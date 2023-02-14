Best “Who Called Me From This Phone Number” Reverse LookUp Services 2023

By: Forbes Marketing

DISCLAIMER : This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR.

Ever type "who called me from this phone number" into Google? On more than one occasion, you might have been presented with several listings for reverse lookup services promising to help you discover this information.

Reverse phone lookup services like BeenVerified and PeopleLooker do an exceptional job of uncovering who has been sending you unwanted or harassing phone calls, particularly for unknown numbers. However, not everyone knows that they can also verify online sellers, provide background checks/criminal records, or even confirm the owner of social media handles.

Keep reading to learn more about reverse phone lookup services. Here are the best.

Best “Who Called Me From This Phone Number” LookUp Services 2023

Spokeo - 4.9/5.0 - Best Overall

BeenVerified - 4.8/5.0 - Best for Criminal Records

Intelius - 4.8/5.0 - Best for Background Checks

Instant Checkmate - 4.8/5.0 - Best for Social Media Profiles

PeopleLooker - 4.6/5.0 - Best for Property Records

Spokeo

Rating: 4.9/5.0

With more than 20 million people served each month, Spokeo is one of the leading reverse phone lookup services. Almost everyone typing "who called me from this phone number" into Google may find this service useful. It boasts billions of records, including 130 million property records, 3.9 billion historical records, and 89 million business records. This allows users to search for (not limited to), family, friends, unknown callers, potential customers, and online sellers.

In addition to the sheer number of records, it also collects information from more than 120 social networks, making it one of the best services to provide social media handles for the person you are searching for. Another critical Spokeo service is regular updates. Users can monitor a person's profile with new updates whenever new information comes up.

One of Spokeo's biggest benefits is that it is attractively priced relative to other popular reverse phone lookup services. A single reverse phone lookup query costs less than $2, with many promotions and discount opportunities available from time to time.

Lastly, if you wish for your information to be excluded from Spokeo, it does offer a free opt-out form. It takes less than a minute to make this request.

Spokeo is a well-regarded service that offers a lot for its monthly membership fee.

How to Apply: Spokeo offers an easy and intuitive way to see who called me from this phone number by name, email, phone, and address. Visit the homepage and type in either of these four identifiers.

Benefits:

● Pulls online and offline data

● Excellent customer service

● Intuitive easy to use interface

● Multiple-tier subscription plans

● Free opt-out form

Pros:

● Easy to navigate

● Affordable pricing

● Unlimited access to the database with a paid plan

● Data from 50+ online and offline sources

● Estimates net worth of individual

● collection of court records

● Excellent customer support team

Cons:

● Membership fee required for deeper reports

● Processing times could be improved

BeenVerified

Rating: 4.8/5.0

Founded in 2007, BeenVerified aggregates multiple public databases throughout the country to bring you most of the U.S. population. Every record has names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, and other identifying information to help you locate people quickly.

Outside of basic contact information, you can even find property and criminal records. Another feature, unclaimed property search, allows you to search for your name or anyone else's name to see if you are the source of unclaimed money or property.

BeenVerified even has a dedicated iOS and Android smartphone app, allowing you to block unwanted calls similar to popular apps like RoboKiller.

BeenVerified is one of our favorite reverse phone lookup services with well-rounded performance in almost all areas. It offers more than enough lookup functions to answer the question — "who called me from this phone number?"

How to Apply: It is straightforward to get started with BeenVerified. First, click the “Sign Up”button on the top right of the main page and type in a name. From there, you will be prompted to subscribe to the service.

Benefits:

● Unclaimed property search

● Lower price than some competitors

● Allows you to search by social media username

● Aggregates millions of public data records

● Can search people by vehicle identification number (VIN)

Pros:

● Easy to use interface

● Seven tools in one

● Account security using HTTPS and 128-bit encryption

● Excellent customer support

● Seven phone lookup services in one

● One of the most popular "who called me from this phone number" services

Cons:

● Cannot buy reports by individual

● Extra long progress bar

● Cannot see search results before subscribing

Intelius

Rating: 4.8/5.0

Founded in 2003, Intelius is one of the US's most prestigious public record companies. It allows people to look up criminal records and perform background checks to qualify someone for employment.

One of the best things about Intelius is its "Fast Pass" feature, which allows you to get your report instantly. Standard subscribers experience lengthy progress bars before ever seeing their report. Fast Pass users are also able to perform unlimited searches.

Outside of a people search function, Intelius also offers criminal records search. Public record search and reverse address lookup. All of these features do an excellent job of catching unknown callers and unwanted calls using its extensive database.

All in all, we recommend Intelius for any person that wants to perform background checks on someone in a hurry.

How to Apply: Intelius makes it very easy to get access to the person you want. First, visit the website and enter the first name, last name, city, and state before hitting the “Search “button. From there, you will be prompted to view results and subscribe to the service.

Benefits:

● Billions of public records

● Option on a 6-day trial

● Intelius Identity Protect for $1 million in identity theft insurance coverage

Pros:

● Excellent customer support team

● More than 20 billion public records are available

● Free trial available

● Solid pricing for "who called me from this phone number" service

Cons:

● Not a free service

● Easy to cancel membership

● Reports are not always the most accurate

● Not the most transparent pricing structure

● Some users report unauthorized monthly subscription fees

● Need to pay for unlimited reverse phone lookups

Instant Checkmate

Rating: 4.8/5.0

With more than 1,478,9111,250 searches and counting, Instant Checkmate is one of the more popular reverse phone lookup services on the internet, making it easy to learn "who called me from this phone number."

One of Instant Checkmate's best features is its criminal records database. Its criminal records database has a treasure trove of information for affected individuals, a good source of traffic tickets, felony misdemeanors, and related information. You can also use this reverse phone lookup service to check if it is associated with an individual or a company.

Another key benefit of Instant Checkmate is its collection of social media profiles. Enter a phone number and obtain access to all social media profiles from a single individual. So often, individuals hide online activity with multiple usernames, so we appreciate this service (particularly for parents and teachers).

Lastly, Instant Checkmate pays a lot of attention to using your privacy. Under no circumstances does Instant Checkmate inform anyone of your search activity. Not to mention, a 256-bit encrypted connection certainly helps.

In short, we highly recommend Instant Checkmate for its impressive reverse phone lookup function and criminal records database.

How to Apply: Instant Checkmate office is one of the easiest ways to start looking for someone's information. First, visit the homepage and enter the person's first name, last name, city, and state before hitting the “Search” button.

Benefits:

● Billions of public records

● Excellent customer service

● Information is 100% secure

● Contains an inmate search function

● Extensive social media account database

● Resourceful help center with Frequently Asked Questions

Pros:

● Strong criminal records database

● Billions of public records

● Free trials available

● User-friendly and easy-to-use interface

● BBB A+ rating

● Excellent search offender locator service

● Intuitive iOS and Android smartphone app

● Ability to search users by social media handle

Cons:

● The dark web is not searchable

● It takes too long to generate a report

PeopleLooker

Rating: 4.6/5.0

With more than 1 million background reports run to date on “who called me from this phone number”, reverse phone lookup service PeopleLooker allows users to search for someone's phone number with an intuitive reverse phone lookup feature, making it one of the more popular phone number lookup services.

PeopleLooker's key calling card is its "6 Products in 1" spin, which incorporates people search, reverse phone lookup, email lookup, address lookup, username search, BSB, and even an unclaimed money lookup.

How to Apply: PeopleLooker has a simple application process. Visit the homepage, type in the information of the person/property you wish to search, and follow the on-screen prompts to subscribe or purchase. If you have any questions about applying, contact PeopleLooker’s customer service line at 800-592-7153 or email support@peoplelooker.com.

Benefits:

● Excellent search capabilities

● iOS and Android mobile apps

● Individual photographs available for an extra charge

● Excellent source of conviction records

● Access to federal, state, and county databases

Pros:

● More than 1 billion records on file

● No hidden costs

● 7-day free trial offered

● Easy to understand the opt-out process

● Six products in one

● Allows you to browse criminal records

● Intensive resource section with helpful articles

Cons:

● Limited FAQ section

● No live chat customer support

● Available to US residents only inconsistent customer service

● Open only to users over the age of 18

● Not the most transparent billing process

● Cannot scan the dark web

● Processing times could be improved

What Is A Reverse Phone Lookup?

A reverse phone lookup is a service that allows you to input a name, email address, phone number, or other identifying information and return that person's records. Our recommended lookup services contain billions of records from publicly available sources and proprietary databases. Consider reverse phone lookup services the next wave following ancient, thick yellow phone books.

Which Lookup Information Is The Easiest To Get?

Historically, names, physical addresses, and landline phone numbers are the easiest to find. However, with no directory assistance, VOIP, prepaid phone, and mobile phone information are much harder to find. In addition, chances are greater the longer someone is tied to a number. Thankfully, many companies specialize in selling cell phone lookup data to sites like Intelius and Spokeo. Although searching for who called me from this phone number using these services is not 100% perfect, cell phone information is indeed out there.

How Do I Find People Who Called Me From A Certain Number?

To find people who called you from a specific number, we highly recommend a reverse phone lookup service like BeenVerified, Intelius, Instant Checkmate, Spokeo, and PeopleLooker. Using proprietary algorithms, public records, and other systems, these sites accept your unknown phone number and automatically fetch directory details. These details may include first/last name, physical address, associated relatives, and even phone type.

One of the best things about reverse lookup services is that they preserve subscribers and anonymity. Inquiries return user data in seconds with unlimited searches for paying subscribers. On top of that, users can expect high-level privacy and security settings.

How "Who Called Me From This Phone Number" Lookup Services Work

It is easy to explain how "find who called me" lookup services work.

A reverse phone lookup site like Instant Checkmate relies on massive databases of phone numbers, names, and physical addresses, compiled using public records, user submissions, and other proprietary means of collecting this information. As a result, searching for a phone number on a reverse lookup service will return the owner's name and address.

The accuracy of reverse number lookup tools depends on database quality. Some databases are updated in real-time, whereas others have lags and delays, compromising data integrity.

Regarding cost, some lookup services are free, While others are paid. Free services generally contain outdated information, whereas paid reverse lookup services offer greater accuracy.

Most of our recommended reverse phone lookup services offer preview reports with basic insights. The upsell occurs with redacted full reports, unlocked by signing up for a subscription or paying for a one-time report. Remember, reverse lookup services require that you adhere to terms and conditions regarding data usage, so expect to be funneled to Fair Credit Reporting Act and similar disclosures.

Another critical component of reverse lookup services is the number of add-ons available. In addition to names, addresses and property records, expect the services to upsell you on relative searches. Sometimes, knowing associated relatives to unknown callers could shed light on who the caller is.

We highly recommend comparing free versions of all five major reverse lookup services before committing to one.

Remember, reverse lookup services work best with listed business or residential landline numbers. It is much harder for cellular phones.

What Kind of Information Can I Expect With Full Background Reports?

To find out who called, run someone's name through one of our recommended reverse phone lookup services and expect to discover most of the data points below.

● Name and address

● All associated relatives

● Employment history

● Education level

● Home market value

● Parking tickets

● Professional licenses

● Email addresses, social media/dating profiles

● Criminal records (arrests and mugshots)

This is not an all-inclusive list.

How Can I Find The Best Phone Lookup Service?

Finding the best phone lookup services is a very easy proposition.

Here are our top recommendations on how to tailor your search:

Identify Your Reason. The first step in identifying the right reverse phone lookup services is understanding why you need them. For example, are you looking to discover the social media handle of someone you're dating? What about a criminal background check for a suspicious person?

For example, legitimate businesses often use these services to identify new customers for fraud prevention.

Start by familiarizing yourself with reverse phone lookup services that offer these.

Shop Around. Once you have identified the reason for using reverse phone lookup services, start the research by identifying a minimum of three services. Try entering the name, email, phone number, or physical address of the people you need vetting on and check how results are processed. Are results processed efficiently? Are you being offered paywalls from the start? Is there a free trial provided or a small fee for a single report request? How easy is it to go from a free to a paid version? All of these should be taken into consideration.

Purchase. Once you have identified the reverse phone lookup services to use, sign up. Feel free to start with a free trial or pay a nominal fee for a one-time search before committing to unlimited searches. However, free search functionality is limited, with all features available with paid versions of the service.

Are Reverse Phone Lookup Services To Remove My Number?

Almost all reverse phone lookup services offer an opt-out for people who prefer not to have their phone numbers listed on web pages. Each one has its process — some easier and faster than others. Please refer to the lookup service and question for more information.

Are Phone Reverse Lookup Services Free?

There are a minimal number of free phone reverse lookup services. In addition, most free services offer little functionality with often outdated databases. Remember, databases must be continually updated to ensure they carry the latest landline, cell, and voice-over IP numbers (many of which are not listed).

What Terms Should I Be Mindful Of With Reverse Phone Lookup Services?

Reverse phone lookup services like BeenVerified and PeopleFinder have lengthy terms and conditions which govern your service usage. Key points typically contained within these Terms of Service include no guarantee of data accuracy, usage of the site at your own risk, and unauthorized use subject to fines are worse.

Remember that reverse phone lookup services must cite the Fair Credit Reporting Act, which restricts what look up information can be used for. In addition, there are rules on how businesses can use this type of information (e.g., fairness with hiring standards).

Can I Really Find Out Who Is Calling Me?

Yes, it is possible to find out who is calling you. Reverse lookup services like BeenVerified, Instant Checkmate, and Spokeo link to virtually every public database and state agency, carrying almost all phone numbers in the stratosphere. Public records also disclose names, ages, birth dates, home addresses, email addresses, and even social media pages.

Reverse phone lookup services go beyond letting you know who is calling you and even allow you to search for vehicle identification numbers and estimated income.

Remember, not all reverse phone lookup services are created equal. Free versions often have redacted reports offering previews before committing to a subscription for unlimited searches. Other benefits are completely free. However, expect their databases to be updated differently, as it takes a considerable amount of infrastructure resources to keep them updated.

Tips on Find Who Called Me Lookup Services

Here are our top recommendations on finding and using who called me lookup services:

Explore Free Trials. Free trials by reverse lookup services offer an excellent opportunity to test drive before committing to a paid subscription with unlimited searches.

Identify Your Reason. The approach and engaging reverse phone lookup services vary depending on whether or not you are looking to perform a one-time search versus unlimited searches. For example, it may make more sense to pay at one time $9.99 fee for a single report over a $29.99 charge for unlimited searches.

Consider Calling ID Apps. We highly recommend a caller ID app that automatically scans all incoming calls if you get a massive volume of unwanted phone calls weekly. These apps also encourage block lists and call recording. One of our favorite apps is RoboKiller. It claims to block 99% of spam calls and texts using a "predictive spam call blocking algorithm. " It has won numerous awards, including the Weeby Award for Technical Achievement in 2019 and 2021 and accreditation by the Better Business Bureau.

These apps even allow you to deploy answer bots or automated response messages based on popular characters like Morgan Freeman and Kermit the Frog. It's one more way to drive spammers crazy and hopefully prevent them from calling you again.

Exhaust Other Strategies. Before committing to a reverse phone lookup service, see if you can check someone's phone number on free sources. For example, Facebook is an underrated lookup tool. Users can perform a reverse email lookup by typing in the email or phone number using the Facebook search bar. If that email or phone number is associated with any Facebook profile, it will appear in the search results listings.

How Did We Pick These Reverse Phone Lookup Services?

After researching more than 20 reverse phone lookup services, we nail down our top five: Spoken, PeopleLooker, Intelius, Instant Checkmate, and People Finder.

Our research and selection criteria took into consideration the following characteristics:

Database Accuracy. Our preference went to reverse phone lookup services with a high degree of accuracy. Their databases must be continually updated with information from public records with substantial funding using membership fees to bolster data.

