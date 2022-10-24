Top 5 Bitcoin Gambling Sites To Earn Real Money Online In 2022

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR

With the rising popularity of online gambling, casinos are continuously chasing new opportunities to keep their clients excited. The latest trend for online casinos is Bitcoin gambling.

Bitcoin and crypto gambling offers players exclusive access to provably fair games, exciting bonuses, and fast-paced deposits and payouts. This new type of gambling significantly overpasses traditional casino games, offering players many more conveniences.

Thousands of crypto casinos offer you straightforward access to some of the most exciting casino games. We listed some of the top-rated ones. So, let’s get started!

Best Bitcoin Gaming Sites Online

BitStarz - Overall Best Bitcoin Gambling Site, Editor’s Pick Ignition Casino - Reliable Play To Earn Crypto Games Online Platform mBit Casino - Interesting Online Poker Tournaments With Bitcoin Betting Slots 7Bit Casino - Popular Crypto Betting For No Deposit Bonus Codes Justbit - Recommended Site For Bitcoin Betting And Gambling Online

#1. BitStarz - Overall Best Bitcoin Gambling Site, Editor’s Pick

BitStarz is another excellent choice for crypto gambling. The casino tends to make crypto gambling as fast and convenient as possible. You can deposit funds to your account in less than a minute, and it will take the same time to cash out all your winnings.

BitStarz will provide you with an incredible online gambling experience. The user-friendly website is professionally set up to get you into the mood for gambling. The neon theme will make you feel like you're at a million-dollar casino and deliver the excitement and thrill to your computer or mobile screen.

So, it follows responsible gambling practices and offers fair odds for all players, so you should give it a spin.

Features

Games

BitStarz offers a broad range of online casino games. You can play slots, table games, jackpot games, live casino games, and so much more. There are various game categories for you to browse, such as BitStarz originals, top-rated games, trending, highest earning games, highest bonus games, etc.

With such a vast range of games, making up your mind might be difficult. In that case, you can rely on the casino to help you make a choice. A neat game picker will suggest some great game recommendations if you don't want to wander across the endless range of possibilities.

Crypto

BitStarz accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies, allowing you to start gambling in little to no time. If your crypto balance is running low, you can use the casino's exchange to buy some of the accepted currencies using a credit or debit card. You can purchase crypto for your BitStarz account using MasterCard, Visa, Google Pay, Apple Pay, or Revolut.

Promotions

The best way to get bonuses in the BitStarz Casino is by 'fighting' wars. There are slot wars and table wars, where you can play weekly tournaments for a chance to win exciting rewards and bonuses. The casino will also give you a warm welcome, with thrilling bonuses for your initial deposit.

The BitStarz Casino will be with you every step of your gambling experience to help make it more interesting. The level-up adventure will follow your progress while playing and offer you extra prices for each new level unlocked.

Pros

Extensive range of online games, with a neat game selector to help you find the right game

A popular online casino with many awards by Casinomeister and AskGamblers

Crypto exchange for helping you get crypto fast and start gambling right away

An immersive Bitcoin casino experience

Fast withdrawals, with the average cash out time currently set at seven minutes and 20 seconds

Cons

The range of crypto poker games is quite limited

Why do we recommend it?

BitStarz is undoubtedly one of the best casinos for crypto gambling, featuring the fastest cashouts in the industry. If you're looking for a quick and convenient way to place a couple of wagers using Bitcoin, BitStarz is the place to be. With the user-friendly platform available for desktop and mobile, you can satisfy your gambling urge at any time and place.

#2. Ignition Casino - Reliable Play To Earn Crypto Games Online Platform

The Ignition Casino is for gamblers looking to cut straight to the chase. It features a clean user interface that'll allow you to minimize your wandering across the website, so you can start gambling immediately.

The Ignition experience allows you to navigate across the vast library of online games quickly and enter an anonymous table, a knockout tournament, and many other exciting casino events,

Compared to the other Bitcoin casinos we reviewed, Ignition is quite the newcomer, but if you enter its website, we don't think you'll be able to tell. It does an excellent job at keeping its player's content through the vast number of games and the impeccable odds it offers.

Features

Games

Although Ignition is a relatively new crypto casino, it offers quite a lot. On the platform, you can use your crypto to play poker, casino, live dealer games, bet on virtual sports, and, let's not forget to mention the exciting slots games.

However, the endless possibilities, card, and live dealer games seem to be the most popular on the site. You can play live blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and many other live dealer games hosted by professional hosts.

