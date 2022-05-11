Psychic Reading Online - Top 3 Best Psychic Readings Portals Of 2022

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR News 3.

Life can be difficult and unpredictable at times, but that is nothing that online psychics can’t help with. One minute, you are on top of the world, the next, you are trying to crawl back from the depths of despair. At this time, a psychiatrist may help, but if you don’t want to splurge hundreds of dollars per session, a psychic medium who can give past life readings is an affordable option you can consider. Whether you need career Forecasts, numerology readings or oracle card readings, they will not disappoint.

In this review, we will look at three of the top psychic online portals that boast hundreds of trained and experienced diviners that give spiritual readings. They can help you get your life back on track by getting it into perspective using a range of tools from standard tarot cards and crystal balls to not-so-standard coffee dregs and angel readings.

Using these variety of tools, these chat psychics can divine your future as per the actions you took in the past, help you get in touch with loved ones who shed their mortal coils too soon, and even aid you in figuring out where you are going wrong in your love life.

Each of the portals we will review are known for specific readings so you can make an informed decision.

Top 3 Best Psychic Readings Portals Of 2022

Without further ado, here are the top three psychic portals we have reviewed for you so you can start sessions right away with a psychic online:

⭐ Kasamba ● Trusted for love life, career, family life, and more. ● 70% off for new members. ● 3 free minutes of readings from the best online psychics. ● Get psychic readings from tarot cards, birth charts, astrology and more. ⭐ Psychic Source ● Accurate guidance on your future ● Best for meeting your budget ● Free trial with any advisor ● Most diverse pool of psychics. ⭐ Purple Garden ● Popular platform for tarot sessions & fortune-tellers ● Get $10 free credit with every purchase from a psychic reader. ● Wide range of psychic readings for all of life’s tough questions. ● Best psychics are tried, reviewed and tested by thousands of users.

This was just a snapshot view of what you can expect from these three online psychic portals for astrological readings and more. Whether you need psychic readings or spiritual readings, you should not make a snap judgment on any of these. To help you make an informed decision, we have broken them down into their best features and what each portal is known for:

1. Kasamba – The Best Love Readings From Trained Psychics

Kasamba is known for being user friendly for both new and old members and for its easy sign up process for a psychic online. You just need a valid email address. Click on the button which you can find on top and you will be asked to create a user name and password. Once that is done, you will be given a discount for your first reading immediately. Here are some more features that stand out:

Simple layout

You can find the best online psychics you can work with easily using the simple layout on the psychic portal. This also includes the type of reading you can get. You can sort through best psychics as per their specialty, pricing and even their availability.

Get notifications when psychics are available

Once you find a psychic online you like, choose between a Call or a Chat. You’ll notice not all psychics have both buttons. Psychics on Kasamba choose how they’d like to deliver readings. If they are involved with another member or are offline for any reason whatsoever, you will get a notification when they are free again.

Get free minutes for your first reading

Kasamba offers new members 3 free minutes for dream analysis and more to chat with any psychic they want to. However, to redeem these minutes, you will need to enter your card details or billing information. Once those minutes have passed, your card will be charged accordingly.

Varied pricing

What’s great about Kasamba is that you can get readings from a psychic reader as per your budget. Just choose a psychic with charges that you can afford for astrology readings. All of them have their own rates as per the quality of their readings and their popularity with clients. Rates start as low as $1.99/min but can also go as high as $30 per minute for highly experienced professionals. So while it is one of the priciest psychic portals out there, the readings are well worth the money.

Types of readings

Here are the different types of online psychics readings you can get through Kasamba psychics:

General psychic readings

If you are unsure as to what kind of psychic reading you should get the first time around, request a general one first. This can be anything from a life reading to a birth chart reading. If you are still unsure, ask the psychic reader giving the psychic reading for guidance. The best psychics will tune into your energy and then focus on the question you asked to get answers about the circumstances you find yourself in.

Dream analysis

Do you frequently get the same dream or a nightmare that makes you bolt upright in bed in a cold sweat? These may mean something, but dream analysts are the only ones who can tell what that is via best psychic readings online. Kasamba has plenty cheap psychics who have extensive experience analysing symbols in these dreams and what they mean for their clients.

Love readings

Kasamba psychics really stand out for the quality of their love readings, and not just predictions either. The psychic readers also give valuable advice for lovelorn clients who are searching for closure or are fed up of being single. The psychic readers use a range of tools to get insights from the beyond for relationship issues and for questions pertaining to romance.

