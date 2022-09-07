Super Slots Bonus Codes and Promo Offers Available to Claim Right Now

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Looking for the best Super Slots bonus codes? You're in the right place. Use the deposit bonus code SS250 when opening a new account to claim a 250% bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit.

Check out all the best Super Slots bonus codes and promotions available right now:

Are you looking for some sweet bonus code action to make your Super Slots casino experience even better?

We've compiled a list of all the Super Slots casino bonus codes available right now, as well as all the promotions you can opt in to.

Make sure you read on to find out how to avoid making the mistakes that will void your bonuses, as well as learning about the small print and terms and conditions that can dramatically change how much you get.

How to Claim the Super Slots Welcome Bonus Code

Step 1 - Register a New Account

Log on to Super Slots and hit the Join Now button on the top right

and hit the Join Now button on the top right Enter the required details, including username and e-mail

Wait for the validation link to arrive

Step 2 - Check your E-mail

Check your e-mail for the validation link

If it's not in your inbox, check your spam

Click the link to validate your account

Step 3 - Use the Bonus Code and Have Fun!

Navigate to the cashier section and make a deposit

Enter the code SS250 while depositing

while depositing Check to the cashier to see if your bonus funds have been successfully added

Super Slots Deposit Bonus Eligibility

The SS250 bonus code is for new players to Super Slots only. Any attempts to violate eligibility rules by making multiple accounts to claim multiple bonuses may result in your account being banned.

Super Slots Welcome Bonus Code: Terms and Conditions

Of course, like all bonuses, this welcome offer is subject to special terms and conditions. We've highlighted what you should know below before and after making your deposit:

It is for new players only.

A minimum deposit of $20 is required.

The maximum bonus that players can claim per deposit is $1,000.

This code is not valid on the live dealer casino games.

The bonus is only valid on certain slots, table games, and video poker games.

The bonus is subject to x35 wagering requirements.

Slot games contribute 100% to the wagering requirement, while other games can contribute anywhere between 0% and 20%. You can refer to Super Slots’ bonus contribution chart to find out more about this.

You have only 30 days to use your bonus funds.

You can only use one bonus at a time.

The maximum release amount is x10 the bonus, hard-capped at $20,000.

Wagering Requirements at Super Slots

To put it simply, wagering requirements are the number of times the player must play a bonus before the bonus funds are made available for withdrawal.

Let's use the SS250 bonus code as an example.

The wagering requirements for this specific bonus code are x35. Let's say you make a deposit of $20, netting you a bonus of $50.

$50 x 35 = $1,750.

If you wager the $50 and win $1,000, you'll have $1,700 left to wager.

If you wager your $1,000 and win $2,000, you will have $700 left to wager.

You must wager at least $700 of your $2,000 balance, and whatever is left after is yours to keep and cash out.

Banking Methods Available at Super Slots Casino

Deposit Methods:

Bitcoin

MasterCard

American Express

Discover

Visa

eCheck

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

Litecoin

Ripple

Chain link

Dogecoin

Stellar

Tether

USDcoin

MoneyGram

Money Orders

Bank Transfers

Withdrawal Methods:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Cardano

Chain link

Dogecoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Ripple

Stellar

Tether

USD Coin

Money Order

Bank Transfer

Check by Courier

As you've probably noticed, there is a heavy emphasis on cryptocurrency options at Super Slots, as it’s one of the best crypto gambling sites .

We recommend using cryptocurrency as a banking tool for the quickest and most efficient way to access your funds.

Most, if not all, cryptocurrency options are subject to no fees and a maximum withdrawal of $100,000.

For check by courier and bank transfer options, you are subject to fees of $500, and the maximum cash-out limits are capped much lower.

While Super Slots certainly caters to both fiat and cryptocurrency deposit options, there are clear advantages to choosing crypto.

Tips for Using your Super Slots Bonus Code

Here are some key points to remember when using your Super Slots bonus code.

The bonus expires after 30 days, so make sure you use it within that time frame or risk losing it forever.

Not all of Super Slots casino games contribute to the wagering requirement. Remember to check their chart if you are unsure.

You must be a new player to redeem this bonus code.

We recommend taking your bonus and wagering straight on slot games. This is because it's the only game in the casino that contributes 100% towards wagering requirements.

We understand you may prefer playing certain table games or even have favorites. But with certain games only contributing a measly 5% towards your bonus turnover, it's simply not worth the time or the effort.

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Using your Super Slots Bonus Codes

Always be aware of the 30-day expiry. We recommend using your bonus straight away. That way, this won't be an issue.

The minimum deposit to trigger the bonus is $20. We repeat - the bonus will not activate unless you deposit $20 or more. Consider this if you're usually a small-stakes gambler. It might be worth using a different promotion if you're only used to making tiny deposits.

As we've just pointed out, playing games other than slots with your bonus funds is an easy way to ensure you'll never be able to cash out any winnings.

If you aren't particularly bothered about wagering requirements and just want to explore the casino, that's fine. But if you want a shot at some winnings, make sure you only use the slots!

This may be obvious, but always double-check the code hasn't expired and been replaced or updated. If you're unsure, you can contact support on the Super Slots website.

Other Super Slots Casino Bonuses Currently Available

Super Slots' excellent SS250 welcome bonus code is not the only excellent promo code you can use on their website. Check out some of the others below:

SS100 - players can use this bonus code directly after SS250. It activates a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 on the next five deposits you make.

- players can use this bonus code directly after SS250. It activates a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 on the next five deposits you make. CRYPTO400 - this special bonus offer is specifically aimed at users who choose to gamble with cryptocurrency. By using this code, you can get a 400% bonus up to $4,000 on your first deposit with eligible cryptocurrencies.

- this special bonus offer is specifically aimed at users who choose to gamble with cryptocurrency. By using this code, you can get a 400% bonus up to $4,000 on your first deposit with eligible cryptocurrencies. SSTOPUP - use this promo code to get an extra $50 to play with when you top up your balance with at least $50 on Tuesday. It can be used up to three times and is subject to a x45 playthrough requirement.

- use this promo code to get an extra $50 to play with when you top up your balance with at least $50 on Tuesday. It can be used up to three times and is subject to a x45 playthrough requirement. HUMPSS1 - this bonus gives you 25% up to $250 on deposits of $50 more on Wednesday. It can be claimed twice every Wednesday and is subject to a x15 playthrough requirement before players can withdraw any funds.

- this bonus gives you 25% up to $250 on deposits of $50 more on Wednesday. It can be claimed twice every Wednesday and is subject to a x15 playthrough requirement before players can withdraw any funds. HUMPSS2 - use this bonus code on deposits of $150 or more every Wednesday for a 50% bonus up to $250. Like the code above, players can use it twice each week on Wednesday. It is subject to a x20 playthrough requirement.

Guide to the Casino Bonuses at Super Slots

Can Super Slots bonus codes expire?

Yes, and they often do.

However, at the time of writing, all bonus codes in this article are valid and working. If you're unsure, check with the Super Slots support team, who can advise you.

Can you earn real money from deposit bonus codes?

Yes.

Oftentimes, deposit bonuses are used to pad the player's initial bankroll, but with some time and patience, they can be cashed out for real money.

We explain how wagering requirements work in this article and how they might affect how much money you can cash out from a bonus.

The greater the wagering requirements, the less likely it is you will be able to cash out money from it. However, that doesn't mean it might not be beneficial for other reasons.

What types of bonuses can you get?

Here are four of the most popular bonuses you'll find at online casinos, including Super Slots:

Deposit bonuses - a bonus attached to a certain type of deposit, sometimes only triggered by a specific banking method.

- a bonus attached to a certain type of deposit, sometimes only triggered by a specific banking method. Reload bonuses - a bonus given when you add more money to your casino account to gamble with.

- a bonus given when you add more money to your casino account to gamble with. No deposit bonus - a bonus given independently of a deposit, meaning no deposit is necessary to trigger the bonus.

Welcome bonus - a bonus designed for new players, usually to pad their bankroll.

There are more out there, but these are likely to be the ones you come across the most. Each of them has different terms and conditions attached.

How do I claim Super Slots casino bonuses?

In short, go to the cashier section, enter a bonus code if you have one, then make a required deposit, and the bonus is all yours.

We've set out an entire how-to guide in this very article on how to claim bonuses at Super Slots if you’d like to find out more.

Can I use more than one Super Slots bonus at a time?

It depends on the specific casinos' terms and conditions, but generally speaking, this isn't usually possible.

Most of the time, you have to finish one bonus before activating another.

Can I use a Super Slots bonus multiple times?

This depends on the type of bonus at play.

Reload bonuses, for example, are designed to be used multiple times when making new deposits to your account.

Welcome bonuses are usually lucrative by their nature and can only be used once. Attempts to use a welcome bonus on another account are usually met with a ban.

What are the best Super Slots bonuses?

This is largely a matter of opinion, but Super Slots welcome bonus and crypto boosts are two impressive bonuses that we have featured in this article.

Read up for further details on what they do and how to use them.

Final Words on Super Slots Promotions and Promo Codes

Now that you're armed with the right knowledge, you can go right ahead and start redeeming bonus codes in your Super Slots account today.

A lot of these bonuses do not stick around for long. If you want to get in on the action, now is as good a time as any. These codes won't wait for you, so why wait for them?

Just remember to take on board everything you've learned in this article to ensure you're having the best experience possible.

