How to Bet On the Masters (2023): Masters Odds, Tips & Prop Bets

Are you aware of the key attribute that successfully predicted nine of the top eleven finishers of the previous Masters' tournament?

If you're shaking your head, maybe it's best you hold fire before you make a bet on the Masters in 2023. But don't worry — we're here to help.

Not only will we share some key tips based on past data, but we'll also tell you step-by-step how to bet on the Masters and introduce you to the top sportsbooks with the best Masters odds.

Ready to tee off? Let's go.

Masters Betting Odds 2023

Jon Rahm +900

Rory Mcllroy +900

Justin Thomas +1200

Cameron Smith +1400

Jordan Spieth +1400

Scottie Scheffler +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Dustin Johnson +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Will Zalatoris +2000

Important: The Masters betting odds displayed on this page are subject to change, so make sure to visit Bovada for the latest ones.

Jon Rahm +900

Despite a disappointing 2022 in which the Spanish national fell from world number one to number five, Rahm is still considered a joint favorite going into the Masters tournament.

He's had a successful first month of the year, taking first place at the Tournament of Champions and The American Express. He's always a threat at the Masters, but these odds are very short for the former World No.1.

Rory McIlroy +900

You're going to see a lot of articles asking, 'is this finally McIlroy's year?' in the run-up to the Masters. We don't have the answer to that question, but we do know his odds are unlikely to get shorter than this.

There's no doubt the best player in the world is capable and has shown plenty of form at Augusta National in the past. But can he get over that hump?

Justin Thomas +1200

Justin Thomas's PGA Championship win last spring was the highlight in a year that ended quite poorly for the University of Alabama alumni.

He's also not much of a natural for the Augusta National course, having only logged two top-10 appearances in his last seven tries at the Masters. For these odds, we'll look elsewhere.

Cameron Smith +1400

A lot will be made of Cameron Smith's appearance in the field at The Masters in the golf world, and he's definitely LIV's best chance of getting a major trophy on the roster.

Outside of the messy politics, he's a decent shot as any in the top 5 favorites. He has great form in his last five entries at Augusta, finishing 3rd, 10th, 2nd, and 5th, respectively.

Jordan Speith +1400

The Texan is always there or thereabouts in the betting for The Masters. His win back in 2015 seems like a lifetime ago, but it still lives long in the minds of his fans around the country.

Despite that, only 1 top-20 finish in the last four tries isn't exactly the most encouraging number for the former Masters champion.

How to Bet On the Masters Golf Tournament 2023

Here's a quick guide to registering at a bookmaker and betting on the Masters.

Step 1 — Register at Bovada

Follow this link to open Bovada and click the red 'Join Now' button

and click the red 'Join Now' button Fill out your details

Check the box verifying that you are old enough to gamble and click ‘Register’

Step 2 — Validate your account

Check your phone for an SMS message with a code from Bovada

Enter the 4-digit code you received in the designated field

Click ‘Verify’ to continue

Step 3 — Deposit

Open the ‘Cashier’ section from the top-right corner once logged in

Select a payment method and opt-in for Bovada’s welcome bonus

Follow the instructions to deposit

Navigate to the 'Golf' section and find the Masters markets to place your bet!

Masters Event Information: Date, Time, Where to Watch, and More

When : The Masters takes place between April 6th and 9th, 2023.

: The Masters takes place between April 6th and 9th, 2023. Where : Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

: Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Where to watch : You can watch the Masters on ESPN and CBS.

: You can watch the Masters on ESPN and CBS. Odds: Click here

Analyzing the Last 10 Masters Winners

2022 — Scottie Scheffler (USA)

2021 — Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

2020 — Dustin Johnson (USA)

2019 — Tiger Woods (USA)

2018 — Patrick Reed (USA)

2017 — Sergio Garcia (SPA)

2016 — Danny Willett (ENG)

2015 — Jordan Spieth (USA)

2014 — Bubba Watson (USA)

2013 — Adam Scott (AUS)

25 is the Magic Number

No disrespect to De La Soul, but it's the number 25 that matters most when analyzing 10-year trends for the Masters. What do we mean by that? It's simple — every single winner of the Masters in the last decade has been ranked in the top 25 in the world pre-tournament. That's something you should probably keep in mind before placing your Masters bets this year.

