Adoption Month on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It's National Adoption Month, a time to focus attention on the need to find permanent housing for the 5,600 thousand children in foster care. To bring awareness to this issue, Shineforth, an organization that has been serving children and families for 125 years, is informing the public about its programs, services, and partnerships, including foster care and foster-to-adopt, residential treatment for youth, and specialized day school.

Presented by Shineforth Child & Family Services
866.243.6228 or visit Shineforth.org

