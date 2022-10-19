10 Best Ways to Find Who Called Me From This Phone Number?

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR

Does your phone ring and it's a number you don't recognize? Or perhaps an unknown number shows up in your missed calls. You're curious, but you don't want to pick up or call back, worrying if it's a telemarketer or scammer. Often, getting calls from unknown numbers can be an anxiety-inducing experience, because you start to wonder, “Who is calling me from this number?”

Luckily, there are several free reverse phone number lookup tools that you can use to conduct quick background checks on any unknown number. Here is the top 4 list:

WhoCallMe - Best Overall to Find Who Called You NumLooker - Best Free Reverse Phone Lookup Tool WhoseNumber - Identify Any Unknown Caller Within Seconds WhatIsThisNumber - Top-Notch Service in Phone Number Lookup

Read on to see the full list and learn more about what each service has in store for you to help discover who called from an unknown phone number. Let’s dive in.

WhoCallMe - Best Overall to Find Who Called You

WhoCallMe is a leading phone lookup service with an optional registration to allow free searches. Say goodbye to unknown callers and spammers by simply inputting the phone number in the search box and letting the website do its work. After a few seconds of searching, a detailed report is obtained from an extensive database.

Some of the information provided in such a report includes the name of the person registered to that phone number, their residing address, social media handles, email address, and other numbers associated with the culprit. The good part is the site helps to answer who called me from this number so you can know which calls to pick up, ignore, or report.

Features

This brilliant caller identifier promises you the most efficient way to perform a free reverse phone lookup for accurate and reliable results. Everyone on the internet can enjoy the site’s fast processing time to obtain the answers they seek in minutes.

That way, it becomes effortless to identify threats, block spammers, avoid prank calls, and receive phone calls you wouldn’t want to miss. Even better, personal information and details are safeguarded from any snoopy eyes to ensure you use the website worry-free. Feel free to do a phone number search anytime as the WhoCallME services run around the clock.

Pros

Accurate and reliable results.

Quick search time.

Accessible to everyone.

24/7 availability.

Cons

You can’t save your search results.

NumLooker - Most Versatile Reverse Number Lookup Service

NumLooker is the next free phone lookup service on this list to find out who is calling from this number. It aims to provide you with people’s information instantly from different sources like public records. All you need to perform a search is the unidentified phone number then you can know to whom it belongs and give a callback or take other appropriate actions.

Depending on the service providers, these searches can extract a myriad of details including the person’s city/state of residence, their name or business, the phone type used for calling, and more. Although tracking someone with just a phone number may seem like an uphill climb that you may think is only for law authorities, anyone can perform it themselves on NumLooker.

Features

NumLooker is easy to utilize and will save you precious time to avoid speculating who is calling you and missing out on what’s significant amid the confusion. The website also saves you the time and effort you could have spent searching as it uses advanced technology with special filtering options to quickly pinpoint the person behind the number you have provided.

Furthermore, there’s more to the platform than just a phone number search as you can do public records search, address lookup, email lookup, people search, and background checks.

Pros

Free reverse phone lookup service.

Accurate and instant results.

Accessible on desktop and mobile.

Cons

No provision for extra personal information such as occupation.

WhoseNumber - Identify Any Unknown Caller within Seconds

Another popular way to identify unknown caller IDs is via WhoseNumber . This is a free-to-use online reverse phone lookup website. Unlike a traditional phone directory where you search an individual’s name to find their number, here it’s the opposite.

With just the phone number, the platform’s search engine can help you unmask any person as it obtains details from a massive database. Simply add the suspected phone number on the search bar and initiate a search. Within seconds or minutes, you will get a detailed report with details of the person behind the unknown number. You will know their full name and other important information linked to that specific number.

Features

It can be scary to keep seeing calls from phone numbers not in your contact list and there is no way to find out who's behind the calls. But that should be a thing of the past with WhoseNumber. The site provides an in-depth background report with the caller’s name, where they live, their business, and companions.

Thanks to the huge database drawn from public records like government records as you can be assured of a fast, correct, and accurate report. Anyone can perform a phone number search on the newbie-friendly user interface and if there are any troubles, then a customer support team is on standby 24/7.

Pros

Simple and efficient UI.

In-depth background report.

24/7 customer support.

Connected to an extensive database.

Cons

It provides too much information you may not need.

WhatIsThisNumber - Top-Notch Service in Phone Number Lookup

Search any unknown caller with WhatIsThisNumber , a hassle-free reverse phone search site. It is a free and easy-to-use online service that provides accurate information from its powerful database to assist in identifying someone if all you have is their phone number.

The site’s search results can help you to know who you will be talking to and make an informed decision before picking up the phone. Even if not before the call, you will still find out if it is worth a ring back, or screen call, and avoid telemarketers, or confront stalkers.

Features

Unidentified callers can be a nuisance, especially if they call regularly. However, that shouldn’t deter you from picking up calls and enjoying using your phone for communication. WhatIsThisNumber can reverse lookup any phone number to reveal details connected to it including personal data, location, email address, social profiles, and alternate phone numbers. You will be wowed by its user-friendly experience and quick searches.

Pros

Search results are 100% confidential.

Fast processing time.

Secure and accurate results.

User-friendly experience.

Extensive database.

Cons

The website is only available for American users.

CocoFinder - Best for Getting Full Report of Who Called Me

CocoFinder is a highly praised free reverse phone lookup service. All that is needed is just to type in the digits and let the search directory do its job to match the phone number with the caller's potential details. You’ll get full reports containing the victim’s information to answer who called me from this phone number.

Since the data comes from freely available sources, it’s all legal. How much information you get, however, depends on the caller’s online footprints. The service can produce as little as a name or as many as social media profiles and acquaintances.

Features

The website offers easy navigation, making it beginner-friendly for all persons to use. It helps when someone keeps spamming you with irrelevant calls or if you keep getting threats. You will save a lot of time and effort as its vast database makes it quick to find the needed information that’s linked to a phone number in question.

None of your personal information is leaked and you can be guaranteed private phone number searches. Furthermore, you can also perform a search on your phone number to find out what kind of public information is available about you. If you find something you don’t want to be exposed or wrong about you, then it can take between 24 to 48 hours to have it deleted without paying a dime.

Pros

Accessible and easy to use.

Instant search results.

Extensive database.

Accurate caller information.

Affordable.

Cons

The free trial provides limited information in the search report.

TheNumberLookup - Best For Data Integrity and Security

If you find yourself wondering why someone called me from this number, TheNumberLookup has the answers you need. It is a free online tool that allows users to effortlessly discover the persons behind unknown phone numbers.

Users can input any phone number to see if it is valid and determine if there is a chance that they are being scammed or have been called by an unwanted person. It provides information on whether the number is from a landline or mobile device, what city it is from, and more details about the caller including social and family information.

Features

TheNumberLookup website is famous for offering its users an impressive reverse phone search service. It uses varied algorithms to retrieve information connected to an unknown phone number from its extensive public database. Searchers are also guaranteed confidentiality whilst using the site and can obtain detailed information to clearly identify such unknown callers.

Pros

Access to robust databases.

Guarantees safe and private lookups.

Instant and easy search functions.

The service is completely free.

Cons

It may fail to provide some information, especially if the number is new.

NumberLookup.org - Best For Phone Number Search Experiences

NumberLookup.org is the way to go in identifying scam calls and verifying unknown numbers. It’s a great tool for acquiring someone’s background information and resolving who’s calling me from this number issue.

It has an extensive database of phone numbers, email addresses, social media profiles, and online activities, to learn about anyone’s true identity. The service is easy to use and accessible from any device and browser. It is highly secure, which keeps the reverse phone lookup process and the report entirely confidential.

Pros

Non-technical user interface.

Regular database updates.

Private searches.

Responsive customer support.

Cons

The site is limited to American users.

No mobile application.

USPhoneLookup - Best For Identity Confirmation

US Phone Lookup is an intuitive platform to perform phone number lookups and find out who called you without paying. It can pinpoint any person behind annoying phone calls and reveal their entire identity instantly.

Additionally, the tool can provide a handy report in the form of the caller’s basic information, social media profiles, address on file, background checks, friends and relatives, and additional contact info. Users' data and the provided report are completely confidential, away from the target’s radar. A good thing is the platform is accessible online and is easily usable requiring no technical skills.

Pros

Secure and anonymous lookups.

Detailed search reports.

Efficient and quick extraction of information.

Easy to use platform.

Cons

No option for purchasing individual reports.

PhoneNumberLookupFree - Best For Finding Additional Information

Verify identities and connect with old friends using PhoneNumberLookupFree phone lookup service. This platform quickly checks a phone number to help you find who called me through multiple phone directories and other online archives in its robust database.

Moreover, users are guaranteed that none of the searches are tracked and no private information ends up being stored on the website. The site is easy to use and takes only a few minutes to compile a report of social media profiles, job histories, and criminal records of the target individual.

Pros

Fast report delivery.

Easy to use.

Regularly updated database

Ability to filter results

Cons

The people search is limited.

USPhoneSearch - The Leading Reverse Phone Lookup Service

USPhoneSearch is an easy-to-use free phone number lookup service with access to millions of publicly registered phone numbers. Its directory reaches out to public records, data brokers, government agencies, corporate databases, and other online data sources.

The website’s UI and search engine are simple and user-friendly and produce search results almost instantly. It allows users to quickly gather basic information on a caller, such as their name, date of birth, age, vital records, and social media profiles. That helps to identify an unknown caller and find out who just called me in a matter of seconds.

Pros

Advanced filtering and regular updates.

All your solutions are on one page.

User-friendly interface.

Fast retrieval of information.

Cons

Limited to US citizens only.

Conclusion

As we conclude, it’s now easier than ever to put a stop to telemarketers and pranksters as you can easily make use of reliable free reverse phone lookup tools. Usually, the best service often comes down to the type of features you need and the amount of background information you are looking for on the subject. Luckily, this list should allow you to easily check who calls from a specific phone number in order to help you get a better handle on any unknown caller situations.