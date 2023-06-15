Best Real Money Online Roulette Sites: Where to Play Online Roulette for Real Money

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Online roulette for real money is one of the most popular games available today. Due to its increasing popularity, you'll find many online roulette variants from different casino developers.

While this may be great news, finding the best option alongside an online casino to play in can be tricky – especially with subpar software and even shady licensing abound.

Fortunately, our experts have done the hard work for you. Based on our research, we settled for Red Dog Casino as the best online roulette real money site.

It offers four unique variants, outstanding bonuses, and many other benefits.

Keep reading to learn why we settled for this casino site and our other top picks.

Best Real Money Online Roulette Sites

1. Red Dog Casino - Best Online Roulette Site for Real Money Overall

Pros:

No fees attached to payments

Play roulette games in demo mode

A vast range of payment options

24/7 reload bonuses

Better than average bonus rollovers

Cons:

Higher minimum withdrawal

Red Dog, the number one real money roulette site on our list, has been around since 2011. It has managed to maintain a stellar reputation and offers a streamlined collection of great titles, including roulette – for free and real money.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Unlike many other online casinos, you'll find a limited number of games here. This site only offers 240+ titles ranging from slots, blackjack, poker, specialty games, and numerous roulette titles.

Roulette players will find only four online roulette games in the table game and live casino section. Options include American Roulette, European Roulette, Auto European roulette, and Auto American roulette.

These are powered by Visionary iGaming and Real Time Gaming, similar to the other games on the site. The betting range is also fair and ideal for any budget since you can wager between $1 - $1,000.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Red Dog has never been one to compromise its offerings regarding bonuses. New players who register here will find a welcome bonus of up to $7,500. This requires minimum deposits of $10 – $30, depending on your chosen payment option.

You'll need to wager this bonus 30x before you can withdraw your earnings which is decent. Players will also find other frequent bonuses, including the 24/7 reload bonus up to $150 and new game bonus, which offers free cash and free spins to play new slot releases.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

If you enjoy playing games from your mobile device, Red Dog Casino allows you to do so through your mobile device. This does not require any download as all you need to do is input the URL into your mobile browser.

Games adapt to your screen, ensuring you have an incredible mobile experience.

Banking: 4.6/5

Like most online casinos the payments are straightforward at Red Dog Casino, with seven options available. These consist of crypto and fiat, including Visa, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Mastercard, Flexepin, and Neosurf.

You can deposit as little as $10 if you pay with Neosurf, but other options require between $20 - $20 to begin. While deposits are typically instant, with cryptos taking up to 15 minutes max, withdrawals will require 1-5 working days to be processed.

Misc: 5/5

The bright and red colors used by Red Dog Casino let you know you are in for fun. It is upbeat and ensures there is never a dull moment here.

If you experience issues, check out the FAQs page for answers to common problems. Players who need more help can contact the support team via email, live chat, and phone.

Sign up at Red Dog Casino for a chance to get up to $7,500 in bonuses now.

2. Ignition Casino - Best for Live Dealer Real Money Roulette Games

Pros:

Fast withdrawals

Fully mobile functional site

Up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses

Low wagering requirement for bonuses

Fantastic live dealer roulette offerings

Cons:

Few bitcoin slots

Ignition Casino is a real money roulette site from Beaufort Media B.V. While it is well-known for its great online poker offering, it offers a range of other offerings including roulette. Players will benefit from great mobile gameplay, bonuses, and fast withdrawals.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

If you love roulette games, then Ignition casino has you covered with the popular options. You'll find four roulette variants in the table game section consisting of American Roulette, European Roulette, Classic European roulette, and Classic American Roulette.

Bets begin from a minimum of $1 to up to $500 for both inside and outside bets.

If you prefer a realistic experience, you can head to the live casino to find five roulette variants managed by professional dealers. Table limits for these tables range from $1 - $300, $5 - $1,500, and $10 - $3,000, depending on your budget.

