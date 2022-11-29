Best 2022 FIFA World Cup Crypto Sports Betting Sites — Top Platforms for Bitcoin Sportsbetting

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR.

Football has been and remains one of the most popular, emotional, and unpredictable games. That is the only sports discipline in which an uncountable number of events are held, the most popular of which is the FIFA World Cup. This year, the 2022 FIFA World Cup championship is being held in Qatar for the first time.

Since 1930, the World Cup has been the most high-profile event in the sports world and unites millions. That is why it gained popularity among betters. At the moment, the reigning world champion is the French team. Fans from all over the world will follow the World Cup matches in Qatar and, of course, bet on their national teams. In anticipation of this long-awaited event, ORDB surveyed of more than 100 crypto gambling platforms to make a list of the most reliable licensed World Cup sports betting sites so that you get an unforgettable gaming experience:

This rating would have been impossible if ORDB specialists did not research the best FIFA World Cup sports betting websites, as the tournament starts soon. ORDB's FIFA World Cup Live betting guide grows: the published data get updated daily and allow gamblers to find the most influential sports betting facts and news. So, do not neglect to check on ORDB's research to find relevant sports betting things — that might make you the outright winner among sports betting enthusiasts!

7 Best 2022 FIFA World Cup Crypto Sports Betting Sites 🏆

Thus, ORDB has collected all the necessary information about the best World Cup betting sites with impeccable reputations — you can find your best World Cup betting app! This list has been compiled based on the principles of reliability, legality, and expertise to give players an entertaining and safe betting experience.

Cloudbet

If you have been in the crypto betting industry for a long time, you will surely appreciate the first gambling website on the list, and if the world of betting has just opened its doors for you, then we will be happy to tell you why gamblers love it so much.

Cloudbet is a true pioneer among all sports betting sites and online casinos. For almost 10 years, the World Cup betting site has been a leader in the crypto betting niche, demonstrating a professional approach and unique opportunities to its users. The Curaçao gaming authority license may not be the most impressive one available, but its reliability is backed up by positive feedback from users.

As far as the online sportsbook is concerned, Cloudbet can be considered a time-tested World Cup bookmaker and crypto casino with an excellent line-up with 35+ positions available for betting. By the way, FIFA is displayed in a separate tab.

The welcome bonus program available on this betting site site is not the most extensive, but it is quite solid. We are very pleased with the sign up bonuses in which new players are entitled to a 100% first deposit bonus. The maximum possible winning amount is 5 BTC. To receive the bonus, the player must deposit at least 0.001 BTC.

Sports lovers highlight

100% crypto-friendly sports betting site — use any digital currency!

live betting opportunities;

many instant withdrawal/deposit methods;

lucrative welcome bonus program from this sports betting site;

instant payouts;

graphs showing the betting odds movement;

plenty of set formats for sports odds.

Odds

Cloudbet offers players competitive World Cup betting odds on all sports and promises a fixed margin of 2%, which is quite low compared to other experienced sports betting sites in the niche. In addition to truly favorable conditions for betting, the Cloudbet betting company offers its users to take part in a loyalty program. Within its framework, players can bet on sports with zero margins.

By the way, 5 formats of odds are available to users - American, Decimal, Fractional, Hong Kong, and Malaysian. Cloudbet is one of the few 2022 World Cup betting sites that offer this kind of variability.

Cloudbet

Betting options

As we mentioned earlier, players of all levels will enjoy the diverse line-up that features many sports, from the most popular and played in the world, like football, basketball, and hockey, to the more niche and less common ones, like sumo, water polo, and table tennis. Cloudbet's users can bet in standard two formats — pre-match and in-live.

Banking details

To begin with, this World Cup betting site and online casino is all about crypto transactions. There are 12 cryptocurrencies available on the Cloudbet platform for betting: BTC, ETH, BCH, USDT, USDC, PAX, PAXG, LINK, DAI, DASH, DOGE, and LTC. Back in February, bettors could only use bitcoins.

Fiat currencies are not available to users even as an additional option. The minimum for depositing/withdrawing funds is 0.001 BTC.

STAKE

Stake is one of the top-notch crypto gambling sites and online casinos specializing in crypto. Having appeared on the market in 2017, the bookmaker did not lose its grip and successfully increased its audience in the North American market. Curaçao eGaming License is proof of the platform's legality and security. Stake supports 12 languages, providing crypto betting services around the globe.

Unfortunately, the operator did not think about their mobile application, but the mobile version of the site is quite a convenient alternative. The US users can bet on the Stake USA platform, launched specifically for the North American market.

STAKE

Even though Stack is more about casinos and gambling, the Sports section is created at a fairly decent level. The line-up is represented by 35+ sports, including hard-to-find sports such as squash, lacrosse, Gaelic curling, futsal, and more.

Promotions are something the Stack Team can be proud of. Bonus offers and giveaways are planned for the long term. For example, newly registered users can qualify for a Welcome Bonus of 10% Rakeback Using Code' GET10BACKBONUS , and you do not have to wager it.

[Video: Stake Rakeback Code: How To Activate Rakeback on Stake ]

On the eve of the World Cup, Stake prepared two valuable offers for the fans: FIFA World Cup Anytime Goalscope Multiplayer and FIFA World Cup Half Time Liad Insurance.

STAKE

In addition to the bets and bonuses, this 2022 World Cup betting platform does everything possible to please its users: the site has a forum for sports bettors where players can share their emotions, impressions, and opinions about sporting events, odds, and winnings. How do you like this?

STAKE

Sports thrill fans love

lucrative welcome bonus program;

excellent customer support another sports betting site can envy;

sports forum for Stake bettors;

available for US players;

easy-to-use interface;

enhanced odds;

online casino available.

Odds

Which betting markets does this World Cup betting app offer? In general, the odds on the Stack are quite good, but it depends on a specific event. If you compare betting odds on different betting platforms, then the difference will be only 0.1-0.2 in one direction or another. At the moment, Stake allows sports bettors to do 2022 FIFA World Cup betting on the following bet types: Decimal, Fractional, American, Indonesian, Hong Kong, and Malaysian.

Betting options

On this 2022 World Cup betting platform, you can bet in two modes — pre-match and live. All sports events are subdivided into 3 categories — All bets, High Rollers, and Races. As for the markets, they are quite diverse for any sport. Considering the 2022 FIFA World Cup match as an example, we will see all the possibilities for high-quality betting: from various totals to all kinds of overtime.

Like many other sports betting sites, Stake has a Live Stream function, which makes the betting process more enjoyable. It should also be noted how detailed the statistics are for each event in both betting modes.

STAKE

Banking details

Stake is a fully crypto-focused site with no fiat deposit options if we compare it to other cryptocurrency betting platforms. The bookmaker promises instant payouts without delay. Judging by user reviews, this is true.

Stake supports the following cryptocurrencies for the game:

Bitcoin;

Litecoin;

Dogecoin;

Ethereum;

BitcoinCash;

Ripple;

Tron;

and EOS.

There are no maximum deposit and withdrawal limits. The minimum withdrawal rate is 0.002 BTC. Also, do not forget that each transaction on this betting site is subject to a small commission of 0.00005 BTC. The payout rating on this 2022 World Cup betting platform is reassuring: 97%.

BC GAME

In 2019, the BC.GAME crypto casino appeared on the market, instantly attracting a large audience of players in the European and Asian markets. Soon, the operator launched a sports section for bookmakers and became one of the most popular gambling websites among other sports betting sites. Such success can only be achieved in three years with a professional hike. At the moment, the line-up includes more than 40 sports, and the list is constantly growing!

The #1 thing that catches the eye when entering this betting site is the advanced graphics with a thoughtful design. Sometimes this is the reason for a long page load on a slow connection, but trust us — it's worth it!

Being one of the best bitcoin gambling sites , BC.GAME operates under the license of Curacao and guarantees its users a safe, legal, and confidential game. The license is supported by good user reviews on the TrustPilot website, where the site received 4.3 stars.

We move on to the most interesting part: promo perks, of which there are really a lot, and they are very generous. For beginners in betting, the bookmaker has prepared a pleasant welcome program for the first 4 deposit transactions — Up to 180% Bonus with a promo code "bonusordb." You can also find additional betting perks, such as a VIP program, Rakeback, Recharge, and other goodies.

BC GAME

Sporting events fans love

rich promo program for players of different levels;

wide line-up;

fiat currencies and digital assets banking options;

mobile app for Android and iOS;

16+ languages supported, which lets this sports betting site gain another point.

Odds

The odds for popular sports in the list do not differ from the odds for large World Cup crypto sports betting sites and can be considered the highest odds on the market. Although the operator existed on the market not long ago, it maintains one of the best odds, thus attracting professional players.

However, for the quotes to remain worthy, BC.GAME sets an unfixed and fairly high margin for the market. For example, for volleyball, the margin is 8.5%, and for tennis 4.82%. The average margin for all sports varies between 6% and 6.5%. Thus, quotes are not the strongest point of this crypto platform.

