Contests Actions Facebook Tweet Email Kidz Bop VIP meet and greet giveaway Prev Next WTKR Posted at and last updated Chef Jacqui's Favorite Things for Summer Coast Live Contest Coast Live Movie Giveaway at Cinema Café Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters On 3 Nominate a teacher for a chance to have their school supply wish list cleared