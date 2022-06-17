Contests Actions Facebook Tweet Email Enter to win tickets to see Thomas Rhett in Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater By: Web Staff Posted at 9:00 AM, Jun 17, 2022 and last updated 2022-06-17 09:00:48-04 Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters