Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Finding emergency cash to cover short-term expenses for bad credit borrowers can take time and effort. However, rest assured that there are plenty of available quick loans for bad credit and alternative payday loans offered by legit online marketplaces like ZippyLoan and LifeLoans with favorable APRs, rates, and terms.

What's more, these easy personal loans for bad credit offer same-day approval and funding to your checking account in as little as one business day. Forget about predatory terms offered by traditional payday loans and opt for <35.99% APRs, longer repayment terms, and no origination or prepayment penalties that can break the bank.

Keep reading our guide to learn more about the best quick loans for bad credit, including our top recommended marketplaces, how to apply for quick loans, tips on improving your credit score, and a word on alternative bad credit personal loan options like cash advance apps, POS financing (Buy Now, Pay Later), and payday alternative loans from reputable credit unions.

Best Quick Loans for Bad Credit 2023

Upstart - 4.9/5.0 - Best Overall

ZippyLoans - 4.8/5.0 - Best for Payday Alternative Loans

PersonalLoans - 4.8/5.0 - Best for Same Day Funding

LifeLoans - 4.7/5.0 - Best for Poor and Fair Credit

NextDayPersonalLoans - 4.6/5.0 - Best for Personal Loans with Low Credit

MarketLoans - 4.6/5.0 - Best Website

Upstart

Rating: 4.9/5.0

Photo by Forbes Marketing

Founded in 2012 by ex-Google employees, Upstart is one of the most Innovative lending companies in a while, known for its innovative underwriting policies for bad credit borrowers interested in fast loans for bad credit and quick cash loans with no credit check.

Upstart loans start at $1,000 up to $50,000 with 3.09% to 35.99% APRs. Repayment terms go from three to five years. Approvals take between one and seven business days. Although there are no prepayment penalties, one knock on Upstart is its origination fees, which can go up to 8%. Other fees include late payment (5% of the amount due or $15, whichever is greater) and a $15 insufficient funds fee.

As for qualification, Upstart pays less attention to credit score and more towards verifiable proof of employment and a <45% debt-to-income ratio, education level, and hundreds of other variables to determine your borrowing power.

All in all, we highly recommend Upstart as an excellent source of fast personal loans and fast loans for bad credit for people with no to limited credit histories.

How to Apply: To apply for an Upstart loan, you must fulfill all qualification criteria to complete an application through Upstart.com.

Eligibility:

● Minimum 18 years of age

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Must be currently employed

● Minimum 300 credit score

● DTI ratio not exceeding 45%

● No history of bankruptcies or delinquencies for the past 12 months

● Completed application through the Upstart portal

Highlights:

● Loans from $1,000 to $50,000

● APRs from 3.09% to 35.99%

● Easy qualification criteria

● No prepayment penalties

● Excellent alternative to easy payday loans

Pros:

● Loans from $1,000 to $50,000

● Soft inquiry

● 3.09% to 35.99% APRs

● No prepayment penalties

● BBB-accredited since 2015 (A+ rating)

● Dedicated service line for financial difficulty help

● Information not shared with third parties

● Repayment periods between 36 and 60 months

● Higher max loan amount ($50,000) than most online marketplaces

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Origination fees of up to 8%

● Required <45% debt-to-income ratio

● $15 insufficient funds fee

● Late penalty of $15 or 5% of the unpaid amount

Terms: Upstart is not a fast payday loan, auto title, or direct lender. Personal loans made through Upstart feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 3.09% to 35.99%. Origination fees go up to 8%, deducted from the loan proceeds. For example, if you receive a $20,000 loan and a 6% APR (no origination fee) on a one-year repayment term, you would pay a total of $20,655.94 ($$655.94 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, and your loan offers may not have multiple term lengths available. The actual rate depends on credit usage history, loan term, employment record, and other factors. Late payments or subsequent charges and fees may increase the cost of your fixed-rate loan. There is no fee or penalty for repaying a loan early.