Asides from roulette, you'll find 400 casino games powered by manes like Genesis Gaming, Aristocrat, RTG, and Betsoft.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

In terms of bonuses, being one of the best gambling sites Ignition Casino does not disappoint. New players who deposit funds using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies will get a 150% match deposit up to $3,000. Fiat depositors ‘only’ get 100% up to $2,000.

Keep in mind that these bonuses are broken up 50/50 between the casino and poker room.

Multiple recurring offers exist for players who settle down at Ignition Casino. These include crypto bonuses, referral bonuses, hot drop jackpots, and the Ignition Rewards for loyal players.

Banking: 4.5/5

You'll find renowned payment options on Ignition Casino to get you started on real money roulette. These include credit cards, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Bitcoin.

Payments with credit cards come with a high 14.9% fee, while cryptocurrencies are free. Regardless of the option you settle for, you can begin with a minimum deposit of $20.

Withdrawals are processed quite quickly - within 24 hours for crypto and 48 hours for fiat methods.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Ignition Casino lets you play real money roulette and other titles on your mobile device.

The casino has been built to function seamlessly on mobile devices, ensuring you get the best experience. You'll benefit from all the bonuses and unique features of the P.C. version.

Misc: 5/5

If you love colorful casinos, Ignition Casino hits the mark. It uses a mix of white and orange to give players an appealing look. Navigation has been made seamless, too, with links to essential pages strategically placed on the home page.

If you need help, use the FAQs page or contact the support team directly through the 24/7 live chat or email.

Register on Ignition Casino to grab up to $3,000 for real money roulette games.

Related: Best Crypto Poker Sites

3. My Stake – Best Variety of Real Money Roulette Games

Pros

Up to 4000 games

More than 30 online roulette games

Great welcome offer

Features over 50 game developers

Cons

No phone support is available

My Stake only started operations in 2019 but is now one of the top roulette online casinos. It offers up to 4,000 casino games, 30+ roulette variants, and incredible bonuses – earning it a spot on our list.

Online Roulette Game Selection: 4.9/5

New players registering on My Stake casino will find up to 4,000 casino games. These consist of more than 30 roulette games spread across table games and the live casino.

The roulette table games section comprises European Roulette, Auto Roulette, French Roulette, and Zoom Roulette.

If you prefer games with a realistic feel, you'll find ten unique variants with excellent dealers. Options available here include Oracle 360, Live Speed Roulette, and Money Wheel. Industry experts like BetSoft, Gamevy, Yggdrasil, and Relax Gaming power these games.

Once you've had your fill playing roulette, you can check out other categories of games on offer like slots, jackpots, poker, blackjack, and more.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

My Stake rewards players who sign up with fantastic bonuses and promotions. New players who deposit $20 - $200 will get a 150% match bonus, while those who deposit $201 - $1000 will get a 100% match deposit.

Players will need to wager these offers 30x before they can withdraw.

Players who stick around and make My Stake their go-to site will enjoy other offers, including sports, Bitcoin, cashback, and loyalty bonuses.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

If you would rather bet on real money roulette on your mobile devices, My Stake has ensured you can do this easily. It features one of the best mobile casinos, that lets you access all the games and bonuses without issues.

The best part is that you don't need to download an app, and it functions seamlessly on both Android and IOS devices.

Banking: 4.7/5

You'll first have to make a deposit to play real money roulette on My Stake. Fortunately, it allows you to choose from 15 payment methods consisting of fiat and cryptocurrencies.

These consist of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, PaySafeCard, Neteller, MiFinity, Skrill, Visa, Mastercard, and more. Payouts are fast and require a 24 to 48 hour processing time.

Deposits, on the other hand, are instant and don't come with any fee.

Misc: 5/5

My Stake roulette site looks similar to most modern platforms. It has a dark theme that ensures you can play for long hours. Navigation is seamless, and pages load fast without lags.

If you experience any problems while on the site, contact the support team using email or live chat – or check out the FAQs page.

Sign up at My Stake Casino and grab up to $1,000 in free cash to play 30+ roulette games.

4. Slots.Iv – Best Real Money Online Roulette Site for Bonuses and Promotions

Pros:

Good range of bonuses and promotions

Reliable banking options

Speedy payments

Full mobile functionality

Cons:

Does not have a mobile app

Slots.Iv casino has been around for a while, established by Lynton Limited Casinos in 2012. This casino stands out for its welcome bonus, which gives players up to $12,500 when they register! This and more make it one of our leading roulette sites.

Online Roulette Game Selection: 4.6/5

Slots.lv offers only 240 games, making it ideal for players who don't love being swamped by options on an online roulette site. These cover the most crucial game categories, including the best online slots, table games, jackpots, specialty games, and video poker.

Real money roulette is available here under table games and the live dealer section. If you prefer RNG roulette games, you can choose from four variants: American Roulette, European Roulette, Classic American Roulette, and Classic European Roulette.

Bet limits are great and begin from $1 to up to $500, making it ideal for all budgets. You can pick from Live American and Live European roulette variants if you would rather play live games.

Since these titles are powered by leading casino developers in the industry, you can be sure of an excellent experience.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Slots.lv wants players to feel at home, which is why it offers terrific bonuses and promotions to keep them going. There are two welcome bonuses aimed at both crypto and fiat users.

Those who register and deposit using crypto will be rewarded with up to $7,500 in bonus money, while fiat users get up to $5,000. Both bonuses will be spread across the first eight deposits, which is more than enough to keep going.

With a wagering requirement of 35x, you’ve got a great shot at earning it off. Players who decide to make this their go-to platform for real money roulette will enjoy hourly bonuses, referral offers, and a VIP program.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

While Slots.lv has no dedicated mobile app, it’s one of the best online casinos to ensure players can wager on the go. You can do this using the mobile casino, which is accessible through your iOS or Android browser.

Simply input the URL in your mobile browser, and you will be sure of a remarkable gambling experience.

Banking: 4.7/5

Funding your Slots.lv account is easy as it provides you with eight payment options. These consist of both cryptocurrencies and fiat, so you’ll definitely find an option that works for you.

If you choose cryptocurrencies, the available alternatives include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and USDT.

If you have never used cryptocurrencies before, there is a handy guide available on the website that you can read to get started. Players who opt for fiat to play real money games can choose from Visa, Mastercard, and Amex.

Misc: 5/5

Slots.lv opts for a simple but appealing design. You'll have no problems finding your way around as there are essential links spread above and below the home page.

In the unlikely event that you get stuck, you can check out the FAQs page or contact the support team using email or 24/7 live chat.

Sign up on Slots.lv and get a welcome bonus of up to $7,500!

5. Cafe Casino - Top Real Money Online Roulette Site for Fast Payouts

Pros:

Good range of casino developers

24/7 customer support

Profitable bonuses and promotions

Allows anonymous gameplay using cryptocurrencies

1-hour crypto payouts

Cons:

Not available in many regions

Cafe Casino is a leading real money roulette casino that started operations in 2016. Arbol Media B.V. is the company behind this site, and now it features a good range of table games, rewarding bonuses, and 24/7 support.

Online Roulette Game Selection: 4.6/5

You'll find only 160 online casino games on Café Casino, but this still cuts across all the vital game categories. These consist of online slots, table games, live dealer games, and video poker titles.

As a top roulette casino, you can find four unique roulette variants in the table game category. These consist of American Roulette, European Roulette, Classic American Roulette, and Classic European Roulette.

If you would rather have a realistic experience, check out the live dealer section for Live European Roulette and Live American Roulette variants.

You can rest easy knowing you'll get the best experience here since games are powered by names like Real Time Gaming, Spinominal, and Wohoo Gaming.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

New players who register at Café Casino and make deposits to play roulette will find plenty of incredible offers.

Those who register and deposit funds with cryptocurrencies will be eligible for a 350% match deposit bonus of up to $3,500, while fiat users get a 250% match deposit of up to $1,500.

These come with a 40x wagering requirement, but there are also many other bonuses for existing players, including cashback offers and a VIP program.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

The developers behind Café Casino have ensured you can access the site on your mobile device from any location. This is the case regardless of if you use an Android or iOS-powered device.

You don't need to download any app, as you simply have to input the URL into your browser to begin.

Banking: 4.7/5

New players who want to begin playing real money games here can quickly make payments using either fiat or cryptocurrencies. Choose from options like Mastercard, Amex, Tether, Ethereum, and Bitcoin to deposit funds and start playing your favorite titles.

The minimum deposit with fiat is $20, but crypto users can begin with as little as $10. Also, withdrawals with fiat are limited to once each seven days, but this does not apply to crypto as it features no max withdrawal amount.

If you are a high roller, we recommend you stick with cryptocurrencies.

Misc: 5/5

Like our other top roulette real money casinos, this platform is very easy to use. It features an appealing design and ensures easy navigation by providing links to important pages on the home page.

The support team is on stand-by 24/7, and you can contact them via the email or live section. If you prefer, you can head to the "help" page to find answers to common problems.

Register at Café Casino and get a welcome 350% match deposit bonus of up to $3,500!

Related: Best Real Money Casino Apps

How We Chose the Best Real Money Roulette Casinos

Game Variety

Our goal is to find the best real-money online roulette casinos, so we make sure to pick only online roulette casinos with table and live roulette variants. Games we expect to find include American Roulette, European Roulette, Classic American Roulette, and more.

Also, we check to ensure there are other categories of games, like online slots and blackjack, so you have other titles to play once you want to take a break from roulette.

Available Bonuses

Next, we check out the bonuses available on online roulette sites. Ideally, we love to see bonuses that you can use to play roulette and other games for free. Options we expect on the best online roulette sites include welcome bonuses, free cash, no deposit bonuses, and more.

Customer Support

Sometimes, you may experience an issue when playing an online roulette game in casinos. Having a team of experts available 24/7 via outlets like email, phone, and live chat can help you get back on track.

Payment Options:

We recommend you choose an online roulette casino that features a good range of payment options you can pick from to play games. These include credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Lastly, we check out the fees and payout speed and rank those that do better higher than others.

Mobile Functionality:

Playing roulette on your mobile device offers you a high level of convenience. It is also a great option if you are always on the go. Therefore, we settle for only sites that allow you to play your favorite roulette games on your mobile device seamlessly.

Why is Red Dog the Site to Play Online Roulette for Real Money?

So, why did we choose Red Dog as the number one roulette site from the vast options available? Here’s a good summary:

Good Selection of roulette Games: Red Dog Casino features a selection of both live and roulette table games. This means you’ll always have a real money roulette game to play. The best part is that it features bet ranges of $1 - $1,000, making it ideal for all budgets.

Reliable Banking Options: Players can easily make payments at Red Dog Casino with seven unique options. These cover both fiat and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Neosurf, Mastercard, and Litecoin. Depending on the option you settle for, you'll be able to make deposits of as little as $10 to start playing games.

Fantastic Bonuses: Players who register on Red Dog Casino to play online roulette for real money will get a welcome bonus of up to $7,500. There are also other great bonuses, including free spins, new game offers, free cash to play roulette, and more.

Related: Best Poker Sites

Why Should You Play Real Money Online Roulette Games?

If you are still wondering why you should play roulette online for real money, here are some reasons:

Convenience: Like all other online casino games, you don't need to leave home to play online roulette. Instead, you can play roulette for real money right from the comfort of your home, while in transit, or from your bedroom. This is perhaps one of the major benefits of playing online.

Play at your Speed: Unlike a typical roulette game in casinos, online roulette for real money lets you go at your own pace. If you feel like taking a break between games, then go ahead for as long as you want. This is a benefit that is not available in typical casinos.

Numerous roulette Variants: You'll find many variants of roulette when you play online. These come from numerous providers giving you more options than what is available at traditional casinos.

Better Bonuses: Most roulette sites will reward you with a welcome bonus when you register. These bonuses range from welcome offers, no-deposit bonuses, and free cash. The best part is that you can use these to play roulette online.

Related: Best New Online Casinos

Guide to Playing Roulette Online for Real Money

Can I win real money on roulette online?

Yes, online casinos to play roulette online do pay out in real money, provided you are not using the demo modes of their games. To play online roulette for real money you’ll have to first make a deposit in the cashier section of the website.

What is the best real money roulette casino?

After our detailed research, Red Dog Casino came out as the best roulette casino. It offers amazing bonuses, good roulette variants, and more.

Can I play free roulette games online?

Yes, most online casinos like those on our recommended list will let you play free online roulette. You can do this through the demo mode, but you can't win real money with this method.

Related: Best Online Bingo

Comparison of the Top 5 Real Money Roulette Sites

Red Dog Casino: This is our top roulette site with four unique roulette variants. New players who sign up here will be rewarded with a welcome bonus of up to $7,500.

Ignition Casino: Register here and enjoy up to nine unique real money roulette games, which work especially well on mobile devices. Register here with the bonus code IGWPCP150 and get a 300% match deposit of up to $3,000 to start.

My Stake: With a massive collection of up to 4,000 casino games and more than 30 roulette variants, you'll surely have a swell time here. New players who deposit between $20 - $200 will be eligible for a 150% match deposit, while those who deposit from $201 - $1000 will be eligible for a 100% match deposit.

Slots.lv: Register on Slots.lv using cryptocurrencies and get a welcome bonus of up to $7,500. If you prefer to use fiat, you can get a bonus of up to $5,000 – spread across your first eight deposits! This is the best roulette site for bonuses going.

Café Casino: Even though this is the last on our list, it is no joke either. Register here using crypto and get a 350% match deposit bonus of up to $3,50 to play roulette. This is a great option for crypto players.

How to Get Started at the Best Real Money Roulette Sites

Starting up at a real money roulette casino is easy. If you are new to the process, we have put together a guide to help you out using our top casino, Red Dog.

1. Sign-Up at the Site

Head to Red Dog Casino and click the sign-up button. Input your details and email address.

2. Verify Your Email

You will get an email with a link that you must click to verify your account.

3. Deposit Funds and Start Playing

Deposit money using your preferred payment option and claim the welcome offer. Next, pick your favorite roulette title and have fun.

How to Improve Your Winning Chances When Playing Roulette Online for Real Money

Online roulette is like any other online casino game, so you can't determine the outcome. However, you can improve your winning chances when playing for real money.

The tips below can help you achieve this:

Learn about the different roulette variants: Each one works differently, so learning about each can boost your winning chances.

Pick Secure Online Casinos: Only settle for safe casino sites like those we recommend. This will ensure you get fair online roulette games and receive your payouts when due.

Play online roulette games in demo mode: Play online roulette through the demo mode first. This way, you'll be able to understand the game before you invest real money.

Create a Budget: having a budget is vital as it prevents you from spending funds you should not. Make sure you create one before you start and stick with it.

Ready to Play Online Roulette for Real Money?

Playing roulette for real money can be highly rewarding on a reliable online casino site. Based on our research, Red Dog Casino is the best option. It features impressive bonuses, four unique real-money roulette variants, and more.

We have also covered other reliable platforms you can check out. Pick the one that works and enjoy real money games. Remember to gamble responsibly!

Related: Best bitcoin casinos

DISCLAIMER: While online gambling can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems. When you're thinking of placing wagers exceeding your bankroll, the "house always wins" phrase should be a guiding principle.

Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it's crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you're immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it's crucial to remember that all online roulette sites and guides are for those who are 18+ only.

Remember, online casino sites listed in our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: