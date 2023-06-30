Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now

News 3 Team

WTKR Staff
JESSICA LARCHE 2025.jpg

Jessica Larché

Blaine Stewart MG_5514.jpg

Blaine Stewart

KURT WILLIAMS 2025.jpg

Kurt Williams

BEVERLY KIDD retouched 2025.jpg

Beverly Kidd

DAVID ALDRICH 2025.jpg

David Aldrich

ERIN MILLER 2025.jpg

Erin Miller

MYLES HENDERSON 2025.jpg

Myles Henderson

Marc Davis

MARGARET KAVANAGH 2025.jpg

Margaret Kavanagh

ANTHONY SABELLA 2025.jpg

Anthony Sabella

Brendan Ponton

DERRAH GETTER 2025.jpg

Derrah Getter

JOHN HOOD 2025.jpg

John Hood

JAY GREENE 2025.jpg

Jay Greene

COLTER ANSTAETT 2025.jpg

Colter Anstaett

CONOR HOLLINGSWORTH.jpg

Conor Hollingsworth

WILL THOMAS 2025.jpg

Will Thomas

GABRIELLE HARMON 2025.jpg

Gabrielle Harmon

Erin Holly

Naomi Washington

Romelo Styles

Jessica Davis

Tony Nargi

Wyatt Nail

True Crime 757 Podcast