ZippyLoans

Rating: 4.8/5.0

Photo by Forbes Marketing

ZippyLoans is an online marketplace connecting folks with a network of easy personal loans from qualifying lenders offering quick loans for bad credit. Unlike direct lenders, all lending companies under ZippyLoan offer varying loan amounts, APRs, and repayment terms.

With ZippyLoans, bad credit borrowers looking for quick alternative payday loans or quick personal loans can request loan amounts between $100 and $15,000 with 5.99% to 35.99% APRs. Repayment terms are flexible (from three and 24 months) with many lenders assessing no origination or prepayment penalties. Moreover, ZippyLoans does not require a minimum credit score with most approvals occurring same-day (within five minutes!).

How to Apply: To apply for a ZippyLoans loan, you must be a U.S. citizen/permanent resident 18 years of age or older with a minimum $800 monthly income, a valid checking account, and be currently employed. If you satisfy these requirements, the last step is to complete an online application through the ZippyLoans website.

Eligibility:

● At least 18 years of age

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Valid checking or savings account

● Recurring employment income

● Completed online application

Highlights:

● $100 to $15,000 loans

● Expansive network of qualified lenders

● 5.99% to 35.99% APRs

● 5-minute approval

● No origination or prepayment penalties

Pros:

● Loans from $100 to $15,000

● Easy-to-use website

● Excellent sub-35.99% APRs

● No minimum required credit score

● No origination or prepayment penalties

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Not all lenders equally transparent with rates and terms

● Lower maximum loan amount than NextDayPersonalLoans and PersonalLoans

● Not available in New York, West Virginia, Oregon, and Washington D.C.

Terms: ZippyLoan is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Personal loans made through ZippyLoans feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 12.00% – 35.99%. Origination fees vary, depending on the lender, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. For example, if you receive a $10,000 loan and a 12% APR (no origination fee) on a one-year repayment term, you would pay a total of $10,661.85 ($661.85 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, and your loan offers may not have multiple term lengths. The actual rate depends on credit score, credit usage history, loan term, and other factors. Late payments or subsequent charges may increase the cost of your fixed-rate loan. There is no fee or penalty for repaying a loan early.

PersonalLoans

Rating: 4.8/5.0

Photo by Forbes Marketing

PersonalLoans is a highly reputable easy personal loan referral service offering fast loans online for bad credit and quick cash loans with no credit check.

With PersonalLoans, bad credit borrowers can take out loans from $1,000 to $35,000 with 5.99%-35.99% APRs. Repayment terms vary by lender, with a minimum 3-month and a maximum 72-month duration. Terms offered to bad credit borrowers are based on credit score, desired loan amount, credit history, and any applicable state laws.

One of our favorite features of the PersonalLoans is its content-rich loan resource guides offering helpful tips on everything from debt consolidation to taking out a home improvement loan using a home equity line of credit (HELOC). Unlike NextDayPersonalLoans, LifeLoans, and other online marketplaces, PersonalLoans has them beat in consumer education by a wide margin.

How to Apply: To apply for a PersonalLoans loan, you must satisfy all qualification criteria and complete an application through the PersonalLoans website. From there, you will be matched with a compatible list of participating lenders before being prompted to sign loan documents.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Recurring employment income

Highlights:

● Same day approval

● 5.99% to 35.89% APRs

● Loans from $1,000 to $35,000

● Repayment terms up to 72 months

● Excellent source of emergency cash

Pros:

● Loans from $1,000 to $35,000

● Same day funding

● No minimum required credit score

● 5.99% to 35.89% APRs

● Repayment terms up to 72 months

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Fees vary by lender

● No hardship or forbearance options

● Not all lenders equally transparent with terms

● Lower maximum loan amount ($35,000) than competitors

● May be contacted by third parties advertising credit-related products and services

Terms: PersonalLoans is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Personal loans made through PersonalLoans feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 5.99% to 35.89%. Origination fees vary, depending on the lender, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. For example, if you receive a $24,000 loan and a 15% APR (no origination fee) on a one-year repayment term, you would pay a total of $25,994.39 ($1,994.39 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, and your loan offers may not have multiple term lengths available. The actual rate depends on credit score, credit usage history, loan term, and other factors. Late payments or subsequent charges and fees may increase the cost of your fixed-rate loan. There is no fee or penalty for repaying a loan early.

