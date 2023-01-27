Top 10 Real Money Online Casinos - Best Gambling Sites

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.The gambling market expanded quickly with the rise of brand-new online casinos that continue to provide great casino experiences. But, the main problem is finding the best casino sites which suit your own needs and preferences.

In this review, we are focused on the very best online casino sites on the market. We've picked real money casinos that are not just well-established and long-standing brands; but are also recognized for their exceptional casino experience.

So, you will be able to find the best online casinos for real money, that are easily accessible to every casino player. Below, we've rated casino sites with a solid variety of payment methods, excellent bonuses, and also mobile -friendly casino games.

Top 10 Online Casinos for Real Money Gambling

Red Dog

1. Red Dog - Best Overall

High-quality real money casino games

Solid selection of bonuses and promotions

24/7 customer service

Safe payment methods

Rewarding loyalty program and bonuses

Established back in 2019, Red Dog has become one of the most popular real money casinos online. It provides a comprehensive collection of top casino games by Real Time Gaming and solid bonuses. It holds a Curacao Gaming license, and it's a totally secure online casino by any modern standards. Plus, the top-rated mobile casino gaming is compatible with Apple and Android devices.

Bonus Offer

The welcome bonus consist of five deposit-match bonuses of up to $1000. The minimum deposit is $10 for Neosurf and $20 for crypto payments and $30 for credit cards. In addition to that, you could receive 20% extra for BTC deposits and Neosurf. Moreover, you can also access other bonuses and promotions, such as the Christmas bonus, and 24/7 bonus, among other offers.

Casino Games

There is a good variety of casino games to choose from in Real Time Gaming, and it is still a relatively new online casino. Right now, you'll be able to try your luck with games like blackjack, craps, slots in different themes and variations. Some of the most popular titles on the platform are Mermaid Royale, European Roulette, and Suit' Em Up, to name a few.

Customer Service

The customer support team is reliable and easily reachable 24/7 through multiple contact options. You can phone them, directly connect with them via the live chat facility, or send them an email. The main advantage is that they are accessible 24/7 and ready to answer all of your questions, which makes this one of the best online casinos out there.

site - pixel

Click here to Play at Red Dog casino

Slots Empire

2. Slots Empire - Best mobile games

Reliable mobile real money casino

A unique and well-designed website

Impressive customer support

Solid variety of generous bonuses

Available crypto payments

Slots Empire is one of the best online casino sites. It's a well-designed and unique casino with a fun theme inspired by the Roman Empire. In terms of its gaming collection, there is a massive gaming library which caters to any casino player. The same applies to the mobile gaming collection, which is accessible on Windows, Apple, and Android mobile devices.

Bonus Offer

With the amazing welcome bonus, you will receive a 220% bonus match of up to $12,000. In order to claim the welcome offer, you have to be a new casino player on this real-money online casino. Plus, there are other offers and bonuses that are available to regular casino players.

Casino Games

The real money casino hosts numerous online casino games by Real Time Gaming, hence the selection is limited. As the name suggests, you'll find a huge collection of slots that are also compatible with mobile devices. In addition to that, there are also high-quality table games as well. You can try your luck with casino games like Bonus Deuces Wild, Aladdins Wishes, Asgard, and many others.

Customer Service

The customer support team works around the clock to help you resolve any issues that you might have. You're able to get in touch with them via email, the live chat feature on the website, or by phone. Any option is accessible 24/7, which further elevates the status of this real money online casino.

site - pixel

Click here to Play at Slots Empire

BetOnline

3. BetOnline - Great Casino & Sportsbook

Sports betting and online casino games

Modern website

Amazing welcome bonus and regular offers

Safe and secure technology

Regular contests

BetOnline it's a high-quality online betting platform and a reliable real money casino. It's one of the best online casinos with a massive collection of slots as well as poker, roulette, craps, and other table games. It's equally dedicated to its category of online betting, so anytime you want to take a break from playing online casino games, you can place your bets online.

Bonus Offer

The casino welcome bonus includes a 100% bonus match of $1,000 on your first three deposits. Additionally, there's a poker casino bonus that you can receive upon registration. You can receive a 100% match poker bonus with a minimum deposit of $50 and the promo code NEWBOL. Otherwise, there are plenty of ongoing exciting bonuses for anyone who wants to bet online or play casino games.

Casino Games

The online casino games are of exceptional quality due to the partnership with reliable and well-established by iGaming brands. Some of the top casino games are Rags to Witches, Single Deck Blackjack, Spin It Vegas, Blackjack HD, and many others options. In this aspect it is one of the best online casino sites since it continues to expand its casino games collection.

Customer Service

The casino customer support team is highly professional and responsive. You can directly message them via the live chat option on the website, send an email, or phone them. Also, take a look at the Help Center, where there are multiple articles on different topics which will help you familiarize yourself with the casino games, welcome bonus, payment methods, and more.

site - pixel

Click here to Play at BetOnline

Slots of Vegas

4. Slots of Vegas - Top slots variety

A haven for slot games

User-friendly website

Highly responsive customer support team

Top rewards for loyal casino players

Fast withdrawals

Bitstarz is one of the best online casino sites when it comes to playing with your crypto funds. The real money online casino has invested in an extensive collection of casino games; you are able to try your luck with everything from modern slots to live dealer games. Plus, the casino sites are fully mobile-optimized with exciting bonus offers.

Bonus Offer

It has one of the best bonuses for crypto casino players. Namely, on your first deposit, you'll receive a 100% bonus match of up to 1 BTC along with 180 bonus spins. The welcome bonus is adjusted based on the type of currencies. For instance, you can get a 100% bonus match up to $100 with 180 bonus spins.

Casino Games

You'll find an exceptional and rich library of different casino games, which also includes popular slots, Bitstarz originals and crypto games. You will be able to test your luck with top casino games like Dragon's Element, Blackjack, Plinko, and many more. As it is one of the best real money online casinos, it continues to add new casino games from several categories.

Customer Service

As this is an award-winning online casino that is recognized for its excellent casino customer support. You can expect to reach them instantly via the live chat option on the website. Furthermore, you can also send them an email if that's your best method of communication. The customer support agents are knowledgeable and ready to assist you anytime.

site - pixel

Click here to Play at Slots of Vegas

Bitstarz

5. Bitstarz - Best Crypto Online Casino

A solid variety of online casino games

Lucrative bonuses and promotions

Crypto bonuses

Modern payment methods

Award-winning online casino

Bitstarz is one of the best online casino sites when it comes to playing with your crypto funds. The real money online casino has invested in an extensive collection of casino games; you are able to try your luck with everything from modern slots to live dealer games. Plus, the casino sites are fully mobile-optimized and easily accessible on the move.

Bonus Offer

It has one of the best bonuses for crypto casino players. Namely, on your first deposit, you'll receive a 100% bonus match of up to 1 BTC along with 180 bonus spins. The welcome bonus is adjusted based on the type of currencies. For instance, you can get a 100% up to $100 with 180 bonus spins.

Casino Games

You'll find an exceptional and rich library of different casino games, which also includes popular slots, Bitstarz originals and crypto games. You will be able to throw luck with top casino games like Dragon's Element, Blackjack, Plinko, and many more. As it is one of the best real money online casinos, it continues to add new casino games from several categories.

Customer Service

As this is an award-winning online casino that is recognized for its excellent casino customer support. You can expect to reach them instantly via the live chat option on the website. Furthermore, you can also send them an email if that's your best method of communication. The customer support agents are knowledgeable and ready to assist you anytime.

site - pixel

Click here to Play at Bitstarz

Super Slots

6. Super Slots - Best Bonus Offer

Person to Person Transfers

Dynamic video slots

Highly responsive customer service

Handsome welcome bonus

The best mobile casino experience

Super Slots, as the name suggests, is a go-to gaming destination if you're looking to play the best slots. It offers high-quality and secure casino space with an exciting welcome bonus, and recurrent promotions. It also has a lot of great table and card games on top of its selection of slots, so whatever your preferences might be, make sure to give Super Slots a try.

Bonus Offer

It is one of the best online casinos for generous bonuses and offers. With CRYPTO400 promo code, you can receive a 400% bonus match of up to $4,000. Plus, there is an amazing welcome bonus of a 250% bonus match of up to $1,000 on your first deposit. You can also receive a 100% bonus match of up to $6,000 on your first deposits.

Casino Games

Based on the name, you can expect to find some of the best slots here. Otherwise, there are plenty of other options as well, like popular live casino games, card games, scratchcards, and more. In fact, it is one of the best online casinos because it has partnered with industry-leading developers. For example, you'll find top casino games like Eagle Gold, Pirate 21, and many others.

Customer Service

If you have any questions about the slots, table games, or your bonuses, don't hesitate to contact the customer support team. They are available every single day, 24/7, via email and the live chat option, So, if you need help, you can instantly get a response from a highly qualified customer support agent.

site - pixel

Click here to Play at Super Slots

EveryGame

7. EveryGame - Top Sports bonuses

The best mix of casino games and sports betting

Great bonuses for regular casino players

Up-to-date blog with the best bonuses

Best online casino for slots fans

The best crypto payment methods

EveryGame offers the perfect balance of the best casino games and sports betting options. So, in my opinion, it is the best casino that offer the best of both worlds. In regards to its bonuses, it has everything a casino player would wish for. A great welcome bonus, ongoing seasonal offers, excellent sports bonuses, and much more.

Bonus Offer

It is the best online casino for a lucrative welcome bonus. When you register, you can receive a 125% bonus match of up to $1,000. The second special welcome bonus entails the best package of up to $5,555. In addition, there are mobile awards and bonuses, regular offers, as well as a wheel of fortune.

Casino Games

It offers instant access to the best mobile casino games. You can instantly play any casino game of your choice from your Android and apple device. They are particularly focused on slots, and a majority of the gaming collection features slot games. Of course, beyond slots, other game categories are available such as keno, specialty games, video poker, table games, and much more.

Customer Service

In case you have questions regarding the selection of slots or any pressing issues with their bonus offers - you can directly chat with the customer support agents. Feel free to contact them via the live chat feature, or alternatively, you can email them, and schedule a call with the customer support team. It is truly one of the best online casinos with top-notch customer support.

site - pixel

Click here to Play at EveryGame

Las Atlantis

8. Las Atlantis - Best Design

Easy to navigate casino site

Tons of high-quality bonuses

Mobile-friendly online casino games

Top slots and table games

The best online casino for mobile gaming

Las Atlantis is one of the best casinos on our list. The modern interface of online casinos, such as Las Atlantis, provides a welcoming ambient to casino players. It includes a collection of high-quality online casino games with seasonable bonuses fit for any period of the year.

Bonus Offer

Las Atlantis casino offers a welcome bonus of 280% bonus match of up to $1000. THe signup bonus is available on the first five deposits. The minimum deposits vary depending to the payment method. For instance, the minimum deposit requirement for BTC and LTC is 20$. On the other hand, the minimum deposit is 10$ for NeoSurf and 30$ for a Credit Card.

Casino Games

Las Atlantis is rich with numerous online casino games. It has a wide collection of the best casino games, such as slots, poker, table and many more. Each of the games has its own unique theme, mostly inspired by mythology. A good example are the slots Achilles, Asgard, Aladdin's Wishes and Ancient Gods.

Customer Service

Las Atlantis pays great attention to casino players with its well-developed customer service. The players can get in touch with the customer service agents through the following options - they can be contacted via email, live chat and phone services. They can answer any questions that you might have about this real money online casino. So don't hesitate to get in touch.

site - pixel

Click here to Play at Las Atlantis

El Royale

9. El Royale - Top New Casino

No payout fees

Best online casino for modern casino games

Special bonuses and offers

First-class range of slots and table games

Rewarding welcome bonus

El Royale combines different themes through the online casino games in its collection. The interface creates a relaxing ambience and is easy to navigate for all types of players. Signing up for El Royale only takes a few minutes before the player can explore the high-quality online casino games and claim its favourite bonus offers.

Bonus Offer

The welcome bonus of El Royal is $20,000, but at the same time, EL Royale offers different bonuses on its slot games ranging from 200%-250%. lL Royal allows different deposit options for fiat and cryptocurrencies. The minimal deposit varies on the payment option. For example, the minimal deposit of the cryptocurrencies is $20, while for payments such as Visa and MasterCard are 30$.

Casino Games

There are multiple online casino games, and all of them have one of the best qualities out there. What makes them unique is their different themes fit anyone's taste and their capacity to create a great sense of fun. Some of the popular slots and other casino games are Tarot Destiny, Bubble Bubble, European Roulette, and other games.

Customer Service

El Royal includes reliable customer service with the goal of improving communication with casino players. It consists FAQ where the most common questions related to the deposit, bonuses, and games are answered. The customer service also includes a live chat where the casino players can establish communication right away. The main options of contacting customer service through email and phone.

site - pixel

Click here to Play at El Royale

Drake

10. Drake - Best Jackpot Slots

Exciting Online Casino Tournaments

Generous welcome bonus

Mini jackpot slots

Regular offers and bonuses and weekly specials

Best online casino support

Drake is the most entertaining online casino on our list. It consists of one of the best slots out there. The interface combines a traditional ambient with high-quality visual art. Everything from online bonuses, and casino games, to payment methods creates an enjoyable atmosphere for the online casino players.

Bonus Offer

Unlike the other casinos, the welcome bonus of Drake casino is 300% of up to $2,000. The two main deposit alternatives are cryptocurrencies and fiat currency. Each one has its own different perks. The minimal deposit through cryptocurrency is $15 while the minimal deposit of fiat currency is $25. Every deposit is processed quickly.

Casino Games

There are many online casino games on Drake, and they all include different attributes. Drake casino hosts popular casino games such as slots, poker, table games, and others. However, Drake specializes in providing different types of slots. Every slot game has its own theme, such as Zimba and Friends Jane's Farm and Ibiza.

Customer Service

The customer service team is more than ready to assist you on the casino site every day of the week. You can reach them by phone and through four different emails. The customer support team can answer any question related to online casino games and slots while also explaining the bonuses and deposit mechanism to the casino players.

site - pixel

Click here to Play at Drake

How Online Casinos are Ranked by Us

If you're wondering how we've ranked the best online casinos on this site, here we will take a deeper look at our main criteria. We've not only assessed online casinos by their security, gaming collection, bonuses, customer support, web design, and available payment methods.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions

The collection of bonuses and promotions can enhance your casino experience. The online casinos on our platform have some of the best and most generous offers and promotions. As a regular casino player, you'll be able to access an ongoing selection of promotions and play with seasonal, weekly, and monthly bonuses. On top of that, we've also included casino sites that provide handsome welcome packages. Some of the available offers are welcome bonuses, bonus spins, no-deposit bonuses, and loyalty rewards.

Casino Game Options

We looked for online casinos that collaborate with not only reliable and licensed game studios but also industry-leading providers. This is why we have chosen casino sites that have a good variety of casino games. Each casino site has a solid mix of different game categories. So, you'll be able to try luck with everything from slot games to live dealer casino games and, of course, table casino games.

Customer Support

I's really important for your experience to be able to get ahold of the customer support agents instantly. Also, we've reviewed online casinos to provide multiple options for communication with the customer support team, including live chat support and phone-based and email-based support. Obviously ,we’ve also taken into account their responsive times and professionalism.

Trusted & Fair

We've only reviewed online casinos that are trustworthy and licensed by reliable gambling agencies. It doesn't matter whether the casino has the best casino games or the best bonuses. The safety of online casinos is of paramount importance. This is why we've only included online casinos that excel in this area.

Payment Options

The payment options we were looking for include a mix of safe and popular payment methods such as digital wallets, mobile wallets, credit cards, and cryptocurrencies. Every real money casino online on our list is secure and incorporates SSL encryption technology. Plus, you can except for the withdrawals and deposits to be approved quickly.

Mobile & Tablet Friendly

It's very important for online casinos to be mobile-friendly. Most casino players want to be able to access their account on the go, which is why we've only included mobile-optimized real money casino online. So, you'll be able to access the online casinos on Windows, Android, and Apple mobile devices.

Design

The design is another aspect we've taken into account. Beyond accessing well-designed websites with high-quality visuals and animations, it is equally important for casino players to be able to easily navigate online casinos. Online casinos nowadays have an overwhelming selection of casino games with different bonuses and offers, which is why we've only included user-friendly online casinos.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to play for real money, or can I play for free

On online casinos, you are able to play casino games for real money and in demo mode. That being said, you should expect the selection of casino games to be limited since not every iGaming provider will offer a demo version of their RNG-based game.

You will be mainly able to play casino games as well as some table and card games, which are based on RNG technology with virtual funds.

This will allow you to learn how certain games function and improve your casino knowledge. So, in short, it is not mandatory to play casino games with your own funds; you can play some of the games from the gaming library in demo mode.

Which online casinos are the best for me to play at?

Some of the top-rated casinos are Red Dog , Slots Empire and BetOnline , according to our review, and they are definitely top-tier casino sites that you should check out.

They provide a comprehensive collection of casino games with high-quality features and generous offers and promotions. On top of that, you can choose from many safe and secure payment methods to make instant deposits and withdrawals.

If you run into any issues, the customer support team is reachable every single day.

To sum up, they are perfect when it comes to mobile gaming because they are optimized for mobile websites and also have separate mobile applications.

Also read: Top 10 Online Casino Sites for Real Money

Is it easy to make deposits and withdrawal winnings when I want?

Yes, it is easy to make deposits and withdrawals as soon as you create an account on the platform . Then, you will have your identity verified through the KYC process on the site.

Afterwards, you can seamlessly make withdrawals and deposits with the available payment methods on the site. In terms of the withdrawals based on the online casino and its payment policy and the type of payment method your using; you need to be aware that withdrawal requests might be processed within one to two business days or sometimes even longer.

Otherwise, the deposits are generally processed instantly on the platform. It's very easy to make a deposit, especially if you're using a modern payment method.

Are any of the casino games rigged, or are they fair and honest?

Online casino games are fair because are based on RNG technology, which means that the casino games are fair and safe. RNG technology ensures that the outcome of the game is randomly produced.

Moreover, online casinos that are licensed by renowned gambling agencies have to have a valid RNG certificate. In other words, online casino games are safe and fair, and regardless of your preferences, you can rest assured that your details are safe.

Will I need a VPN to register and play at any of these online casinos?

Online casinos that are reliable and licensed have a Know Your Customer procedure which requires you to offer personal details that verify your identity.

Using a VPN can pose a threat to the online casino since, for example, the same casino player can create multiple accounts. But, the Know Your Customer process mitigates this issue by requesting you to submit utility bills, phone number, and other information that is used in order to verify your account.

The KYC process is an important part of any online casino that adheres to gambling standards and requirements. So, in short, you cannot use VPN to play on online casinos that are restricted to your area.

Can I use Bitcoin and other crypto at online casinos?

Yes, you can; however, it depends on the online casinos and their payment policy. Some online casinos accept crypto payments other do not. Also, there are differences regarding the cryptocurrencies available on online casino sites. For instance, Red Dog accepts major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, to name a few.

So, before you make any deposit, make sure to check out the online casino and what are the cryptocurrencies that are available on the website. So, in short, you can, but it is depends on the payment policy of the online casino.

Conclusion

In conclusion, real money online casino sites on our list are safe, secure and licensed by reliable gambling agencies. You will be able to try your luck with hundreds of different casino games from specific categories ranging from slot games to table, card games, jackpots, even scratchcards, and live dealer games.

So, whatever your preferences might be, when it comes to the selection of casino games, they provide a full and comprehensive gaming library. In addition to that, we have chosen casino sites that are focused on upgrading their selection of promotions and offers.

Therefore, you will be able to choose from bonuses that would be appealing to different casino players. Last but not least, all of the online casinos from our list are available on mobile devices and allow you to have the best possible gaming experience from downloadable mobile applications or mobile-optimized casino sites.

Disclaimer: Gambling online poses risk of losses. Please play responsibly! Only play with money that you can afford to lose. Never use gambling as a means to try to earn money. Gambling should only ever be used as a form of entertainment. The information found in this review is for informational purposes only.

In the event that you, a loved one or a friend has a gambling problem please reach out to the National Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700 and speak with an advisor.

Before you play at any of the online casinos featured on this page be sure to check with local laws to ensure gambling is legal where you are located and that you are of age to play.

Useful resources to organizations that help people with gambling problems: