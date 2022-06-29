Best Research Paper Writing Services: Top 5 in the USA

This is a sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Having trouble finding a reliable research paper writing service? We’ve tested dozens of popular companies to come up with the list of top five research paper services you can trust. In this guide, we’ve singled out the services that offer great quality, plagiarism-free papers, and affordable rates.

All the services are trustworthy and respected by thousands of college students worldwide. In our ranking you’ll find out about minimum prices, discounts, and unique features of each service, so you may choose the company that suits you the best. Our guide is based on in-depth research of writing services including the analysis of students’ feedback.

Pick the Best Research Paper Writing Service:

PaperHelp : Top Research Paper Writing Service Overall

: Top Research Paper Writing Service Overall BBQPapers : Best for Term Papers and Complex Assignments

: Best for Term Papers and Complex Assignments EssayTerritory : Affordable and Trustworthy

: Affordable and Trustworthy SpeedyPaper : Well-known and Respectable

: Well-known and Respectable EssayPro : Choose the Best Research Paper Writer Yourself

Below you will find some in-depth research paper writing service reviews. It doesn’t matter which company you will end up choosing, all these sites deliver custom research papers of high quality. Just pick a website that works best for you!

PaperHelp : Top Research Paper Writing Service Overall

PaperHelp is the best paper writing service that has long conquered the hearts of students. Not only does it offer great quality for affordable prices, but it also ensures an overall enjoyable experience. The ordering process is intuitive and doesn’t require communication with the support team. Nevertheless, in case you have any questions you can quickly contact customer support, and receive a reply within several seconds-minutes.

The company has strong opinions regarding its writers’ skills. It’s not easy to get into the team, so only the best professionals are hired. When placing your order you can pick among three categories of authors: Basic, Advanced, or TOP. Advanced and TOP academic writers are perfect if you need to craft a complex assignment.

Pricing rates are average starting at $10 per page. Though, tons of extras may increase the cost considerably. For this reason, be careful when choosing extra features and think twice about whether you need this or that option, or maybe you can do it yourself. So, use Paperhelp smart — take advantage of their discounts, but don’t overpay for quick 5-10 minute work you can do on your own. This way you’ll receive a great research paper writing help for a reasonable price.

Minimum price per page: $10

Minimum deadline: 3 hours

Plagiarism report: $9.99

Customer satisfaction rate: 4,7 out of 5

Discount: 10% (with LWS10 code)

BBQPapers : Best for Term Papers and Complex Assignments

BBQPapers is the best term paper writing service you can find and another highly expert company famous for its proficient writers. Only Master’s and Ph.D. specialists can apply for the team. Perfect writing skills, as well as knowledge of academic standards, is a must. Students choose this service because they know that there will be no problem with accurate citations, flawless formatting, and absolute satisfaction with academic requirements.

You can monitor the whole process of your term paper being crafted and contact your professional research paper writer in case your professor decides to change some requirements or send some additional ones. What is more, your final paper is a fully revised, proofread, and edited piece of writing. It is written from scratch; it has individual ground-breaking research and is 100% plagiarism-free.

Your experience at this service is absolutely secure. All your data is kept confidential with the latest encryption technology, and no third party can access it. So along with having your paper crafted by the best professionals, you’ll feel protected and safe.

Minimum price per page: $5,85 per 100 words

Minimum deadline: 3 hours

Plagiarism report: Free if requested

Customer satisfaction rate: 4,5 out of 5

Discount: 10% (with HELLOBBQ code)

EssayTerritory : Affordable and Trustworthy

A reliable company that works presumably with ESL writers. Nevertheless, it doesn’t affect the quality, as all the authors are talented and highly experienced. So you’ll benefit from the cheap pricing (as ESL professional paper writers charge less per page) and still get a good paper.

A convenient and intuitive ordering form enables you to calculate the price for your order quickly, so you’ll know what to expect. In case you have any questions, you may contact customer support which is available around the clock. They know about a possible midnight crisis that needs a solution fast. That is why, have no worries, as the minimum deadline is 3 hours. This means your assignment can be crafted fast, affordable, and worth a good grade.

This service is recognized by many and has great reviews from regular clients. When you place an order, get ready to receive a final custom research paper that is a full package - written by a professional, proofread, and edited. Still, if your assignment needs any slight amendments, don’t hesitate to request a free revision within 10 days.

Minimum price per page: $10

Minimum deadline: 3 hours

Plagiarism report: free

Customer satisfaction rate: 4,5 out of 5

Discounts: individually discussed

SpeedyPaper : Well-known and Respectable

SpeedyPaper is an essay writing service with a large pool of experienced academic writers. This service stands out for its quality and customer support. Depending on the type of work you need you may choose either a basic writer - it will cost you less, but the quality will remain good, or you may pay the extra money and pick a PRO/TOP research paper helper. This feature is great if you need to complete a difficult voluminous assignment.

What is more, there is an option to hire a preferred writer (the one you have worked with and enjoyed the quality). By using this feature, you may ensure the great quality of your papers for the whole term. Most importantly, the style will be the same, so it won’t raise any suspicion.

This service can brag about its fast customer support. The reply usually takes no more than 4 minutes. A professional employee will answer your questions and guide you through any difficulties you may have.

Last but not least is the reputation. You may find tons of great reviews online about this company. Thousands of students share their great experiences ordering academic papers on this website.

Minimum price per page: $11

Minimum deadline: 6 hours

Plagiarism report: $9,99

Customer satisfaction rate: 4,8 out of 5

Discounts: 11-15%

EssayPro : Pick the Best Research Paper Writer Yourself

This is a unique research paper service with a bidding system. This way you pick the best writer who is ready to write your assignment for the best price. After requesting a paper you need and including as many details as possible, professional research paper writers will submit offers for your paper. You may choose the writer that perfectly meets all your requirements. You can enter authors’ profiles to read about their experience, skills, and of course other clients’ reviews. Thanks to this unique bidding system, this service is full of amazing and talented authors competing to offer customers impeccable quality.

Moreover, the company is extremely client-oriented, always trying to help. Their social media content attracts lots of viewers, offering effective tips and advice on how to craft academic assignments. This way you may be sure that you’re working with real professionals who know what they’re doing.

This company cares about its reputation and will do everything to satisfy all your demands to receive the paper of your dreams.

Minimum price per page: $10,8

Minimum deadline: 6 hours

Plagiarism report: Free

Customer satisfaction rate: 4,7 out of 5

Discounts: 10-30%

FAQs about Research Paper Writing Services

How do essay writing services work?

When you visit a website of a writing service, commonly you’ll see an order form on the main page. By filling up this form you leave a request to craft an assignment for you. As a rule, you can choose the academic level (High School, College, University, or Ph.D.), the type of assignment (essay, presentation, research paper, term paper, homework, etc.), the deadline (3 hours, 6 hours, 24 hours, several days, etc.) and the type of writer you’re looking for (basic, advanced, top). Some companies have price calculators, so you can estimate the price of your paper beforehand.

After placing your order, you get contacted and you are either assigned a suitable author or pick the writer yourself. This process depends on the service policy. Then you proceed with the payment and your writer gets down to business.

Most academic writing services enable you to monitor the writing process, so you can chat with the writer and comment on the paper. You’ll receive the final variant in your email or on your registered account. Then within a particular time period, you can ask for some revisions if needed. Usually, several revisions are free. These are little details you need to clarify on the website you use.

Are research paper writing services legal?

Research paper writing services are perfectly legal and legit to use. It is legitimate to turn to writing companies for help to get some research paper help. However, there are a few tricky moments.

Firstly, you need to find a legit writing company. In other words, a service that is registered, licensed, and meets all the needed criteria. Don’t use companies that raise suspicion and always check where they are registered.

Secondly, make sure you read the terms of use and other website policies. These are important documents to understand whether a company is reliable and ensure you won’t get into trouble.

Finally, most writing companies are against plagiarism, and you’ll find the following term on their websites - ‘all the papers we craft should be used as an example for research and educational purposes’. That is to say, they claim that you can order an assignment, but only as an example to write your own. Still, all the rights of this paper go straight to the owner, so it’s your paper and you can use it the way you want.

Can you trust research paper writer sites? Is it safe?

Unfortunately, with the stronger demand for writing assistance there appeared more scams online. Some services promise to deliver good quality and then fail to do it. Some freelance writers are frauds. For this reason, many students are very cautious when it comes to ordering papers online. So, we cannot promise you that all the writing sites are safe and trustworthy.

Nevertheless, you can trust the writing companies in our ranking. These are reliable services with a well-earned reputation. These companies work to create long-lasting relationships with their clients. That is why they invest money in protecting their customers.

Honest companies have various guarantees to make your experience safe. There is an anonymity guarantee that ensures your communication and data are secured with encryption. There is a money-back guarantee that protects you from bad quality. If a writer fails to meet your requirements, a company ensures you receive your money back.

Moreover, don’t order papers at the cheapest services, as they’re likely to be scams.

And always make sure you read about the company, and examine the reviews to understand whether they’re fake or not. Stay critical and analytical.

Will my research papers be plagiarism-free?

Respectable writing sites have strict plagiarism policies. When you place an order on a reliable service, they guarantee you’ll receive unique content. That is to say, your writer will do pioneering research: investigate data, make their own analysis, and put it on paper.

What is more, professional writers know how to format an assignment to avoid unintentional plagiarism. Sometimes inappropriate citations may result in being regarded as plagiarism.

All the papers at top companies are scanned with anti-plagiarism programs. Some services offer a free plagiarism report, some may charge you extra money for it. So this is your decision whether to pay for the company's report or scan for plagiarism yourself.

As a rule, professors use Turnitin to detect plagiarized work, and this software is getting better and better. It can even detect changes in the writing style. For this reason, many writing companies ask you to send them your works, so that they can imitate your writing style.

If you order an essay on decent service, you have nothing to worry about. You will receive a plagiarism-free assignment that will get you good grades.

How much does it cost to buy a research paper online?

First of all, you need to understand that the rates may differ regarding the level of your writer, your academic level, the deadline you set, and whether you have any discounts.

Let’s take the top service PaperHelp, for example. If you order a research paper for high school and your deadline is more than 2 weeks, it will cost $10 per page. As soon as you limit the deadline to 7 days, the price will rise to $18 per page. In case you need a research paper with the same 7-day deadline but for college, the price will rise to $24 per page and $28 for university.

So if you’re looking for a 5-page long research paper within 7 days, it may cost from $90 to $140 (if you don’t have any discounts). Though PaperHelp loves its clients - they can offer up to 20% discount to their regular clients, and one can get a research paper for $72-112. An even better option would be to order in advance and receive such an assignment for $50-105.

All the rates we’ve mentioned are exemplary, as you may buy a research paper for a more affordable price if you get a great discount; or it may cost an exorbitant price if your deadline is urgent.

Can you get caught using research paper writing services?

If you turn to a bad company that delivers you plagiarized work, if you share too much of your personal data, or if a paper is written in an absolutely different style from yours - there is a risk of getting caught.

Nevertheless, if you are cautious and follow our advice, you’ll protect yourself. So, first and foremost, never use your personal email or campus email address. Commonly, most notifications are sent to your email, so it’s better to use a different email that no one knows.

Secondly, be careful with your data. Trustworthy companies use encryption technology, so that your personal info isn’t visible to the online paper writer, and is protected from being accessed by other parties.

Thirdly, always check the reviews about the service, so that you won’t become a victim of a scam. Finally, even when turning to a reliable company, always request a plagiarism report. To be on the safe side, double-check and scan the paper one more time using plagiarism software. Read the paper and edit it a bit, so it looks like your writing - this way it won’t raise suspicion.

Research & Term Paper Writing Services: Conclusion

Ordering a paper online can become quite a headache. Not only are you looking for a professional writer, but you’re also trying not to go broke after this purchase. We’ve tried to single out the best companies that both offer good quality and reasonable rates.

These are the top 5 companies that have high customer satisfaction, offer affordable pricing, and deliver unique top-notch papers. We tried to answer the most troubling questions about writing companies and tried to bust the myths as well as offer useful tips on how to protect yourself when turning to writing services.