Top Custom Homework Writing Websites: Reviews and Useful Tips on Their Use

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Writing home assignments takes a lot of time and effort for all students. If they are extremely short on time, they start searching for some help from professional writers. The best way to find such help is to use online homework writing platforms. Choose the best ones with a good reputation and positive reviews from former clients.

This article contains reviews of the three best homework writing services you can choose from and tips on using essay writing platforms safely. Our reviews are based on the test orders we have placed on these sites, so you can entirely rely on them.

Writingroup.com - The Cheap and Reliable Homework Writing Company with Many Advantages

WritinGroup

As we have seen from the completed test order, Writingroup.com has a lot of advantages for students. They offer relevant prices starting from $10 per page and a Loyalty Program for repeated customers. They also provide a money-back guarantee if a student is not satisfied with the paper for some reason. Though, it does not seem that you will have a chance to use it because, as our experience shows, there is no need to worry about the quality. All in all, the platform also offers three free revisions for your convenience.

It looks like an outstanding custom writing service by many criteria. The platform considers all individual needs of students properly. You can order your assignment on any topic and subject in almost all fields of study. Authors consider all academic requirements and format your paper in any citation style, including rare ones. Your writer will use only relevant sources and the newest approaches to making your paper almost perfect from scratch.

The company respects their clients’ privacy, so it does its best to guarantee their complete security. No personal data is ever available to third parties due to the platform's encryption software.

All the writers working for the company (more than 500) are quite skillful, so you do not need to worry about quality and uniqueness. The papers are ready on time. We had ours delivered several hours before the deadline. You can even order your homework to be done in the shortest time of 3 hours.

The former customers’ reviews on independent review platforms also show that you can completely trust this service. If you want to save your time and money, we recommend ordering a home assignment from Writingroup.com. You will never be disappointed.

EssayNow.net - Forget About Your Homework Writing issues with the Most reputable Paper Writing Service Ever

EssayNow

If you need your assignment immediately, you can place an order on EssayNow.net. This service, assuming from our experience with them, is good at timely delivery and meeting the tightest deadlines.

The company is also great at other things. Let’s consider the price first. It starts from $9.97, so you can afford it as a student. You will also obtain discounts for your big orders, repeated orders, and due to their Loyalty Program. You can also use their promo code if your order is over $30.

It seems you do not need to worry about your anonymity with this website. They use cutting-edge encryption software, so no third parties will ever have access to your personal information. They do not resell their essays written individually for you. You should not be afraid of plagiarism, either. All the authors know that they should create papers from scratch. Strict anti-plagiarism policies are the best sign of the company’s reputation.

Their expert authors are mostly English-speaking, with expertise in writing academic papers of different complexity. We haven’t noticed any grammar, style, or spelling mistakes in our paper that was delivered long before the deadline. Since the writers hold the highest academic degrees, they can do your homework by following the most detailed requirements for various citation styles.

Formatting in MLA, APA, Chicago, or other known styles is never a problem. And you can order your assignment on any topic, subject, or field of study, even the rarest ones. Each author works in their narrow expert field, so your paper will be full of fresh ideas and the most appropriate solutions.

We think that most of your home assignment problems are easy to solve with EssayNow.net, so we can responsibly recommend their services to you.

WriteMyPapers.org - The Legal Custom Writing Service That Is Trustworthy and Student-Friendly

WriteMyPapers

We can recommend WriteMyPapers.org as one of the best homework writing services online. We placed a test order there and were quite satisfied with the result. You will get your homework done in high quality because the absence of grammar, spelling, and style mistakes in our paper proves that such assignments are completed by English native speakers who know well how to do academic papers. They are mostly from Canada, Great Britain, and the USA, and they hold the highest academic degrees from good universities.

The prices here are quite affordable for students. They start from $11.99, and you can even get a 10% discount for your first order. You will not come across any hidden charges here. Instead, you may save up to 20% on different bonuses and loyalty programs.

You can order any type of assignment from this platform. They offer homework for high schools, colleges, and universities, such as questions & answers, multiple-choice, all types of essays, research papers, case studies, coursework papers, and many others. You will get your assignment on time and plagiarism-free. We had our homework delivered 6 hours before the deadline. The company’s policy does not allow any plagiarism, so you may feel quite safe. You can order an extended plagiarism report for an additional fee to be even more sure.

We have seen many positive reviews from the students who have used the platform. They also indicate that you can use it without any fear of being punished for plagiarism or caught cheating. The service is well-protected with the most advanced encryption to prevent any third-party’s access to your personal account or data.

What Is the Best Custom Homework Writing Service?

The answer to this question is obvious - the best home assignment writing service follows straightforward policies of uniqueness, reasonable pricing, personal data protection, and anonymity.

To specify, let’s consider the work of Customer Support teams. Only a few companies can boast their professional and smooth work. A good online company should provide a variety of communication methods and access 24/7 to their support representatives. Sometimes, students need all their questions and issues to be resolved immediately, no matter what time zone they are in.

