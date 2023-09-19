Upcoming event promotes healthy eating for healthy aging on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Neal Barnard, president of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, joins Coast Live to share some nutrition advice and discusses his upcoming event to promote healthy eating for the holiday season.

Event details:

Naro Cinema, 1507 Colley Ave., Norfolk, VA 23517

Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7:15 p.m.

Entry fee: $10

Entertainment for the evening includes a special live performance by The Harbor String Quartet.

To learn more, visit pcrm.org/events/music-art-animals-norfolk.