America, the Land of Golf and Glory

It's not quite a star-spangled affair as the Kentucky Derby, but six out of the last ten winners hailing from the USA are probably worth paying attention to. The likes of Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Scottie Sheffler are all big early favorites here for the free nation.

Form May Be a Winning Formula

Okay, so we're not exactly blowing minds here when we say that a player's form may be worth paying attention to. But there's something more significant at play here. Six of the last ten winners had a recent tournament win before heading into the big one at Augusta National. That's an anomaly worth cross-referencing.

Masters Betting - FAQ

What is the Masters Golf Tournament?

The Masters Tournament is a major golf tournament held in the first week of April each year.

Who has won the most Masters tournaments?

Jack Nicklaus has the most Masters tournament wins, emerging as the champion as many as six times.

How much does the Masters winner get?

A little over $2 million is paid out to the Masters outright winner each year.

Who won the Masters in 2022?

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters Tournament in 2022.

Who was the longest odds Masters winner?

Since 1990, no winner has had longer odds than Trevor Immelman in 2008, who started the tournament at +15000.

Has anyone ever won the Masters on their first attempt?

There are three golfers who won the Masters on their first entry. Horton Smith in 1934, Gene Sarazen in 1935, and most recently, Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.

Masters Golf Tournament Betting Tips and Insights

Greens May Predict Green

Out of the top 11 finishers in the Masters in 2022, 9 of them ranked in the top 15 for GIR (Greens in Regulation). Furthermore, the same could be said of 8 of the top 11 in 2021 and 5 of the top 8 in 2019.

Got all that? Good. Because we're not finished. Two of the last four winners of the entire Masters Tournament were number one in this particular stat. This is definitely something you'll want to check out before making a bet.

A Tournament for Outsiders

Most experienced golf bettors know that the Masters provides an excellent opportunity for a long-shot win. That's because the field is typically smaller than other major competitions and includes a lot of old pros who are no longer competing at a high level.

While 10 of the last 10 Masters winners were ranked in the top 25, only four of them were in the top 10. This is consistent with what we know about longer-odds players finding more success at Augusta National.

Persistence is Key

The average number of attempts it takes for a player to get their maiden win at the Masters is six. Debutant winners are rare, and it certainly pays to get some experience in before you can expect a decent challenge.

When Sergio Garcia won in 2017, he was on his 19th appearance. Remember that next time you feel like giving up on something because it's not going your way the first time around.

Top Sites With the Best Masters Odds

Bovada : Best overall

: Best overall BetOnline : Top pick for live betting

: Top pick for live betting Sportsbetting.AG : Best for proposition bets

: Best for proposition bets Everygame : Generous bonuses

: Generous bonuses BetUS : Free picks and predictions

1. Bovada — Best Masters Betting Site Overall

Photo by GeneralFanager

Pros:

Crypto welcome bonus up to $750

Regular bonus up to $250

Live odds for golf tournaments

Special Masters bonuses and promotions

Cons:

Doesn’t accept e-wallets

Bonuses:

$250 sports welcome bonus

$750 sports Bitcoin welcome bonus

>> Create an account at Bovada

2. BetOnline — Top Masters Betting Site for Live Betting

Photo by GeneralFanager

Pros:

Innovative live betting system

25+ years of online gambling experience

Strong Masters odds (both futures and live)

Up to $1,000 bonus

Cons:

$55 minimum deposit to activate the welcome bonus

Bonuses:

50% sports welcome bonus

100% first-time crypto bonus

>> Create an account at BetOnline

3. Sportsbetting.AG — Best Golf Masters Prop Bets

Photo by GeneralFanager

Pros:

Impressive range of crypto bonuses

Extensive golf betting markets with tons of prop bets available

Easy-to-use live betting interface

Competitive odds across the board

Cons:

Poor design

Bonuses:

50% welcome bonus worth up to $1000

>> Bet on the Masters with Sportsbetting.AG

4. Everygame — Best Masters Betting Site for Bonuses

Photo by GeneralFanager

Pros:

Online since 1996

High-quality mobile site

Wide variety of golf betting markets

Over 10 bonuses and promotions for sports bettors

Cons:

Limited banking options

Bonuses:

$750 sign-up bonus

Free bets for mobile bettors

>> Create an account at Everygame

5. BetUS — Free Golf Masters Picks and Predictions

Photo by GeneralFanager

Pros:

BetUS TV

125% sign-up bonus

Competitive golf odds

Cons:

Could do with more diverse banking tools

Bonuses:

125% sports welcome bonus

200% crypto bonus

>> Bet on the Masters with BetUS

Why is Bovada the Best Sportsbook to Bet on the Masters Golf Tournament in 2023?

Bovada has long established itself as one of the internet's leading online sportsbooks. It combines a wide range of sports markets with impeccable customer service and lucrative bonuses for both new and returning players.

Reputation

Reputation is everything, especially in an industry like online gambling. It makes sense, then, that our number-one-rated online sportsbook is well-known by bettors and competitors alike as a high-quality outfit.

Bonuses

You can get bonuses at almost every online betting site, but none quite as compelling as what's on offer at Bovada. If you're looking for specific promotions for cryptocurrency deposits, you'll find them here, as well as dedicated bonuses that specialize in golf and related events.

Security

When betting at Bovada, you can be sure that your personal and sensitive data is being kept safe from nefarious third parties. This is achieved via the latest and greatest SSL encryption technology which is consistently updated to ensure the player base is as secure as possible.

Online Casino

Besides being one of the most popular sports betting sites, Bovada also has an online casino section with some of the best online slots , table games, and online casino bonuses. That said, you’ll get an all-around online gambling experience by getting started at Bovada.

>> Click here to bet on the Masters with Bovada

Why Should I Bet on the Golf Masters Online in 2023?

The Masters is the defining competition of all major tournaments in golf. Each year, the finest players around the world line up and battle down to the last hole for the most prestigious prize in golf. Why wouldn't you want to be a part of a piece of golf betting history?

Furthermore, the wide range of players opens up many different possibilities for winners — and there are tons of prop bets available when this highly anticipated event is due.

Top Bonuses to Bet On the Masters Golf Tournament in 2023

Bovada

New players are eligible for a 50% welcome bonus up to $250 with a traditional currency deposit.

Crypto users can receive a 75% deposit match of up to $750 by using the code BTCSWB750.

BetOnline

Get a 50% sports welcome bonus of up to $1,000 with a minimum deposit of $55. Simply input the promo code BOL1000 to activate.

If you're a crypto user, you can take advantage of a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 by using the code CRYPTO100.

Sportsbetting.AG

Get a 50% deposit match of up to $1,000 with the promo code SB1000.

Grab a 100% first-time crypto bonus using the code 100CRYPTO.

25% sports reload bonus activated via code FORLIFE.

Everygame

Grab a $750 sign-up bonus using the promo code 3XBOOST250, which can be used for up to three deposits. This comes with 4x wagering requirements.

BetUS

Use the code JOIN125 to activate a 125% sports and casino bonus.

Crypto users should use the code JOIN200 to get a 200% sports and casino bonus.

Guide to Betting On the Masters Tournament

Is it safe to bet on the Masters?

Yes, many people across the world place a bet on the Masters every single year with all of the sportsbooks on this page.

We'll only ever recommend you bet on specific online sportsbooks. We cannot guarantee your safety elsewhere. So please bear that in mind when betting.

Who is a good bet for the Masters?

We've listed a number of good prospects in this article for the upcoming 2023 Masters tournament. Why not give it a once over and decide which one you'd like best?

Who is favored to win the Masters 2023?

Jon Rahm is the current favorite, with betting odds of +900 , alongside Rory McIlroy.

What are Tiger Woods’ odds to win the Masters 2023?

If you want to bet on Tiger Woods to win the Masters Tournament this year, you can lock in a mammoth price of +6600 right now.

Where do I place a bet on the Masters?

Our number one pick for Masters bets is Bovada . We've broken down why in more detail above. We also recommend BetOnline , Sportsbetting.AG , and Everygame .

Ready to Place a Bet On the Masters?

Congratulations! You made it to the end of our Masters betting primer. How are you feeling? Ready to take what you've learned and put it into action, literally?

In that case, head on over to Bovada and get that bet locked in. You may even want to share it with a few friends if you consider yourself a nice person. Either way, we won't judge you.

The only rules we expect you to follow here are the golden ones, and that's to have fun and gamble responsibly. Good luck!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: