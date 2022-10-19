Best Psychic Reading Online: Top 5 Spiritual Reading Websites In 2022

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR

Psychic reading online is a convenient, easy, and available alternative to traditional psychic reading. And the most crucial part is that you can do it from the comfort of home without waiting in line just to receive a few minutes of reading.

Online psychic readings may offer great insight into your past, present, and what the future might have in store. A psychic can shed light on a situation, give insight, clear up confusion and offer new possibilities. But how to choose a reliable psychic reading platform and avoid fraudulent ones?

Read this article, and you’ll find the most well-known platforms and what kind of advantages they offer. Also, the beginner’s guide will help you choose the platform that works best for you.

Best Psychic Mediums For Spiritual Readings:

Purple Garden - Overall Best Psychic Reading Sites Online, Editor’s Pick Mystic Sense- Trusted Tarot Reading & Psychics For Astrology Answers Kasamba - Famous Psychic Medium For Cheap Psychic Readings Keen - Popular Instant Answer Tarot & Love Psychic PsychicOz - Best Psychics For Free Online Tarot Card Reading

#1. Purple Garden : Overall Best Psychic Reading Sites Online, Editor’s Pick

Purple Garden

Introduction

If you want to experience live conversation and video readings, Purple Garden is the place to go. This is the site for you if you don't like sending emails or talking on the phone. The live psychic chat option allows clients to speak with readers without having to wait for long periods of time for a response from their readers.

Because the entire conversation is recorded in real-time, you won't have to wait long for a response. Purple Garden’s live video chat service allows you to speak face-to-face with your psychic reader on a computer screen. This gives clients the edge of a real-life experience without requiring them to leave their homes.

The user interface is also detailed and straightforward. The mobile application and website require no specific skills to use, which allows you to spend more time on the sessions rather than exploring the site.

Platform’s features

Among the services offered by Purple Garden are love and relationships, tarot readings, spiritual counseling, caregiver and goals, numerology, astrology readings, dream interpretation, previous life readings, and others. You can also choose the language in which the psychic communicates with you.

The brand has also included a few additional services, such as the option to examine each fortune reader's weekly calendar to see when they are generally ready to help you. Users can also check their horoscopes, read their instructional blog, and view films about fortune-telling readings.

You can have a psychic reading near me for as little as $0.99 per minute or as much as $14.99 per minute with Purple Garden's low-cost packages, and you can even get a free five-minute appointment with an "elite" psychic near you.

However, the best thing is that you may choose a psychic and communicate with them straight away with only one click. You can also get a love reading, career advice, or financial decision reading from specialists via online chat or phone.

Pros

Detailed and straightforward platform

Mobile application available

Easy access to a wide range of experienced psychics and readers

Option for a video call

Variety of categories and services

Reasonable prices

Free five-minute appointment with an "elite" psychic

Cons

It doesn’t offer free trial readings

It doesn’t have an informative blog

Customer reviews

This website is worth a try if you want to avoid a lot of scam psychics while still getting a high-quality psychic reading at a lesser price. Many users claim that it's a legitimate platform that will connect you with a diverse group of experienced readers. Customers are also pleased with the basic user interface that allows you easily to schedule and receive online readings.

#2. Mystic Sense : Trusted Tarot Reading & Psychics For Astrology Answers

MysticSense

Introduction

Mystic Sense was first released in 2011 and has seen remarkable growth in popularity since then. The best aspect of Mystic Sense is that it offers a wide range of psychic readings to meet the needs of different people. Whether you're looking for a job, love, or life advice, you'll be able to discover a psychic reader on their site that can help you.

When it comes to Mystic Sense , you have a lot of alternatives; they have something for everyone, including subcategories like psychic readings on toxic relationships, LGBTQ concerns, social life, and even cheating hearts. Of course, the site also fully functions in more general categories like love and relationships, career, and finance.

