ZippyLoan Review: I Applied for A $1,000 Loan. Here's What Happened.

When my car broke down a few months ago, and I needed some quick cash for repairs, my friend recommended a company called ZippyLoan.

They say you can borrow between $100 and $15,000 and have the cash in your account by tomorrow, even if you have bad credit.

But are they legit or just another scam?

Carry on reading to find out what happened when I tried ZippyLoan and whether or not you should request a loan from them too.

What Is ZippyLoan?

If you’ve been searching online for a personal or payday loan company, you’ve probably heard of ZippyLoan.

It’s a free, no-obligation service that helps match and connect you with prospective lenders.

If you’re looking for fast access to a personal loan through a simple, secure, and transparent process, ZippyLoan may be able to help.

Its website says that borrowers can qualify for unsecured personal loans with just proof of identity and a regular source of income.

Whether you need a loan for personal or family use, such as making a large purchase, renovating your home, consolidating debt, or simply covering an unexpected expense, ZippyLoan can help.

How ZippyLoan Works

FinanceProject

When you use ZippyLoan, you aren’t borrowing directly from the company.

They are not lenders and aren't involved in the loan approval process.

Instead, ZippyLoan helps connect you with possible lenders who may be able to lend you the cash you need.

Here’s a quick look at how ZippyLoan works.

The first step is to complete an online form. ZippyLoan says this takes less than 5 minutes to complete. You can complete this form on a desktop or mobile device 24/7, so there are no lineups or waiting. The second step is that ZippyLoan tries to connect you with a lender who will make you a no-obligation offer. It shares your information with the lenders on its platform to see who may be able to help. If you receive an offer and are happy with the loan terms, you can e-sign a loan agreement on the spot and get your money deposited in your bank account the following business day. The third and final step is to repay your loan. If you take out a payday loan, you can pay on your next pay date. You can also opt for a personal loan that offers monthly repayment for up to 60 months.

To apply for loans with ZippyLoan’s lenders, all you need is proof of identity and a regular source of income.

There’s no minimum credit score, so you may be able to get approved for a loan regardless of your credit history.

This makes ZippyLoan one of the best places to apply for a personal loan if you have a low credit score.

Is it safe to use the ZippyLoan website?

Plugging your personal details into a website can be daunting, but ZippyLoan is safe and secure.

They are a member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA) and are committed to high standards of conduct. If you have any issues, you can call the OLA Consumer Hotline (1-866-299-7585) for help.

FinanceProject

Credit Checks?

As ZippyLoan isn’t a lender, it doesn’t conduct credit checks, so your credit score won’t be affected.

If you accept an offer, the lender will let you know if they will run a soft or hard credit check before you e-sign your agreement.

Is it easy to use?

ZippyLoan’s online form is fully optimized for mobile devices, so you can apply for a personal loan on the go, no matter where you are.

The form takes less than 5 minutes to complete, and you should start receiving offers from lenders right away.

Fast approvals?

One of the best features of ZippyLoan is that everything is done online so that you can get approved fast.

If a lender makes you an offer you are happy with, you can e-sign the agreement and get your cash by the next working day.

Rates and fees

The network lenders offer between $100 and $15,000 and are flexible about the rates and fees.

The exact terms and conditions you are offered will depend on your personal circumstances and credit history, but here are some representative examples:

Short-term or payday loans are usually due in full in 14 days and cost between $10 and $30 per $100 borrowed.

Personal loans can be repaid over 6 to 60 months and have an annual rate (APR) of between 7.04% and 35.89%.

To give a fair review of ZippyLoan, I also wanted to give my opinion on some of the cons of using the website.

ZippyLoan Drawbacks?

Unfortunately, ZippyLoan is unavailable to residents in New York, the District of Columbia, Oregon, or West Virginia.

And because it isn’t a direct lender, it doesn’t make any promises that you’ll get approved or qualify for a certain rate on your loan.

Another thing to remember is that ZippyLoan won’t run a credit check when you fill in their form, but any lenders you work with will.

Most lenders will run a hard credit check through one of the big three credit bureaus, Experian, Equifax, or TransUnion.

This type of check can appear on your credit file and may worsen your score, so be sure to check with lenders before you apply.

My Experience Using ZippyLoan

When my car broke down and needed some repairs, I needed to borrow $1,000 and turned to ZippyLoan for help.

Here’s how it went.

The application process was super easy, and it took me less than 5 minutes to enter all my details.

Within minutes, I had loan offers from lenders willing to lend to me. The terms of the loans were all written, and I could see which credit checks they wanted to run before I agreed to the loan.

I decided to choose a lender who offered me a 14-day loan with a charge of $15 per $100. This meant that I could borrow $1,000 for two weeks and had to pay back $1,150, which seemed reasonable to me.

After accepting the offer, I had the $1,000 in my account the next day.

I found the entire process very easy and was able to get the money I needed fast, and I will use them again if I ever need some emergency cash.

If you’re looking for a quick loan to get you out of a jam and you are confident you can pay it back, then I 100% recommend ZippyLoan.