Many free lookup services need updated and accurate databases due to a need for more investment in infrastructure. Updating existing reports with new data takes considerable funding, something only the top reverse phone lookup services with a steady membership fee stream can execute regularly.

Health of Data. Reverse phone lookup services have a healthy amount of data beyond each and every name, email address, phone number, and physical address. These bits of information are slotted into several categories, such as criminal records and social handle checks. The better services even allow you to browse social media profiles of anyone you're dating or meeting in person from a sales transaction (e.g. Craigslist).

Number of Features. Today, the best free and paid reverse phone lookup sites go well beyond allowing unlimited searches or accessing public records. Many of them offer six products in one. For example, PeopleLooker offers email, address, username, unclaimed money, people (first name/last name), and reverse phone lookups (phone).

Reputation. Reputation is a huge deal when it comes to reverse phone lookup services. We prefer those with an excellent negative-to-positive customer feedback ratio on leading third-party review sites like Trustpilot. Kudos if any service has A - or higher ratings from the Better Business Bureau. For example, Intelius has an A rating (Better Business Bureau), so we shortlisted it versus our other options.

Pricing. We prioritize reverse phone lookup services with transparent pricing packages. Pricing should be split into single lookup reports versus paid subscriptions with detailed reporting and unlimited phone number searches. Many of these services are broken down into subscription-based models, with limited functionality on basic tiers and full access to all look up tools on higher-priced tiers.

Even the most well-regarded reverse phone lookup services do not have the clearest transparency with pricing packages. However, we can check it out because these are highly complicated services with multiple tears and data points that need sorting out, price-wise.

Free Vs. Paid Options. Our preference went to reverse phone lookup services with free and paid options. Free options allow users to glimpse the type of data to expect, whereas paid versions offer much more robust search results.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the reasons for using reverse phone lookup services?

There are countless reasons for using reverse phone lookup services. It is an ideal way of catching scammers, telemarketers, or even new numbers from family or friends. Many lookup searches occur because of unwanted or threatening phone calls.

What happens if you call back a spam number?

Calling back a spam number is never a good idea. The car could be coming internationally, causing a significant surprise to your phone bill. Many scammers rely on unsuspecting people to call back and accrue these charges, so do not become victims.

How can I check if a number is spam?

One of the best ways to do this is to use a reverse phone lookups tool like PeopleFinder and BeenVerified. Dedicated spam tools also focus on the spammer industry rife with telemarketers. Remember that some services (like BeenVerified) have dedicated apps that allow users to block unwanted calls.

Another way to check if a number is spam is to use Google. Type in the number plus the word "spam" into Google and see what you find. For example, the same query for a particular number revealed websites with tons of consumer feedback and questions. But again, remember that you are just one of many receiving these calls.

Is there a 100% free phone lookup?

Yes, there are plenty of 100% free phone lookup services available. However, they are notorious for outdated records and limited infrastructure. Remember that it takes considerable resources (IT and server support) to update the database. Paid search sites like BeenVerified constantly reinvest their membership fees into these efforts for this reason.

What can reverse phone lookup services not be used for?

Unfortunately, reverse phone lookup Services have limitations regarding what you can use the information for. For example, according to the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), these services cannot be used for employment screening, hiring household workers, educational qualification, tenant screening, individual customer business transactions, and assessing creditworthiness.

For more details on the Fair Credit Reporting Act, visit Fair Credit Reporting Act .

Can I Google search a phone number?

Yes, users can Google search phone numbers. However, search results are limited, with no more than the phone owner's name and home address. Often this information is outdated and limited, especially for private households, which are not listed by search engines. — let alone cell or fax numbers. Consider it a more accurate tool when looking up business phone numbers.

Conclusion

All in all, no shortage of reputable reverse phone lookup services allows you to instantly see the source of unwanted calls, harassing texts, and other similar means of communication. In addition, the best services offer accurate reporting, billions of public records access, and advanced search features beyond simple name, phone, and email searches.