LifeLoans

Rating: 4.7/5.0

Photo by Forbes Marketing

Like PersonalLoans, Overland Park, Kansas-based LifeLoans is an online marketplace connecting folks needing to cover unexpected expenses with quick cash loans with no credit check and easy loans for bad credit.

We like how well-rounded LifeLoans is. Loan amounts range from $100 to $40,000 with 5.99% - 35.99% APRs and repayment terms of up to five years. Approval time only takes 5 minutes. What's more — there are no origination or prepayment penalties.

LifeLoans is an excellent alternative to traditional payday loans with their otherworldly 400% APRs, excessive renewal fees, and shorter four-week repayment terms that only put bad credit borrowers in a vicious debt cycle. For perspective, a 6% APR, $5,000 LifeLoan paid over 24 months will result in a total payment of $5,318.47 (assuming no origination or late fees).

How to Apply: To apply for a LifeLoans loan, visit the LifeLoans website and complete an online application requesting your desired loan amount, contact, and all financial details. Subsequent pages will provide step-by-step guidance on completing and submitting your loan documentation.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Minimum monthly income of $1,000

● Employment for a minimum of four weeks

Highlights:

● Loans up to $40,000

● 5.99% to 35.99% APRs

● Flexible repayment terms

● Easy-to-use website

● 5-minute loan approval

Pros:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● 5.99% to 35.99% APRs

● Repayment terms from three to 16 months

● No minimum required credit score

● Easy 2-minute online application form

● No loan origination or prepayment penalties

● Funds to your account as soon as one business day

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● Secured loans not available

● Not all lenders are equally transparent

● Cash advances are unavailable in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington, and Vermont

Terms: LifeLoans is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Personal loans through LifeLoans feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 4.00% – 100%. Origination fees vary, depending on the lender, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. For example, if you receive a $10,000 loan and a 34% APR (no origination fee) on a one-year repayment term, you would pay a total of $11,935.82 ($1,935.82 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, and your loan offers may not have multiple term lengths available. The actual rate depends on credit score, credit usage history, loan term, and other factors. Late payments or subsequent charges and fees may increase the cost of your fixed-rate loan. There is no fee or penalty for repaying a loan early.

NextDayPersonalLoans

Rating: 4.6/5.0

Photo by Forbes Marketing

NextDayPersonalLoans is an excellent source of quick loan rates and fast loans for bad credit, suitable for anyone looking to cover short-term expenses like past-due medical debt, rent, home improvement, and utility bills.

Loan amounts on NextDayPersonalLoans start at $100 and go up to $40,000, with most lenders offering up to $10,000. We like NextDayPersonalLoans for its low APRs (5.99% to 35.99%) and flexible repayment terms with no origination and prepayment penalties. In addition, compared to traditional payday loans, all lenders on NextDayPersonalLoans offer much better terms for fast alternative payday loans and fast personal loans.

How to Apply: To apply for a NextDayPersonalLoans loan, you must satisfy all qualification criteria (18 years of age or older, U.S. citizen/permanent resident, etc.) and complete an online application through the website. It only takes two minutes to be matched with lenders offering quick loans to get and quick loans without a bank account.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.S. citizen or permanent resident

● Regular income

Highlights:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● 5.99% – 35.99% APRs

● Extensive network of qualified lenders

● Same-day deposits to your checking account

● Quick cash loans with no credit check

Pros:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● 5.99% – 35.99% APRs

● Service available in all 50 states

● No minimum credit score required

● Easy and intuitive 2-minute application process

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● No hardship or forbearance options

● Some lenders charge 35.99%+ APRs

● Most loan offers top out at $10,000

Terms: NextDayPersonalLoan is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Alternative payday loans same day through NextDayPersonalLoan feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 12% to 35.99%. Origination fees vary, depending on the lender, and are deducted from the loan proceeds. For example, if you receive a $17,000 loan and a 12% APR (no origination fee) on a one-year repayment term, you would pay a total of $18,125.15 ($1,125.15 in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, and your loan offers may not have multiple term lengths. The actual rate depends on credit score, credit usage history, loan term, and other factors. Late payments or subsequent charges may increase the cost of your fixed-rate loan. There is no fee or penalty for repaying a loan early.

MarketLoans

Rating: 4.6/5.0

Photo by Forbes Marketing

Like NextDayPersonalLoans, Overland Park, Kansas-based MarketLoans is an intermediary/online marketplace, presenting hundreds of legit qualified lenders for those looking for quick cash loans with no credit check and quick loans for bad credit.

With MarketLoans, prospective borrowers can take out loans starting at $100 up to $40,000 to varying APRs and repayment terms. These loans can be used for all expenses, from unexpected medical bills to paying off overdue, higher-interest-rate credit cards.

How to Apply: To apply for a MarketLoans loan, you must complete an online application through the MarketLoans portal, providing your loan amount, loan purpose (e.g., debt consolidation or relocation), estimated credit score, monthly income, and how often you get paid. Once you have completed an application, expect to be matched with a list of qualified lenders before signing any loan documentation.

Eligibility:

● 18 years of age or older

● U.s. citizen or permanent resident

● Minimum monthly income of $1,000

● Employee for at least four weeks

● Valid checking account

Highlights:

● Loans between $100 to $40,000

● 2-minute application process

● Same or next business day funding

● APRs and repayment terms vary by lender

Pros:

● Loans from $100 to $40,000

● Quick and easy online application

● Funds as soon as the next business day

● No origination or prepayment penalties

Cons:

● Not a direct lender

● No hardship or forbearance options

● Minimum $1000 monthly income required

● Must be currently employed for at least four weeks

● Cash advance is not available to Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington, and Vermont residents

Terms: MarketLoans is not a payday, auto title, or direct lender. Alternative payday loans same day through MarketLoans feature varying Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) as low as 35.99%. Origination fees vary, depending on the lender, and are deducted from the loan proceeds. For example, if you receive a $36,000 loan and a 25% APR (no origination fee) on a one-year repayment term, you would pay a total of $41,059.10 ($5,059.10in total interest paid). The APR on your loan may be higher or lower, and your loan offers may not have multiple term lengths. The actual rate depends on credit score, credit usage history, loan term, and other factors. Late payments or subsequent charges may increase the cost of your fixed-rate loan. There is no fee or penalty for repaying a loan early.

What Are Quick Loans?

Quick loans are loans awarded to bad credit borrowers with same-day approvals, often with no credit checks and no minimum required credit scores. They come from various lending sources, such as banks, credit unions, online marketplaces, cash advance apps, and Buy Now, Pay Later providers.

How Do Quick Loans Work?

How quick loans work depends on the type of loans we are talking about.

Here is a brief rundown of five types — bad credit personal loans, quick loan apps, POS financing (Buy Now, Pay Later), online marketplaces, and payday alternative loans (PALs) from credit unions.

Bad Credit Personal Loans. Popular with online marketplaces like ZippyLoan and LifeLoans, bad credit loan providers offer loans up to $50,000 to <35.99% APRs, along with 3 to 7-year repayment terms. Expect no origination or prepayment penalties.

Loan Apps. Over the past decade, quick advance loan apps like Earnin and Brigit have increased in popularity thanks to their unique structure, converting your earned wages into a one-time loan paid on your next payday. Users enjoy 0% interest on repayment terms up to 14 days. Instead of paying interest, Earnin users pay an optional tip (up to $14) or a $9.99 monthly membership fee (Brigit).

You need a valid checking account with incoming direct deposits and proof of income through pay stubs or electronic timesheets to qualify.

POS Financing ("Buy Now, Pay Later"). Buy Now, Pay Later has also exploded in recent years, like loan apps. These installment loans are initiated during online checkout at participating retailers, dividing purchases into multiple equal payments. For example, a $650 item with $162.50 paid upon checkout will result in three remaining installments of $162.50, each due at regular intervals.

Users also have the option to finance purchases with longer repayment terms and exchange for paying APRs up to 30%.

As with many quick loans for bad credit, fees are minimal. Loan apps incur no origination or prepayment penalties. However, late fees up to 25% of the purchase value may apply.

Online Marketplaces. Legit marketplaces like ZippyLoan and VivaLoans are excellent sources of bad credit personal installment loans for quick cash. Expect up to 35.99% APRs on loans up to $40,000 with 3 to 7-year repayment terms.

Credit Unions. Credit unions like Alliant Credit Union, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, and Navy Federal Credit Union are all known for same-day payday alternative loans (PALs).

There are two types of PAL loans - PAL I and PAL II.

● PAL I loans range from $200 to $1,000 with a one to six-month term and no provisions with overdraft and NSF fees. To qualify, you must be a credit union member for a minimum of one month.

● PAL II loans have no minimum principal amount of up to $2,000 with a one to 12-month repayment term. In addition, unlike PAL I loans, all members are instantly eligible with no waiting period.

For more information on PAL I and PAL II loans, visit the National Association of Federally Insured Credit Unions - Compliance Blog .

What Can I Use Quick Loans Online For?

Quick loans can be used for all purposes, such as past-due medical bills or unexpected home expenses like leaking faucets or overflowing toilets.

They are generally known as emergency sources of cash. Thankfully, quick and easy application processes, no credit checks, and same-day approvals are popular with fast loans for bad credit and quick loans without bank accounts.

For perspective, a helpful white paper, Payday Lending in America: Who Borrows, Where They Borrow, and Why , by Pew Charitable Trusts, offers exceptional insights into the state of payday loans this decade. Key findings show that roughly 12 million American adults apply for payday loans each year, with an average loan amount of $375. Most borrowers use it to cover recurring expenses like utility, mortgage, and rent bills, followed by unexpected expenses like much-needed auto repairs.

Can You Get Quick Loans Online for Bad Credit?

Yes, bad credit borrowers are eligible for quick loans from all lending companies, from payday alternative loans (credit unions) to bad credit personal loans offered by online marketplaces like ZippyLoans and NextDayPersonalLoan.

Expect max 35.99% APRs with same-day funding on max loan amounts up to $15,000 (ZippyLoans) to $50,000 (Upstart).

Do Quick Loans Offer Easy Approval?

Yes, many quick loans do offer easy approval.

However, it is essential to distinguish between predatory and bad credit loans. Predatory loans such as payday, auto title, and pawnshop loans issue same-day funding with no credit checks and minimum income requirements. All come with the unfortunate expense of skyrocketing 300% and 400% APRs.

In turn, easy loans for bad credit and easy alternative payday loans from online marketplaces likeLifeLoans and VivaLoans also offer easy same-day approval, albeit with lower APRs (up to 35.99%) and longer repayment terms of up to seven years.

How Can I Find The Best Quick Loan?

Here are our top recommendations on how to find the best quick loan online.

Determine Affordability. Before finding the best quick loan, run the numbers and determine if you can afford alone. Tally up all fees (e.g., origination fees) and projected monthly payments using a personal loan calculator. One of our favorite personal loan calculators is the one at Bankrate.com .

