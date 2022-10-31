Shazam Casino Review for 2022: Pros, Cons, Shazam Casino Bonuses & More

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Shazam Casino was founded last year - and its user interface scrams magic from start to finish.

Spooky bonuses, witchy slot machines, and unmatched mobile compatibility are its main selling points.

But is it completely legit? And should you play here?

Join us in our Shazam Casino review to find out.

Shazam Casino Pros

300+ titles from Realtime Gaming

Modern, 100% mobile-friendly interface

Plenty of no deposit bonuses to enjoy

to enjoy Equally generous welcome packages

All crypto and fiat transactions are fee-free

Fast payouts

24/7 support by phone, chat & email

Shazam Casino Cons

$100 withdrawal minimum

Best Shazam Casino Bonuses Available Right Now

Shazam Casino Free Spins Bonus : If you’re looking to spin the reels, use the Shazam Casino promo code “ WIZNEON ” to redeem 77 free spins on Neon Wheel 7s .

: If you’re looking to spin the reels, use the Shazam Casino promo code “ ” to redeem . Shazam Casino No Deposit Bonus : It’s time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo a bit earlier than usual. Use code “ DIAMONDSPELL ” to claim 50 no deposit free spins on Diamond Fiesta .

It’s time to celebrate a bit earlier than usual. Use code “ ” to claim . Standard Shazam Welcome Bonus : Cast a spell with your first deposit – use the promo code “ REDHOOD275 ” to claim a 275% welcome package and redeem 30 free spins on Lil Red .

Cast a spell with your first deposit – use the promo code “ ” to claim a and redeem . Shazam Casino Slots Bonus : Enter the coven when you use bonus code “ WITCHTIME ” with your first deposit. You’ll score a 250% welcome bonus and 1 00 free spins on Bubble Bubble 3 .

Enter the coven when you use bonus code “ ” with your first deposit. You’ll score a and 1 . Random “Predict Your Future” Promo : Look into Shazam’s crystal ball and predict your future. Use the link to score a unique, random welcome bonus! The possibilities are endless for new sign-ups.

In this Shazam review, we’ve pulled a bunny rabbit out of the magician’s hat. After discussing all the best Shazam casino bonuses, our experts will dive into their gaming library and general reputation. If you stick around, you’ll discover whether Shazam is the right online casino for you.

Even if you don’t feel awestruck by Shazam, you’re bound to find a home with our alternative casino picks.

Sounds good? Let’s go!

>> Click here to visit the Shazam Casino website

The Best Stand-Out Features of Shazam Casino

If you don’t have the time or desire to stick around for the entirety of this Shazam Casino review , you’ll appreciate our list of stand-out features.

Let’s check out which exclusive magical spells await new players here:

Entertaining, graphics-oriented, and 100% mobile-friendly interface

Earn comp points to exchange for real money across 250+ RTG slots

A seemingly endless list of magical spells and multiple no deposit bonuses

Real-time tournaments

Fee-free transactions through cash and crypto

Quick-responding, 24/7 customer support by phone, email, and live chat

Is Shazam Casino Legit?

Yes. You can rest assured that Shazam Casino is 100% trustworthy, legitimate, and reputable. They’re licensed, regulated, and monitored by the Curacao Gaming Authority.

Players can expect legitimate bonuses, timely payouts, fair betting odds, and dedicated support here.

All the Shazam Casino games are independently tested for fair outcomes, which means you’ll experience the same winning odds you’d enjoy with your favorite in-person venue. The only difference between Shazam and a land-based casino is a higher degree of accessibility.

Before you sign up with online casinos , you should consider their general reputation. It’s easy to get swindled by shady casino operators, and a few bad apples spoil the bunch. With this sentiment in mind, our experts did the legwork so you don’t have to.

Licensed online casinos like Shazam pay tens of thousands of dollars in annual operating fees, all for the sake of maintaining their aboveground reputation.

So, while they may come off as a somewhat strange casino because of the magical theme, they conduct business with integrity and honesty at the forefront.

How to Sign Up & Claim Your Shazam Casino Welcome Bonus?

Shazam Casino

If you’re not migrating from other online casinos to Shazam, you might be wondering how to get started.

We’ve created an easy, step-by-step guide that walks you through the Shazam Casino sign-up process.