Betting options

The most popular sports, such as football and hockey, are represented at the level of 100+ countries and include various national leagues, such as Tanzania, Zambia, Thailand, and others.

There are over 200 markets available for the most played sports, such as football, ranging from the Asian Handicap to various corners. And for the World Cup matches, the choice will likely increase many times.

You can also find the most unexpected games in the line-up, such as Kabaddi, Lacrosse, Water Polo, and Gaelic Curling. The average payout is 93.56%. All this applies to the pre-match section.

More than 8000+ events are available to bettors in live mode with an average payout of 93.10%. Of course, there are slightly fewer in-play betting markets - about 100, but this is no less impressive!

Banking details

BC.GAME is a crypto-friendly bookmaker that combines real money and crypto coins banking options. To deposit money into your gaming account, you can use Visa and Mastercard, familiar to all of us, with a minimum deposit amount of $30.

That is not the #1 convenient way to deposit, as the commission on them is 6%. Yes, and it is still impossible to withdraw using these traditional financial systems.

But you have access to 50+ crypto coins and 15+ blockchain networks for a safe and, most importantly, confidential game. The choice is amazing: from the top Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Etherion, to the obscure ones such as WAVES, RVN, and VET.

There is more to come! BC.GAME launched two of its in-game currencies: JB tokens and BCD stablecoin. The first is used exclusively for casino games, and the second is for betting and gambling.

SPORTS BET

Since 2016, SportsBet.io has followed the idea of creating a mixed betting site and online casino where both fiat and digital coins options will be presented. To provide players with a safe and fun game, all activities of the company are governed by the Curacao license.

This 2022 World Cup betting platform supports 11 languages, which proves the international status of this betting site.

The unique difference between SportsBet.io and other World Cup sports betting sites is the ability to purchase crypto coins directly on the platform using traditional options (Visa, Mastercard, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and Google Pay).

We also want to note the nice and understandable graphics and smooth navigation on the site. After all, when choosing a site, the interface matters.

Pay attention to the available bonuses, one of which is Win your share of 2 MILLION USDT . You can also become members of ClubHouse and VipClub House to get extra perks in the form of points.

Sports fans appreciate

wide range of promotions;

transparency;

plenty of betting markets;

crypto-friendliness;

thrilling online casino.

Odds

Pre-match line odds are average for the market or even slightly lower in some cases. However, if you bet on unpopular sports and events, you can find quotes above 15.

Sportsbet.io does not promise a fixed margin but does not overestimate it too much. On average, the margin rate varies from 3.85 to 5.5%.

Betting options

As for the available markets, SportsBet.io betting site is an excellent choice for professional sports bettors eager to put an entire stake on the line. Bettors can bet on 35+ sports disciplines that make up the line-up. Apart from the most played sports like basketball, football and hockey, you can find niche sports like bandy, curling, harness, kabaddi, set tennis, and others.

SPORTS BET

Let's see what markets offer the NBA basketball match Portland vs. Brooklyn. In total, we see 80+ variations for bets (totals, handicaps, double chance, bets on the score on a quarter, overtime, races, bets on winners, etc.)

Pay attention to the super cool feature presented on the betting site: Bet Builder. You can create your bet for any match, select markets, and calculate the best betting odds when adding each selection.

Betting details

SportsBet.io supports both fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies - a total of 18 methods for transactions. The operator promises fast payouts without delays and betting limits on maximum amounts. The minimum amount for making a transaction is 0.01 BTC. The provider currently accepts the following cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT (ERC-20 & TRC-20 networks), TRX, SOC, XRP, and ADA. As for fiat options, Skrill, Neteller, and Ecopayz are available to you.

N BET

The recently launched and winning among the best betting sites, N1Bet crypto betting platform has already established itself among the best sports betting operators. That is an all-in-one site that lets enthusiasts bet on sports, play casinos, keno, scratch cards, etc. Even though the operator has not prepared the most extensive line-up, the sports are very rich in events. The first users of the platform highly appreciated the capabilities of the site, which proves its reliability on par with the Curacao license under which the bookmaker operates.

Also, N1Bet has taken care of a round-the-clock multi-channel support service: you can ask your question both by e-mail and in Live Chat. It is verified that the answer comes within a few minutes!

The bonus program reflects how professional the betting site is in its activities. Newly registered users can access the Welcome package of 100 euros for the first four deposits.

