Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

By Forbes Marketing

Fortunately, pet owners around the country have ample access to hotel accommodations. Roughly 70% of all hotels in the United States have a pet policy, allowing dogs, cats, and more of your furry friends as guests if they meet specific requirements. The best pet hotels offer welcome kits, generous nightly fees, and loose entry criteria.

Best Pet Friendly Hotels 2023

OyoRooms - 4.9/5.0 - Best Overall

CheapOair - 4.8/5.0 - Best Filters

Super - 4.8/5.0 - Best Website

OneTravel - 4.7/5.0 - Best for Short Trips

Vegas.com - 4.6/5.0 - Best Offers

Keep reading to learn more about the best pet-friendly hotels, including our top recommendations on hotel aggregator websites and a word on the best hotels in Las Vegas, Orlando, and San Diego.

OyoRooms

Rating: 4.9/5.0

OyoRooms is a popular hotel aggregator allowing users to book pet-friendly hotel chains and homes in more than 80 countries.

We appreciate OyoRoom's intuitive search feature, which is visibly permanent on the homepage.

Each listing on OyoRooms is beautifully presented with sharp, high-resolution imagery and straightforward navigation that makes it easy to filter and view listings by price, categories, hotel facilities, and more. It even lets you know how many people booked a particular hotel within the last 48 hours. Consider OyoRooms one of the more well-rounded hotel aggregators.

Pros:

● Clean navigation

● Excellent customer service

● Smartphone app with exclusive offers

● Discounts available to students

● Average 4.5-star rating across 1.15M reviews on the Google Play Store

Cons:

● Not all countries included

● Not based in the United States

How to Book: Booking on OyoRooms is very easy. First, type in your destination, input your arrival /departure dates, and specify the number of rooms and guests before hitting the red "Search" button to view your listings. From there, select the hotel you like and follow the on-screen prompts to book a reservation.

CheapOair

Rating: 4.8/5.0

CheapOair is one of the more complete travel/pet-friendly hotel chains aggregators you will find. It allows users to search by flights, hotels, rental cars, vacation packages, and more.

Searching for a pet-friendly hotel on CheapOair could not be any easier. Search fields are visibly prominent — type your destination, check/check out dates, and specify guest and room information before clicking on "Search Hotels." All listings are chockfull of information, although the page itself appears a bit cluttered in our opinion.

One of CheapOair's best benefits is its variety of payment methods. Not only can you book a trip using credit cards, but they can be purchased using Affirm, a leading "Buy Now, Pay Later" service that allows you to split payments into equal installments interest-free. Another draw is its popular rewards program, which offers 2x points on all bookings through the app.

Pros:

● Entertaining e-newsletter

● Financing options available

● Popular rewards program (2X points when booking through the app)

● Excellent third-party reviews

Cons:

● No filtering option for pets

● Cluttered homepage and listings pages

● Not the easiest to find fine hotel print

How to Book: Booking on CheapOair is very straightforward. First, with each hotel listing, click on the blue "See availability," button, where you can break down the listing further by room type and house rules. Then, hit the "I'll reserve" button to start the booking process with immediate confirmation and no applicable booking or credit card fees on select hotels.

Many hotels offer free cancellation policies for a specific date and time. Others request payment once you arrive at the property. Expect to pay a stay rate or a nightly fee for each pet on the reservation.

Super

Rating: 4.8/5.0

Super operates differently than the average travel aggregator for pet-friendly hotel chains. Unlike OyoRooms and CheapOAir, Super travel packages offer an innovative cash back rewards product through its SuperCash Mastercard, a cash advance program. Promising it's "better than a debit card, it offers unlimited 2% cash back everywhere with no minimum balances/fees and no required credit score.

Its travel search engine is different. Although there is a field for inputting city names, stay dates, and the number of guests, searching for a property will prompt Super to ask for deals to be sent via SMS, Facebook messenger, and WhatsApp. From there, users are encouraged to complete the booking with a few clicks, followed by a confirmation email.

All in all, Super promises discounts of up to 50% and more than 200,000 hotels worldwide, complete with 24/7 live chat support and the ability to upgrade. Although a wild card without the ability to view listings on the website, it's highly recommended for those who want to become more cash and credit savvy while enjoying rewards.

Pros:

● Unlimited 2% cash back on purchases

● Featured in leading publications like Bloomberg and Forbes

● Counts Amadeus, Saber and Travelport as partners

● Refer a friend and get a 10% program

Cons:

● Inability to view listings on the website

● Hotel offers via SMS and Facebook Messenger

● Four digit verification code (SMS) required

● Searching for pet-friendly hotels is not the most intuitive

How to Book: To book a hotel using Super, you must consent to have deals sent to your SMS or Facebook Messenger from an initial search on the website. Type in your hotel stay details, add your phone number, and select your delivery method before receiving a text message requesting that you enter a four-digit verification code. Enter the four-digit verification code on the website and click on the SMS link to view your hotel listings.

OneTravel

Rating: 4.7/5.0

OneTravel is one of the more well-rounded travel aggregators we've come across. It allows users to search for flight + hotel and hotel-only options across all 50 states and internationally, many of which are pet-friendly hotels with generous pet fee and policies.

One of our favorite aspects of OneTravel is its featured deals on the homepage. Every day new deals are added, citing top destinations and travel dates. Booking within the travel dates could get you a much lower average cost versus other seasons.

Like other travel aggregators, OneTravel also offers an attractive rewards program that lets you earn 2X points when booking travel through its smartphone app. It also owns its credit card, where you can earn 7X or $1 in ClubMiles, redeemable on the website.

Pros:

● Comprehensive hotel search

● 2X points when looking for the app

● Ability to filter flights by price (many under $30)

● Intuitive and helpful blog

● Excellent customer service

Cons:

● Not the easiest to filter by pet-friendly hotel

● Could use less clutter (ad-heavy search results pages)

How to Book: Booking on OneTravel is easy. Type in your departure and arrival airports, check-in/check-out dates, dates, and number of travelers on the homepage before clicking on the orange "Search Now" button. From there, you will be presented with a list of matching properties. Each property has its brief description and nightly rates. Beside the hotel you wish to book, click on the blue "See availability" button and follow the on-screen prompts to secure your reservation.

Vegas.com

Rating: 4.6/5.0

Vegas is one of our favorite travel aggregators exclusively for the Las Vegas region. It offers flights, hotel shows, tours, and attractions like the Cirque du Soleil, Canyon, and the interactive Marvel Avengers Station exhibit.

Like all of our other recommended travel aggregators, the Vegas home page offers options to input check-in/check-out dates, the number of rooms, and the number of adults before a full search. In addition, every listing page is beautifully presented with hotel resort search by most popular, price, hotel name, star rating, and customer rating. Consider it all a slightly more clouded version of TripAdvisor.

Kudos to Vegas's transparency. Every listing lets you see how many times it's been booked in the past 48 hours, enabling users to lock in a better price for any upcoming trip.

One of our favorite features with Vergas is that "pets allowed" is included as a filter option on all search listings. For example, a recent search revealed 17 hotels where pets were allowed, including the Horseshoe Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa.

Pros:

● Easy to book hotels

● Ability to filter by " pets allowed."

● Exclusive Vegas deals are not available anywhere else

● Comprehensive Las Vegas guides with travel tips and more

● Very well written hotel property descriptions

● Ability to see how many times a hotel has been booked in the past 48 hours

Cons:

● A bit ad heavy

● Search listings page could be less cluttered

● Only exclusive to Vegas properties

How to Book: Booking a pet-friendly hotel reservation using Vegas takes less than five minutes. On the search listings page, click on the purple "See our last available rooms" and follow the on-screen prompts to add the reservation to cart and purchase now.

What Is A Pet-Friendly Hotel?

A pet-friendly hotel has specific policies and accommodations to allow dogs, cats, and other pets to be guests. For example, procedures made allow certain pets, such as those under weight restrictions or unleashed at all times. Others may offer more relaxed, at least accessible, policies and a pet fee.