Another positive feature that shows that you can completely trust the online service is the interface of their website. If it is clear, user-friendly, and straightforward, you can be sure that there won’t be any leak of your personal data, payment problems, or issues with placing orders.

A good assignment writing company is sure about the quality of its work. That is why it offers free revisions, a refund, and many perks if a customer is not quite satisfied with the quality. They simply know that their services are great and the clients’ satisfaction is well-rated, so just a few of them will require revisions or other compensation.

A perfect custom essay writing website has only the best authors working for them. They are English-speaking, with the highest academic degrees, specializing in their narrow fields and topics to ensure the best quality.

Anti-plagiarism policies should be strict, and all the papers should be available from scratch, meeting all the specific individual requirements. They will never reuse or resell their papers, and no third parties ever participate in the paper creation process. Reliable site encryption matters a lot for preserving their clients’ safety and confidentiality. If you are sure that no one will ever know that you have used this service, you will feel more protected and use this service again.

How to Find a Good Custom Homework Writing Service?

If you are looking for the options to do your homework online, think about the results of your search. Not all of those that are at the top of the search are always the best. Consider the former customer reviews on independent review sites and forums.

You need to pick out several companies from your search results and monitor their websites very attentively. Look at the websites’ interface, their terms and conditions, their additional offers, and ways of solving problems. They should provide their clients with strong guarantees of anonymity and confidentiality.

You can also compare prices. The pricing policies of many custom homework writing companies do not differ very much. They consider the needs of students who are usually short of money. That’s why if you see that the platform offers discounts and loyalty programs, you can use this service without any worries about the capability of your budget.

If you are still in doubt, you can ask your fellows or senior students. They might have used such websites already and know what to pay attention to. Just decide exactly what you need because some companies are good at their work quality but not perfect at meeting tight deadlines. If you need your homework to be done instantly, consider what terms and prices the company offers for such a service. Don’t wait for too long before placing an order because even the most professional writer won’t be able to create a paper of 30 pages within 3 hours. So, try to be reasonable.

Are There Any Legit Custom Homework Writing Sites?

You may still have many doubts about whether the online custom homework writing platform is legit. If the company is reputable and well-known, has a lot of positive reviews, and can provide straightforward services with professional Customer Support, it is legit. Such companies are doing their business following the laws and regulations of the country where they are registered.

Pay attention to the bottom of their main page. There are usually mailing addresses and contact information there. If the company has the address of its headquarters, it is sure to be registered and certified, and it observes all the international regulations related to copyright. It also pays taxes in its place of registration.

Online essay writing companies that have a lot of satisfied clients, interesting perks and offers, well-qualified authors, fair pricing policies, and guarantees to their customers are usually legit. They do not bear any plagiarism in their work, and their papers are written from scratch. The websites are properly encrypted, and they do not allow any third parties to interfere.

However, you can never be entirely sure that the platform you are going to use is not a scam. That is why pay attention to such things as the company’s website interface, the structure, various services and offers, pricing, plagiarism and confidentiality policies. You’d better communicate with the company’s Custom Support representative before placing an order. If you see that there is something suspicious, you should continue your search.

FAQ

Is it legal to have someone write homework for you?



Your professor may have a different view. Still, yes, it is fully legal to get someone to help you with your home assignment, especially if you are short on time, do not have enough knowledge for doing this work properly, or you are just not interested in the topic.

Of course, you do not need to tell your professor that you have used somebody’s help. Anyway, if you get well-qualified help, you will learn a lot from it, and your further academic progress will be guaranteed.

How much should you pay someone to write your homework?

The prices usually differ depending on many criteria. If you hire an author for your assignment online, the cost will relate to this author’s qualifications, the number of pages in your task, the complexity of the problem, the academic level, and the need for some additional services, such as, for example, an extended plagiarism report, an abstract, a content page, and others that are usually offered for some extra fee. The deadline is one more factor that matters a lot. If it is rather tight, you will have to pay more for such a paper.

You need to choose the website providing such services correctly because the price can also depend on the reputation of this platform. Usually, the prices start from $10 per page.

Can you get caught buying homework online?

Using an open-source website that resells assignments, you can be caught and punished for plagiarism. If the platform is not encrypted correctly and your academic staff can access your account, you can also get caught. They sometimes do that because most academic institutions severely object to their students using such help.

However, if you have chosen a reputable online company and its policy is to provide the most confidential and anonymous custom services to their clients, the chances of getting caught using it are minimal.

Can you trust homework writing sites?

Sure. You can completely trust homework writing sites, but only those with a great reputation among students. Look for a company that has some working experience on the market and can guarantee the quality and fairness of all the services.

You can trust such a company if it provides certain financial guarantees of revision and refunds, offers bonuses and discounts, has a strict admission process for its writers, and does not resell and reuse papers. If all the data is properly encrypted and the company strictly follows its terms and conditions, you can fully trust such a company.