Crypto

The Ignition casino allows you to play with a few cryptocurrencies. You can gamble using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, or Zelle. If you're all out of crypto, you can make a deposit using some major credit or debit cards, such as Visa, MasterCard, AX, and UnionPay. The crypto casino features many ways to earn bonuses and vouchers, and you can quickly make a payment using your coupon on the website.

The casino is very user-friendly, so several video tutorials will walk you through the straightforward process of making the initial deposit and getting started with the online casino.

Promotions

There are several ways to get a bonus in the Ignition Casino. If you refer a friend to the casino, you can score 200% of your friend's first deposit, up to $100.

There are many weekly boosts and weekly poker freerolls that'll help you have a lot of fun without staking your money. The bonuses for using crypto are undoubtedly the highest, as you can get up to a 100% boost on your deposit if you decide to use any of the accepted cryptocurrencies.

Pros

Top-level customer support with help for all games

Excellent articles and video tutorials to get you started with crypto

A secure website protected by reCAPTCHA, following the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service

An official partner of the Gumball 3000

You can bet on an excellent range of virtual sports, including soccer, horses, supercars, etc

Cons

Ignition doesn't support Skrill and Paypal payments

Why do we recommend it?

You should visit the Ignition Casino if you're looking for a real-life experience from an online crypto casino. It features an excellent range of live dealer games that'll help you taste the thrill of gambling without leaving your room. The online casino employs professional hosts that'll take the entire experience to a higher level.

#3. mBit Casino - Interesting Online Poker Tournaments With Bitcoin Betting Slots

Are you attracted to the variety of online gambling games? Then, the mBit Casino is the right choice for you. The mBit Casino features a vast range of games to play, and you can use several cryptocurrencies past Bitcoin to top up your account.

mBit Casino has the largest collection of online games, and there's always something new and exciting. The vast range of games is continuously updated, so you'll never get bored at this crypto casino.

Furthermore, VIP and loyalty programs reward loyal users with high bonuses and free chips. The casino even offers gift cards, gadgets, and free trips, so make sure you try it.

Features

Games

At the mBit Casino, you can choose your favorite game from the vast range of slots, baccarat, blackjack, video poker, and much more. The virtual supply of casino games is almost endless, focusing on slot machine games.

There are traditional three and five-line slots. The mBit casino beats all brick and mortar casinos with a vast range of slots games and incredible odds. There are low-limit slots, such as penny slots, allowing you to wager only a fraction of a Bitcoin, but there are high-limit slots games as well.

Crypto

Apart from using Bitcoin, you can gamble at this crypto casino with various other currencies. If you prefer Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ripple, or Tether, you can use any of these currencies at the mBit Casino.

Regardless of the currency of your choice, you can start with a significantly low amount and win big. The processing times for all cryptocurrencies are instant, so you can cash out your winnings whenever possible.

Promotions

The mBit Casino is quite generous with its gamblers. There are many promotions for new players and existing ones, so you'll never run out of bonuses for your crypto games.

There's an exciting 25% bonus on Monday deposits; three lucky reloads on all slots on Wednesday and Thursday, so almost every day can be your lucky day with mBit. VIP tournaments, Bitty quizzes, and referral rewards will help you get extra bonuses for unlimited crypto fun.

Pros

Generous depositing bonuses

A wide variety of ways for players to get exciting bonuses

A broad range of games, including slots, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, live games, lottery, table games, keno, dice, etc.

Incredibly low deposit and cash out limits, with instant processing times

24/7 access to customer support and the online gambling community

Cons

Some players may find the range of cryptocurrencies slightly limiting

Why do we recommend it?

The mBit Casino is our overall best choice for many reasons. It aces every feature that a crypto casino should have. Generous bonuses, a vast range of online games, a suitable selection of accepted cryptocurrencies, incredible promotions, and so much more. Whatever you wish to get out of an online casino, the mBit Casino can offer.

#4. 7Bit Casino - Popular Crypto Betting For No Deposit Bonus Codes

If you're looking for an impeccable gambling experience in the comfort of your PC or laptop, get ready to immerse yourself into the exciting world of the 7Bit Casino . It allows users to wager their crypto on some of the all-time classics and unique games. There's a wide range of games, but the Bitcoin slots are undoubtedly the most popular option.

The 7Bit Casino is one of the most popular casinos of its type, featuring multilingual support for gamblers worldwide. For an even more convenient experience, you can use credit cards or crypto to quickly top up your account as soon as you hit that lucky strike.

Features

Games

The fun you will have at the 7Bit Casino is limitless. You'll be introduced to some of the hottest games as soon as you enter the immersive website. You can choose slots, jackpot games, live games, table games, and more. If you want to strike gold fast, you can quickly find the highest winning games with sky-high jackpots and get your chance to win with a single click.

Crypto

The 7Bit Casino is very flexible about making deposits. You can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and other cryptos without a depositing fee.

If your e-wallet is running low, you can use a Visa or MasterCard credit or debit card to top up your account, but you'll have to pay a 2.5% fee. You can even use other popular online banking systems like Rapid and ecoPayz to fund your account for an uninterrupted gambling experience.

Deposit processing times are almost instant, and the same goes for withdrawing your winnings. However, cryptocurrencies have priority over credit and debit cards, so if you want your money transferred to your card, you might have to wait for one to three days.

Promotions

The 7Bit Casino will welcome you with style. Every new player gets a 100% welcoming bonus up to $300 or 1.5BTC, plus 100 free spins. And the bonuses will continue to surprise you even after you've made yourself at home at the casino. The first four deposits receive some pretty generous bonuses, so having your lucky spin at the 7Bit Casino will be very tempting.

Pros

A super generous welcoming bonus for every player

Flexible depositing and withdrawing methods

Immediate processing time an almost all deposits and withdrawals

Depositing crypto is free of any depositing fees

An immersive website that's also mobile-friendly

Great game collections to help you stick to a specific theme for your online gambling

Simple registration that'll only take one minute of your time

Cons

The 7Bit Casino doesn't offer a crypto exchange

Why do we recommend it?

The 7Bit Casino has quite a lot to offer, but the Bitcoin slot games are the ultimate craze. With over 1,800 slot games, you can play anything you imagine. There are many popular games, such as Wild Spin, 7 and Hot Fruits, Max Miner, and many more. If you add the flexible depositing methods, you'll undoubtedly get the best crypto gambling experience.

#5. Justbit - Recommended Site For Bitcoin Betting And Gambling Online

Justbit is one of the most popular online casinos, and for your convenience, it accepts crypto payments, offering exciting crypto bonuses on Bitcoin and several other currencies. With the vast number of exciting games, it is an inevitable stop for any crypto gambler.

Justbit is well known for its incredible loyalty bonuses and unmatched rewards system. It never misses a chance to reward players with casino points, so you can get back to the table even if you're low on crypto.

In addition to the casino games, Justbit also offers sports betting, allowing you to stake crypto while placing bets on basketball, UFC, and other popular sports games.

Features

Games

In this online casino, you can play hot casino games and earn a lot of cryptos. There's a vast range of casino games with high jackpots, table games, live dealer games, and over 130 slot games. There are more than seven types of blackjack, online roulette, and many other exciting games for you to play.

If you're more interested in sports bets, you can also follow up on the latest matches and make a wager on your favorite team.

This online casino is also a mobile casino, so you can play your favorite games on the go. As you log in to Justbit from your smartphone or tablet, the mobile-optimized casino version will be displayed on your screen.

Crypto

With Justbit, you can play exciting casino games using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Ethereum, or Litecoin. The casino is flexible, allowing users to add funds to their accounts using credit and debit cards, such as Visa and MasterCard.

Depositing to your account is very straightforward, and the virtual casino insists on processing both deposits and withdrawals instantly.

Promotions

Justbit allows you to browse through a vast range of casino bonuses. As soon as you sign up for a user account, you'll get a chance to spin your way to an exciting, welcoming bonus of up to $3.000. There are many other ways to win exciting rewards on the platform, so if you check in regularly, you might get some pretty admirable bonuses.

Pros

You can play both European and American roulette on Justbit

Depositing crypto to your account unlocks additional benefits and rewards

European, classic, American, single deck, and double deck blackjack games are available on the platform

More than 130 slot games are available with Golden Buffalo and a Night with Cleo as the top-rated options

Justbit allows you to place live bets on horse races

Cons

The number of accepted cryptocurrencies and available games on Justbit is quite modest

Why do we recommend it?

If you're looking for the thrill of Bitcoin gambling, you shouldn't miss the chance to get a lucky spin at Justbit. The online crypto casino offers a great range of online games. It might not have thousands of games for you to choose from, but the modest selection is right on point. That way, you won't have to wander across the endless lists of games and can get playing immediately.

How Did We Choose The Best Bitcoin Casino No Deposit Bonus Sites?

Crypto gambling can be a lot of fun if you find a suitable casino. With the rise of online casinos and the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies, many people turn to crypto gambling online.

That's both a good and bad thing for online gamblers. There is undoubtedly a vast range of crypto casinos for you to choose from, but not all of them are safe and reliable choices. That's why you must be very careful when picking out the casino you will wager in your crypto.

To help you save some time considering various casinos, we've reviewed dozens of popular Bitcoin casinos. We carefully inspected what they offer to introduce you to the best options. Here's how we've rated the best casinos for Bitcoin gambling:

Reliability

Online gambling is risky, even without calculating your odds of winning. Transferring funds online can be quite challenging, even when discussing cryptocurrencies. That's why every crypto casino has to be carefully inspected before you decide to make a deposit.

We tried to find the most reliable Bitcoin casinos to save you the trouble. We read the terms and conditions of the top-rated crypto casinos to understand more about how they work.

Then, we searched the Internet to find authentic user experiences telling whether any users had some negative experiences with these gambling platforms. After considering several factors, we weighed every reliability aspect and ended up with fewer reliable crypto casinos.

License

Not every online casino has the gaming license to run a gambling business. A gaming license is usually the first thing required to start such a business, but many gambling websites tend to skip the first step.

Having a gaming license is very important when deciding whether you can trust a specific real money online casino . It displays that the platform follows some particular requirements, offering fair play to all gamblers and delivering industry-standard safety.

Therefore, we also investigated the gaming licenses of various crypto casinos a bit more and quickly disregarded any options with faulty or non-existing licenses to perform gambling businesses.

Accepted cryptocurrencies and payments

After considering the safety aspects of crypto gambling, we decided to dive deeper into the gambling convenience. The first thing you need before you start gambling is to deposit your crypto into your casino account. That's why we paid a lot of attention to the accepted cryptocurrencies and other payment methods featured by various crypto casinos.

Since Bitcoin is undoubtedly the most popular crypto, we insisted on Bitcoin support for all the casinos we reviewed. Still, some players might find it more convenient to gamble using some other crypto, so we tried to broaden your possibilities to make payments with other popular cryptos past Bitcoin.

For extra convenience, some of the gambling platforms we're going to review also accept credit cards and other traditional payment methods, such as Google Pay and Apple Pay. That way, your gambling experience won't be interrupted, even if your crypto wallet is empty.

Depositing and withdrawing speed

Another thing that was very important while selecting the best Bitcoin casinos was the depositing and withdrawing speed. Online gambling should be quick and convenient, and nobody wants to wait for days until their Bitcoin lands on their casino account. That's why we insisted on introducing you to crypto casinos featuring fast depositing and withdrawing processing times.

Therefore, almost all of the Bitcoin casinos you'll see in the following articles will have your deposit ready within minutes, and the same goes for cashing out your winnings. If you use credit cards or fiat currencies, you might need to wait a little longer, but crypto guarantees almost instant processing times, whether you're depositing or withdrawing funds.

Factors to Consider Before You Start Bitcoin Gambling

With the vast number of Bitcoin casinos, there's a suitable fit for everyone. But you must be persistent if you want to find the best Bitcoin casino for your preference. The service, games, and other offers range between various crypto casino games , so you'll have to explore several options before you find the best casino for your choice.

Several factors can help you make the right choice and sign up for a Bitcoin casino that'll offer you a lot of fun and excitement. Here's what you should be looking for in a Bitcoin casino site:

Game variety

Every gambler has their favorite game or a favorite set of games. If you're looking for the best online gambling experience, you'll need to find a crypto casino that emphasizes those specific games.

Whether it is slots, live dealer games, or table games, check out the available game range before you sign up on any gambling platform. Online crypto casinos are very straightforward to navigate, so you can easily explore the vast range of available games before signing up and depositing.

Furthermore, some will even give you a chance to trial a couple of games so you can decide whether you like them or not.

Bonuses and promotions

If you've checked out a few crypto casinos so far, you've probably noticed that they all offer pretty exciting bonuses and promotions. Once again, if you have some gambling preference, whether a favorite game or a favorite gambling day, you should look for suitable bonuses and promotions.

Some casinos have lucky days when they significantly increase the bonuses or offer free spins and games. If you're into that sort of gameplay, you should look for such bonuses from your favorite casino.

Other gambling platforms focus on specific games, followed by exciting bonuses. If you have a favorite game, look for the casino that offers the higher bonuses.

Minimum depositing amounts

While it isn't necessarily always the case, most crypto casinos have a minimum depositing amount. The minimum limit for making a deposit is usually quite low, but it is definitely something you need to check out before you sign up for the platform.

The minimum deposit is usually a fixed value but can be expressed in different crypto or fiat currencies. Therefore, make sure you do the math right and calculate how much you'll need to pay to start gambling using Bitcoin.

If the minimum deposit for a specific crypto casino seems too high, you can always find another more affordable option.

Customer support

Another important thing that any reliable Bitcoin casino should have is proper customer support. With a vast number of online games, it isn't that rare to encounter some issue or have a question about a specific game. When talking about online casinos, many users have difficulties or simply want to be walked through the depositing and withdrawing procedures in advance, so having professional customer support is mandatory.

That's why you should also consider customer support as another important factor in a crypto casino. Make sure there is 24/7 support and you know how to contact the support agents before signing up for the platform, as you never know when you might need professional assistance.

User experience

Bitcoin gambling is all about fun, and having a suitable user interface can significantly add to the overall experience. That's why you need to consider the user interface and experience as another important aspect of a crypto casino.

Look for something that amplifies the excitement of online gambling. Whether you're more of a retro gambler or want a neon look to accompany you while gambling, there are many exciting options if you know what you want.

Some people aren't bothered by the user interface and want to cut straight to the chase, which is also perfectly fine and available. Ignition Casino is a perfect example of a simple user interface that'll have you gambling right away without bothering you with any flashy designs whatsoever.

FAQs: Bitcoin Gambling

Q1. What Bitcoin games can I play in a crypto casino?

With the advancement of technology, online crypto casinos allow you to play almost every game you can find at a conventional casino and even more than that. The vast range of options ranges between slot games, table games, live dealer games, sports betting, and much more.

However, the most popular options for online gamblers are slot games. Online crypto casinos offer a broad range of slot games, with the numbers reaching up to several thousands of different slot games.

7Bit Casino, for instance, offers its gamblers the chance to choose between a little less than 2,000 slot games, which is a pretty admirable number, even for a brick-and-mortar casino.

Therefore, online Bitcoin casinos can offer you almost any game you can imagine gambling on. Just think of the game you'd like to play, type it into a Google search, and you shouldn't have any problem finding a crypto casino that'll allow you to play it using Bitcoin.

Q2. Are Bitcoin casinos safe?

Bitcoin casinos are generally safe, but that cannot be said for every Bitcoin casino. That said, you must be very careful about which Bitcoin casino you trust.

Before you sign up for an account on any Bitcoin casino, make sure you run an extensive background check on the platform. Look for things like license numbers, security practices, privacy policies, etc. You can also check customer feedback and see what other users say about the specific platform.

If everything checks out, there shouldn't be any risks of gambling, but you can never be too sure. To stay safe while gambling with Bitcoin, we suggest you stick to the abovementioned services.

Q3. How to start Bitcoin gambling?

Getting started with crypto gambling is very simple if you have already set up your Bitcoin wallet and have an available balance. However, if you're new to Bitcoin and crypto, you'll need to take some extra steps.

Get a wallet

The first thing you'll need is a Bitcoin wallet. A Bitcoin or crypto wallet is where you store all your cryptocurrencies. It is an online tool used to buy and sell crypto. A crypto wallet works similarly to Paypal - you can deposit the amount directly to your wallet or link it to a bank account and make instant transfers whenever necessary.

Deposit crypto to your wallet

With your crypto wallet all set up, you'll need to deposit some crypto. You can transfer money using a card or link the wallet to your bank account.

Sign up for a Bitcoin casino

With crypto in your wallet, you can get to the fun part. Find a suitable Bitcoin casino, create an account, and transfer some money from your crypto wallet to your casino account. As soon as the deposit is processed, you can start playing.

Cash-out

Supposing you've already tried a couple of Bitcoin games and stoke gold, you can withdraw your winnings just as simple as you've deposited the funds in the first place. Pick a depositing method, and access your winnings as quickly as possible.

Concluding On Best Crypto Gambling Sites

Well, we have come to the very end of this article. Therefore, if you're interested in online gambling , you should consider Bitcoin gambling. By signing up for a Bitcoin casino, you'll get exciting bonuses and an excellent range of casino games to play.

With the convenience of crypto, you'll also get instant depositing and payouts, making the entire experience much more convenient. So, don't hesitate to try some of the above gambling platforms.