One common theme with pet-friendly hotels is restroom breaks. Most pet friendly hotels have designated areas for pets to take a number one or two.

What Pets Do Pet-Friendly Hotels Accept?

The pets that pet-friendly hotels accept depend on the policy. Please refer to your hotel's policy. At a minimum, hotels accept dogs only while others accept dogs and cats up to a maximum weight limit and number of pets per room.

What Can I Expect From A Pet-Friendly Hotel?

Another thing to expect from pet friendly hotels is detailed requirements for pets. Generally, they ask that pets not be aggressive, not contain fleas, and have proof of current vaccinations. Others may take it a step further and require they be clean always, fighting waste bags, pet towels, and wipes as needed.

For example, four out of 26 Walt Disney Resorts have allotted particular floors to be dog friendly, accounting for roughly 10% of all rooms. In addition, these hotels have designated green spaces as relief areas for urination or defecation.

On the payment side, many pet-friendly hotels require that guests pay a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable safety deposit to cover broken furniture or televisions if Fido decides to run amok.

What Are Typical Pet-Friendly Hotel Regulations Regarding Pets?

Every pet friendly hotel has different regulations regarding pet stays.

For example, select Best Western properties allow up to two dogs per room with weight restrictions of up to 80 lbs total.

In turn, for a pet fee, some Four Seasons Hotels allow for small pets under 15 lbs (two pets max per room) and remain at least on hotel property at all times, except in guest rooms. However, they are also not permitted to enter restaurants, bars, and other locations where people work, eat and dine.

Popular hotel chain Ritz-Carlton allows pets at only 37 of its locations. They can wait up to 30 lbs and must pay a very high $125 to $250 non-refundable guest fee.

Even Disney World allows for pets at select resorts. This writing will enable pets at four resorts: Disney's Yacht Club Resort, Disney Port Orleans Resort – Riverside and Disney's Art of Animation Resort, and the Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

Popular discount hotel chain La Quinta has more than 300 pet-friendly hotels throughout the country, suitable for dogs and cats up to 75 pounds. Three years ago, some hotels charged a nightly fee of $40 per stay. For more information on La Quinta's pet policies, refer to their website for a list of excluded properties.

If you wish to learn if your hotel is pet-friendly, we encourage you to call their customer service line.

How Do I Book A Pet-Friendly Hotel?

It is very easy to book a pet-friendly hotel.

For starters, booking a pet-friendly hotel is the same as booking one for yourself. Therefore, we recommend online travel aggregators sites like OyoRooms, CheapOair, Super, OneTravel, and Vegas, which allow you to filter search results by pet-friendly properties.

Once you have filtered search results by pet-friendly properties, choose and book the property you're interested in. You may be asked to submit details about your pet ahead of schedule. Otherwise, prepare to arrange accommodations and pay pet fees once you arrive at the hotel.

Many smartphone apps connect pet owners with pet-friendly hotels, dog parks, beach facilities, and similar public places. One of our favorite ones is BingoFido , which enjoys an average 4.9-star rating out of close to 30,000 reviews on the App Store. The app allows pet owners to post reviews of pet friendly hotels, share photos/videos, and inform other pet owners about the policies they experience. It also allows you to save your checkout information to book later if needed.

There is also a slew of third-party pets-only road trip planning services. However, its search results are limited and less robust than leading online travel aggregator sites like CheapOair.

Do Pet-Friendly Hotels Allow Big Dogs? Any Breed Restrictions?

Policies of allowing big dogs or specific breed descriptions depend on the hotel.

Some pet-friendly hotels only allow service animals, while others allow non-service animals of up to two dogs per room.

Do Pet-Friendly Hotels Include Cats?

Yes, some pet friendly hotels do allow cats.

However, it is essential to verify with hotels precisely what their pet-friendly policies are. For example, a hotel may designate itself as pet friendly but not allow cats. Therefore, always call hotels beforehand to learn which pets are allowed.

What Are The Best Pet-Friendly Hotels In Las Vegas?