N BET

All sports bettors can get free bets. To obtain free bets, the user needs to place a bet in the amount of 10 euros. The main condition is the outcomes with odds of 1.3 or more. Thus, you can get two types of free bets — free bets for the first deposit and free bets for verification. It's nice that you can withdraw the bonus without wagering. On most betting sites, the wager is at least 20x.

Sports betting enthusiasts appreciate

full cash out available;

plenty of payment methods;

easy-to-get free bets;

mobile compatibility;

various eSports options.

Odds

The sports betting odds vary for different events, so this betting site is suitable for both beginners and experienced players who are not afraid to take risks and put the entire Stake on the line. For example, the odds in soccer are usually very high, especially in unpopular markets. The same can be said about basketball if we consider the obscure leagues. On the line in the pre-match mode, the odds are average. In addition, a fundamental margin of 8-9% often makes bettors continue to search for better odds.

Betting options

In the pre-match mode, the number of events presented goes off-scale. For example, there are 600+ events in soccer and 300+ in basketball. Of course, it depends on the season, but the numbers are still impressive. In terms of bet types, you can choose from European, British, Hong Kong, American, Indonesian and Malay. Let's see what betting markets and outcomes the bookmaker can apply.

Let's take as an example the match between England and the USA as part of the Qatar World Cup, which will take place on November 25. We see a wide variety of totals (1st half, 2nd half; England total, USA total; both halves of over, both halves of under; double chance and total, etc.), various handicap variations, bets on periods, bets on outcomes, and a big number of combos. You will like it!

As for the in-play mode, bettors can try their luck in more than 500 events with an average payout of 94%. One of the useful features of the in-play betting mode is detailed statistics, which reflect dangerous moments, total score, number of corners, etc.

N BET

Banking details

This 2022 World Cup betting platform supports 18 payment methods, including fiat currencies options (Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, NeoSurf, EcoPayz) and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum. Teaser, etc.), so don't forget to check your crypto balance.

Any transactions on the site are not subject to commission and are carried out instantly. The operator has set minimum deposit and withdrawal limits, but no maximum ones will allow you to withdraw an unlimited amount from your gaming account.

BETONLINE

One of the best bitcoin gambling sites , Betonline.AG is a real find for players of all levels who can start betting immediately. The operator has specialized in professional betting services since 2004 and operates under the license of the Government of Panama.

The platform has several indisputable advantages: accessibility to bettors from the USA, powerful multi-channel user support, and multi-banking options.

You will find the right event among 25+ sports. In addition to traditional sports, BetOnline.AG has prepared a wide range of e-sport events. So if you are a fan of computer adventures, this section of this betting site is for you.

Betonline.AG is preparing with might and main for the World Cup, and this is felt if we look at the Contests section.

Sports lovers appreciate

available for US players;

15+ cryptocurrencies accepted;

fully compatible with different platforms;

horse racing betting is available

easy-to-get sign-up bonuses.

Odds

This betting site presents fairly competitive odds, which can be considered higher than the average in the market. In addition, bettors are pleased with the variety of types of bets on different events (from wins and totals to various handicaps and special bets). Moreover, you can use Odds Boosters, which are presented on the platform in sufficient quantities for various events, to diversify your betting experience.

BETONLINE

Betting options

The fans of this World Cup betting site will surely find events to their liking from the line-up of 25 sports. In addition to traditional sports, you can place bets in the Politics, Entertainment, Lotteries, and Financials sections. These extra options are great for those who are either tired of traditional betting or waiting for a certain game. If you are not afraid to take risks, you can choose a live betting mode, where the odds change as quickly as the chances of winning.

Banking details

The choice of banking options on the site is quite modest but more solid. Bitcoin remains the main cryptocurrency for the game. In the Banking section on BetOnline.AG platform, the operator has prepared all the necessary information and detailed tutorials on how to deposit money into the account and how to withdraw winnings.

At the same time, the World Cup betting site does not deprive players of other banking methods. You can also use credit cards and cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Chainlink. However, bettors who prefer credit cards must be prepared for a whopping 6% commission.

BETONLINE

BOVADA

The next company in our 2022 FIFA World Cup crypto sports betting sites list - Bovada - started its activity in 2011, franchising another well-known project Bodog and having a Kahnawake license. Along with betting on sports events, the World Cup betting site offers betting on horse racing, casino games, and poker. The priority target audience of the bookmaker is users from the USA, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America.

Against the backdrop of other sports betting sites, we can single out the interface of the platform, unusual for online sportsbooks: clean design, functional interface, and nicely matched colors. Bovada is not a segment leader and does not offer the most luxurious line-up, but it is one of the few World Cup bookmakers legalized in South and North America.

Like all self-respecting betting sites, Bovada took care of the bonus program for newly registered users and prepared an incredibly generous Welcome bonus — SCORE A $750 WELCOME BONUS .

Sports betting gamblers appreciate

many fiat and digital currencies payment methods;

accept users from the US;

interesting design and comfortable layout;

Kahnawake license;

mobile apps for Android and iOS.

Odds

The level of odds is not the highest. You can find more acceptable ones from other World Cup bookmakers. The margin set by Bovada is slightly above average and is 4% for football, for example, 5.5% for hockey and 4.5% for tennis. For less popular leagues, the average can be safely raised by 1-2%.

Betting options

The line-up offered by Bovada is one of the leanest among other betting sites today. In total, 8 sports are available to players for betting: football, hockey, tennis, racing, basketball, fighting, golf, and baseball.

Bovada offers various betting markets, too. Also, if you are new to betting, then on the Bovada website, you will find the most detailed tutorials on how to bet on a particular sport. Also, the operator does not offer as many markets as we would like. For example, the operator offers several dozen markets for the top FIFA World Cup matches.

Betting options

Bovada is one betting site that combines traditional payment methods (bank cards) and e-money (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Teaser, Ethereum, etc.) Withdrawal time usually does not exceed 3 days. However, users are not very happy with the commission of 5%, which increases by 10% if the bettor wants to withdraw the winnings instantly.

Overview of the 2022 FIFA World Cup 🏟️

ULEJ

Most likely, there is no person on the planet who has not heard about the World Cup. This year, the Championship is in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. We have prepared the most interesting facts about 2022 World Cup betting.

Fact 1. Host country

[Video: Inside Qatar's 8 Stunning FIFA World Cup 2022 Stadiums ]

For the first time in history, the Championship is held in the country of the Arab world. Qatar is preparing to welcome its guests and show how tradition and incredible technology coexist harmoniously.

Fact 2. Event Time

As a rule, the World Cup is held in the summer. However, the weather conditions in Qatar did not allow it to follow this schedule, so the 2022 FIFA World Cup dates were postponed to November-December.

Fact 3. The smallest team

The Iranian national team took not 26 but 25 players to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fact 4. Referees

In 2022, for the first time, girls went to the World Championships as chief referees: Stephanie Frappart (France), Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda), and Yoshimi Yamashita (Japan).

Fact 6. The cost of the team

The most expensive squad among the stars of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is the English team, which costs around €1.26 billion in total, while the most modest squad will represent Qatar (and is only €14.9 million in value). However, this is the first World Cup in history for Qatar, so everything is typical.

Fact 7. Bavaria

Bayern sent 17 players to the 2022 FIFA World Cup who play in 8 different teams. The Bundesliga can be proud!

Fact 8. 32 vs. 48

That is the last FIFA World Cup with 32 teams: from 2026, the roster will be increased to 48 teams.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Main Bet Types to Play Big 📝

To be solidly prepared for the 2022 FIFA World Cup betting hype and play big, we have prepared a detailed mini-guide on the most popular and winning World Cup bets. You can choose any of the best World Cup betting sites, but this does not preclude knowledge of the betting industry.

Let's start with the simplest and most transparent 2022 FIFA World Cup betting markets and mention those easily confused with if you don't have enough experience.

1x2

It isn't easy to find a more popular bet among World Cup betting markets than 1x2. Simply put, this is a bet on the victory focusing on one of the competing teams or a draw.

1 is the victory of the first team.

X is a draw.

2 is the victory of the second team.

When you decide to place World Cup bets, it is important to know that only the regular time of the match is considered. And there is one more nuance: pay attention to who the bookmaker puts as the field owner. This small set of knowledge will be enough to make the most simple and risk-free World Cup bets during the 2022 FIFA World Cup betting.

Draw No Bet

Draw No Bet (DNB) is a market on the victory of one of the teams, in which a draw is calculated as a return. For example, you bet on the victory of the home team. If the home team wins, you get the bet amount multiplied by the odds. The bet amount is simply returned to the game account if there is a draw. If the guests win, the bet is considered lost. This bet is especially good for those bettors who do not chase high odds and do not want to take risks.

Total

This concept is quite broad and includes many types and nuances. First of all, the total is the number of conventional units, and in the case of football, these are goals. Usually, two positions are considered in betting - Total Over and Total Under. The total bet can be placed on the whole match or the game for a while, i.e., half.

There are three main types of total:

ordinary;

Asian;

3-way total.

