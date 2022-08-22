Contests Actions Facebook Tweet Email Enter for a chance to win tickets to see Sting in Virginia Beach WTKR Posted at 9:14 AM, Aug 22, 2022 and last updated 2022-08-22 09:14:44-04 Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Positively Hampton Roads Backpack Blitz: Back-to-school supply drive to help hundreds of local families