Here are our top recommendations for the best pet-friendly hotels in Las Vegas:

Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

Photo by Forbes Marketing

3960 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, Nevada

Located on the southern portion of the Las Vegas Strip (by Mandalay Bay), the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas allows dogs and cats. Up to two pets are allowed, as long as they have a combined weight of 25 lbs. The daily rate is $75 per night per pet. Accommodations include a designated grass relief area.

Some of the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas' biggest draws include enormous rooms (800 to 1,100 square feet) and a heavy Art Deco vibe. However, most amenities are limited to the connected Mandalay Bay, which boasts a sand beach with nearly 3,000 tons of sand and a 1.6 million-gallon wave pool.

Bellagio Las Vegas

Photo by Forbes Marketing

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, Nevada

The Bellagio Las Vegas is one of the most luxurious hotels in all of Vegas. Its pet-friendly policy is very welcoming, allowing one dog (up to 40 lbs) or two dogs with a combined 40 lbs weight limit. Our only knock is that it is higher than the average daily rate per pet ($125) and much lower than the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas. However, the Bellagio is much closer to the action, so we do not mind the upcharge.

On the Bellagio property, there are many pet relief areas. The neighboring Vdara Resort also has its dedicated dog park.

Caesars Palace Las Vegas

Photo by Forbes Marketing

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, Nevada

Caesars Palace is arguably the most pet friendly of all Las Vegas resorts. It has designated "PetStay" rooms with pee pads, dog dishes, and other amenities.

Restrictions allow for dogs no more than 50 lbs (or up to two with a combined weight of 50 lbs)

As for fees, PetStay rooms can go up to $100 more per night with a required $100 safety deposit. Any damages caused by pets or owners will exhaust the safety deposit before forcing out-of-pocket charges to cover the rest.

What Are The Best Pet-Friendly Hotels In Orlando?

Here are our top recommendations for the best pet-friendly hotels in Orlando:

Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando Resort

5800 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819

The Hard Rock Hotel is one of Universal Orlando's most iconic resorts, paying tribute to rock and roll and dishing out tons of theme park benefits, including free Universal Express unlimited passes to skip regular lines at select rides. Key attractions include a 12,000 ft pool and one of the largest fitness centers in the area.

Policies with the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando resort allow up to two pets per room for a $100 cleaning fee. We like a $100 cleaning fee instead of the daily rate other pet friendly hotels are known for. However, as with all pet-friendly hotels, expect restrictions on which areas your pets can enter, which include all Hotel restaurants and select attractions (e.gUniversal CityWalk and Volcano Bay).

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando

5601 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819

With more than 700 guest rooms and three themed swimming pools, the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando is another highly regarded Universal Orlando property. It allows up to two pets (dogs or cats) for a $100 fee per stay. Unlike many pet-friendly hotels, this one treats pet owners with food bowls when arriving, pulling out the red carpet for your furry one.

One of our favorite things about Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando is its walking path to Universal Studios. Walking from Portofino Bay to Universal Studios takes up to 25 minutes along a lush green waterfront that your dog will surely enjoy being on.

Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando

6300 Hollywood Way, Orlando, FL 32819

Like the Portofino Bay Hotel, the South Pacific-themed-Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando allows dogs and cats in exchange for a $100 stay fee. It also gives pet owners a welcome kit with a bed, bowl, small toy, and relief area provisions on the property.

Highlights of the Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando include 1,000 guest rooms. 51 luxury suites, a 5000 ft fitness center, a lagoon-style swimming pool, and a private beach. Be sure to check with your hotel on exactly which spaces your pets can and cannot enter.

What Are The Best Pet-Friendly Hotels In San Diego?

Here are our top recommendations for the best pet-friendly hotels in San Diego:

Pendry San Diego

550 J St, San Diego, CA 92101

Located in downtown San Diego, Pendry San Diego is in the heart of the action, close to Petco Park and the San Diego Convention Center. Gas enjoys a dog-friendly policy, with up to two dogs per room allowed for a $100 first-day fee. In addition, the hotel gives out beds, waste bags, treats, and a pet relief area outside.