The ordinary total is written either as a whole number or a half fraction, and in the case of a half bet, there are only two outcomes: winning and losing the bet. If the bet was made on a whole total, then a return option is added.

The Asian total is shown on the line as a decimal with a value of 25/75 after the dot: like 0.75 or 2.75. The peculiarity of this type is that the amount of the bet is divided in half between two adjacent ordinary totals.

The 3-way total is a rather complicated strategy. That is a bet on the exact total, and with this market, there is no return.

Handicap

A handicap, or a point spread is a number added to a team's or athlete's score over a specific interval. There are classic, European, and Asian point spreads in the World Cup bets.

A classic handicap with an integer has a refund if the final score is a draw when the handicap is added. If the handicap value is fractional, the bet either wins or loses.

with an integer has a refund if the final score is a draw when the handicap is added. If the handicap value is fractional, the bet either wins or loses. The Asian handicap feature is indicated as a decimal with 25 or 75.

feature is indicated as a decimal with 25 or 75. The European Handicap is a bet on an outcome with the addition of an exact score with the possibility of a draw.

Bet Builder

Many best bitcoin gambling sites add BetBuilder to their list of services. That unique market allows betters to combine the best odds for several World Cup bets on one match in a coupon. BetBuilder calculates the number of odds according to all risks and issues total odds according to its internal calculations.

These are not the most confusing types of bets, which will surely be represented by the best World Cup betting sites that we have included in this list.

Bonuses for FIFA World Cup Crypto Betting ✨

Of course, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is an event that bookmakers have not left without attention. To attract a new audience and brighten up the betting experience, betting sites have prepared various 2022 FIFA World Cup betting offers and promotions dedicated to this top sports event. In this section, learn about the three top-notch bonuses from the bookmakers discussed above. A nice perk from ORDB: you can find the most exclusive and generous bonuses from bettors with a solid reputation in ORDB Private Club .

FIFA World Cup Betting — Anytime Goalscorer Multiplier (Stake)

STAKE

You can increase your winnings from a bet depending on how many goals will be scored during the match by the team you bet on. You can't help but want to try out this cool opportunity!

If your team scores two goals, your winnings are doubled and can be up to $100. If the account is 3 or more goals, then be prepared for a triple win of up to 200 euros.

Now let's talk about the conditions for participation. The promotion includes single bets placed in the pre-match mode. The bettor must place bets before the time indicated on the Stake website, and the minimum bet to participate is $5. Look for the best bets to play big!

FIFA World Cup Betting — Half Time Lead Insurance (Stake)

STAKE

This offer is excellent support for your teams during the Championship. If your 1x2 market seemed to be going to win half of the match, then the result turned out to be a draw or a loser, Stake will return your bet. The maximum refund amount is $250. The main condition for the return of the bet is that your team was the leader in half the game. To participate in this bonus program, you need to wager a minimum of $5.

World Championship 2022 Free to Play Offer (Sportsbet.io)

SPORTSBET

On the thrilling eve of the 2022 FIFA World Cup betting offers time, Sportsbet.io launched Free to Play contests with cash prizes up to $1 million. To participate in the prize draw, users are invited to take part in 3 contests:

Super 7

4-3-Free

Bet-Free-6-6

In Super 7, you predict the outcome of the first 7 matches of the Championship. If your selection is correct, you will win $1 million.

4-3-Free is a great way to test your knowledge and intuition about Qatar's 2022 FIFA World Cup. You will be given 4 questions before each match. If the answers to these 4 questions are correct, your winnings will be a $50 free bet. If three answers are correct, then the free bet won will be $10.

The essence of the Bet Free-6-6 contest is to guess the final scores of 6 different Group Stage matches. The cash prize for a correct answer is $100,000.

2022 FIFA World Cup Betting: Correct Score Bet 💰

ULEJ

Betting on the correct score is one of the most understandable and simple strategies in football. However, despite the seeming simplicity, the risks of this type of bet are higher than ever, especially if we are talking about 2022 FIFA World Cup betting. This type of betting involves trying to guess the outcome of the match. Correct-score bets are characterized by competitive odds and a low probability of success.

This strategy implies the following algorithm of action:

selection of the game according to the criterion of favorite and outsider; identification of the three most likely outcomes; formation of combinations.

Within the framework of the 2022 FIFA World Cup betting time, this strategy can only be successful in the most obvious games, where one team is stronger than the others in all respects, for example, the match between England and Iran (Group B), Argentina — Saudi Arabia (Group C), Tunisia — France (Group D). In such a sample, the score will probably lean toward the strongest. But the obvious disadvantage of betting on the correct score in this situation is low odds.

If you are not afraid of risks, you can try your luck and bet on such obscure World Cup games as Japan — Costa Rica (Group E) and Cameroon — Serbia (Group G).

Profit from FIFA World Cup Betting for Groups 💸

ULEJ

Group betting is quite an interesting gambling experience that we can have during the 2022 FIFA World Cup betting time. Thirty-two participants, eight groups, and endless betting possibilities! There are two outcomes for betting on groups: either the team wins the group or qualifies from the group.

"To win group" vs. "to qualify from group"

It seems that nothing is easier than determining the winner of the World Cup group. However, that's what the draw is for, that in the group, there are strong opponents or non-obvious players. The more random the set of participants in each group, the more interesting the outcome of this bet.

The difference between these markets is as follows: 2 teams qualify, but only 1 team wins the group. The stakes for those who win the group are usually several times higher than for those who qualify.

Group types: balanced, weak, and strong

The criterion for assigning a group to one of the categories is the composition of football teams and the ratio of strong and weak players. For the 2022 FIFA World Cup betting, the situation is as follows:

Strong groups (2 strong teams)

Group E (Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica)

Balanced groups (2 good team+1 strong team+1 weak team)

Group A (Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador, Qatar)

Group B (England, USA, Wales, Iran)

Group C (Argentina, Poland, Mexico, Saudi Arabia)

Group G (Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon)

Weak groups (2 bad teams+1 good team+1strong team)

Group D (France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia)

Group F (Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada)

Group H (Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana, South Korea)

Value Betting: Your Key to Success 🤩

[Video: How Profitable is Value Betting? ]

Value betting is a strategy in which a bettor makes a stake in events with overpriced odds, in their opinion, i.e., quotes do not converge with real probability.

This technique is best used by bettors who regularly monitor sports events and betting sites and can analyze non-obvious facts that may affect the match's outcome.

Value bets are a competition between a bettor and a bookmaker. As a significant part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup betting, the value betting strategy is a real chance to hit the jackpot by choosing an outright winner. However, value bets are calculated differently in different betting systems, commonly presented on the best World Cup betting sites.

American odds

The American coefficient is quite difficult to understand, even though it is among the most popular betting markets. The main difference from other formats in modern betting is the presence of positive and negative numbers.

The negative coefficient shows how much an enthusiast must bet to win 100 units of currency (for example, dollars). For example, American odds of -200 mean you need to bet $200 to win $100. In this case, it is the net profit that is meant. That is, the winning bet will add $300 to your wallet!

ULEJ

A positive American multiplier means the amount of potential net profit obtained by betting 100 units of currency. For example, a quote of +155 means that to win $155, you should bet $100. Thus, a feature of American odds is the ability to clarify the probability of an event passing. The sign "-"means a more probable event, while "+" means a less probable event. To better understand such values, you should learn how to calculate this quote format independently.

Converting this type of odds to the most common decimal format is simple. In the case of a positive value, you will need to divide the odds number by 100 and then add 1. A negative value is converted: 100 must be divided by the quote number (without the "-" sign) and added 1. The team is considered the betting favorite if negative odds are set to win. This coefficient system is presented mostly on American betting sites.

Decimal odds

Decimal (or European) odds are the most common and understandable type. They are written in whole number format with a common fraction: for example, 1.5, 2.25, and so on. The lower the coefficient, the higher the probability of an outcome.

The odd shows how much your bet will increase if it passes. There are no positive or negative values here, unlike in the American format. To calculate how much you receive in case of success, it is enough to multiply the amount of the bet by the coefficient.

Fractional odds

Fractional bets are not as scary as they seem, and they are read according to the following formula: (how much you win) / (how much you bet). This bet type is displayed as follows: 7/2 or 4/3. For example, if you bet $2 on 7/2: the winning bets will be $7, and your $2 bet will also be returned.

It does not matter what type of bet you prefer: choose the familiar and understandable option on any World Cup betting site you like.

Betting With Crypto: The Essentials to Pinpoint 🖋️

ULEJ

Crypto betting is a new trend in the sports entertainment industry and on betting sites. The currency in such bets is not fiat but crypto. Cryptocurrency rates work just like regular ones.

The main difference between crypto betting and traditional betting is that there are strong cryptocurrency fluctuations in the market. Therefore, you can either win big or lose the pledged amount. Therefore, before betting with crypto, you need basic knowledge about the crypto industry.

However, those who understand the crypt have access to the pleasant perks of blockchain's decentralized nature: confidentiality, security, and transparency of transactions.

The popularity of crypto gambling is growing along with the number of unscrupulous operators and begins to defy any betting limits. The most important criterion when choosing a betting platform is legality. Explore the top of the best bitcoin World Cup betting sites, find out about the methods and terms of transactions and bonus programs, and read players' opinions.

Let's define the most important perks of crypto sports betting sites and online casinos:

1. Using the blockchain, each bet will be checked not in a separate database, but in a decentralized network, which will minimize the number of errors. But this is a very important point when it comes to the World Cup.

2. Transactions in digital coins are carried out much faster, since there are no intermediaries represented by banks that regularly initiate all kinds of additional checks. So a betting site with crypto features is not only about anonymity.

3. Traditional payment systems set hard limits on transactions, while crypto gambling websites rarely limit users. And when you need to place World Cup bets, it is better to neutralize this aspect, right?

Which 2022 Teams Have a Better Chance of Winning the Upcoming World Cup? 💪

[Video: PREDICTING THE ENTIRE 2022 WORLD CUP: AND THE WINNER IS… ]

Many organizations, the best World Cup betting sites, newspapers, and projects have chosen a potential outright winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And in general, the predictions are the same. The victory is predicted by Brazil, which has won 5 World Cups. The last time was in 2002.

In second and third places, according to various sources, are Argentina and Spain. The two strongest teams in the world with impressive results in past championships.

However, do not forget that the alignment can change against all the most professional World Cup forecasts. Such powerful teams like Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, and England have good chances in this Championship.

Several top teams will compete to become the legendary tournament winner:

Brazil

Spain

France

Croatia

Argentina

England

Germany

In a month, we will find out who will become the champion of the World Cup 2022. But during this time, fans are able to place bets on the best odds, try the most exciting World Cup welcome bonuses, and enjoy the incredible moments that will undoubtedly take place.

Should You Use Bitcoin On 2022 FIFA World Cup Betting Sites? 🤑

Due to the growing popularity of crypto gambling and not so much time away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup betting season, more and more fans are wondering: is it worth betting on World Cup matches with crypto? This question is a choice of your taste and gaming preferences. Both methods have their positive points:

ULEJ

Crypto betting Traditional betting Anonymity High coverage of local and international events Security Reputable licenses Transparency Plenty of payment methods Fewer payment limitations

Regardless of which type of site you prefer, before you start betting, research the World Cup betting sites available and make sure they can be trusted. Check whether you are satisfied with World Cup betting markets, welcome bonuses, how competitive odds are, whether a sports betting site has a license - there are a lot of things that you need to keep in your head in order not to run into scammers and not spoil the emotions from the World Cup..

FAQ 🤔

Which crypto World Cup betting sites offer the 2022 FIFA World Cup betting bonuses?

Most likely, many operators will add bonuses related to the World Cup to their promo programs. However, now you can get acquainted with interesting contests from Stake, Sportsbet.io, and BetOnline.AG. The welcome bonus reflects how professional and responsible the approach the World Cup betting site has.

How safe is it to bet on matches with cryptocurrencies?

Blockchain technology ensures the anonymity, confidentiality, and security of transactions on crypto platforms. That is what you need in the run-up to the World Cup, as bettors around the world will try their luck in the coming month.

Is the 2022 FIFA World Cup betting featured on crypto World Cup betting sites?

Of course, yes! All crypto gambling operators present bets on the World Cup and prepare generous contests to make your gaming experience even brighter.

What is a bet slip?

In the old good (and bad) times the bet slip term described a paper where a gambling enthusiast wrote their bets. Of course, a bet slip in the modern world underwent digitization, like everything else. Today, bet slip is a website section where sports betting site users can see their stakes.

Conclusion 👌

The first match of the long-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin in Qatar. The first tournament begins on November 21. Tens of thousands of fans from all over the world have come to this unique and colorful country to support their teams. The increased attention to the best bitcoin gambling sites is due to high hopes and equally high chances of hitting the jackpot. However, before you start FIFA World Cup betting activity on the site, make sure it is reliable and legal.

We hope that our top 7 2022 FIFA World Cup crypto sports betting sites will help you choose a crypto platform to bet on the most exciting moments of this Championship.

Disclaimer

If you or another person (people) you know happens to be having problems with gambling, we highly recommend calling the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to get specialized expert help and secure your gaming experience. Remember, all gambling sites and guides are for 18+ only.

Check local laws to understand if crypto betting is legal in your area. Sites on our list may not be available or allowed in your country.

Here are some free sites for overcoming the signs of gambling: