RAD-140 Testolone (SARM) 2023 for Sale | Results, Side Effects & Dosage

A brief introduction

Testolone is a very powerful chemical substance member of the so-called SARMs, the selective androgen receptor modulators.

SARM RAD-140 Testolone in particular has become one of the most popular training boosters, as it imitates the androgenic/anabolic hormone testosterone in the organism.

However, RAD-140 is a pharmaceutical product originally created for medical/therapeutic purposes.

Today, however, most people use this SARM for improving their athletic performance, enhancing their muscle strength and endurance, and certainly collecting any possible muscle gains.

Testolone is not allowed for broad use as it is still under investigation.

Nevertheless, it is still found (unauthorized/illegal) in certain products sold online, putting many lives at risk.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) have banned RAD-140 Testolone and the law prosecuted its illegal use.

Today, this review aims at highlighting the overall properties of SARM RAD-140, its Pros and Cons, its mechanism of action, as well as the ideal way to use it for maximum (safe) physical gains, in an objective way.

In addition, we look at the top legal alternative we singled out for the popular SARM, called Testol 140 and it's a product of the world-renowned bodybuilding supplement company, CrazyBulk.

Testol 140

RAD-140 Testolone – what it is

The company Radius Health, from which got its name developed RAD-140 Testolone.

It is a water-soluble off-white powder which - to date - has not passed phase 2 clinical trials and has not been approved by the FDA.

It is one of the most dangerous chemicals on the WADA list .

Although it has not received legal approval, RAD-140 Testolone broadly used in gym and bodybuilding circles usually comes in capsule form as released by various companies worldwide.

RAD-140 is a widely known "aid" for those seeking enhanced fitness, massive muscle gains and improved athletic performance, energy in the body for better training performance and physical endurance, as well as improved physical gains and faster recovery.

RAD-140, however, is still in the investigational stage.

This particular Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) could be the solution to all your "training woes" and have all the positive effects of an anabolic steroid, however, so far its use remains illegal as its negative effect on the human body (short and long term) have not been clarified yet.

The only certain finding from the studies so far is that SARM RAD-140 Testolone is clearly a much better choice than other anabolic steroid products.

The reason being that Its selective action does not cause the range of damage that an AAS (Androgenic Anabolic Steroid) causes in the organism.

According to the researchers, SARM RAD-140 Testolone was originally made to prevent muscle loss experienced by people with serious medical conditions (such as cancer, AIDS and cachexia).

It is even believed that it could be used in the future as an effective treatment for breast cancer.

Therefore, are SARMs a solution to anabolic steroids?

For many regular (and surely illegal) users of SARMs, these have been a real solution to mitigate the side effects & risks.

The selective action of SARMs is limited exclusively to the bones and muscle tissues and does not cause damage to another important organism, which certainly is not the case with anabolic steroids.

Androgens are present in the male organism; nevertheless, they are also present in the female organism, surely in different amounts.

It is a natural organic hormone assisting in developing male characteristics and promoting optimal athletic performance.

It is no coincidence that female athletes, despite the many hormonal disturbances caused in their organisms, also broadly use anabolic androgenic steroids.

The organic main androgen substance/hormone is certainly testosterone, which is present in a very high amount in men and in a smaller amount in women.

It regulates male characteristics and plays a key role in the development of boys into adult and reproductively mature men.

Some of the top SARMs (such as RAD-140 Testolone) essentially imitate the functions of the body's androgen hormones and bind directly to their receptors.

This is the main reason for being preferred today by many athletes, not causing liver damage (at least not to the extent caused by AAS) and not leading the organism to extreme hormonal disturbances and side effects.

In conclusion, SARMs are often the best choice between prohormones and anabolic steroids. They come with less risk while ensuring almost equivalent benefits.

It should be noted, however, that both SARMs and AAS are substances strictly banned for sports use.

RAD-140 (Testolone) – How it Works

The SARM RAD-140 - also known as Testolone - works in a way producing results similar to those of anabolic steroids, nevertheless, with a key difference in how these are achieved.

