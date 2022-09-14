Top 3 Payday Loans For $100, $200, $300, $500, $1000. Instant Online Approval With Same Day Money Deposit

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR.

Sometimes even $100 or $200 is crucial. It may seem it is not the amount that can save your day until it becomes the sum you lack to cover emergency expenses. While some people only obtain loans to make some major purchases, others consider borrowing money the necessity to cover unexpected expenses or make ends meet till the next paycheck. For such cases, payday loans were created to provide bad credit borrowers with quick assistance.

You can find many payday lenders that allow people with poor credit scores to get up to $1,000 in just a few simple steps. At the same time, it’s easy to get confused when there are so many to choose from. Each lender has its own nuances, so not all offers can meet your needs. Therefore, you should spend some time picking a single payday advance among all the offers on the market. If you’re looking for a payday loan online and don’t know where to start, you’ve probably come to the right place. Here is our pick for the 3 best companies that offer online loans with instant approval and same-day deposit.

The Best Urgent Loans for Bad Credit: Overview

It’s easy to make the wrong choice when you don’t know what to look at. Thus, you should pay attention to a lender’s trustworthiness, reputation, interest rates, hidden fees, loan terms, and the requirements it sets. Here are the companies that offer reasonable payday loan options in terms of these criteria.

ASAP Finance – Trusted loan matching service with the best up to $1,000 payday loans. 1FirstCashAdvance – The best loan provider with no credit check small dollar loans. QuickCashLoans – Reputable lending company with great customer service and an instant loan decision.

#1. ASAP Finance – Best Overall Short-Term Loans up to $1,000

ASAP Finance

Although ASAP Finance is not a direct lender, it’s a company that deserves your attention if you’re looking for a fair short-term financial solution. The service works with many lenders throughout the US and helps people connect with the ones that can meet their expectations. Thus, you don’t need to waste time comparing lenders – they will compete for the opportunity to help you instead. As the company works with trusted and licensed lenders only, applying with it is safe. You can apply with any credit score and get fast cash till your next payday within one business day.

“Payday loans offer borrowers some options that traditional lenders can’t offer. Such loans are fast and accessible, so they may be lifesaving if you use them responsibly.” – Gregory Allen, Principal CEO of ASAP Finance.

Features

Good for solving your financial crisis;

Simple loan application process;

Multiple loan options to choose from;

No hard credit checks;

Free service with no flat fee charged.

Pros

Online application 24/7;

Available with a bad credit score;

Money deposit by the end of the next business day;

No collateral backing;

Simple eligibility requirements.

Cons

High-interest loans may be offered;

Short repayment terms for up to $1,000 loans.

#2. 1FirstCashAdvance – Best for Simple Online Payday Loan Process

1FirstCashAdvance

1FirstCashAdvance is a fair marketplace that works for the needs of bad credit borrowers in order to connect them with a direct lender. As most lenders usually ignore applicants’ credit scores, the options they offer may be lifesaving for people who can count on assistance from banks and credit unions. All you need is to fill out an online form on the company’s website to let it share your application details with reputable online lenders. Once the lender reviews your personal and credit information, it will send you a loan offer. Most loans the company offers don’t affect your credit history, so you can solve your financial problem while improving your credit.

“Although many people think payday loans are overpriced, it’s not quite true. This type of borrowing is a short-term solution, so the total amount a borrower has to overpay is usually pretty affordable” – Latoria Williams, CEO of 1FirstCashAdvance.

Features

Fast loans for emergencies;

Convenient online application;

Leaves your credit score unchanged;

Works with many lenders throughout the country;

Lenders perform only soft credit inquiries.

Pros

Easy to apply wherever you are;

No minimum credit score requirements;

Easy-to-meet eligibility criteria;

Free service with no additional charges;

Access to loan amounts within 24 hours.

Cons

High interest charges for instant loans;

Not all loan applications can be approved.

#3. QuickCashLoans – Best Same-Day Loans Online with Instant Decision

Quick Cash Loans

QuickCashLoans is a payday loan provider that helps people cover their small financial needs by offering multiple short-term cash advances from direct lenders. All the lenders it works with operate under their state laws, so the whole process of obtaining a loan is safe, and no criminal actions are allowed. Although a state licensed lender can check your credit history through free alternative sources, it doesn’t hurt your credit rating. You’re also allowed to apply online with a poor credit score if you meet a minimum monthly income requirement (typically no less than $1,000 per month, depending on your debt-to-income ratio).

“People like it when things get easier. That is why I think payday loans are popular. You can get it in a few taps without leaving your home, isn’t that wonderful?” – Tyler Stephens, Principal CEO of QuickCashLoans.

Features

Convenient user interface;

Simple basic qualifications;

Many lenders compete to give you the best interest rate;

Modern security services and secured connections are used;

Pros

Easy to apply from your home or workplace;

Only a soft credit check may be performed;

Consider borrowers with low credit scores;

No third-party fees;

Easy-to-get lending options.

Cons

Some options come with a high annual percentage rate;

Loans can’t be used as a long-term financial solution.

What Are Online Payday Loans?

An online payday loan is a short-term cash advance offered by private lenders or online lending companies. This cash advance generally has limited repayment terms that can’t exceed 30 days. However, as most Americans have bi-weekly salaries, loan terms are more likely to be up to 14 days. As you have to repay your payday loan cost in one lump sum, payday lenders usually set restrictions on loan amount too. The exact sum you can borrow commonly depends on the particular lender, your income, and your state. However, payday loans are usually about small amounts of $100 to $1,000.

As a payday cash advance has just a few simple basic qualifications, it is considered one of the easiest to get lending options. Borrowers with any credit can apply and solve their financial problems, so sometimes, payday loans are the only option for people with poor credit. As most lenders don’t make hard credit checks through major credit bureaus, payday loans online also don’t affect applicants’ credit scores. However, there is a detail online lenders typically pay special attention to. Whether you need to borrow $300, $500, or $1,000, you should prove your income is enough to fulfill your loan payment obligations.

Also, payday loans typically come with high interest rates. In some cases, an annual percentage rate can be over 400%. Thus, experts usually recommend obtaining payday loans only in case of emergencies you can’t cover on your own. As payday loans have limited terms by your next paycheck, they may cover only your short-term financial needs.

What Can I Use Short-Term Loans for?

Short-term loans can be used for almost any purpose. Lenders typically don’t control what you spend the money for. However, due to limited loan terms and a high annual percentage rate, a paycheck cash advance is not a good long-term solution. Experts also warn applicants against using payday loans to maintain an expensive lifestyle or make minor purchases. Borrowers are more likely to take out short-term loans to cover:

Medical expenses;

Rent or mortgage payments;

Credit card debt;

Utility bills;

Repair works;

Daily essentials.

Can I Get Payday Cash Advances Same Day?

Lenders generally transfer loan amounts by the end of the next business day. Actually, they don’t have much impact on the speed of the money funding process. Everything depends on how fast your loan verification will be completed. However, if you want to get money faster, you should apply and get approved early in the morning on a weekday. Thus, your chance of getting a same-day deposit will be higher.

Are Online Payday Loans Easy to Get?

Yes, they are. Payday loans are one of the most accessible loan options. Unlike traditional loans, paycheck cash advances have no minimum credit score requirements. They also come with just a few eligibility criteria and don’t require you to gather many documents to apply. The whole process of obtaining a payday loan typically takes less than 24 hours.

Can I Get a Payday Loan Online With Bad Credit?

Most online lenders usually ignore your credit score. All they are really focused on is your monthly income. They need to make sure you will be able to make your loan payments on time to minimize the risk of missed payments. As payday loans are commonly unsecured and don’t require collateral, lenders try to protect themselves by setting income rock bottoms and high interest rates. Thus, if you can prove your income is enough to pay off the whole loan balance by your next payday, you’re welcome to apply with any credit score.

Am I Eligible for Online Payday Loans?

Online loan providers typically require you to meet just a few simple loan qualifications. You don’t have to gather many documents or worry about your credit score. However, there are some basic criteria you need to match:

Be an adult in the state you apply;

Have a valid government-issued ID;

Provide the lender with access to your active checking account;

Specify your permanent address, US mobile phone number, and active email;

Prove your steady income of at least $1,000 per month.

What Are The Best Payday Loan Alternatives?

Although payday loans are almost perfect for emergencies and can promptly help you cover your small expenses or cash shortages, sometimes they may not suit your situation. Thus, if you’re in need of a loan with longer terms or need a higher amount to cover your personal needs, here are some payday loan alternatives to consider.

Installment Loans

An installment loan is a payday loan alternative that allows you to take out up to $5,000 and repay the money within 24 months in equal monthly payments. Such loans are also available with a low credit score. They are easy to get and repay without stress due to the convenient payment plan they offer. And they are fast too. You can access the money in your checking account within one business day. At the same time, installment loans are usually quite expensive. An interest rate may be from 16% to 100% APR, depending on your credit score.

Bad Credit Personal Loans

Personal loans for poor credit work almost the same as traditional loans from a bank or credit union. However, online lenders don’t check your credit background through major credit reporting bureaus and are not as focused on your credit score as traditional lenders are. Therefore, you can get up to $15,000 for about 60 months, even with less-than-ideal credit. Nevertheless, you can face more document requirements and have to wait a bit longer to get the funds. Also, your income should be sufficient if you want to get a significant loan amount.

Secured Loans

Secured loans may be a good option for people who own some valuable property, so they can use it as collateral. The most popular secured loans are auto title loans and home equity loans. Thus, you can get the money you need (usually up to 80% of your property’s estimated cost) by providing a lender with a pledge. These loans have lower interest rates and flexible terms, as the lender can repossess your property in case of defaults. However, you can lose your vehicle or home if you won’t fulfill your debt payment obligations on time.

Pawn Shop Loans

Cash advance loans from a pawn shop can be a good solution for people with no bank account. It is also a reasonable alternative for those who don’t want to provide the lender with access to their personal and account details. However, you can get cash on hand only in exchange for some of your valuable items, for example, an expensive gadget, appliance, jewelry, and more. Thus, there is also a risk of losing your property if you don’t repay the money on time.

P2P Lending

If you need a small amount and don’t want to overpay, consider getting money from your relatives or friends. Sometimes it is a good way to save money on interest. At the same time, many people think it will leave its mark on your relationship.

How to Choose a Payday Cash Advance: Useful Tips

It may seem that borrowers with low credit have much less to choose from. And this is exactly the belief that paycheck lenders use to inflate interest rates and offer options that are beneficial for them but exorbitant for their customers. However, you can still find many loan offers at reasonable rates and with accessible conditions. All you need is to shop around for a better loan offer and have an idea of what to pay attention to when choosing a payday loan.

Pay attention to the lender’s reputation. Check out customers’ reviews and give preference to the lender with a trusted branch in your state to ensure you borrow money from a legitimate company. Check interest rates and loan fees. The lower an interest rate is, the less you will have to overpay in the end. Also, some lenders make up for low interest rates with high origination fees, so you should also pay attention to processing costs. Take note of the payment plan. Make sure your loan payment suits your budget and situation. For example, don’t settle for payday loans if you’re looking for a long-term financial solution. Read the fine print. Your loan agreement contains crucial details that can either make a loan comfortable for you or turn it into a disaster. Thus, make sure you read it carefully and understand all the details.

Please, take note that borrowers with any credit difficulties should seek credit counseling.

How to Obtain Payday Loans Online – Application Steps

The payday loan application process is usually very plain. It doesn’t matter if you apply online or in the store. In most cases, it will take you less than 20 minutes to get a loan decision. Here are some basic steps you should take to apply:

Complete an online form on the lender’s website;

Get a loan decision. The lender will make a soft credit check and send you a response by email;

Review and sign a loan agreement. Read your loan documents carefully before signing them. If any detail of the loan agreement is unclear to you, please contact the lender for detailed explanations;

Receive the money. Get the funds in your bank account within one business day.

FAQ

Where Can I Get Payday Loans Online?

There are now many companies and services that provide emergency loans till payday. Compare various loan offers from nearby lenders or apply with a trusted online service from our list.

How to Repay a Payday Loan?

It’s usually an automatic process. On the due date, the lender withdraws money from your checking account. All you need is to ensure there is enough money on it to cover your loan cost.

Am I Guaranteed a Payday Loan Online?

Unfortunately, submitting your loan request form doesn’t guarantee you will be approved. The lender will review your credit background through alternative means and send you a loan decision within an hour, whether positive or negative.