Create A New Shazam Casino Account

Go to the Shazam Casino site

Click on “Cast a Spell”

Create a unique username and password

Enter your email address

Click on “Continue”

Enter any requested personal data

Click on “Continue” again

Enter your billing address and phone number

Choose your side: Light or Dark Magic?

Click on “Go to Lobby”

Verify Your Email Address With Shazam Casino

Click on the pink “Cashier” tab

From the right side of your screen, click on “Verify EMail”

Next, click “Resend” and check your primary inbox

Click on Shazam’s account verification link to continue

Claim Your Exclusive Shazam Casino Welcome Bonus

Go back to Shazam Casino’s homepage

Click on the “Cashier” tab again

Next, click on the “Coupon” drop-down menu

Choose your magic spell or click “Use Another Code”

Enter your promo code and tick the “Redeem on Deposit” checkbox

Deposit & Enjoy RTG Games!

Pick your preferred payment method

Be sure to deposit $25 or more

Enter your credit card information

Alternatively, send funds using your crypto wallet

Start playing games with your new favorite casino!

How Does Shazam Casino Treat Its Players?

After you’re inducted into Shazam’s secret community, you’ll have a suite of magical bonus codes at your fingertips.

Before making your initial deposit, you can burn through free spins and win real money with a little boost. If that isn’t a good sign, we don’t know what is.

Beyond their selection of awesome games and promotions, you’ll benefit from helpful customer support that stops at nothing to address your questions and concerns. There’s never a bad time to reach out – you can get in touch with a qualified agent via phone, email, or live chat 24/7.

Although you likely won’t need the assistance, they’re more than happy to walk you through Shazam’s easy KYC process.

They work overtime to verify your identity within 1-2 working days, and payouts are generally delivered within the same time span. From Shazam’s gaming library to its lightning-fast payouts, everything runs smoothly and efficiently at this particular casino.

Additionally, Shazam promotes responsible gambling. On their dedicated webpage, you can read through tips to enjoy your favorite games in moderation. If you need a break, you can lock your account for a certain period of time or exclude yourself from gaming with Shazam entirely.

In summary, Shazam Casino treats its players with the respect they deserve.

Honest Shazam Casino Review: Why Should You Play Casino Games With Shazam?

Shazam Casino

Variety of Casino Games: 4.6/5

With 250+ awesome online slots from Realtime Gaming, Shazam is your personal slice of witchy heaven!

They work exclusively with this cutting-edge software provider to host an unmatched selection of unique, high-quality titles.

If you’re looking for a break from classic reels and an introduction to the world of witches and spells, look no further than Shazam Casino’s library of “Magic Slots”. Big-fish hunters will spin for five-figure riches with 29 “magical” progressive jackpot machines.

Beyond row after row of slot games, skill players are spoiled for choice. You can practice your bluff with Bonus Poker Deluxe, Mystery Bonus Poker, Double Bonus Poker, Caribbean Draw Poker, Bonus Deuces Wild, and 8 additional video poker variants.

Alternatively, you can play Auto American Roulette, American Roulette, European Roulette, Blackjack (Early Payout), Baccarat, and Super 6 while a professional dealer directs the action.

Players can mimic an “in-person” betting experience from home with 12+ live dealer games.

While Shazam doesn’t have a sportsbook, their selection of high-powered reels, virtual table games, and specialty games (including online bingo ) is guaranteed to satisfy casino traditionalists.

Casino Bonuses & Promos: 4.8/5

It’s easy to see why Shazam Casino is so popular – we found two no deposit bonuses available for new sign-ups. You can claim free spins on Diamond Fiesta and Neon Wheel 7s.

You can even predict your future for free. Look into Shazam’s crystal ball and discover an exclusive welcome bonus not found anywhere else!

Of course, their premier welcome packages reward new sign-ups with a boatload of bonus money. As we’d expect here, you’re spoiled for choice with seemingly endless promos.

For more information about wagering requirements and the like, check our dedicated bonus section below .

Payment Options: 4.7/5

Shazam Casino isn’t filled with endless banking options, but its current selection covers the bases for crypto and fiat gamblers.

You can deposit funds here using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and your debit or credit card. Alternatively, you can make deposits over the phone.

As you can see, this is one of the best Bitcoin casinos in terms of crypto coverage. Perhaps the only cryptocurrency we would’ve liked to see included is DOGE. If that’s something you’re interested in, check out our list of the top Dogecoin casinos .

Irrespective of your preferred payment method, you’ll need to deposit $25 (or its crypto equivalent) to start playing RTG games and redeem Shazam’s deposit bonuses.

Shazam Casino offers withdrawals through Bitcoin, bank wire, or credit card. Although each transaction is 100% free of charge, crypto payouts are processed much faster than bank wire and credit card payouts.

Crypto earnings are delivered in 1-2 working days! Comparatively, fiat payouts can take up to 7 days before reaching your available balance.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

It’s rare to find legit online casinos that offer phone support nowadays, but Shazam understands the importance of impeccable service.

Everyone we talked to was helpful, courteous and knowledgeable. If you have any questions or concerns, their agents are available 24 hours a day!

Better still, you can reach out through instant chat or email for an even quicker response. We can’t complain about Shazam’s 10-minute hold queue during peak hours, but we received an immediate reply from a real person through their live chat feature.

Mobile Casino Compatibility: 5/5

Shazam’s user interface delivers the mobile functionality we’d expect from a casino founded in 2021. From the moment you create a new account, you’re greeted with best-in-class graphics and detailed animations designed to hold your attention.

All 300+ of their casino games are fully compatible with your smartphone, and Shazam eliminates the need for external software downloads through their instant-play mobile casino app.

You’ll have access to magical slots, realistic live casino games, and virtual tables from anywhere you go.

Click here to play magical games with Shazam Casino

Shazam Casino Review Score: 4.81/5

After taking our strict benchmarks into consideration, we can safely say that Shazam is more than a “pretty decent casino”. We don’t say this lightly, but our experts gave Shazam Casino a 4.81 out of 5-star rating.

We’d like to see them lower their $100 withdrawal minimum to something more accessible, and it wouldn’t kill Shazam Casino to expand their banking menu for cash-only gamblers.

However, their phone support line, high-tech interface, and gaming library more than make up for it.

If you’re looking for a legit casino that checks all the boxes, click here to get started at Shazam.

What Should You Consider Before Signing Up With Shazam?

Before you sign up with Shazam Casino, you should consider their restricted countries and territories. Due to licensing restrictions, they don’t accept players from the Middle East, China, or Russia.

As always, you should check your local laws before signing up with Shazam. Even if Shazam accepts your membership, online gambling might be illegal in your jurisdiction.

New sign-ups should also consider Shazam’s banking menu. You can make deposits with all major credit cards, Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin. Payouts are issued via bank wire, Bitcoin, and/or your personal bank card.

Note that you’ll have to deposit at least $25 upfront, and you can withdraw a minimum of $100 per transaction. At the upper end, payouts are limited to $500 a day or $2,000 per transaction.

Finally, keep in mind that trying to claim more than one bonus per IP address or household is considered “bonus abuse”.

Best Shazam Casino Bonuses

Nobody reads the fine print, right? Well, our experts do.

In this section, we’ve listed each available bonus for new sign-ups. Additionally, we’ll dissect the jargon for your convenience. You should always know what you’re signing up for, and we’ve made each bonus’ terms incredibly clear.

Let’s dive deeper into Shazam’s promotions!

Shazam Casino Free Spins Bonus

Shazam Casino

Claim 77 free spins on Neon Wheel 7’s upon registration.

You don’t have to deposit before getting started, but you’ll need to meet wagering requirements before cashing out a maximum of $100 in earnings. Either way, you’ll enjoy free, high-quality entertainment!

Shazam Casino No Deposit Bonus

Shazam Casino

Get 50 free play spins on Diamond Fiesta before making your first deposit! You’ll have to satisfy the same rollover, and you’re only allowed to withdraw up to $100 in earnings.

Standard Shazam Welcome Bonus

Shazam Casino

Use the code “REDHOOD275” with your first deposit of $10 through NeoSurf, $25 via crypto, or $25 by credit card. You’ll earn a 275% match bonus and 30 free spins to use on Lil Red!

Notably, Bitcoin depositors will claim an extra 20% off the bat.

You’ll have to satisfy the 30x wagering requirements, and you’re able to cash out 20x the amount of your original deposit. If you fund your account with $100 or more upfront, this rollover drops to 25x.

Shazam Casino Slots Bonus

Shazam Casino

Use the code “WITCHTIME” with your first qualifying deposit. You’ll redeem a 250% slots Bonus and 100 free spins to burn on Bubble Bubble 3.

Bitcoin depositors will get a 270% slots bonus, making this deal taste even sweeter.

You’ll have to satisfy 30x wagering requirements (25x if you deposit $100 or more), and you’re allowed to withdraw a maximum of 20x your original deposit.

Random “Predict Your Future” Shazam Casino Promo

Shazam Casino

Look through Shazam’s crystal ball for an exclusive deposit bonus. Even if you’re not signed up with the site, you can predict your future and claim a generous welcome match! One question remains – do you believe in the magic of fortune-telling?

Shazam Casino’s VIP Program

Shazam’s VIP Program rewards loyal players with exclusive promotions, access to limited-entry tournaments, and more comp points for each wager placed on the site.

From the moment you start betting with Shazam, you’ll earn comp points that can be exchanged for real money.

After you’ve collected 100 comp points, you can exchange them for $1 in real money credits. These points stack quickly, and you’ll level up Shazam’s ranks almost by default.

Looking to claim more casino bonuses? Check out this article: Super Slots bonus codes

Other Amazing Online Casinos Like Shazam Casino You Should Try

If Shazam Casino isn’t your cup of tea, you’re sure to find a home with our honorable mentions.

Red Dog - Best Shazam Casino Alternative for Beginner Players

RedDog

As fellow RTG casinos, Red Dog and Shazam Casino are pretty similar.

That said, Red Dog is built with complete novices in mind. Unlike Shazam, Red Dog institutes a $10 minimum deposit requirement for all their best bonuses.

If you’re here to play 156+ mobile-friendly casino games with little to no financial commitment, you’ll fit right in. Betting minimums start from $0.50, and you can take a crack at the tables with just $5.

When you use code “GOLDENGOD” with your first deposit, you’ll score a 235% slots bonus and 55 free spins to use on Fortunate Buddha.

Click here to get started at Red Dog

Ignition - Best Shazam Casino Alternative for Poker Players

Ignition

Ignition and Shazam are made to satisfy two wildly different audiences. If you’re a poker player and skill gamer above all, Ignition is one of the best gambling sites for you.

Their 24/7 poker room gives new sign-ups the chance to enjoy cash games against thousands of other players in real time! Varying table limits cater to low-stakes and high-stakes players.

Notably, we found 34 live dealer variants of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette on deck. When you sign up today, you’ll claim a $3,000 poker and casino bonus with your first two qualifying deposits.

Click here to play poker at Ignition

Las Atlantis - Best Shazam Casino Alternative for Slots Players

Las Atlantis

Las Atlantis is home to the best slots under the deep blue sea.

Their gaming library is kept secret, so you’ll find unique reels and awesome specialty titles you’ve never seen before. Like Shazam, they cater to slot enthusiasts almost exclusively with 200+ awesome reels.

That said, big-fish hunters looking to spin for serious money shouldn’t overlook Las Atlantis’ progressive jackpot library. When these reels are at their hottest, they spit back six-figure prizes regularly.

When you use the code “YOURZEN” with your first deposit, you’ll score a 265% match bonus and 50 free spins to use on Fortunate Buddha.

Click here to explore the hidden treasures of Las Atlantis

Other Shazam Casino Reviews Online

Before we endorse any online casinos, we subject them to our public verification test.

Put simply, we dug through the internet to see what other real players have to say about Shazam Casino.

Below, we compiled some of the best Shazam Casino reviews our experts found.

Shazam Casino

Shazam Casino

Shazam Casino

Shazam Casino

Shazam Casino

As you can see, Shazam is the real deal. From their customer support options to their flawless mobile interface and high-tech gaming library, existing players like it a lot - and we fully agree.

Shazam Casino Review: Final Verdict

In our expert opinion, Shazam Casino is definitely worth your time.

If you’re on the hunt for hundreds of unique slot reels, it’s impossible to find their selection stale! In between spins, skill gamers are spoiled for choice with tens of live games and virtual table games.

Additionally, we remain impressed with Shazam’s virtually endless list of promotions. There are almost too many bonuses to count, and some of them don’t require an upfront deposit. Plus, with 24/7 phone support on the table, it’s easy to get in touch with a casino representative.

All in all - It’s clear that Shazam Casino checks all the boxes, and they’re a great choice for online gamblers.

Playing online casino games should always be about fun. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: