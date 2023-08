HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Brody Feuerhahn, Co-founder of Virginia Beach Wakefest, joins Coast Live to share details about the upcoming event and why he's so personally invested in giving back to a good cause with this new water powersports festival.

VB Wakefest

Sept 9, Pungo Ferry Bridge

Water Powersports Festival

Proceeds Benefit the Simon Cancer Center

VBWakefest.com