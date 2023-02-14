Top 10 Crypto Online Casinos for Real Money Online Gambling

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Playing casino games online is fun, relaxing, and rewarding. But many casino sites support only fiat currencies and offer traditional banking options like bank transfers, eWallets, and credit cards.

This makes things difficult for players residing in gray jurisdictions and for those who prefer playing with cryptocurencies. The good news is that there are quality crypto and bitcoin casinos that give you the option of enjoying online gaming with cryptocurreincies.

Crypto online casinos support cryptocurrencies and accept crypto deposits. Since no bank or government controls cryptocurrencies, casinos online can legally offer them as banking methods in countries that have not yet regulated online gambling.

Crypto transactions are safe, secure, affordable, and anonymous. If you are a crypto enthusiast looking for licensed crypto casino and bitcoin casino sites, you can choose one of the following top ten crypto casinos we recommend.

Best Crypto Online Casinos

Check out our selection of the top ten crypto and bitcoin casinos to play real money games:

1. Cloudbet (Best overall crypto casino)

Image: CloudBet

Cloudbet.com is an online casino & sportsbook with a live dealer section, marketplace, and eSports betting. The highlight of the online casino is its support for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.

This bitcoin casino and sportsbook belongs to Halcyon Super Holdings BV, a company licensed by the Curacao Gambling Control Board.

Highlights

Exclusive network tournaments with big prize pools

Provably fair games

Infinity reels and Megaways slots

Weekly free spins

High RTP games

Bonus Offer

Cloudbet Casino welcomes new players with a bonus of up to 5 BTC. Later, you can join the Cloudbet Loyalty Club to earn loyalty rewards. This bitcoin casino hosts exclusive network tournaments with five and six-figure prize funds.

Deposit a minimum of E20 every Tuesday to get 20 free spins on Good Luck Clusterbuster.

Games & Providers

Cloudbet Casino offers thousands of high RTP slots, table games, and jackpot games from Play'n Go, NetEnt, Evolution, Big Time Gaming, and 21 other software providers. Featured games include titles like Sweet Bonanza, Money Train 2, and Moon Princess.

The live dealer section offers games from Evolution, Ezugi, and three other vendors.

Customer Service

Cloudbet.com offers quick customer support through live chat. The live chat window incorporates a comprehensive Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section with a search bar to help you get the required information quickly.

Cloudbet is available on the social networks Discord, Bitcointalk, and Twitter. You can email support@cloudbet.com for a quick and courteous response.

Visit Cloudbet Casino

2. BC.Game (Best Bitcoin casino)

Image: BC.Game

Image: BC.Game

BC.Game is a crypto-savvy online casino and sportsbook with exciting features like free coins, recharge bonuses, rakeback, lucky wheel games with prizes of up to 1 BTC, and a task hub that rewards you for completing simple tasks.

This bitcoin casino belongs to BlockDance B.V., a company operating on a license granted by the Curacao Gambling Control Board.

Highlights

Player-to-player chat system

Online casino, sportsbook, and lottery

Community features such as a Forum and Blog

VIP Club with exclusive rewards

High volatility slots with big payouts

Bonus Offers

Make a minimum deposit of $10 within your first 20 minutes to get a 300% welcome bonus. Or deposit at leisure and claim a four-level bonus package.

BC.Game offers VIP bonuses, loyalty bonuses, rakeback bonuses, and recharge bonuses. Get rewards for completing simple tasks, free spins, and other special bonuses at the online casino.

Games and Providers

BC.Game Casino offers 7,000+ games from 50+ software providers, including Vivo Gaming, RealTime Gaming, Ezugi, Blueprint Gaming, and Playtech.

Enjoy proprietary games, slots, and live dealer games at the online casino, which generates big winners regularly. This bitcoin casino recommends Sweet Bonanza, Lightning Dice, 100 Lucky Chillies, and many other popular games.

Customer Service

An exhaustive Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section helps you find answers to your questions quickly. Alternatively, visit the Help Desk and use the search bar to find information.

Use the live chat button in the bottom right-hand corner for instant assistance. BC.Game encourages social interaction through the social networks and messaging apps Telegram, Github.com, Twitter, BitcoinTalk, Discord, and Facebook.

Visit BC.Game Casino

3. Metaspins (Top crypto bonus)

Image: MetaSpins

Metaspins Casino is a full-fledged crypto online casino with complete Web3 integration. The online casino makes it easy for players to deposit, withdraw, and purchase cryptocurrencies. It plans to launch an NFT marketplace enabling players to play online casino games with NFTs.

Play with BTC, ETH, USD, BCH, TRX, DOGE, ADA, USDC, and LTC at Metaspins.com.

Highlights

Slots with high RTPs

Up to 60% rakeback

Instant withdrawals with zero fees

Player-to-player chat system

In-house Metaspin game with big wins

Bonus Offers

Metaspins Casino welcomes you with a bonus of up to 1 BTC on your first deposit. The online casino encourages social interaction among existing players and runs several social media promos, contests, and giveaways with exciting prizes.

This bitcoin casino hosts several seasonal promotions and limited-time network tournaments with big prize pools.

Games and Providers

Play 2,500+ games from 44 software providers under categories like Table Games, Slots, Provably Fair Crypto Games, and Live Games. Play'n Go, Pragmatic Play, Evolution, and Relax Gaming are some of the providers supplying games to Metaspins Casino.

Popular provably fair slots at Metaspins Casino include Princess of the Sky, Scroll of Adventure, Fantasy Park, and Lucky Sweets.

Customer Service

Save time by reading the FAQ before contacting a customer support agent. You may find answers to your question in this section.

Enter your name and email address in the live chat window and click on Start the chat to connect with a live support agent. Click on Open Chat on the right to chat with fellow players.

Visit Metaspins Casino

4. mBit (Best for international players)

Image: mBit

Established in 2014, mBit Casino is one of the best bitcoin casinos in the world. The online casino welcomes you with a bonus of up to 1 BTC on your first deposit.

Enjoy games from 33 vendors on the sophisticated SoftSwiss software platform. This bitcoin casino offers a safe gaming environment and supports responsible gambling.

Highlights

Casino races and network tournaments with big prizes

10-tiered VIP with rewards like daily cashback and weekly bonuses

Bitty Quiz game with 5,000 free spins in the prize pool

Daily promotions

Refer-a-friend bonus

Bonus Offers

mBit Casino welcomes you with a three-tiered bonus package, which includes free spins. After using it, you can claim daily deals, join the loyalty club, and participate in lucrative network tournaments like the €500,000 Pragmatic Play Drops & Wins.

Refer a friend to mBit Casino and get a bonus of 30% plus 200 free spins.

Games and Providers

Play 2,000+ games from 33 studios at mBit Casino. The library displays games under categories like Bonus Buy, Slots, Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Jackpot Games, Dice, and Video Poker.

mBit Casino operates on the SoftSwiss software platform, which works with all devices. Elvis Frog True Ways, The Myth, and Legendary Diamonds are the trending games to play.

Customer Service

Check the comprehensive FAQs for answers to your questions. Get customer support through live chat. The live chat window includes a messages section and a help section with a search bar and answers to questions related to several issues.

This bitcoin casino encourages interaction through messaging apps and social networks such as Discord, Twitter, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Visit mBit Casino

5. Winz Casino (Best no wager bonus casino)

Image: Winz

Winz is a crypto-friendly online casino and sportsbook with a quick sign-up procedure and a zero-wager welcome bonus. The online casino offers a mobile-compatible gaming interface with a hamburger menu, a well-designed game lobby, and well-placed links.

The operator of Winz.io is Dama N.V., a company operating on a license granted by the Curacao Gambling Control Board.

Highlights

Provably fair games

Bitcoin casino and sports betting site

Lottery games with zero-wager prizes

Zero-wager bonus offers

VIP club with exclusive benefits

Bonus Offers

Start with a welcome slots bonus of up to 300 zero-wager free spins at Winz.io. Live casino players can claim a 10% daily cashback bonus. The online casino also hosts network tournaments with big prize pools.

Become a VIP player at Winz.io and enjoy benefits like high bet limits, fast withdrawals, dedicated customer support, zero-wager bonuses, and customized bonuses.

Games and Providers

Winz.io offers 5,000+ online casino games, including crypto slots, live dealer games, progressive jackpots, bingo games, table games, and more.

The online casino operates on the SoftSwiss software platform. Games from over 70 vendors, including Play'n Go, Pragmatic Play, BGaming, and others, populate the library at Winz.io.

The total jackpot value at the online casino currently exceeds €19 million.

Customer Service

Winz.io has an exhaustive Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) with detailed answers to questions related to getting started, bonuses and promotions, banking, and other issues. The online casino offers support through an online contact form and live chat.

You will find the live chat icon in the bottom right-hand corner of the casino site.

Visit Winz.io Casino

6. BitSpin Casino (Bitcoin.com backed)

Image: BitSpin

BitSpin Casino is a crypto-friendly online casino, which also supports multiple fiat currencies. It offers generous welcome bonuses, a high roller bonus, weekly reload bonuses, free spins, and loyalty rewards.

It is a SoftSwiss-powered online casino offering a safe, secure, and licensed browser-based gaming experience on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices.

Highlights

120+ jackpot games

High roller deposit bonus for new players

5-tiered VIP Club called Space Odyssey

Up to 300 free spins and 15% cashback as VIP rewards

Fiat methods available with crypto banking options

Bonus Offers

Claim any one of two welcome offers at BitSpin Casino—a 100% deposit bonus plus 200 free spins on your first deposit or a high rollers deposit bonus of 110% plus 200 free spins.

BitSpin Casino offers a 50% second deposit bonus, a 60% third deposit bonus, a 50% Tuesday reload bonus, and up to 150 free spins every Friday.

Games and Providers

BitSpin Casino offers slots, casino games, jackpot games, and live dealer games from 23 software providers, including iSoftBet, Playtech, Betsoft, and NetEnt. The most popular games are Starburst, Gonzo's Quest, Book of Aztec, Jumanji, and Joker Queen.

See if you get lucky and hit the jackpots of Charms and Clovers, Glam Life, Greedy Goblins, Mega Joker, and others to win big prizes.

Customer Service

Check the exhaustive Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section at BitSpin Casino to find detailed answers to beginner queries. Instant support is available through live chat. Another way to get support is by emailing support@bitspincasino.com.

This bitcoin casino also interacts with players through the social networks and messaging apps Facebook, Telegram, and Twitter.

Visit BitSpinCasino

7. Bitcoin Games (Bitcoin.com official casino)

Image: Bitcoin Games

Bitcoin Games Casino is a crypto-friendly online casino, which also accepts deposits through credit cards. The online casino belongs to SBGC S.R.L, a company registered under the laws of Costa Rica.

The online casino welcomes players with generous cashback deals, offers provably fair games, and encourages social interaction through Facebook, Telegram, and Twitter.

Highlights

Lucrative network tournaments with six-figure prize pools

Exclusive and provably fair games

Progressive Bitcoin jackpots

Instant withdrawals

Exclusive VIP Club with exclusive privileges and rewards

Bonus Offers

Sign up at Bitcoin Games Casino and deposit a minimum of $50 to get a cashback bonus of 15% on all the slots games you play during the next 14 days. A VIP cashback bonus of 25% is also available if your first deposit is $2,000 or more. The online casino also hosts network tournaments with big prize funds.

Games and Providers

Bitcoin Games Casino offers games from eight software providers, including BGaming, Playson, and NetEnt. The library offers several exclusive games such as The Angry Banker.

The library has slots, table games, live dealer games, and jackpot games. Play jackpot games like Miss Cherry Fruits Jackpot Party, Buffalo Power: Christmas, and Aloha King Elvis at Bitcoin Games.

Customer Service

There are two ways to contact customer support at Bitcoin Games Casino. Live chat is available for players looking for instant assistance. You can also email your doubts, questions, and issues to games@bitcoin.com and expect a quick, courteous, and helpful response.

An exhaustive Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) provides answers to commonly asked beginner questions.

Visit Bitcoin Games

8. BetOnline (Generous bonus offer)

Image: BetOnline

BetOnline.com has been offering online gambling services since 1991. It offers multiple gaming services, including a casino site, sportsbook, racebook, poker, and eSports on one browser-based software platform. You need only one account to enjoy all these services.

This bitcoin casino supports responsible gambling and interacts with players on the social networks YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Highlights

Online sportsbook, casino, poker room, racebook, and eSports betting site

Over 25 years of industry experience

48-hour payouts

10% weekly casino rebate

Win over $10,000 in weekly cash races

Bonus Offers

Enjoy a first-time crypto bonus of 100% up to $1,000 at BetOnline Casino. If you deposit in fiat currencies, the online casino gives you a welcome bonus of 100% up to $1,000 on your first three deposits.

Existing players can plump their bankrolls with a reload bonus of 25% up to $250 and a crypto reload bonus of 35%.

Games and Providers

BetOnline Casino offers over 300 online casino games from Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, Concept Gaming, and others. The library has slots, table games, live dealer games, specialty games, and video poker games.

The most played games at BetOnline Casino are Genie's Riches, Eagle Gold, Leprechaun Frenzy, Jungle Stripes, and Grand Luxe.

Customer Service

BetOnline Casino displays four help icons in the bottom right-hand corner of its website. Support is available through live chat, email, and phone. Email cs@BetOnline.ag or call 1-888-426-3661.

A knowledge base with details and FAQs related to banking, account management, bonus offers, and other subjects is also available at BetOnline Casino.

Visit BetOnline Casino

9. Wild Casino (Best selection of games)

Image: Wild Casino

Although Wild Casino offers a small library of only 300+ games, it is rich in features like daily tournaments, crypto bonuses, monthly rebates, weekend and weekly offers, progressive jackpot games, and refer-a-friend bonuses.

The online casino is an RNG-certified casino with a safe, secure, and fair gaming environment. It supports responsible play and respects player privacy.

Highlights

Win over $1,000,000 in tournament prizes every month

Refer-a-friend bonus

Weekly 10% rebate of up to $250

Special welcome bonus for crypto depositors

Progressive jackpot games

Bonus Offers

Start playing with a welcome bonus of $5,000 at Wild Casino. However, if you make a crypto deposit, you can claim a package of up to $9,000 on your first five deposits.

The online casino pampers existing players with 10% weekly rebates, weekly reload bonuses, refer-a-friend bonuses, and weekend offers.

Games and Providers

Find 300+ online casino games from Nucleus Gaming, Betsoft Gaming, and Visionary iGaming at Wild Casino. The library offers games under categories like blackjack, table games, live dealer games, video poker games, and specialty games.

The most popular games at Wild Casino are Rags to Witches, Genie's Riches, Trinity Reels, Multi-hand Blackjack, and The Haunted Inn.

Customer Service

Wild Casino has a help center with a search bar and a comprehensive Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section. Click on icons like My Account, Bonus, Cashier, Slots, and others to check out related information.

The online casino offers 24/7 email support. Email cssupport@wildcasino.ag to get a quick, courteous, and helpful response.

Visit Wild Casino

10. Hell Spin (Top pick for beginners)

Image: Hell Spin

Hell Spin Casino is a hell-themed online casino with games from 63 software providers, a live casino, bankroll-boosting tournaments, and generous reload bonuses. The online casino introduces brand-new slots into its library every day. It is a crypto-savvy casino site offering several fiat banking options like Skill, Neteller, and credit cards too.

Highlights

Lucrative tournaments

12-tiered VIP Program

Hall of Flame for top winners

€10,000 reward for VIP players every 15 days

Bonus Buy slots

Bonus Offers

Sign up at Hell Spin Casino and deposit a minimum of €20 in your account to get 100% up to €100 plus 100 free spins. Get 50% up to €300 plus 50 free spins on your second deposit. Top up your account every Wednesday to get a bonus of 50% up to €200 plus 100 free spins.

Games and Providers

Play games from 63 software providers, including Betsoft, Quickspin, Playtech, and Yggdrasil, on iPad, iPhone, smartphone, Mac, and Windows at Hell Spin Casino.

The library offers games under categories like Slots, Bonus Buy, Fast Games, and others. Play popular games like Gold Rush Johnny Cash, Aloha King Elvis, Big Wild Buffalo, and Sizzling Eggs.

Customer Service

Hell Spin Casino offers customer support through live chat. Click on Support in the main menu on the left of the website to open the live chat window. Provide your name and email address, choose a language from the dropdown list, and click on Start the chat to connect with a live support agent.

Visit Hell Spin Casino

How we Rank Online Casinos

Our recommended bitcoin casinos and crypto casinos are the best in the industry. An online casino must meet several criteria before finding a place on our lists. Our experts consider factors like bonus offers, games, security, customer care, and payment methods to rank online casinos.

Bonus Offer

We pick crypto and bitcoin casinos offering generous bonuses with player-friendly terms. Our experts test each bonus to ensure it works as the online casino advertizes it. We do not recommend bonuses with unreasonable wagering requirements and low max win amounts.

Our recommended crypto and bitcoin casinos also offer special bonuses for players who deposit with cryptocurrencies. We focus on bitcoin casinos offering cashback bonuses, loyalty bonuses, weekly and weekend reload bonuses and free spins, and refer-a-friend bonuses.

Casino Games

Our main objective is to focus is on multi-vendor crypto and bitcoin casinos with provably fair crypto games. Sometimes, we recommend a few crypto and bitcoin casinos that have less than 500 games. However, these crypto and bitcoin casinos will feature big bonus offers, host tournaments and offer lucrative promotions.

Sign up at our recommended online casinos to enjoy thousands of slots, live dealer games, jackpot games, table games, and Bitcoin games.

Customer Service

We guide our players to online casinos offering exhaustive Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) sections, knowledge bases, and help centers. The best crypto online casinos will offer 24/7 support through live chat, social networks, messaging apps, email, and telephone.

The customer support agents of top-rated crypto casinos are prompt, helpful, and friendly while responding to player queries.

Trust and Security

We research ownership and licensing before recommending crypto online casinos. The best crypto casino sites prioritize trust and security. They belong to well-known, licensed operators with several years of industry experience.

They implement the latest security, anti-fraud, and anti-money laundering measures to maintain a safe gaming environment. In addition to respecting your privacy, they support safe play.

Payment Methods

We recommend two types of crypto casinos—crypto-only casino sites and casinos supporting crypto and fiat payment options.

Many crypto-only casino sites operate without a license, but our experts ensure that only licensed sites make it to our lists. We also recommend online casinos offering fiat options like credit cards and eWallets along with cryptocurrencies.

Mobile & Tablet Experience

Playing casino games on mobile devices is fast gaining popularity. The number of players creating gaming accounts on smartphones and tablets is rising, which is why we choose casino sites supporting smartphone and tablet play.

Most of our recommended mobile casinos are browser-based, but a few offer native apps for Android and iOS.

Website Design

Badly designed casino websites deliver a disappointing gaming experience, which is why website design is among the factors we consider while choosing crypto online casinos.

We recommend crypto and bitcoin casinos that implement the latest web technology, enable easy navigation and make it easy for players to find and play games, claim bonuses, and make deposits and withdrawals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it easy to play at a crypto online casino?

Playing at a crypto online casino is easy. Since they are all browser-based, you only have to sign up and make a crypto deposit to start playing. The sign-up procedure is quick and easy because crypto casino sites do not ask for too many personal details.

You need a crypto wallet loaded with cryptocurrencies of your choice to make deposits and withdrawals. Setting up a crypto wallet is easy, and many crypto casinos have tutorials to help you get started.

Which online casinos are the best for Bitcoin and crypto?

Any licensed online casino belonging to an experienced and reputed company is good for Bitcoin and crypto gambling. The best Bitcoin and crypto casinos online offer multi-vendor games, generous bonuses, lucrative promotions, and loyalty rewards.

Our experts recommend several crypto casinos, but the top three casinos on our list are BC.Game Casino, Metaspins Casino, and Cloudbet Casino. All three operate on valid gaming licenses and offer the ultimate gaming experience in a safe and secure environment.

Are crypto casinos anonymous?

Crypto online casinos allow you to play anonymously. Their sign-up procedures are quick and easy because you only have to create your login credentials and accept the T&Cs. The online casino automatically logs you into your gaming account.

Crypto transactions are anonymous because they do not require your credit card or bank account details. You only have to provide your crypto wallet address to receive your winnings.

However, crypto casinos online may undertake verification checks to confirm your age, identity, and account details to prevent fraud and money laundering.

Can I use a VPN to play at online casinos featured here?

Some crypto online casinos allow you to use a VPN to access their games, bonuses, and other services. However, we recommend checking the casino T&Cs before accessing and using it with a VPN.

You can use VPNs even if it is against the casino T&Cs because you do not have to undergo a KYC procedure while withdrawing your winnings. However, some crypto casinos may suspend your gaming account if they suspect you are using a VPN.

What are provably fair games and how does this benefit me?

Provably fair games are online casino games that allow players to verify their fairness without depending on third-party auditors. Since the outcomes of provably fair games are transparent, verifiable, and transparent, online casinos offering them cannot cheat players.

Provably fair games are based on open-source algorithms and operate on smart contracts platforms, making it impossible for online casinos offering them to modify the outcomes of these games to their advantage.

Playing provably fair games benefits you because they are transparent and cost-efficient. Moreover, you can check them for fairness and randomness without depending on third-party auditors.

Will I get as good of an experience using Bitcoin vs. fiat money?

Provided you sign up at one of our recommended crypto casinos online, which are safe, secure, licensed, and well-regulated, your experience of using Bitcoin will be just as good as using fiat money.

Using Bitcoin is advantageous for players who want to deposit and withdraw without revealing financial details. Bitcoin transactions are safe, secure, affordable, and anonymous. The blockchain network processing Bitcoin transactions does not require your personal or financial details.

Crypto casinos online are as good as casinos supporting fiat currencies. They offer multi-vendor games, host tournaments, offer generous bonuses, provide excellent customer support, and help you to gamble safely.

Conclusion

The online casino gaming industry was among the first to offer cryptocurrencies as payment methods. Although many players still do not feel comfortable with crypto transactions, the popularity of crypto-friendly online casinos is on the rise.

We advise players to research crypto online casinos well before signing up. Many of them do not consider it necessary to obtain an iGaming license because cryptocurrencies do not come under the control of any government or financial institution.

However, signing up at our recommended crypto-friendly online casinos is safe because our experts have thoroughly researched them. Our recommended crypto casino sites are safe, secure, and licensed. They respect your privacy and support safe play.

Register at a crypto online casino now to claim crypto bonuses and play provably fair crypto games. Crypto transactions are safe, secure, and affordable and do not require your credit card or bank account details. You can deposit, withdraw, and play anonymously.

Disclaimer

We advise players to gamble responsibly at all times. Gambling is a high-risk activity that can cost you a lot of money. Since it is meant for entertainment alone, you must gamble only with money you can afford to lose.

Gambling is illegal in many countries, and it is your responsibility to check the gambling laws of your country before signing up at any Bitcoin casino. Gamble only if your country has legalized the activity and you are of legal age.

If gambling stops being fun or you feel that you have become a problem gambler, you must approach a non-profit support organization like Gamblers Anonymous or GamCare and seek help.