You'll find the appropriate reader for your session with Mystic Sense since their main goal is to make sure that everyone gets what they need.

Platform’s features

The number of options is one of the qualities distinguishing Mystic Sense from its competitors. There are dozens of psychics on this online psychic reading website specializing in love, career, energy, mediumship, and intuitive psychic readings. Mystic Sense offers some of the best sorting and filtering options for finding a psychic who meets all of your requirements.

Mystic Sense, like some other services, gives its consumers the first five minutes of consultation for free. You can get your psychic readings over the phone, via SMS, web chat, or even via video calls. Psychics of all kinds, including clairvoyants and empaths, are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The refund policy at Mystic Sense is one of its strongest characteristics. If you are unsatisfied with your initial reading, you will receive a full refund. This option is not available on many other online psychic reading services, giving Mystic Sense an advantage.

Pros

Straightforward platform

Variety of psychics and consultants

Positive reviews and reputable psychics and readers

Sessions are available via chats, phone, and even video calls

5 minutes of free reading sessions that are available for 12 months

A free question with every platform visit

Offers a refund policy

Cons

Fewer years of experience compared to other platforms

Customer reviews

Customers of Mystic Sense have expressed their gratitude and comfort to the website's psychics. People admit that psychics have frequently assisted them in easing their fears, anxieties, and misunderstandings concerning their love lives and employment.

Mystic Sense is one of the most useful websites for determining which path is appropriate for you. With the bonus of a refund in the event of dissatisfaction, you can be confident that a psychic consultation from Mystic Sense will cost you nothing.

#3. Kasamba : Famous Psychic Medium For Cheap Psychic Readings

Kasamba

Introduction

Kasamba has been in business since 1999, building and maintaining a huge network of some of the industry's most excellent psychic readers. Kasamba has aided over 3 million people in many domains such as career, love, and relationships since its founding.

The site is relatively popular among psychic predictions fans because it only employs the most certified and experienced psychic readers. All of their readers are professionals that provide a wide range of services, from astrology readings to tarot card readings and other psychic readings.

Kasamba rigorously examines each psychic reader so their customers never have to worry about whether or not their readers are competent for the job. They operate on a client-focused basis, which means that all of their readers are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so you'll be able to arrange a reading whenever you want.

Platform’s features

They provide a wide range of readings, ranging from broad and general categories to more specialized subcategories, to ensure that everyone has an equal chance of finding someone they like on the site with whom to schedule a reading. There are many different types of psychic readings, including tarot readings, crystal readings, and rune casting.

You would assume the fees to be reasonably high because one psychic reading provider offers so many services; however, this is not the case. Kasamba has a low-cost plan that costs around $1.99 per minute. Some psychics, especially those who are more professional and experienced, may charge a higher cost.

Kasamba cares about its client, so it includes a complimentary three-minute consultation with your psychic! This offer is only accessible to first-time customers who may be eligible for a 50% discount. So you can try it today and have nothing to lose.

Pros

A secured website with 20 years of experience

Option to choose between various readers and psychics

The best match with a reader is guaranteed

You’ll have 24/7 access to readers

A wide range of services

Free trial chat for three minutes

A 70% discount for new members

Cons

Video chat reading is not available

Limited search option

Customer reviews

Kasamba's psychic readings have been praised and expressed great happiness by users. Many clients claim that the psychics can place their clients' problems, struggles, and situations in the first three minutes of their session. People are more likely to employ talking alternatives because of the psychic's consistent handling of consumer concerns.

#4. Keen : Popular Instant Answer Tarot & Love Psychic

Keen

Introduction

Keen is the place to go if you seek the best spiritual reading platform. This platform is well-known for having psychic readers that excel at psychic readings; therefore, it is always the first pick for anyone seeking spiritual guidance. The site's impressive collection of experienced psychic readers distinguishes it from the others.

Apart from that, Keen has a variety of other reading skills that are available to everybody in the world. The service is accessible from everywhere in the world, so you can schedule a reading with some of the greatest online psychic readers, no matter where you are.

Because they have such a diverse readership, you are likely to meet someone who speaks the same language as you if you don’t prefer English as your language of communication. Depending on the reader, you can text, call, or email your chosen psychic for a reading.

Platform’s features

Keen has a user-friendly website where you can get services like horoscopes and psychic readings. It has listed articles and online psychic advisors to assist you in gaining clarity and having adequate information about the twists and turns in your life and how to deal with them.

Keen has some of the most experienced psychics working for it because it is one of the oldest websites delivering psychic readings through call, phone, and email. Several of these psychics have assisted individuals with their love lives, horoscopes, and other life forecasts and problems for decades.

You are allowed a free consultation with any psychic of your choice for the first three minutes. Keen has a price range that ranges from $1.99 to $9.99+. You can choose your pricing range, and the site will match you with psychics who are qualified to help you with your problems.

Pros

A website with 20 years of experience

Straightforward platform

Three minutes free trial

Services available via chat, phone call, and email

A vast network of experienced psychics

Well-designed website

Psychics are available 24 hours, seven days a week

Cons

Not an option for video reading

Highly reputed psychics can cost more

Customer reviews

Many customers believe that Keen has provided them with a great deal of relief from their problems. Keen's psychics are usually willing and able to assess your situation objectively. That strong empathetic link might help you find solutions to problems, whether it's from your love life or a professional one.

#5. PsychicOz : Best Psychics For Free Online Tarot Card Reading

PsychicOz

Introduction

This psychic network, which was created in 1989 and claimed to have connected thousands of people with the top psychics in the world, has endured the test of time. Apart from being the industry's oldest network, PsychicOz continues to attract new members thanks to its excellent reputation and numerous favorable evaluations.

On this network, there are a lot of psychics. At PsychicOz, you may select a reader who specializes in the type of reading you require, whether it's for your profession, love life, or learning about your previous self. If you're looking for clairvoyants, tarot card readers, numerologists, or psychics who can decrypt runestones, here is the place to go.

The network is well-known for its excellent customer service and ability to provide accurate readings. PsychicOz's payment method is transparent, ensuring that all transactions are completed safely.

Platform’s features

To begin with, the site is simple to navigate. Due to the site's ease of navigation, you will be able to access all functions even if this is your first time on the network. Second, they take pride in providing an advanced search filter that allows you to categorize psychics based on the sort of reading required, the method of receiving the reading, rates, and other important characteristics.

PsychicOz readings are available via email, internet chat, and phone conversations. Also, you’ll get information about the fee before beginning a session. Psychics at PsychicOz have the freedom to choose their own charges. This makes it easier for users to locate talented readers while staying within their financial constraints.

However, PsychicOz is a transparent platform, and there are also no hidden fees. You pay exactly what you see on the webpage. Furthermore, if you become a frequent user of the network, you may be eligible for discounts and rewarding deals that are presented regularly.

Pros

A reading platform with only reputable and experienced psychics

Available reading sessions via email, chat, and phone call

Numerous positive reviews

Transparent platform without hidden fees

Subscriber-only benefits

Free credits for new customers

Free counseling minutes

Cons

Doesn’t include free trial minutes

Video chat sessions are not available

Customer reviews

Some of the reasons why many users are satisfied with PsychicOz are due to its large selection of psychics, a tight hiring process, and safe payment methods. Whether you're obtaining your first or thirty-first internet psychic reading, numerous customers are recommending this platform as a terrific place to go for accuracy and openness.

Beginner’s Guide On Famous Psychics & Psychic Mediums

Understand the online psychic services

Each psychic has a unique set of skills and procedures when performing a psychic reading. They may also employ equipment such as a crystal ball or tarot cards during your reading session, depending on the sort of reading you choose.

As long as you locate accurate psychics, your psychic will do whatever it takes to assist you in finding the proper solution to your difficulties, regardless of the approach.

Type of reading

You should know what kind of reading you want before selecting a psychic from the huge selection offered by most online psychic reading services. Tarot, horoscopes, love life, crystals, jobs, rune-based, and other forms of readings are all available from most psychics.

Reading and investigating the various types of readings, examples, and explanations which you can find on the online psychic reading platform – will assist you in determining which one is right for you.

Help via any device

You can connect with our recommended psychic reading websites through a variety of methods. Top-rated psychics usually offer phone, live chat, or video call appointments. Many users prefer video chat psychic reading since it’s the closest method to traditional face-to-face reading.

If you don't like video calls or can't type fast enough, consider phone readings or maybe a psychic reading via chat or email. Most online reading platforms offer these methods and are your best bet if you'd prefer to think about your questions or even evaluate the psychic's replies before submitting follow-up questions.

Psychics’ expertise

Suppose you're thinking about getting an online psychic reading. In that case, it's important to know where to turn if you're having problems making difficult life decisions, love issues, job or money insights, or if you want to learn more about tarot card readings.

You should look for psychic reading platforms that have various ranges of psychics with diverse expertise. A more skilled psychic may have the answers to all questions addressed to your problem.

Even if you don’t find the right psychic for you with the first match, the platform’s wide network of psychics may offer you a different and more suitable reader for your problem.

Satisfaction guarantee

Many psychic reading websites claim to guarantee client satisfaction. Search for online reading platforms where you may be eligible for credits, free minutes, or a refund if you're not pleased with the reading for any reason. For example, some platforms will return your money in whole or in part.

Read feedback from past clients

While having online access to psychic readings saves time and money, finding respectable and trustworthy psychics can be difficult. Consider phone psychic readings based on a psychic's reputation and comments from previous consumers if you're looking for their services.

Every industry has its shady characters; it's essential to be aware of this to avoid falling prey to untrustworthy online psychics. When determining whether or not to use the services of a psychic, it's a good idea to start by looking at the reviews and feedback from previous clients.

Consider rates and offers

Based on some of the highlights listed above, there are various online psychic readings to choose from. Apart from assessing the specialist in any psychic topic for which answers are sought, it is also essential to consider their fees and offers, particularly for first-time consumers.

Establishing the prices they charge will make it easier to budget for the time you expect to use a psychic's services. High-quality readings and professional psychics with years of experience charge more for their services. In many circumstances, the disparity is significant.

For example, new psychics may charge between $2 and $5 per minute, but highly rated psychics may charge upwards of $20 per minute. As a result, before selecting a psychic ensure you can afford the services they provide.

Trial offer

Unlike your local bohemian psychic, psychic reading websites frequently offer free trials to entice you to sign up. This can be in the form of free minutes or bonus credits that you can use to discover your ideal psychic.

You can end the session without paying any money if you're unsatisfied within the first few minutes. Aside from free minutes, some services provide live broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so you know what to expect before paying for a call.

Offline vs. Online Psychic Reading Services

Face-to-face meetings were the only known method of psychic reading sessions back in the day. Nowadays, thanks to technology improvements, people can schedule a psychic reading consultation from the comfort of their homes.

One of the advantages of online psychics over physical ones is that you may set a convenient time for both you and the psychic, avoiding wasting valuable time waiting in line for a face-to-face appointment. Also, if you meet them in person rather than online, you may have to pay higher fees.

The negative side of this latest development is that it has become easier for fraudsters to trick unaware clients. Reading the reviews on these websites and ensuring that every client has had a positive experience with the psychic experts on the platform is the best approach to combat this.

Furthermore, people feel more comfortable opening up to someone online than in person, which is one of the reasons why online psychic readings are growing more popular. Online psychic readings are more relaxed than in-person sessions, which is why more individuals choose them.

How We Made This List Of Psychic Readers

Customer reviews

Nothing beats reading genuine consumer reviews when it comes to knowing the website's performance. We know a website checks all requirements for complete transparency when it includes previous users' reviews on full display, which is precisely what we want in a website.

We read customer reviews to understand how the site works and whether it would be valuable to the customers. No one wants to waste time, so reading reviews is the greatest method to determine whether a website is worthwhile.

When it comes to service providers such as psychic reading, the quality of the service is crucial. As a result, we look for genuine and authentic client feedback and favorable reviews on the websites we consider to be among the top 5.

Realism

Checking if the website is what it claims to be, is another thing we look for in websites before shortlisting them for the finest list.

Genuine and honest psychics are aware that they should not offer difficult things to their clients merely to generate money. Good psychics are aware that making false promises and providing fake services to their consumers will make them look foolish.

Our criteria for selecting the best sites are mainly based on positive guidance and effective communication with clients, to show them the way they want to go.

Credibility

Does the website thoroughly check the psychics on the platform? Another important element to consider while looking for the finest psychic sites is ensuring that all of the legitimate psychics on the site are genuine and reliable.

Many fake online psychic reading platforms claim to offer services that are nearly impossible to refuse. Fraudsters will simply do it for the money and not provide accurate psychic readings for the consumers.

Therefore, we wanted to ensure that you’ll only get the best possible service with the websites we choose.

Interface

The user’s interface is an essential aspect of any excellent website. People from various walks of life can seek support and direction from psychic reading websites. The site's user interface must be clear, concise, and simple to comprehend.

It's pointless to have the best psychic reading services if people are unable to use them. As a result, user-friendliness should be a top priority for psychic reading services.

All the websites we assess are thoroughly checked to see if they are usable and functional, with simple, easy-to-remastered navigation.

Guarantee

The greatest websites guarantee the best quality service. A huge advantage is any psychic reading site that offers some kind of guarantee, whether financial or in terms of service. Some websites promise improvement, while others offer refund policies in the event of poor service. All of these are important aspects that make a website trustworthy to visitors.

Services

In our search for the best online psychic reading platforms, we discovered that our top picks were always those that offered a wide range of customer alternatives.

Regular readings, tarot cards , palmistry psychics, clairvoyant psychics, numerology, astrology, and aura readings are just a few of the options. The more options they provide, the more likely the clients will be able to select from a wide range of options that meet their specific requirements.

This is why we ensure that all of the top sites offer a diverse range of psychic reading options to clients at all times. A decent platform should cater to a wide range of people seeking various types of psychic readings.

FAQs: Online Psychic Reading

Q1. What does a psychic reader do?

Each psychic has a unique set of skills and procedures when performing a psychic reading. They may also employ equipment such as a crystal ball or tarot cards during your reading session, depending on the sort of reading you choose.

Q2. What is the purpose of online psychic readings?

Online readings are the same as in-person readings; both guide and assist you in finding solutions to your difficulties. The sole distinction is the medium via which psychic readers communicate with their customers.

Q3. How should I prepare for a psychic reading?

Depending on your session's emphasis, you'll need to prepare to give your psychic more information mentally. Concentrate on the subject by clearing your mind of external stress and distractions.

If your mind wanders easily, make an effort to pay attention and actively participate in the session with the psychic reader. Keep interruptions to a minimum so that your reading is not disrupted.

Another important element to remember is the importance of asking smart questions. Only inquire about what is required and relevant to the situation for which you seek solutions. Keep your queries brief, straightforward, and to the point.

Concluding On Instant Answer Tarot & Love Psychic

We have given you a wealth of information about a variety of online psychic reading platforms. Before making your decision, do some research and increase your knowledge of the many sorts of online psychic readings as well as their reputation. These basic precautions will help you avoid online fraudsters.

All of the online psychic reading websites we’ve listed in this article are reliable and well-known. If you need some other information about a certain platform, you may find it on their website.