100% deposit match up to $500. Unibet's easy-to-navigate platform and efficient customer service make it a top choice for players seeking a seamless gaming experience. Moreover, Unibet's sportsbook provides an added layer of entertainment for sports enthusiasts.

FAQ for Real Money PA Online Gambling

Can I legally gamble at online casinos in Pennsylvania?

Yes, online gambling is legal in Pennsylvania. All online casinos in the state are licensed and regulated by state law.

What is the legal gambling age in Pennsylvania?

To gamble at a Pennsylvania online casino, you must be 21 years or older.

Which online casino games are popular in PA?

Popular online casino games in PA include table games, online poker, online slots, online sports betting, and daily fantasy sports.

To play for real money do I need to be located in PA?

Yes, you must be physically located within the state of Pennsylvania to play for real money at PA online casinos.

Are there taxes on winnings, and will they be deducted by the casinos?

In Pennsylvania, individual player winnings are subject to personal income tax. Casinos do not deduct taxes from winnings- it is the player's responsibility to report and pay any applicable taxes on their winnings. PA casinos are taxed on their revenue, with varying rates depending on the game. For example: online slots have a 54% tax rate, while table games and poker have a 16% tax rate.

Will I be able to play live dealer games at PA online casinos?

Live dealer games are legal at PA online casinos, and many casinos offer them as part of their gaming selection. These games combine the excitement of a land-based casino with the convenience of online gaming.

How will I be able to withdraw my winnings?

Withdrawal options vary by casino but typically include methods like checking accounts, e-wallets, checks, and occasionally PayPal or other online payment systems. Processing times may vary depending on the chosen method and the casino's policies.

What bonuses can I claim at Pennsylvania casino sites?

Bonuses at Pennsylvania casino sites may include deposit matches, free plays, free spins, and jackpot refills. These promotions can help enhance your gaming experience and potentially increase your winnings.

Is sports betting legal in the State of Pennsylvania?

Yes, sports betting is legal in Pennsylvania, both online and at physical sportsbook locations. This allows residents and visitors to the state to place bets on their favorite sports events and teams.

Conclusion

Pennsylvania offers a vibrant and diverse online gambling scene, featuring top-notch casino sites that cater to a wide range of preferences. Players in the Keystone State can confidently choose from the top 5 PA online casinos: BetRivers, BetMGM, FanDuel, Borgata, and Unibet. Each of these casinos provides unique gaming experiences, lucrative promotions, and a vast selection of popular games.

With legal online gambling in Pennsylvania, residents and visitors can enjoy a secure and entertaining gaming environment. Remember, responsible gambling is essential, and it is crucial to choose licensed and regulated casinos to ensure fair play and protection. Whether you're a fan of slots, table games, or live dealer games, these PA online casinos have something for everyone.

As the Pennsylvania online gambling market continues to grow and evolve, players can look forward to even more exciting gaming opportunities and innovations. So, don't miss out on the action - explore these top Pennsylvania online casinos and start your thrilling real money gambling journey today.

Disclaimer - Players who engage in gambling run the chance of suffering loses. Individuals must be at least 21 years of age to participate in online gambling in Pennsylvania. It is essential for players to play responsibly by only betting money they can afford to lose. Always practice responsible gambling.

If you think you might have a gambling addiction or problem, get help right away. Numerous resources and support groups are available to assist those in need. The reviews and ratings of the casinos listed on this page are independent of any commissions we may receive when you click on a link from this page. Our primary goal is to provide accurate and reliable information to help you make informed decisions about your gambling choices.