Tarot card readings

The best psychics readers on this online portal are old hands at tarot card readings. This is a deck of more than 70 cards and each one symbolizes a different aspect of a life. Your psychic reader will first create a spread especially for you before reading the cards and telling you what they mean. The answers they give will spread some light on your current situation and also bring clarity from best psychic readings online.

2. Psychic Source – Voted Most Accurate Psychic Readers

Psychic Source is great for psychic readings for anyone who wants a simple and clear experience each time they sign in for a reading from online psychics. Like the previous two, this portal is also easy to navigate and you can use the search filters to narrow down the best psychics you can get for your hard earned money for spiritual readings. Here are some more fantastic features that you can expect from Psychic Source psychic reader as a member:

Get daily horoscopes

Each new member of Psychic Source gets daily horoscopes for their star sign. That service is completely free of charge. It will give you insight on what you can expect throughout the day and what you should do to make yourself happier or even find love.

Rewards and Bonuses

When you sign up for a membership on this psychic portal, you will automatically enroll in a membership loyalty program without paying extra for it. It will reward you with 3% bonuses for every dollar that is credited to your account. This can also include a $5 bonus for members who choose the reward program. Currently, the portal is offering 3 free minutes and 75% off for its members for spiritual readings.

Detailed Psychic Profiles

The online psychics at Psychic Source make sure that their members can make informed decisions each time that they sign in. This includes ensuring they know their psychics inside and out as well as the quality of their readings. Many psychic portals don’t offer this feature. Each profile has detailed info about the person giving the reading. This includes their full name, testimonials from past customers, the type of psychic reading they give and other critical info of a psychic reader.

Give back through charity donations

Unlike many online psychic portals, Psychic Source gives back to the community via member donations. It does that by giving 1% of the money it collects to the charity of your choice from a psychic reading. You get to choose from three different ones. This is a great way to gain clarity about your life and also feel good as you give back to those who are less fortunate than you are.

Convenient price ranges

The psychic portal provides a fantastic offer for new members for psychic reading online. On signup, they just have to pay $1 a minute for any psychic they choose. They can choose between a 10 minute to a 30 minute package as per their needs and can pay using a credit or a debit card or any other online payment mode. The detailed pricing structure is easy to follow and can vary from one psychic to the next depending on the quality of their readings.

A number of different factors affect the total cost each reading you get from the best psychics online of your choice. The standard cost is $30 for a reading that spans half an hour from a psychic reader. This price remains the same for all of the readers on the site. However, you don’t have to pay anything when you opt for the 3-minute free package on signup for the best psychics online. Use that chance to pick a psychic you can stick with and to gauge if the site is perfect for your needs or not.

Types of psychic reading online

Here are some of the different types of psychic readings you can get from Psychic Source:

Pet readings

Have you ever wondered what your pet is thinking? Do you want to know what they think of you as an owner? You can do that by opting for pet readings on Psychic Source from a psychic medium who are experienced in them. They can communicate with your fur babies and let you know what they are thinking and about their past lives as well.

Angel and tarot readings

Whether you want angel or tarot card readings from a full deck, you can get both on Psychic Source. You can choose from a wide selection of 4 and 5 star ones who can give both. The former gives members divine guidance and also encouragement as to their next course of action. The latter is a form of cartomancy where psychic readers use different tarot cards to gain insight into your past, present and future via a psychic reading online.

Numerology readings

Psychics who can give numerology readings believe that there is a deep connection between numbers and events in our lives. They study the numerical values in words, names and often ideas you may have. You can find a psychic medium on Psychic Source who can give these types of readings. Or you can opt for a general reading from free psychics.

Spiritual readings

A spiritual reading from free psychics is perfect for those who lost loved ones recently and have questions they never had a chance to ask them. There are only a few psychics who can give this type of reading and they can be found on Psychic Source. The online psychics can act as mediums for a spirit who can then talk through them to you.

Love readings

If you are sick and tired of getting your heart broken again and again, a love reading or free psychic readings from a psychic on Psychic Source may be just what you are looking for. Choose from more than 100 professionals who can also give you relationship advice and tell you where you are going wrong. Most people don’t realize they are choosing the wrong people as love interests. Someone from the outside, such as a love psychic reader can tell you where you are going wrong. Use the filters to narrow down your search for an informed decision.

Dream interpretation

Many people receive messages from their subconscious via their dreams, but few understand what those symbols mean. A dream psychic from Psychic Source can interpret them via free psychic readings and tell you what they are trying to tell you. There are several on the site who specialize in this type of reading so you can easily find what you are looking for.

3. Purple Garden - Live Readings Via Phone, Chat Or Video

Purple Garden is one of the best psychic reading portals where you can get tarot readings and more from trained and experienced psychics. The website offers three means of communication for members – chat, voice call and video for free psychic reading online. You don’t have to use a desktop either. You can access Purple Garden on the go via the iOS or Android app for fast answers.

Here are some features you can look forward to:

It isn’t cheap, but is well worth the price

While Purple Garden is not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, the quality of its best psychics is well worth the expensive price tag. Each psychic reader sets their own rates but the site often displays promo codes for lower rates that helps members save money. These can range from as low as 99 cents to almost $15 per minute for a reading. Normally, you can get a chat reading from a psychic reading near me for less than $4 and a video call for less than $10.

Once you have successfully spent $10 on the psychic portal, you are entered into a special program that will reward loyalty with discounts. The cashback offer is valid for 6 months only and attached to your account.

Signup is easy

You can sign up on the psychic website via a desktop or via an app on a smart device. Create a profile easily using the user-friendly interface. You can use your Apple, Facebook or even your Gmail account to get a membership on the site for chat psychic readings. But you will need to get a new password. Make sure the on you use is case-sensitive. Your billing details will be up for grabs otherwise.

Types of readings

Now that you know what you can expect from Purple Garden as a user, here are some of the readings you can look forward to:

Tarot readings

These are by far the most overlooked types of best psychics readings that members ignore. The cards can reveal aspects about your life that even you are unaware of. The cards can also tell you what you should be focusing on so you can bring your life into better perspective and do what you should be doing for a happier future from a psychic near me.

Love and relationship readings

Purple Garden psychics are also well versed in readings on matters of the heart. These are called love readings and many diviners who can give them also counsel heartbroken and lonely members as a special service. Each new relationship psychic brings something new to the table so no two love readings are ever alike.

Palm readings

We know what you are thinking. How can psychics read palms if they are not face to face with their clients? Simple. Through video chats or chat psychic readings. The lines in your palm are prominent enough for it. Find out what fate has in store for you with an online palm reading from the service. A good palm reader can tell you if you are working towards a better future or you need to change some things in your life for the happiness you seek.

Astrology readings

Purple Garden psychic reader stand out because of the authenticity of their astrology readings. The diviners use horoscopes and birth charts to determine each client’s true nature, the circumstances they are facing, the challenges they need to overcome etc. The practice is not simple. It is basically an art form that only trained and experienced psychic near me can undertake with any accuracy.

Use our review of the top 3 psychic portals for cheap psychic readings you can find online to make an informed decision about the psychics you are willing to pay for. Each website has detailed testimonials you can go through, but you don’t have to take their word for it. The best way to determine if a site is for you is by giving a reading a try.

How to Prepare For a Psychic Reading

Before you sign up to any of the portals we will evaluate in our review, you need to prepare yourself for a phone psychics reading first. Here are some tips that can ensure you have a good one:

Don’t expect too much

The worst thing you can do before going in for psychic phone readings is to create an agenda. Whether you are a skeptic or just curious, expect too much from a reading and you will be disappointed. Don’t worry, you will be allowed to ask questions before psychic predictions, but sticking to a single topic will not help.

Experienced psychics don’t use book knowledge to give readings. They seek answers from the world of the beyond and the information comes through them. That is why no two readings are completely alike. Your psychic will unravel the mysteries in your future via psychic predictions and even your past if you just allow them to. Give them time and space to give their readings for an authentic experience.

Allow the psychic to guide the session

If you have never had a psychic session or tarot readings before, the last thing you should do is overwhelm yourself and your psychic with a lot of random questions. Allow them to guide the session by letting them take charge of it. They will explain their process as they give the reading and will also give you insights. You don’t have to do much. If you overload them with unnecessary information, they will get confused.

Oversharing is exactly what fake psychics want you to do for tarot readings . They can use that information to manipulate you into thinking they have your best interests at heart and can give an accurate reading. If you think you are being fooled into giving up your hard earned money for a dubious reading, you can ask for a refund or switch psychics.

Have faith

Make preparations before you visit a psychic for love readings so that you can have the best experience. At this point, we understand that you need information as soon as possible and are at a high emotional state, but going into a session without preparing is not a good idea. For one thing, take time to look through the live psychics on each portal. This includes both good and bad testimonials from past clients. It will help you make a decision you won’t regret later. It’s the psychic’s job to ensure you feel comfortable during the session or fortune telling. Trust the one you choose and they will guide you to the answers you seek.

How Cheap Psychic Readings Can Change Your Life

Whether you are struggling in your relationships, need advice on critical life choices or just want to know what destiny has in store for you, a psychic reading can change your life. Here are some of the ways it can do that:

See the positive side of life

If you feel that life is going downhill, online psychic readings from experienced psychic readers can show you a light at the end of that dark tunnel. They can understand the situation you are facing and can help you reverse it with your own power after a reading. They can help you see that you attract what you feel about yourself and give you strength to change. How? By helping you see hurdles that are hidden from you and which you created yourself.

Be inspired for a better life

You cannot know what the future holds for you without help from a psychic who is experienced enough to glimpse it via a psychic reading online. They can tell you what you should do to prepare yourself. While they cannot see exactly what is about to come your way, they can prepare you for the challenges you may face. A compassionate psychic can also encourage you to take up a passion that you abandoned because you got discouraged. Find meaning in your life once again with their help.

Get closure

If you lost someone you were extremely close to or were estranged from, you probably have a lot you want to talk to them about. If their death was sudden, chances are you never got closure. Psychic readers can help you get that with a spiritual reading that can help you communicate with their spirits. They can also give you answers to unanswered questions by acting as mediums and restore your faith in the divine.

Heal from traumatic experiences

Traumatic experiences can leave mental scars that even the passage of years cannot heal. This can be anything from an accident, an unexpected change in your relationships, the death of a parent, a breakup etc. Gifted diviners or a talented psychic reader can do what an expensive psychiatrist cannot via online psychic readings. They have the spiritual knowledge and foresight to help you overcome those memories and can also help you deal with the complex emotions that come with them.

Find purpose in your life

If you never had a mentor who could have guided you to realize your true potential or find your life passion, a psychic reader can work just as well via online psychic readings. They can tell you what the future holds for you and use that insight to determine your life’s purpose. That way, you can get to know the real you and lead your life as it was meant to be led via a psychic reader. Find happiness that few people have the chance to grasp. This can include a job change, career change, splitting up from a toxic partner and anything else that is holding you back from your true calling. Book a session psychic reading online today and see for yourself.

Why Online Psychics are Better Than Offline Ones

Here are just some of the reasons why you should quit your offline psychic for an online one:

Unchangeable customer reviews

While you can choose offline psychics to get psychic reading online from, you will find they are not as efficient or as reliable as their online counterparts. For one thing, they don’t have extensive customer testimonials that you can use to make an informed decision. Chances are, they won’t give them up even if they have them. Online psychics that give online psychic readings in all of the portals we reviewed have a number of client testimonials that they do not have the power to change in their favor.

Save hassle and money

Plus, if you are an introvert or just don’t want to go all the way to a psychic to get a psychic reading, an online remote reading is just what you need. Think of the money you will save via a psychic reader. Gas isn’t cheap after all and you still have to pay the psychic who may charge you an arm and a leg for an onsite reading rather than a psychic reading online. In contrast, you can get an online, video, chat or a call-based psychic reading from the comfort of your home when you sign up as a member on any of the aforementioned portals.

Instant readings from a psychic reader

Offline psychics that give psychic reading have a customer list that is a mile long so chances are you will have to wait days if not weeks, for a reading from them. While popular online psychics can get busy with other customers when you want a reading, you can switch to another available one and get an instant reading. Plus, you will also get a notification when your preferred psychic is available. Offline psychics may never get back to you but an online psychic reader will.

Final Words

Use any of the aforementioned 3 online psychic portals to manifest the life you deserve via online psychic readings. Psychics from these portals are carefully vetted and tested by a panel of experts so you know you will get the real deal. They are much better than offline psychics who can charge way more than you can afford for a reading. Each psychic reading or psychic reading online from psychic readers should satisfy you, not the other way round. Choose portals that prioritize member comfort and you will not go wrong.