Comparison Shop. Be sure to compare shop a minimum of three quick cash loans and quick cash loans with no credit check providers. Then, carefully scrutinize them based on APRs, repayment terms, fee structure, and any necessary fine print. For this purpose, we recommend using online marketplaces like ZippyLoan and LifeLoans, a simple 2-minute application process with same day approval.

How Do I Apply for Quick Loans?

Applying for quick loans is a straightforward process to understand.

Here's a detailed step-by-step guide with all actions listed in chronological order.

Learn Your Credit Score. Even if you plan on taking out no credit check loans, now is an excellent time to pull your credit score. Visit annualcreditreport.com to pull your credit score from each of the three credit reporting bureaus — Equifax, Experian, and Transunion.

From there, carefully apply a fine-toothed comb to check for errors. Are all outstanding balances up to date? Are the correct creditors listed? Is your address entered correctly? Even a single mistake on your credit report could mean the difference between a 26.99% APR and a 17.99% APR.

If you discover an error on your credit report, file a dispute. For example, Equifax makes it easy to file a dispute with results submitted within 30 days, followed by a credit report update. In addition, expect to provide supporting documentation such as current bank statements, bankruptcy schedules, or student loan disability letters.

Pre-Qualify for Loans. Pre-qualified for loans using online marketplaces like ZippyLoans and LifeLoans. Providing your desired loan amount and all contact/financial information will match you with a list of qualified lenders. Aim for bad credit lenders sub 35.99% APRs on loans up to $40,000 with a minimum repayment term of three years.

Compare, Compare, and Compare. Once you complete pre-qualification, calculate your estimated monthly payments for each prospective lender before making a decision. Then, carefully assess APRs, repayment terms, and fees, understanding the fine print in greater detail. Aim for no prepayment or origination fees (except Upstart).

Are There Quick Personal Loans Online?

Yes, there are many quick personal loans online to choose from. They come from all sources, including bad credit installment, payday alternative loans, POS financing (Buy Now, Pay Later), cash advance apps, and credit card cash advances.

Each of these quick personal loans serves a different purpose. For example, Buy Now, Pay Later services like Klarna and Affirm allow you to split purchases into equal installments at 0% interest. In contrast, payday alternative loans address short, medium, and long-term expenses with higher loan amounts and longer repayment terms with APRs capped at 17.99%.

Talk To Me About Payday Alternative Loans

Payday alternative loans offer some of the best quick and emergency cash sources. It comes in two types - PAL I and PAL II loans. Both kinds of payday alternative loans cap APRs at 28% on loans up to $2,000 with a maximum 12 months repayment term.

We also appreciate that payday alternative loans assess no origination or prepayment penalties. PAL II loans do not charge insufficient funds or overdraft fees, making them a winner in our book.

Financial institutions offering payday alternative loans include credit unions. To qualify, you must generally be a member with a minimum $5 deposit to a valid checking or savings account.

Credit score requirements for payday alternative loans tend to be higher (in the 600 range). Therefore, to qualify, any bad credit borrower looking for favorable rates could benefit from boosting their credit score before applying.

Our preferred credit unions are Alliant Credit Union, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Navy Federal Credit Union, and First Tech Federal Credit Union.

How Can I Improve My Credit Score?

There are many ways consumers can strengthen their credit score, maximizing their chances of securing lower APR, fast alternative payday loans, and fast personal loans.

Carefully Review Credit Reports. Visit annualcreditreport.com and pull your credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus and ensure all information is accurate. Check for incorrect balances, wrong addresses, duplicated lenders, accounts marked as closed (when they should be open), and similar markers to ensure accuracy.

According to the Federal Trade Commission , roughly 5% of consumers discover errors on their credit reports. These include errors previously corrected by credit bureaus that reverted to the original.

Found an error? File a dispute directly with the business reporting your information, credit bureaus, or the credit reporting company who omitted /entered incorrect information.

Equifax

Site: https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/credit-dispute/

Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 740256

Atlanta, GA 30374-0256

Experian

Site: https://www.experian.com/acrdispute

Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 9701

Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion

Site: https://dispute.transunion.com

Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016

Remember, a higher credit score results in lower interest rates. For perspective, an $8,500 two-year good credit personal loan with a 6.99% APR results in a monthly payment of $380.53 for a total payment of $9,132.68. That means you're only paying $632.68 out of pocket, an outstanding deal compared to traditional payday loans and bad credit personal loans with 35.99% APRs.

Make On-Time Payments. According to FICO, payment history makes up 35% of your overall credit score. So pay all of your credit card bills on time, every time. Even a missed payment can drop your credit score by more than 30 points, meaning the difference between a 34.99% APR and a 25% APR. Other things to avoid are bankruptcies, foreclosures, and collections activity.

Manage Credit Utilization. Your credit utilization ratio accounts for 30% of your credit score. Try to keep utilization at or under 35%, with the highest average FICO scores belonging to people who maintain between a 7% and 10% utilization ratio. One popular strategy used by savvy credit card holders is to keep an open line of credit with a recurring subscription on auto pay and putting no other expenses on it.

Keep Hard Inquiries to a Minimum. We highly recommend not applying for new accounts in Rapid succession. Hard inquiries result when applying for credit, which can remain on your record for up to 24 months. As a best practice, wait 90 days to six months from one credit application to the next.

Remember, many easy loans for bad credit offered by recommended online marketplaces like ZippyLoan and LifeLoans do not require any credit checks, keeping your credit score safe.

Never Close a Card and Diversity Your Credit Mix. Closing any line of credit will reduce your length of credit history, which accounts for 15% of your credit score. Instead, keep all accounts open, which will help your overall credit utilization ratio.

Diversifying your credit mix by applying for personal loans (and not keeping only credit cards) also works. Lenders want proof that you can manage multiple lines of credit effectively.

What Is The Difference Between Payday and Personal Loans?

The difference between personal and payday loans generally comes down to loan amounts, repayment terms, and interest rates.

Personal loans usually award between $1,000 to $50,000 with 6% to 35.99% APRs on three to seven-year repayment terms. Most also run credit checks. In contrast, payday loans issue only up to $500 on 400% APRs and shorter two to four-week repayment terms with no credit checks.

That means that a $15 charge on a $100 loan comes with a 391% APR, a budget-busting and unnecessary expense to cover short-term needs.

On top of that, most personal lenders report on-time payments to each of the three major reporting credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian, and Transunion.

How Can I Avoid Fast Loan Scams?

Fortunately, there are many ways you can avoid fast loan scams by paying attention to the right things.

Check Third Party Review Sites. Trusted third-party review sites like Trustpilot are excellent sources of consumer feedback. Ensure a good negative-to-positive review ratio. Remember to check for any negative media coverage.

Full Transparency. All fine print, including rates, repayment terms, and applicable fees, should be explicitly stated using disclaimers. Ideally, disclaimers contain an active loan example with a loan amount and APR to illustrate total payment amounts for greater transparency. In addition, look to verbiage around repayment and what actions lenders undertake in case of default.

Requesting Upfront Payment. Scam quick loan lenders notoriously request upfront payment through gift or prepaid debit cards.

Suppose you suspect to be the victim of a fast loan scam. In that case, we highly recommend fighting a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFNBB) or your State's Attorney General's office. One of the simplest ways to get started is to call 311 and file a fast loan lender complaint.

In case you would like to learn more, the National Conference of State Legislature is an excellent resource for all things related to quick loan scams.

How Did We Pick These Lenders?

Choosing these lenders required an elaborate step-by-step process, comparing each against the other on APRs, repayment terms, fee structure, and online reputation. Looking for a favorable ratio of negative to positive reviews by past and current borrowers was key.

APRs. The best quick alternative payday loans for bad credit should feature APRs capped at 35.99%, a world apart from auto title loans’ 300% APRs and payday loans’ 400% APRs. One of the best ways to understand the APRs you are eligible for is to understand the average interest rates by credit score.

For perspective, people with 300 to 629 credit scores can expect APRs between 28.5% and 35.99%. In contrast, excellent credit borrowers should anticipate 5.99% to 12.50% APRs, while 690–719 credit score borrowers can get 13.50%–15.50% APRs versus 17.80%–19.90% for 630–689 credit score borrowers.

Fees. Our online marketplaces feature a qualified list of lenders with no origination or prepayment penalties. However, late and insufficient funds fees due to missed/defaulted payments are fair game. Fortunately, only one of the lending companies on our list assesses origination fees of up to 8% (Upstart). Be sure to "fee comparison shop" between a minimum of three lenders within the same marketplace to verify.

Repayment Terms. We recommend quick cash and quick money loans with repayment terms of up to seven years. This term allows for greater flexibility and paying off large loan amounts. Online marketplaces like ZIppyLoans and NextDayPersonalLoans offer max loans of $15,000 and $40,000, respectively, so extra time to pay it off is much appreciated.

Third-Party Reviews. As part of our research, we've reviewed third-party review sites like Trustpilot to get a sense of what consumers are saying about each respective online marketplace. Our preference went to lenders with an acceptable negative-to-positive feedback ratio.

Usability. When applying for easy loans for bad credit and quick cash loans with no credit check, it is essential to have a quick application process that matches you with a list of competing lenders within minutes. Therefore, we prioritized online marketplaces with clear instructions and an easy-to-use interface. Online marketplaces like NextDayPersonalLoans and ZippyLoan fit the bill.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the easiest and fastest way to get a quick loan with bad credit?

One of the easiest and fastest ways to get a bad credit quick loan is to consult with online marketplaces like ZippyLoans, PersonalLoans, NextDayPersonalLoans, and LifeLoans, where a 2-minute application that will connect you with a list of qualified quick loans same day lenders, each with their own APRs, repayment terms, and fee structure based on your credit worthiness.

What rates will I get on a personal online loan?

With a personal online loan, expect the following APR range based on your credit score.

● Excellent Credit - 5.99% to 12.50% APRs

● Good Credit - 13.50% to 15.50% APRs

● Fair Credit - 17.80% to 19.90% APRs

● Bad Credit - 28.5% to 35.99% APRs

Note, different lenders assess different APRs to the same borrower with the same credit score. Therefore, comparison shopping and a minimum of three quick loans for bad credit lenders to get a much better deal than the best quick payday loans.

What rates will I get on a no-credit-check payday loan?

Expect a minimum of 400% APRs with no credit check payday loans. Remember that payday loan fees can go up to $30 for every $100 borrowed. Compared to the average credit card interest rate of 17.8% (Bankrate), the best quick loans for bad credit from online marketplaces like ZippyLoans and NextDayPersonalLoans are absolute steals.

What app can I borrow money from immediately?

We are big fans of quick cash loans no credit check services via cash advance apps like Earnin and Brigit. Earnin offers loans of up to $100 per day or $750 per pay period, which is repaid on your next payday. In turn, Brigit offers up to $250 per loan in exchange for a $9.99 monthly membership fee. Both services come with 0% interest and no minimum required credit score. Both are excellent sources of fast personal loans and easy loans online.

How can I get an instant loan in 5 minutes?

Our preferred method for getting instant loans and quick personal loans in five minutes is to borrow from family and friends or go with an online marketplace like ZippyLoan, where you will be matched with a list of legit qualified lenders that can offer same-day approval and funding to your checking account in as little as one business day.

Conclusion

To conclude, there are many opportunities for bad credit borrowers to secure quick loans for bad credit with favorable APRs (at or under 35.99%), repayment terms (up to seven years), and no origination or prepayment penalties. Avoid pawn shops, payday, and auto title loans. Instead, use reputable lenders through online marketplaces, loan/cash advances, and other sources with much better terms to strengthen your monthly budgeting and financial future.