This unique and basic difference of SARMs from anabolic steroids lies in the fact that the former work in the organism in a selective way (as their name itself indicates) limiting their action to specific tissues of the human body (those of the bones and muscles).

RAD-140 is a chemical specifically designed to target androgen receptors exclusively associated with muscle and bone tissue.

This chemical structure ultimately leads to massive muscle gains, unmatched physical strength, endurance and top training results.

The reason why it has been so popular with bodybuilders and in general athletes of all categories aiming for body reconstruction, the rapid growth of lean muscle mass promoted by RAD-140 and in fact to the simultaneous promotion of the burning of excess body fat (for the production of useful energy for the athlete's organism).

As already mentioned above, the action of RAD-140 is based on its selective function in 2 main directions:

Stimulation of Muscle Tissues

RAD-140 (Testolone) is the ultimate SARM for massive muscle gains, massive energy boost and muscle building, but also optimal endurance/strength/recovery, implying faster results (physical gains) in a much shorter period of time and with much less effort.

It also protects muscles from damage and loss during intense and demanding training.

Strengthening Bones

In the case of bones, RAD-140 works mainly preventively.

Here is why.

One of the most common reasons for injuries in bodybuilding athletes is bone injuries (since the stress on the bones during hard training is enormous).

RAD-140 as a pharmaceutical product was even created specifically for such cases of bone damage, such as osteoporosis or bone wear due to various other diseases (such as cancer).

RAD-140 – Reasons for selecting it (Benefits)

It's illegal and probably dangerous. It causes side effects (although less than anabolic steroids) and it is detected in special doping controls. Its illegal use is prosecuted and subject to penalties.

Nevertheless, many people - even today - choose RAD-140 as well as other SARMs or anabolic steroids to enhance their athletic performance and increase the physical gains achieved from their workouts.

There is no doubt that the reason is the high number of quick benefits offered by these chemical preparations.

Specifically in the case of SARM RAD-140 Testolone, the benefits are quite significant and are shown below:

1. Muscle mass

Testolone is a chemical clearly targeting muscle building and rebuilding lean muscle mass in the body.

It prevents muscle damage and contributes to the rapid recovery of muscles after hard training.

As a chemical, it provides the greatest muscle mass benefits and is one of the most popular choices among athletes.

2. Fat burning

As stated above, the SARM RAD-140 Testolone is not only aimed at rebuilding lean muscle mass, but also at the loss of unnecessary fatty tissue.

It drastically enhances the burning of body fat and promotes the acquisition of a body "dry" from fat and with perfectly defined hard muscles.

3. Athletic Performance

With RAD-140 you achieve enhanced physical strength, increased athletic endurance and improved physical condition.

It is the number one choice of many athletes in strenuous and tiring sports such as bodybuilding, weight lifting, and boxing and cross fit.

4. Ribbing and vascularity

The reasons many use SARMs or anabolic steroids are not limited to enhancing athletic performance, but also to the massive physical gains they provide.

I mean, increased muscle tone, vascularity and reduced body fat.

RAD-140 Testolone – Other benefits obtained from its use

As already mentioned, RAD-140 Testolone, (although it does not yet have an official marketing license) is selected by many athletes for the many and important training benefits offered.

It has not yet received FDA approval, however, according to the research conducted so far, RAD-140 Testolone offers significant muscle-building benefits and high anti-cancer protection and brain cell protection as well.

Research on RAD-140 Testolone is still ongoing, so the active ability of this drug is not yet one hundred (100) percent clear, definite and conclusive.

Prior and after | Is it really worth it?

RAD-140 Testolone is not legally on the market.

Its use so far is purely illegal and - as there are no clear instructions for use – hazardous and empirical.

However, most users of the well-known SARM talk about fast and enhanced physical benefits from its use in Cutting and Bulking Cycles.

RAD-140 Testolone, however, is not the only product for muscle bulk.

The reason many athletes select it is the stable, consistent and large muscle gains offered in a short time.

Muscle gains, toning and body vascularity.

Compared to other SARMs?

It is the number one choice for bulking.

RAD Circle | How long does it take? Which dosage should I follow?

As mentioned above, the use of SARM RAD-140 Testolone is purely empirical and completely random.

The product is still in the research stage. Its use is banned and there are no clear instructions for its safe use (but neither for its consequences/side effects on the organism).

Is there therefore a risk of overdose?

The answer is clearly yes. On the internet, you find various instructions for use, which, however, result from the personal experience of a single person.

Not sufficient research and clinical trials have been conducted to determine a safe dosage and an approved way to use the product.

How is an overdose determined?

As before, not a precise answer is possible.

A certain dose may be safe for one user and very dangerous for another.

Nevertheless, below we will mention some instructions for use for the SARM RAD-140 Testolone resulting from the personal experience of various users (which - we draw your attention - are not completely safe).

RAD 140 - Half-Life

The half-life of RAD-140 is estimated to be 20 hours.

A single dose per day is more than sufficient to ensure increased anabolic action and enhanced body gains.

RAD-140 Testolone - What cycle to follow

The dosage of such a drug depends on the time that the specific drug acts on the organism, that is, from its half-life time.

SARM RAD-140 Testolone is usually used in a 4 to 6 week cycle (depending on the user, the goal set to achieve and the needs/endurance).

The dosage to follow in a cycle with SARM RAD-140 Testolone varies among users and cases.

The cycle and dosage followed is different if the goal is cutting and different for muscle rebuilding.

In general - and always approximately - a suitable dose is between 10 and 30 mg per day of use.

Dosage for novice users starts at the minimum dosage of 8 to 10 mg per day and gradually increases.

Which dose is not allowed to exceed ?

It is recommended that users of SARM RAD-140 Testolone (beginners and experienced) do not exceed the dosage of 20 mg per day.

Is the daily dose administered in 1 dose?

The daily dose followed can either be administered in 1 single dose, or broken into smaller doses.

However, since the long half-life of SARM RAD-140 Testolone is long and ensures almost 20 hours of anabolic action, there is no real reason to break the dose into smaller doses throughout the day.

SARM RAD-140 Stacks and PCT Treatment Cycles

RAD-140 Testolone is a powerful chemical product (SARM) used alone or in combination with other SARMs for even stronger and faster results.

Cutting Stack

RAD-140 Testolone and MK-2866 Ostarine

RAD-140 is commonly administered along with MK-2866 among bodybuilders for bulking cycles.

It removes excess fat and promotes muscle rebuilding, while at the same time ensuring physical endurance and strength.

On the other hand, MK-2866 strengthens bones and enhances physical endurance.

They are 2 leading chemical preparations each individually acting as a booster for the athlete's organism and achieving a positive effect on his/her performance.

Together they are simply like a "bomb" of energy elevating training to a completely different level.

A commonly followed dosage for this cutting stack is 10 mg of MK-2866 and 5 mg of RAD-140 on a daily basis for the entire 6 to 8 week cycle.

PCT: Nolvadex

Bulking Stack

RAD-140 Testolone & MK 677 Ibutamoren

Another very common use of RAD-140 is with MK 677 in a stack clearly targeting muscle gains, bulk and strength, delivering pure muscle mass and an enhanced physique.

A dosage many users tend to follow is 5 mg of RAD-140 and 10 mg of MK 677 on a daily basis for the duration of a cycle.

PCT: Not necessary

RAD-140 – Causes any side effects?

Surely, you have heard SARMs generally referred to as the “safe and side effect free” alternative to anabolic steroids.

This has a dose of truth; however, it is far from the whole truth.

I mean, indeed SARM RAD-140 is a (relatively) safer choice compared to AAS.

Its side effects cannot be compared to those of an anabolic steroid.

However, this does not mean that its use is safe and does not cause any side effects.

In fact, some of them can be very serious for some people.

Besides, let's not forget that SARM RAD-140 - also known as Testolone - is on the list of dangerous prohibited substances according to WADA.

The most common of these side effects are:

nausea

headache

acne

hair loss

aggression

hormonal disorder

Is RAD-140 Testolone Legal? | Our Legal and Safe Alternative (Review)

No. RAD-140 is clearly not a legal selection for sports enhancement.

It has not yet received official marketing approval from the FDA.

Its effects (positive and negative) on the human organism have not yet been clarified, for short and long term, while its legal use is limited to research (after special approval).

Our suggestion instead of RAD-140 Testolone is the legal alternative, with 100% natural ingredients, produced by the company CrazyBulk and called Testol 140.

It is available via the product's official website and is 100% legal.

Testol 140 may be purchased individually or in a stack with other products of the company.

According to TheHindu.com and Jpost.com , CrazyBulk's natural SARMs supplements are created only from natural premium ingredients (backed by clinical research) and are marketed legally.

There is no risk in using them, they do not cause side effects and no prescription is required for their use. There is no need to follow a course of PCT treatment.

Testol 140 – what it is

CrazyBulk is the manufacturing company of Testol 140.

Today, CrazyBulk is the leading company in the field of sports supplements for bodybuilding and one of the favorite selections of consumers.

The company offers a full line of supplements (legal steroids and SARMs) for bodybuilding and - among them - a legal alternative to Testolone RAD-140.

This particular product is designed to imitate the anabolic benefits of its SARM counterpart (RAD-140 Testolone), without, nevertheless, causing any side effects.

CrazyBulk's Testol 140 offers increased body fat burning, enhanced metabolic function, as well as serious anabolic gains.

Its specially designed formula of ingredients helps increase the natural levels of the androgenic/anabolic testosterone and increases the organism's energy and endurance levels, improves athletic performance, and boosts general health and psychology.

Testol 140 – how it works

According to its manufacturers, Testol 140 is a natural dietary supplement imitating the action of the well-known SARM to an astonishing degree.

Testol 140 achieves this with its formulation.

With specially selected/scientifically supported natural ingredients of excellent quality, it enhances the natural levels of testosterone in the organism, which in turn help the increase of muscle mass in the body, fat loss and energy charging of the body.

With Testol 140, you will have tireless explosive workouts, huge physical gains and muscle support.

Testol 140 (Rad 140 Alternative)– Ingredients

Magnesium

Magnesium promotes the natural increase in testosterone levels in the organism and enhances anabolic benefits.

In addition, it helps maintain bone strength through hard and strenuous training.

Zinc

Zinc is included in CrazyBulk's Testol 140 formula in the form of zinc citrate, further assisting the organism to produce the anabolic/androgenic hormone testosterone and enhance anabolic/athletic performance.

Nevertheless, that's not all.

Adequate levels of zinc in the organism enhance the function of the immune system and promote the production of protein and DNA.

Vitamin B6

In Testol 140, you also find vitamin B6, in the form of pyridoxine HCl, a vitamin promoting red blood cell production and healthy nitric oxide levels.

This means, athletic performance and clear physical endurance.

Vitamin D3

Vitamin D3 - in the form of cholecalciferol - has also been added to Testol 140's enhanced ingredient formula and helps reduce any inflammation.

It also promotes bone health and strengthens muscles.

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)

CLA or conjugate contributes to the reduction of fat deposition in the "storages" of the body.

In addition, it is assumed that it also helps to reduce the feeling of hunger and promotes the improvement of immune function.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek has testosterone-enhancing, mood-enhancing, motivation-boosting, mental alertness-enhancing and male libido-enhancing properties.

KSM 66 Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha in its most potent form (of KSM 66) can help fight destructive oxidative stress and promote good psychology.

Pomegranate whole fruit powder

Pomegranate powder in Testol 140 enhances fitness, provides antioxidant action, enhances muscle benefits & promotes rapid muscle recovery .

Senactiv

Senactiv is a blend of panax ginseng extract and rosa roxburghii extracts, also assisting in testosterone production as well as muscle growth.

Testol - RAd 140 by CrazyBulk - Purchase

CrazyBulk's Testol 140 can only be purchased through the company's official website.

Testol 140

Click Here to Visit the Testol 140 Official Website

