Best Short-Term Payday Loans Online. Top Emergency Cash Advance Loans Instant Approval

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR. We are not responsible for the advertised products or services.

The best short-term loans online are available for anyone who needs a small loan. The loans are straightforward to apply for, and the approval process can be completed within minutes. With these types of loans, you will get the money you need as soon as tomorrow. But where to get it?

Top 7 Short-Term Loan Companies to Apply in 2023

You may have heard that getting a short-term loan is a great way to deal with unexpected expenses, but you may not know where to start. We've compiled a list of our favorite short-term loan companies you can apply to today.

#1. 1F Cash Advance - Emergency Payday Loans Online with an Easy Application Process

1F Cash Advance

At 1F Cash Advance , their lenders provide emergency payday cash loans online with an easy application process. They offer short-term loans that can be paid back in one lump sum to meet urgent financial needs.

“Payday cash loans are generally used for unexpected expenses such as medical bills, car repairs, debt consolidation, and other financial emergencies that require quick access to cash. So, we make efforts to find you the best lender available in your state and all of these with no charges for our services,” says Edward Evans , the money management expert at 1F Cash Advance.

Quality Rating 4.6 out of 5

The quality rating of the company is 4.6 out of 5 based on customers’ reviews. Satisfied consumers rated the service as having good quality after experiencing an outstanding borrowing and quick loan application process. They are also one of the top bad credit loan companies regarding customer satisfaction. Check other quality indicators:

Customer Support: 4.9 out of 5

4.9 out of 5 Acceptance Rate: 98%

98% Loan Decision Speed: 4.8 out of 5

Features

Quick Loan Request Process

At 1F Cash Advance, they believe getting cash in your pocket fast should be easy and hassle-free. That's why they've created a quick loan request process that makes it straightforward to get money when you need it most.

Trusted Short-Term Loan Lenders

The company collaborates with trusted short-term loan lenders ready to help you get the cash you need as soon as possible. With loans from $100 to $1,000, they make it easy for you to get a speedy response from their lending partners.

Transparent Loan Agreement

Their lenders have transparent loan agreements. It means that you know how much you’re borrowing and how you’ll repay the loan. You can also see the exact cost of your loan, which is generally a little bit more expensive than what you would pay in interest at banks or credit unions.

#2. Second Chance Payday Loans - Quick and Easy Payday Loans Online

Second Chance Payday Loans

At Second Chance Payday Loans , their lenders typically offer short-term payday loans to people who are in need of immediate cash but may have poor credit or limited financial resources. These loans often come with reasonable fees and interest rates, which make them easier to repay. They strongly believe financial assistance must be affordable to everyone. Therefore, you don’t need to worry about your credit rating to get help. Even if you can’t turn to traditional lenders due to your past financial mistakes, they gladly lend you a helping hand.

Quality Rating 4.5 out of 5

The quality rating of the company is 4.5 out of 5 on review websites. Satisfied Americans rated the service as having good quality after experiencing an outstanding borrowing and quick loan application process. You can see other quality indicators:

Customer Support: 4.5 out of 5

4.5 out of 5 Acceptance Rate: 92%

92% Loan Decision Speed: 4.5 out of 5

Features

Data security

They use only modern security services to avoid your data leak and don’t share your personal details with third parties.

Trusted lenders

Second Chance Payday Loans works with licensed and trusted lenders only, so you may be sure you get help from a legitimate loan provider.

Qualified assistance

Their staff are enthusiastic experts who love what they do and are willing to share their knowledge with you. You’re welcome to contact them with any questions associated with getting an emergency cash advance.

#3. ASAP Finance - Convenient Cash Advance Loans - No Credit Check

ASAP Finance

At ASAP Finance , their lenders offer convenient cash advance loans with no credit checks through major credit bureaus. They are a company that helps people connect with multiple lenders. They offer short-term loans between $100 and $1,000 for up to 30 days.

“The application process is straightforward. You can apply online or over the phone 24 hours a day and get an answer within minutes. Once approved, your lender will deposit the funds directly into your bank account, so you can get back to managing your finances as quickly as possible,” says Kathryn McCoach , the managing editor and personal finance writer at ASAP Finance.

Quality Rating 4.6 out of 5

ASAP Finance has a Trust Score of 4.6 out of 5 on Trustpilot . It proves that their clients get the best customer care and quality service. In addition, the team of managers is always ready to answer any questions while helping you get small loans online and save your budget by offering reasonable fees and interest rates.

