Best New Online Casinos for 2022: New Online Casino Sites Ranked for Bonuses, New Casino Games & Fairness

Change is sometimes good — especially when you switch from outdated gambling sites to the best new online casinos.

You’ll find the latest casino games, brand new slots and jackpots, and much more valuable bonuses. But how do you know who to trust without years of proven track record?

That’s where we come in. After testing the newest online casinos ourselves, we’ve created a list of legit casino sites with quick payout speeds and top-quality user experience.

Ducky Luck took the crown this time, but the battle between new casinos is fierce, and each site is trying to outdo its competition.

That said, let’s check them all out!

Best New Online Casinos

1. Ducky Luck — Best New Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Massive 500% deposit bonus

150 free spins for new users

400+ slots from multiple game studios

Full live dealer casino

Credit cards and crypto accepted

24/7 live chat available

Cons:

Jackpots prizes hidden until you load the game

If you want to play at one of the top new online casinos in the online gambling market, Ducky Luck should be the first casino you check out.

It has the best welcome bonus and plenty of different games to play, in addition to fast live chat support and live dealer games where you can play with real dealers.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.7/5

There are 400+ different slots and progressive online slots to choose from at this new casino. Some of our favorites include Battle of Rome, Chef Wars, and Reels & Wheels XL. Users can filter through the games by popularity, theme, jackpot, and even game software providers.

You’ll find jackpots featuring prizes above $100k, as well as online slots with super-high RTPs that are rare to find.

Our only complaint is with the jackpot section. Typically, new casinos list the jackpot before you click and load the game. Here, you have to load the game first. However, there are a couple of exceptions to this. One Million Reels BC had a listed jackpot of about $65,000 at writing.

Other Games: 4.9/5

There are many different table games to check out at this site. Some of our favorites are Ride 'Em Poker, Card Clash, and Rolling Stack Blackjack. There are also many rarer picks like bingo, keno, scratch cards, and Andar Bahar.

Fresh Deck Studios powers the live dealer casino and lets you play games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and more with a real dealer. There are usually many different tables for popular games like these, and maximum bets are around $5,000 to $10,000.

Banking & Support: 4.9/5

There are 10 different banking methods to choose from at this site. This includes popular cards like Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. In addition, you can deposit with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and more.

This site also has world-class support, complete with a live chat, help center, and FAQ page. The system does a good job of helping you get an answer on your own before you are prompted to reach out for live human support.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.7/5

We like how this casino has a massive 500% deposit bonus for new players . Compared to most new online casinos, this is very generous. The total bonus amount can add up to $2,500. Best of all, it comes with 150 free spins that you can use immediately.

Remember that free spins and deposit bonus winnings come with a 30x wagering requirement. Still, that’s a pretty fair wagering requirement for a bonus of this magnitude.

Get a 500% match on your first deposit at Ducky Luck

2. Shazam — Best Welcome Bonus of all Brand New Online Casinos

Pros:

300% slots bonus & 50 free spins

Many different promotions

About 15 different video poker variants

Live deposit help by chat or phone

Unique site design

Cons:

Could have more table games

Shazam Casino is an excellent pick to check out if you want a well-rounded new casino that offers great bonuses, demo mode on all of its games, and possibly the most distinctive site design.

In addition, this casino offers more than 15 bonuses for new players . After making an account, you can pick your bonus before making a deposit.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.7/5

There are well over 100 different online slots for you to play at this new casino site. Shazam makes it easy to filter through games based on the jackpot, how new they are, and their popularity. Our favorite games include Khysos Gold, Penguin Palooza, and Run Rabbit, Run.

We also found plenty of different high jackpots on this online gambling site. Aztec's Millions had the highest pot at writing, with about $1.1 million ready to be won. Megasaur also had a pool of over $1 million.

Other Games: 4.4/5

The single-player table game section is a little limited. In addition to video poker variants like Aces & Eights, Deuces Wild, and Loose Deuces, we only found a few different blackjack variants. However, we hope that they also continue to add more games here.

The live dealer casino lets you play games like Super 6, baccarat, blackjack, and roulette with human dealers and other players. There are usually many different tables available, and you can bet up to $2,500 per hand.

Banking & Support: 4.7/5

This site accepts many different standard payment methods like Visa, MasterCard, and even cryptocurrency. They have a very straightforward process of letting you pick your bonus before depositing. There is a deposit-help live chat just in case you run into problems.

We also like how this casino has fast, 24/7 live chat support. This way, if you run into any issues while depositing and withdrawing, you will quickly be able to get the assistance that you need.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.8/5

Shazam Casino offers a massive 300% deposit bonus for new players . This offer comes with 50 free spins that you can use on Bubble Bubble 3. The maximum bonus for this offer is $1,000 with a maximum cashout of 20x your deposit — making this the most valuable promotion you’ll ever find.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to meet a 30x wagering requirement to withdraw your bonus and winnings.

Claim a 300% match bonus and 50 free spins on your first deposit at Shazam

3. Slots Ninja — No.1 Newest Online Casino for Progressive Jackpots

Pros:

500% crypto deposit bonus

350% card deposit bonus (available to use 4 times)

Jackpots over $1 million

Jackpots clearly listed for each game

Cons:

Higher wagering requirements

If you’re hunting the biggest jackpots among new online casinos, Slots Ninja should be the first place you check out. In addition to great customer support, this site is designed to attract players who want to pick and choose from a wide collection of jackpot slots.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.8/5

Many new online casinos don't quite have the large selection of video slots we find at this new site for real money games. There are well over 100 different high-quality themed slots like God of Wealth, Goldbear, and Green Light.

Our favorite one is Builder Beaver due to the fun theme, graphics, and sound effects. In addition to online slots like Aztec's Millions and Megasaur with jackpots over $1 million, we found about five other games with pots valued at over $250,000.

This is pretty impressive even compared to some of the best online casinos with real money games.

Other Games: 4.3/5

Compared to most new casinos online, there is a low number of table games. Some options include video poker variants like Double Jackpot Poker, Bonus Poker, and Sevens Wild.

However, some great specialty games like Fish Catch and Banana Jones are available for some unique experience. You’ll also find blackjack variants like Suit 'Em Up Blackjack and Perfect Pairs. There are also live dealers available for blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6.

Banking & Support: 4.4/5

There are 8 different deposit methods, which is a little below average compared to both established casinos and new mobile casinos in the gaming industry.

Currently, cryptocurrency is the best way to deposit since they have the highest limits — up to $10,000. On the other hand, card players can only deposit up to $1,000 at a time. Still, that should fit the budget of most players.

However, the gambling experience here is boosted because of the high-quality customer support. There is live chat available around the clock and an email address you can write to for matters that need assistance from higher up the ladder.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.7/5

There are many different welcome bonus promotions offered on this site. For starters, some of the top welcome bonuses include a 500% crypto welcome bonus, a 350% deposit bonus (which can be redeemed four times), and a 100% all games welcome bonus.

Therefore, consider carefully what games you want to play if you choose this new online casino. For example, the 100% all-games bonus is best for those who don't like slots and instead want to use their bonus cash on table games.

Click here to check out all the different promotions at Slots Ninja

4. Mirax — Best Crypto Welcome Bonus of all New Casino Sites

Pros:

Up to 5 BTC welcome bonus

150 free spins for new players

More than 25 software providers

One of the best Bitcoin casinos

Attractive interface

Cons:

Jackpots not clearly listed

Deposit and withdrawal fees for certain methods

If you want one of the best new online casinos for cryptocurrency holders, this site's massive 325% deposit bonus will surely attract players with extra crypto to spare. There are thousands of different slots to sink your teeth into — and they’re all provided by top-dog developers.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.6/5

Due to its relationship with over 25 different software providers, this casino online features some of the best online slots like Chili Fiesta, Da Ji Da Li, and Sea Secret. We chose 3 Charms Crush as our favorite here due to its fun theme and cute graphics.

However, our main complaint about the slots echoes what we often find at new mobile gaming sites — they need to make it easy to see what the jackpots are. You must load each game at this new casino to see the active jackpot.

Other Games: 4.2/5

Despite having many different table games like Blackjack VIP, Baccarat Pro, and Caribbean Poker, there is a slight problem that this new casino needs to address. It is tough to sift through the table games since they are all shoved onto the same page.

Still, there’s a search function at the top of the game that’ll help you easily find what you’re looking for.

Mirax Casino also features a decent selection of live casino games, but the issue is that these games are not available in many countries across the globe.

Banking & Support: 4.2/5

Currently, it seems the best way to get started at this site is by depositing Bitcoin. There are also a few fiat payment methods, but similar to the case with Mirax’s live dealer games — most players will only be able to fund their account with BTC.

However, we do like how this casino has an FAQ section and a 24/7 live chat. The live chat answers most FAQs and helps players get answers without assistance from a real human. If you’re persistent, you’ll be assigned a team member.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.6/5

This new casino has a massive welcome bonus that goes as high as 5 BTC for new players. Given that you just need to deposit 1 mBTC to activate this bonus, this is a lovely amount of bang for your buck to get started.

However, remember that this bonus has a steep 45x wagering requirement. But that’s still not entirely out of bounds, as you get to claim up to 5 BTC if you’re willing to max out your deposit, plus you get 150 free spins.

Claim up to 5 BTC and 150 free spins at Mirax

5. Lucky Tiger — Best Theme & Interface of any New Online Casino

Pros:

260% bonus up to $2,600

Beautiful interface & fun theme

All games are free-to-play

Active tournaments

Cons:

$100 minimum withdrawal

Limited number of table games

One of the things that new players look for when browsing through new legitimate sites for gambling is a fun theme and interface. Compared to the other newly released gambling websites on this page, we find that this site has the best interface and theme.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.4/5

There are hundreds of different slots on this site, which is necessary for newer casinos like this one. This includes high-quality picks like Achilles, Aladdin's Wishes, and Aztec's Millions. Aztec's Millions had a jackpot prize of over $1 million at writing.

And once you create an account and log in, you will find a dedicated “Progressives” category, with all of the jackpot prizes publicly displayed to save you time from loading the games to find out.

Other Casino Games: 3.7/5

Compared to most new online casinos, we don't see a lot of different table games here. There are approximately 20 different real money games that you play, including picks like 21 Blackjack, craps, Let 'Em Ride, Pai Gow Poker, and other variants of classic online casino games.

It’s still a decent selection that’ll suit most of the casual players, though. There’s also a live section with a few high-quality games with broad stake limits.

Banking & Support: 4.2/5

Lucky Tiger accepts deposits via both credit cards and cryptocurrencies. One unique feature is that you can also deposit by phone, which is very convenient. While the deposit methods are good, our gripe is that the minimum withdrawal is set to $100.

That said, the support we find here mimics what we see at other top new online casinos. You can get assistance via email, telephone, or live chat support.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.8/5

The offer for new players at this casino is an excellent 260% match bonus of up to $2,600 . You can also get a 280% bonus on your second deposit of up to $2,800. Finally, you can get a 300% match on your 3rd deposit up to $3,000.

Each of these offers also includes a cashback bonus, with 100% for your 1st and 2nd deposit and another 50% cashback for your 3rd deposit.

You must comply with a 30x wagering requirement to withdraw any of the bonus cash you get, and the maximum payout you can get is 20x your initial deposit.

Claim a 260% match bonus on your first deposit at Lucky Tiger

Things to Look for in Brand New Casino Sites

Below are the main benchmarks we used to test each new casino featured in this article.

Number & Quality of Slots & Jackpots:

The first thing you should look for when you want to play at a new online casino is the number and quality of different slots. At the minimum, you should find hundreds of different options and some high progressive jackpot slots to play.

Another thing to consider is who stands behind these games. If it’s a renowned provider like RTG, you can rest assured that each game is fair.

Other Casino Games Offered:

In addition to slots, many people like to play games such as blackjack, roulette, craps, and more. This is why we also looked at the other games offered to see if some good options exist for the more eclectic gamblers.

Banking Methods & Customer Support:

You should always check the banking methods and support quality that a casino offers before signing up. Especially at a new one without the reputation older online casinos have. Having a live chat representative will make depositing and withdrawing a breeze when issues arise.

Bonus Offers & New Player Welcome Bonuses:

Finally, always check out the bonus offers at new casinos, as they tend to be a little more generous than the already established ones. You should also read the terms and conditions, just like we did, so that you can determine for yourself whether the bonus is worth claiming at all.

All About the Newest Online Casinos

What is the #1 New Online Casino?

After thorough research, Ducky Luck is definitely the best new casino we can recommend. This casino offers various games, bonuses with fair terms, 24/7 customer support, and an overall great user interface. You can claim a staggering 500 match bonus on your 1st deposit here.

Are New Online Casinos Legit?

Even though they lack the track record and reputation older casinos have, new online casinos are just as safe and secure as long as they are licensed by a reputable gambling commission or have 3rd party certificates for fair play.

Can I Claim a No-Deposit Bonus at New Online Casinos?

Yes, you can claim a no-deposit bonus at the new casino, Slot Madness. Before depositing, enter the code MAD25 to get a $25 free chip that you can use to play casino games. Keep in mind that no deposit bonuses like this one are pretty rare as we’ve managed to only find a single one after extensive research.

Do Brand New Online Casinos Actually Pay Out?

Yes. New casinos that hold active gaming licenses are often audited by third parties to ensure that they are fair towards players. If they get a reputation for not paying out their players, players quickly share their experiences and caution others. Word gets around fast, and this often results in new casinos getting blacklisted by authority figures in the industry.

What is the Best Casino Game to Win Money?

There is no best gambling game to win money. Different games offer different odds, so choosing a game that suits your playing style is essential. Games with higher odds may offer larger payouts but require more luck to win. Games with lower odds may be easier to win, but the payouts will be smaller.

What Are the Best New Casinos for Real Money?

If you want to play at a new online casino that has started to build a positive reputation, start by checking out Ducky Luck , Shazam , and Slots Ninja .

How Do I Choose the Best New Online Casino?

The first thing you should do is check out the different slots and progressive jackpots offered by the new casino site. Then, check out the other casino games the site offers to ensure you have plenty of good options. Look at the welcome bonus and other promotions. Finally, ensure they support your favorite banking method and have quick customer support.

Comparison of the Top 5 New Online Casinos

As a brief recap, here are the top five new casino sites and why we chose them:

Ducky Luck : This is the best new online casino overall. Ducky Luck features a great selection of games alongside something we can call the highest match deposit bonus. You can claim a 500% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 and 150 free spins on your first deposit.

This is the best new online casino overall. Ducky Luck features a great selection of games alongside something we can call the highest match deposit bonus. You can claim a 500% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 and 150 free spins on your first deposit. Shazam : This is the best casino for those who want to play video poker and benefit from one of the best online casino bonuses. Use the bonus code "WITCHTIME300" to claim a 300% deposit bonus and 50 free spins on Bubble Bubble 3.

This is the best casino for those who want to play video poker and benefit from one of the best online casino bonuses. Use the bonus code "WITCHTIME300" to claim a 300% deposit bonus and 50 free spins on Bubble Bubble 3. Slots Ninja : This is the best new casino if you want to play progressives with high jackpots. The combined jackpot of all slot games at Slots Ninja stands over $6 million — and all lucky players can get a piece of the pie. You can get started with a 350% match bonus (available 4 times).

This is the best new casino if you want to play progressives with high jackpots. The combined jackpot of all slot games at Slots Ninja stands over $6 million — and all lucky players can get a piece of the pie. You can get started with a 350% match bonus (available 4 times). Mirax : This is the best casino to play at if you want to deposit crypto and get the best possible bonus. Mirax Casino also features a great selection of slots (1,000+), with more than a few unique games. You can claim a 325% welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 150 free spins.

This is the best casino to play at if you want to deposit crypto and get the best possible bonus. Mirax Casino also features a great selection of slots (1,000+), with more than a few unique games. You can claim a 325% welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 150 free spins. Lucky Tiger : This casino stands out for having the best theme and most accessible interface. You can start playing with a great 260% bonus of up to $2,600 for your first deposit. Then, you can claim 280% and 300% match bonuses on your 2nd and 3rd deposit, respectively.

How to Sign Up at Brand New Online Casinos & Play for Real Money

If you have never used new online casino sites before, don't worry. The signup and bonus activation processes are very simple. Using Ducky Luck as an example, here is how to sign up at a new casino online.

1. Visit the Casino’s Official Website:

Click here to open Ducky Luck’s official website .

2. Click "Register Now!":

Once you arrive on the page, you will see a large button that says "register now." Click on this button to get started with making your casino account.

3. Fill in the Required Information:

Now, you need to follow the steps required to make an account. Enter all the information you are prompted to provide.

4. Deposit & Get Your Bonus:

Finally, the last thing you need to do is opt-in for the bonus and make a deposit, and your bonus should show up automatically. In addition, keep in mind that you will get 50 free spins daily for three days, adding up to 150 total spins .

Ready to Try Your Luck at the Newest Online Casinos?

You should by now have a pretty good idea of which new online casino to start playing at.

If you’re still on the fence about where to play, we will once again tell you that the best new online casino site is Ducky Luck .

Shazam Casino is another excellent option if you want access to some crazy casino bonuses with down-to-earth terms and conditions. Finally, those who wish to play progressive slots should start at Slots Ninja .

In any case, remember that playing games at online gambling sites should be fun, so we remind you to play responsibly at all times.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

