Rating the Best Online Blackjack in the USA

Few people know, but the name blackjack for the game that derives its ruleset from the French Vingt-Un (21) comes from the nickname for the mineral zinc blende, an inorganic substance often linked with silver and gold deposits. The game, where the goal is to reach a card total of twenty-one without going over, got this label attached during the Klondike Gold Rush when an American version of Vingt-Un appeared in the US and Canada as a pastime favored by late 19th-century miners.

Yet, it did not reach its current status until the 1950s , when the casino industry started to spread like wildfire in Nevada. Today, blackjack is undoubtedly the world’s most popular gaming card game. It not only features a super low house edge, but numerous books such as Beat the Dealer exist that explain how to lower the operator’s advantage in this gambling pick, available at virtually every venue offering games of chance for real money. Moreover, card gaming enthusiasts nowadays can also hunt for riches at some of the best live Blackjack online USA sites or play for fun over the internet. We list the five premium options for anyone willing to get better at this game or profit from it from home, anywhere in North Carolina.

1. Blackjack 21: Blackjackist

KamaGames is the most massive social poker developer in Europe, most famous for its app Pokerist Texas Poker. The company, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, founded in 2010, introduced its publishing program in 2013. That meant that it facilitated partnerships with various other mobile game developers. They released Blackjack 21: Blackjackist in October 2015 as a Kama-branded app. So far, this title has generated substantial revenues for the company via more than ten million downloads.

Blackjackist features a stunning 3D interface, action-packed card battles, and free chips. Tournaments are on hand here, with special rules in play, and there is even a guest mode that allows twenty-one fun with no registration.

2. Live Dealer Blackjack

Residents of all US states can play live blackjack online at offshore sites that accept North American gamblers. No one should fear prosecution regarding using these platforms to experience twenty-one fun against software or a dealer located in a state-of-the-art studio on the other side of the globe.

Wild Casino, Las Atlantis, and El Royale Casino are only a few terrific picks concerning high-quality card fun for real money, as these sites host some of the best live dealer Blackjack in the USA . Technically, USA players do not operate from US states, but from countries like Panama and Curacao. That said, they have international gaming licenses that allow them to accept North Carolina gamblers.

3. 21 Blitz: Single Player

Here is an iOS and Android app from Tether Studios. While this is the company’s best-known release, its Cube Cube and Bubble Cube games are also fairly popular. They are titles that have a dedicated fan base within the puzzle-matching community.

21 Blitz showed up online in April 2021, available for Android 6.0 OS users, carrying an installation size of only 77 MB. The unique thing about this app is that it allows players to participate in head-to-head contests or multiplayer tournaments. The latter feature fixed prize pools and are unavailable in eleven US states, but North Carolina is not one of them. Hence, citizens of the Old North State can win $ 7,000 or more in individual tournaments in 21 Blitz.

4. Blackjack 21

According to most veteran Android gamers, Blackjack 21 is the best casino-style option in Google Play’s fun-gaming arsenal. It has over one million downloads on the platform and an average rating of 4.2. It debuted on Google Play, at the same time, as Blackjack 21: Blackjackist, and it has no chip-buying feature. Instead, it sends instantly to play hands of blackjack completely free.

Maple Media is a software developer from Los Angeles that many consider one of the pioneers of Android game development. It got up and running in 2010 and has sixty-three apps in its portfolio. These have three hundred million installs, with Mazes & More being Maple Media’s most downloaded title with more than fifty million Google Play digital grabs.

5. Free Online Blackjack - Arkadium

Arkadium is a website that offers casual games for adults. It is a New York-based brand with an office in Russia, in Krasnodar. The company got its feet wet in 2011 by releasing a modern iteration of Minesweeper, and shortly after, they churned out their version of Solitaire.

Arkadium has a catalog of over a hundred games, and one of their most played ones is blackjack. It has comparable graphics to online casino versions but asks that players view ads during their gameplay.