Customer Support: 4.9 out of 5

4.9 out of 5 Acceptance Rate: 94%

94% Loan Decision Speed: 4.5 out of 5

Features

Suitable Repayment Periods

At ASAP Finance, their lenders have reasonable repayment terms that range from 7 to 30 days. You can rest easy knowing that your loan's minimum repayment period will suit your financial situation.

Only Soft Credit Check Performed

Their lending partners perform only soft credit checks. They do not run hard pulls, so you can get approved for a loan without damaging your credit score.

Large Network of Professional Payday Lenders

The service has an extensive network of professional payday lenders. They can help you obtain the money you need to get back on your feet.

#4. ASCIN Payday Loans - Emergency Cash Immediately with Guaranteed Loan Approval Decision

ASCIN Loans

At ASCIN Payday Loans , they're here to help you get the cash you need fast. Their loan providers offer emergency cash almost immediately with guaranteed loan approval decisions. So you can avoid waiting in line at a bank or credit union. Plus, you’ll have a direct deposit of your loan on the next business day.

“Our loan providers are here to help you with your financial needs. We can provide you with short-term loans up to $1,000. If you have been turned down for a loan at other places, our lending partners will approve your application and get you the money you need fast,” said Emily Jordan, the financial expert at ASCIN Payday Loans.

Quality Rating 4.7 out of 5

The service has a Trust Score of 4.7 out of 5 on review platforms. It proves that their clients get the best customer care and quality service. In addition, their customer care service is available 24/7 online to help you get the best loan offer in your state.

Customer Support: 4.8 out of 5

4.8 out of 5 Acceptance Rate: 95%

95% Loan Decision Speed: 4.5 out of 5

Features

Bad Credit Score - Accepted

At ASCIN, they believe in giving you the tools you need to succeed. They work for people with low credit scores so the borrowers can access the loan products without worrying about the hassle of dealing with traditional lenders.

No Hard Credit Inquiry

Their lenders perform no hard inquiry on your credit report. As a result, your credit score won't be affected when you apply for a loan. It's just one of the many ways they're working to help you get the money you need.

Almost Instant Approval Decision

They believe in getting you the money you need to pay your bills as quickly as possible. That's why their lenders offer an almost instant loan approval decision, so you immediately know whether you're approved for a loan.

#5. 15M Finance - Online Short-Term Loans of up to $300

15M Finance

At 15M Finance , their lenders are committed to helping you find the best loan option for your needs and budget. They'll work with you so that you can get the money you need without having to worry about paperwork or complicated applications. Just fill out a straightforward form and get approved in minutes.

“We're passionate about helping people who want to make a difference in their communities but need a little extra cash to get started. Our lending partners provide loans that can be used for anything: from buying a new car to paying for school tuition or starting your own business,” says Kayla Harris , the financial writer at 15M Finance.

Quality Rating 4.3 out of 5

15M Finance has a Trust Score of 4.3 out of 5 on Trustpilot . They're committed to providing the best loan finder services in the payday lending niche. The 15M Finance team is proud to serve Americans looking for reliable, trustworthy assistance with their money difficulties.

Customer Support: 4.8 out of 5

4.8 out of 5 Acceptance Rate: 96%

96% Loan Decision Speed: 4.6 out of 5

Features

Suited for Poor Credit History

15M Finance is the best option for people with poor credit histories for various reasons. Their loans are specifically designed for those who many lenders have denied the opportunity to get a financing, and these denials damages their credit reports.

Reasonable Interest Rates

At 15M Finance, their lenders have no astronomical interest rates. They are a financial service company with a mission to help people get the money they need to cover unforeseen costs.

Direct Deposit within One Business Day

The company takes the time to get to know you, your needs, and what kind of financial situation you are in. That’s why they work hard to ensure that their lenders make their direct deposit within one business day. No more waiting days or weeks to access small loans.

#6. 12M Payday Loans - Short-Term Payday Loans for Bad Credit Scores

12M Loans

12M Payday Loans is a company that helps you find lenders which offer short-term payday cash loans for bad credit scores. Their lenders are committed to helping you achieve your financial goals, regardless of your credit history.

“We want you to be able to enjoy the things that matter most in life, and we know that sometimes it's hard to get by without a little extra help. That's why we offer our services: so you can get the money you need within 24 hours,” says Phyllis Short, the money management expert, and branch manager at the San Jose store of 12M Payday Loans.

Quality Rating 4.6 out of 5

This service has a Trust Score of 4.6 out of 5 on Trustpilot . It proves that their clients get the best customer care and quality service. The team of experts makes efforts to help you get the money you need to save your budget.

Customer Support: 4.4 out of 5

4.4 out of 5 Acceptance Rate: 90 %

90 % Loan Decision Speed: 4.0 out of 5

Features

No Minimum Credit Score Requirement

They're committed to helping you get the money you need. In addition, their lenders have no minimum credit score requirements. So if you've struggled with getting a loan or are looking for a way to get back on your feet with a poor credit score, they're here to help.

One Application Form - Many Lenders

You'll fill in one application form and get connected with multiple lenders at once. So there is no need to shop around on your own to find a suitable lender. Their platform will do it for you.

No Prepayment Fees

Their platform is a great place to get a loan if you need it fast. They have lending partners that don't charge prepayment fees, so you can repay the loan early without worrying about extra charges.

#7. Grant Payday Loans - Easy Payday Loans with Convenient Repayment Terms

Grant Payday Loans

At Grant Payday Loans , their lenders provide easy payday loans with convenient repayment loan terms. Whether you need to cover an unexpected expense or pay off a minor debt, they can help. With their no faxing payday loans, you'll get cash in as little as 10 minutes. Even if you have bad credit, they are always online to help you.

No more waiting in line at the bank. No more running around town looking for extra cash. Just fill out their simple application and get the money you need today.

Quality Rating 4.6 out of 5

This service has a Trust Score of 4.6 out of 5 on Trustpilot . This score helps you find out about experiences of former customers who applied with bad credit or no credit histories at all. Also, you can check other quality indicators:

Customer Support: 4.9 out of 5

4.9 out of 5 Acceptance Rate: 93%

93% Loan Decision Speed: 4.6 out of 5

Features

Secure Information

They do their best to keep your information absolutely safe and secure. Their service uses the latest technology and data security procedures to make sure that your personal information is protected.

Affordable Loan Offers

The company doesn't focus solely on your credit score. They focus on helping you and providing you with loan offers. So don’t let your credit determine your future and stop you from submitting a request with them.

Fast Application Process

The online form usually takes less than 10 minutes to complete. So before you even finish your cup of tea, you’ll already have your request submitted.

What are Small Short-Term Loans?

Small short-term loans are a type of loan that you can use to pay for medical expenses, unexpected car repairs, or a last-minute vacation. They’re also called payday cash loans , cash advance loans or same-day no credit check loans .

These loans usually come with high-interest rates and may have other associated fees. However, they are typically unsecured, so you don’t have to put up collateral to get one. It makes them ideal when you need money fast and don’t have to apply with traditional lenders.

How Does a Short-Term Loan Work?

Short-term loans are often referred to as online payday loans that work simply as follows:

You apply for a loan by providing the needed information, and then wait for the loan decision.

If approved, you sign the loan contract.

After formalities, the lender deposits the loan amounts directly in your bank account after 24 hours.

On your next payday, the loan provider withdraws the loan and its costs from your checking account.

How to Qualify for a Short-Term Loan If You Have Bad Credit?

With the new day comes a whole new set of opportunities. One of the biggest is to get back on your feet financially, and there's no better way to do that than taking out a short-term loan.

Here's the deal: if you have a bad credit report, you should find a lender that doesn’t perform a hard credit check. You have to meet the following eligibility criteria:

Age: at least 18 years old;

US citizenship or permanent residence;

Steady monthly income (pay stubs with at least $1,000 per month);

Active checking account;

Valid phone number and email address.

How to Compare Short-Term Loans?

When you need a short-term loan, knowing which lender to choose can be tricky. You may be tempted to pick the first one in your search—but that's not the best way to go about it.

Instead, you should use these tips to make sure you're comparing apples to apples:

1. Check out the APR

The APR is an annual percentage rate that gives an idea of how much money you'll end up paying for the loan over time. The higher the APR, the more expensive it will be, so compare all figures when looking at APRs.

2. Look at additional fees

Make sure any fees are spelled out, so there are no surprises later. If a lender doesn't spell out their fees in the loan contract, then there's no way to know whether or not they're excessive until after they've been charged in full.

3. Make sure everything is evident in the loan agreement

There's no point in taking out a loan if there's any confusion about what it means or what it costs. So make sure all the fine print has been gone over with a fine-toothed comb before signing on.

Avoiding Predatory Short-Term Lenders

Predatory lenders are everywhere. They're preying on people who need to borrow emergency cash immediately , and hoping you'll never realize what's happening. But there are ways to avoid them.

1. Don't pay in advance: If you have to pay upfront for your loan, then it's probably a predatory lender trying to get you hooked on high-interest loan funds with monthly payments that are impossible to keep up with.

2. Don't sign anything until you have all the information: If the lender wants you to sign something you can’t understand, that's a bad sign. Instead, ask as many questions as needed and analyze their answers to find the details about their loan products.

3. Look for options: If someone offers you a loan at an incredibly high-interest rate and no other options for getting help, move on! Many organizations can help you find credit options that fit your budget and needs.

Types of Short-Term Loans

There are a lot of different kinds of short-term loans available to consumers, and many of them come with other pros and cons. Here's a breakdown of the seven most common types.

Payday Loan

A typical payday loan from a direct lender is a short-term unsecured loan you can get when you need cash quickly. You can borrow as little as $100 and repay the loan when your next paycheck comes in, usually in two weeks or less.

If you're considering taking out an online payday loan , make sure you understand what it means to borrow emergency money this way. You'll have to pay a fee every time you apply for a loan, and those can go up quickly. So it's essential to know the facts about payday cash loans (instant approval) before deciding whether they suit you.

Credit Card Cash Advance Online

A credit card cash advance is a short-term loan you can take out against your credit line. It's typically used when you need money to cover an unexpected expense, like an emergency car repair or medical bill.

Credit card cash advances are convenient because they don't require you to apply for a loan, and they don't need a credit check. However, they charge interest from the withdrawal date.

Short-Term Personal Loan

A short-term personal loan is a loan that you can get for an amount of time that is less than a year. Personal loans are designed to be paid off within 6 months to 1 year, and they are paid with fixed monthly payments. Usually, personal loan lenders offer up to $15,000 with lower interest rates.

Unsecured personal loans are typically used to cover more significant expenses or help meet ends in the long term. They can also consolidate high-interest debt or finance a one-time purchase, such as a new car or home appliance.

No Credit Check Installment Loan

A no credit check installment loan is a type of loan that does not require you to have good credit to be approved. These bad credit loans (guaranteed approval decisions) are so popular because they are easier to get than traditional loans. Installment loans for bad credit also allow you to pay them back over an extended pay period—which can help you build up your credit score as you pay off your debt.

Pawnshop loan

A pawnshop loan is a short-term loan that allows you to secure a loan against your personal property. The pawnbroker will hold the property you use as collateral until your loan is paid in full.

Pawn shop loans are often used to pay for unexpected expenses, like car repairs or medical bills. You can also use them to buy gifts for friends or family if you're on a tight budget.

Car title loan

A car title loan is a short-term loan that uses your vehicle as collateral. It's a good option if you need cash quickly and have a car. Auto title loans are available from many countries' lenders and offer fast approval times and accessible online applications. They can be used for any purpose—to pay off other debts, to make repairs or improvements to your vehicle, or even just for everyday expenses like fuel and insurance. You can also use a car title loan to pay down high-interest credit card balances, saving you money in the long run.

Traditional loan

A traditional loan is a type of financing from conventional financial institutions like banks or federal credit unions. The application process is more complex, and the funding times are extended up to several weeks. In addition, such lenders may perform hard credit checks through major credit bureaus and require you to have a Social Security number.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to get short-term loans?

You can get short-term loans by visiting a lender, filling out an application, and waiting for approval. The amount you're approved for depends on your income and credit score, among other things.

Do short-term loans build credit?

Short-term loans can help build payment history if you pay them back on time and in full. It will help you establish a solid track record of paying back debts, which is essential for building credit.

What is the shortest term for a personal loan?

A short-term lender will offer repayment terms, which can be anywhere between 16 days and one year, compared to a traditional personal loan which typically has a loan term of up to 25 years.

What can I use an emergency loan for?

An emergency loan is a short-term small-dollar loan that you can use for any unexpected expense. It can be used for anything from medical bills to car repairs or to keep the lights on until your next paycheck arrives.

Can I get an emergency loan with a low income?