We also like that Pendry San Diego has six restaurants and bars. The surrounding neighborhood of the Gaslamp Quarter also has an eclectic mix of eateries and entertainment venues.

Sheraton Mission Valley San Diego Hotel

1433 Camino Del Rio S, San Diego, CA 92108

The Sheraton Mission Valley San Diego Hotel is one of San Diego's best 3-star hotels. It is roughly three miles from the San Diego Zoo and the Gaslamp Quarter, with its driving restaurants and nightlife. The hotel allows two dogs up to 25 lb for a $30 fee per dog per night.

If you are OK with a grass relief area on the property, then the Sheraton Mission Valley San Diego Hotel is an excellent choice. Otherwise, make the Pendry San Diego your first choice if budget is not a consideration.

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Gaslamp District

1047 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

The Kimpton Hotel Palomar Gaslamp District has one of the more lax pet friendly policies of any pet friendly hotel in San Diego. It allows dogs and cats of any size for no nightly pet fees. However, the hotel does not provide welcome treats or have a dedicated pet relief area. For that, you need to venture a few blocks from the hotel.

The Kimpton Hotel Palomar Gaslamp District's greatest feature is its stunning rooftop pool with Majestic views of the San Diego Skyline. It is also located in the Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego's hottest neighborhood that puts you right in the heart of the action.

How Did We Choose These Hotel Aggregators?

We applied rigorous evaluation criteria for each recommended hotel aggregator on our list.

User Interface. All hotel information should be related in a clear and concise format, ideally with Vivid product descriptions and various filtering options. In addition, abilities to search by the hotel should be prominently featured on the homepage with no more than fields for city, check-in/checkout, and the number of rooms/adults.

We prioritized hotel aggregators that have limited clutter with few to no ads.

Offers. Often, Hotel aggregators promote their offers and products. For example, Super runs its Rewards program, and Vegas offers exclusive tours and attractions. All of these things create stickiness and improve customer retention.

Pricing. We prioritized aggregators that constantly provide the best deals for dog owners. We compared daily rates versus hundreds of other leading aggregators and ran averages to determine these as amongst some of the best deals available,

Promotions. No hotel aggregators come complete without a heavy promotion period. We prefer hotel aggregators that offer regular site-wide discounts or an extra night stay. For example, OyoRooms has a 33% off site-wide offer using the coupon code BOOKHOTEL, while Vegas provides $100 off a $1,000 purchase using the coupon code SPRING100. Just don't expect any dog walking services from these dog friendly hotels that love furry guests.

Note that these offers are current as of this writing and may not be applicable by the time you read this.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it OK to leave the dog in a hotel room?

Leaving dogs alone in hotel rooms is up to each hotel's policy. Some hotel accommodations allow it, while others do not.

What happens if you don't tell a hotel you have a dog?

At the point of arrival, all arrangements are made to have dogs accepted, including dog beds and food and water bowls. Expect to sign a pet agreement upon check-in and a one-time, flat fee for the entire stay or nightly pet fees.

How do you travel with a dog in a hotel?

Before traveling with a dog to a hotel, it is essential to know if your hotel is pet friendly. Be sure to familiarize yourself with all regulations, such as maximum weight limits and nightly versus flat rates for pet fees. Often, third-party booking sites do not contain pet policies, so we recommend calling the hotel directly.

Once you know if a hotel is pet friendly, check for any restrictions including pet fees. Often only dogs are allowed, whereas other hotels may permit dogs and cats. Be aware of maximum weight restrictions and the maximum number of pets per room.

Remember to pack your dog or cat's bowls, toys, plush dog bed, and food and water bowls, as most hotels that accept pets do not provide these with a welcome kit.

Conclusion

All in all, there's no shortage of highly recommended hotels that accept pets with pet friendly rooms. Our hotel aggregators feature pet friendly hotels that have flexible policies, including low nightly pet fees, plush pet beds, and generous weight restrictions. So whether it's a pet-friendly hotel in Las Vegas or the best pet-friendly hotel in Orlando, your research well beforehand will ensure your furry friend will be in good hands.

