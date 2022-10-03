Best Real Money Casino Apps Ranked for Mobile App Speed, Game Variety, and Mobile Gambling Bonuses

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Considering the growing popularity of mobile gaming, there is no wonder why many top-ranked online casinos offer excellent real money casino apps.

While you have many different mobile casino apps at your disposal, finding the right one may be challenging, especially if you are not sure where to look.

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered as our expert team looked into many different free casino apps to present you with the best options, as well as some instant-play mobile platforms too.

Based on our strict criteria, Ignition Casino has the best real money casino app that works on all modern iOS and Android devices.

Let’s check out how the best casino apps work.

Best Real Money Casino Apps

1. Ignition Casino - Best Real Money Casino App Overall

Ignition Poker

Pros:

Real money poker casino app

Instant-play mobile online casino

Games by multiple developers

Classic table and card games available on the go

Lucrative welcome bonus

Lower rollover requirements

Cons:

Higher minimum qualifying deposit for the sign-up bonus

Lack of no deposit promos

Ignition Casino has been serving fans of mobile and online gambling since 2016.

Over the course of several years, the casino has built quite an impressive base of loyal players and this should not come up as a surprise considering the quality of its service.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

As soon as you access this online casino on your iOS or Android device, you are presented with a neatly rendered poker app for playing Ignition poker games on all Android and iOS devices..

While there is no casino app, we prefer it this way. Their impeccable instant-play mobile online gambling sessions make this casino a breeze to play without the hassle of installation.

The entire selection of casino games is also clearly visible on the main menu so you can easily find what you are looking for.

Mobile Game Selection: 4.9/5

The casino features over 250 awesome online casino games and the vast majority of these are rendered in HTML5 which means they are accessible to fans of mobile gaming.

Once you are ready to play for real money, you have a wonderful selection of over 50 real money online slots powered by BetSoft, Rival, and RTG, alongside other software developers.

If you are into slots, we recommend you check out A Night with Cleo, Golden Buffalo, 10 Times Vegas, and other popular slot games. Some of these carry fixed and progressive jackpots as well.

As you enjoy instant-play mobile gaming sessions, you can test your skills and luck on many other games, including video and standard poker games, such as Jacks or Better, Double Double Bonus Poker, Pai Gow Poker, and Caribbean Stud Poker, and more.

The fun does not end here as you have quite a few other casino games to explore while gaming on the go, including online bingo and live dealer games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Once you download and install the Ignition casino app for poker to your mobile device, you can instantly boost your bankroll with up to $3,000 . This lucrative bonus is also available if you access the casino’s instant-play mobile gaming platform.

What you need to know is that the offer is accessible to players who make crypto payments of at least $20. Fiat player? You’ll ‘only’ get up to $2000 for your troubles. Either way, these welcome bonuses carry a favorable 25x rollover requirement.

Playing at the top-ranked casino site also makes you eligible for generous weekly reload bonuses valued up to $1,000 if you make minimum qualifying deposits using cryptocurrencies, referral, and generous loyalty rewards if you join the casino’s Loyalty Program.

Join Ignition Casino today and claim up to $3,000 in bonus funds today.

2. Red Dog - Best Bonuses of any Real Money Casino App

RedDog

Pros:

Realtime Gaming online slot machines

Practice mode available on the go

Mobile live dealer games

240% bonus for newcomers

40 free spins included in the welcome bonus

30x rollover requirement

Cons:

Limited selection of instant-win games

Could feature more classic table games

Another highly recommended online casino for fans of mobile gaming is Red Dog and you will soon understand why.

Red Dog Casino has been active in the iGaming industry for over a decade and since its beginnings, it has been serving customers who prefer playing on the move.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

The Red Dog mobile casino looks very similar to the standard Red Dog iGaming platform you access on your desktop device or laptop. The upper portion of the homepage is reserved for promoting the latest casino bonuses.

On the left side of the screen, you can access the main menu that helps you navigate to all the different sections featured on the site, including all the different games, the casino’s banking department, and the casino’s FAQ section.

Just like all other modern casino sites, Red Dog is an instant-play mobile casino which means you can play on the go without downloading any gambling apps to get started.

Mobile Game Selection: 4.8/5

This leads us to the casino’s selection of mobile games. As one of the best mobile casinos around, Red Dog has made sure that its mobile customers have plenty of games to explore when gaming on their mobile devices.

As expected from a reputable mobile casino site, Red Dog has a wonderful selection of slots, and all of these games are powered by RTG. Hence, you can play Count Spectacular, Cash Bandits, Ancient Gods, and many other games.

You can also enjoy best real money casino gaming sessions on many other games, including All American Poker, Joker Poker, European Roulette, as well as different Blackjack variants.

Regardless of how you access the Red Dog mobile casino, you can play with real dealers your favorite games, including Auto Roulette, Classic Blackjack, Live Baccarat, and more.

One of the most important features of the Red Dog mobile casino is the availability of no registration practice mode. Essentially, you can play free games even if you are not a registered customer.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

To enrich your mobile gambling sessions, the casino offers you a 240% welcome bonus on top of 40 free spins . To claim the bonus, deposit at least $10 via Neosurf or $20 using other payment options.

The bonus carries a 30x rollover requirement and the bonus money is usable on slots, keno games, and board games.

Once you have claimed your sign-up offer, you are eligible for the casino’s bonuses and promotions reserved for already registered players, and these include weekly reload bonuses and weekly free spins offers.

Register at Red Dog Casino now to grab a 240% first deposit bonus and 40 free spins.

3. Slots.lv - Best Real Money Casino App for Mobile Slot Games

SlotsLV

Pros:

Plenty of real money games for mobile players

Excellent loyalty rewards

RTG and Rival video slots

First deposit bonuses up to $5,000

Favorable rollover requirements

Cons:

Lack of downloadable casino apps

No standard poker games

Not many live casino games

Like most other online casinos featured here, Slots.lv has been online for quite some time, or since 2013 to be precise.

Over the course of several years, the casino’s gaming lobby was enriched many times to include more HTML5-powered games for Slots.lv mobile customers.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

One thing we have to note before we delve deeper into the Slots.lv mobile gaming platform is the fact that the casino does not have downloadable mobile casino apps for mobile devices.

However, this is not any major inconvenience considering the fact that Slots.lv is accessible on the go in an almost flawless instant-play mode.

Essentially, you access all of the casino’s top-notch iGaming services and products via your portable device’s web browser, no download needed.

The instant-play mobile casino platform has been beautifully rendered to allow hassle-free navigation at all times. As long as your portable device has a stable internet connection, you will have no issues with accessing all of the site’s different departments.

Mobile Game Selection: 4.7/5

Slots.lv may be lacking real money gambling apps but it does not lack awesome slot games. Essentially, you have hundreds of slots to enjoy on the game and these are brought to you by Rival Gaming and RTG.

We recommend you check out Caesar’s Empire and Animal Wilds first before you take a look at other options. Slots.lv has also a selection of progressive jackpot slots by RTG if you want to hop on a jackpot hunting adventure.

Slots.lv is our top pick for slot fans and enthusiasts but the casino’s mobile casino game section has a lot of other excellent gambling options. You can play Classic Blackjack, Craps, European Roulette, and other iconic table games on the go. Video poker options are featured as well.

Many of the classic table games featured on the site are accessible in live dealer formats, including roulette and blackjack. One of the best casino sites also has a couple of specialty games if you prefer luck-based options over games that require some skill.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Slots.lv has one of the most generous welcome bonus offers. To say thank you for registering for an account, the casino offers you up to $5,000 in deposit bonuses .

To benefit from these lucrative deposit match bonuses, register for an account and make minimum qualifying deposits. Every deposit match bonus featured in the package carries a 35x rollover requirement.

One of the best online casinos for mobile players also has an excellent Loyalty Program called MySlots Loyalty that makes gaming here even more generous. Being a regular at Slots.lv also makes you eligible for weekly match deposit bonuses, referral bonuses, and extra free spins.

Play your favorite real money slots at Slots.lv with up to $5,000 in bonus funds.

4. Super Slots - Best Real Money Casino App for Table Games

Super Slots

Pros:

Games RNG certified

Over 300 games

Slot games by top-of-the-line software providers

Quite a few classic table and poker games

Generous sign-up bonus up to $6,000

Cons:

Not all games accessible to mobile players

Mobile apps missing

Limited selection of live games

Super Slots is one of the best gambling sites around, housing over 300 games and many of these are slots, just as expected based on the casino’s name.

However, Super Slots is our top pick if you are looking forward to benefiting from awesome bonuses and you will soon understand why.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Super Slots has done everything right to make mobile gaming as hassle-free as possible. At the time of writing this, playing online on the go with Super Slots is only possible in an instant-play mode.

In other words, the casino does not offer dedicated mobile apps - but it hardly matters. Super Slots sports an amazing instant-play mobile gaming platform.

The selection of games featured on this platform may be slightly limited, when compared to other casino operators discussed here, but mobile players are offered the same top-notch gaming experience as desktop players.

Mobile Game Selection: 4.7/5

This leads us to the casino’s mobile gaming selection. As mentioned in the previous section, not all games featured on the casino’s site are accessible on its mobile gaming platform but you have enough games to never get bored.

Super Slots is generally more focused on serving fans of slots so its mobile casino features many BetSoft and Nucleus Gaming slot games, including Eagle Gold 2, Primal Wilderness, 88 Frenzy Fortunes, Shark Spin, and many others.

If you are more interested in playing roulette games or other classic table games, you can try your luck on Single Deck Blackjack, Pirate 21, European Roulette, Craps, Let It Ride Poker, Oasis Poker, and other exciting options.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

This leads us to the biggest benefit of joining Super Slots and that is the casino’s hefty sign-up bonus valued at up to $6,000 . Once you make your first deposit here, you can also claim 50 free spins to use on some of the most popular slots.

More specifically, on your first deposit, you can get a 250% bonus valued up to $1,000 and bonuses of 100% up to $1,000 on your next five deposits.

To qualify, minimum deposits of $25 are needed and a 35x rollover must be met to cash out.

Just like other online casinos, Super Slots has a couple of other great deals in store for you, including its 400% crypto bonus which is also reserved for new players, 10% cashback bonuses, and even weekly reload bonuses, alongside regular slot tournaments.

Enjoy super-charged mobile gambling sessions thanks to the $6000 Super Slots sign-up bonus.

5. BitStarz - Best Casino App for Real Money with Crypto

Bitstarz

Pros:

Over 4,000 games

Most real money games available on the go

Provably Fair and Bitcoin games

Generous crypto welcome bonus

Bonus spins for newly registered players

Cons:

No dedicated casino apps

Higher minimum accepted deposit

Higher rollover requirements

Withdrawal commission fees

As one of the most famous brands in the world of crypto gambling, BitStarz is our top pick for fans of mobile gambling who prefer crypto over standard fiat casino games.

BitStarz may focus on serving crypto gambling fans but it has a lot to offer to other customers as well, including those who are still most comfortable when making payments using standard payment options.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Everything on the casino’s mobile gaming platform is perfectly laid out, so you will have no issues with navigating from one section to another on your portable device. Discussing the casino’s mobile gaming platform, we have to note that you can sort games in different ways.

Aside from many different gaming categories, accessing the casino on the go lets you sort games by their software developer, in-game bonuses, and a couple of other ways. You can also use a handy search option to find your favorite games instantly.

BitStarz, like several other casinos featured in the previous sections, does not offer native iOS or Android casino apps. Instead, its instant-play mobile platform allows you to play on the move whenever your portable device is connected to the internet.

Mobile Game Selection: 4.7/5

BitStarz works with many renowned software providers, such as Endorphina, Flat Dog, GameArt, BetSoft, and Belatra among others.

At the time of writing, its standard gaming platform houses a stunning collection of over 4,000 games and most of these are rendered in HTML5 technology and accessible on the go.

On your portable device, you can play the best online slots in free/demo play mode or for real money. Dragon’s Element, Wild Spin, Cleo’s Gold, and Diamond Riches as just some of the hundreds of other slot games available on the mobile site.

If you want to play some of the most unique games, click on the BitStarz Originals tab on the main menu and play games specifically crafted for this online casino.

BitStarz also has a separate section with crypto games and here you come across slots, table games, and even unique arcade games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

If you fund your newly created BitStarz account with Bitcoin, you can claim a welcome bonus worth up to 5 BTC . The bonus is also attached with 180 free spins. The bonus package is generous but its 40x rollover requirements could be lower.

If you decide to make a deposit using a standard fiat payment service (availability depends on your region), BitStarz offers you match deposit bonuses of 100% plus the same number of free spins.

Already registered players are eligible for 50% match deposit bonuses every week, while Wednesdays can get you up to 200 extra spins you can use on popular slots. BitStarz runs tournaments on classic table games and slots as well.

Play on the go at Bitstarz with up to 5 BTC in bonus money and up to 180 free spins.

How We Selected the Best Real Money Mobile Casino Apps

Mobile Compatibility

The most important factor when selecting the best casino mobile casino apps was mobile compatibility. To make sure that casino apps featured here work on all phones and tablets, we tested each app and instant-play mobile platform on both iOS and Android devices

Selection of Mobile Games

Another very important factor for us was the ability to play casino games which are mobile-friendly. Most mobile casinos have rich selections of slots and the same is true for casinos featured in the previous sections.

However, we wanted to make sure that you have other games to play on the go, aside from slots. Hence, every featured mobile casino lets you play on-the-go classic table games, live games, instant-win, and poker games.

Available Bonuses and Promotions

Every casino listed here offers great sign-up bonuses to help you get started, alongside ongoing bonuses and promotions, including free spins, reload, and referral bonuses.

Loyalty rewards are available as well at most of our top picks. In addition, we looked into each casino’s terms and conditions to make sure they favor players.

Real Money Casino Apps - FAQs

Are Real Money Casino Apps Safe?

Yes, the best casino apps offered by reputable, licensed online casinos are considered safe. Licensed online casinos must comply with rigorous laws and regulations and these also apply to mobile-friendly iGaming sites. All of the online casino apps here are fully licensed.

What is the Most Secure Real Money Casino App?

Every casino app featured in the previous section is considered safe and secure. Essentially, every casino app offered by a reputable iGaming site is secure if advanced security measures are employed, including SSL encryption, firewalls, and others.

Can I Play Live Casino Games via Real Money Casino Apps?

Yes, the vast majority of modern iOS and Android casino apps offered by reputable brands let you play live blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and other live casino games on the go.

How to Download Real Money Casino Apps?

In most cases, casino apps are free to download directly from mobile casino sites. Other times, you download casino apps from the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on which device you use.

Do Real Money Online Casino Apps Offer Games by Different Software Providers?

This depends on your chosen mobile casino but generally, top casino apps feature a variety of games powered by different software providers.

Comparison of the Best Real Money Casino Apps

Ignition : Our top pick, Ignition Casino has done an amazing job with its poker app to ensure the most thrilling mobile experience for all of its poker fans. If you join the casino, you can take part in regular poker tournaments but before doing so, consider benefiting from its lucrative offer for newcomers that grants up to $3,000 in bonus funds to play slots and poker.

Red Dog : Red Dog is featured here for a reason as well. Red Dog promises spectacular mobile sessions on slots, table, and instant-win games. Getting started is enriched with the casino’s 240% first deposit bonus and some extra spins to use on popular slots.

Slots.lv : If you want to play slots on the move without downloading any software, Slots.lv has got you covered. Its instant-play mobile platform is easy to access on all portable devices. Aside from slots, Slots.lv covers other gaming categories to keep you busy on the go. The best part, newcomers get to claim up to $5,000 in bonuses.

Super Slots : Super Slots may not offer dedicated casino apps to its mobile players but it takes a lot of pride in its generous sign-up offer. Regardless of which device you use to register for an account at Super Slots, you can get started with up to $6,000 in bonus money. Generous ongoing bonuses and promotions are also accessible to Super Slots mobile players.

BitStarz : BitStarz is the best option for mobile players who want to make crypto payments while gaming on the go. In many locations, BitStarz also accepts payments in fiat currencies. Either way, every newcomer can get started with up to 5 BTC ($500) in bonus money, including those who register on the casino’s mobile platform.

How to Sign Up & Play at the Best Real Money Casino Apps

If you have never used a casino app this is the guide for you, and we’re gonna show you how to get up and running here.

Here are the steps required to register for an account at Ignition mobile casino:

Step 1: Visit the Ignition Site on Your Portable Device

Visit the Ignition Casino website

Click on the ‘Join’ tab

Enter your personal info

Step 2: Verify Your Account

Enter your mobile phone number

Accept the casino’s terms and conditions

Enter the SMS code sent by the casino

Step 3: Fund Your Account

Head to your cashier

Pick your preferred deposit option

Purchase your chips

Claim your bonus and play

Still Looking for the Top Real Money Casino Apps Online?

Now that you know how online casino apps work, you are ready to take the next step and that is to download and install any of the recommended casino apps.

We recommend you first look into Ignition Casino as this is our top pick.

If you want to play other games on the go, you have ten other equally amazing instant-play and downloadable mobile casinos to check out and you cannot go wrong whichever you choose.

Whichever of our best casino apps you choose, we urge you to gamble responsibly.

