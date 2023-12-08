Watch Now
Contests

Actions

Virginia Lottery Holiday Scratchers Giveaway

VL Holiday Scratcher.jpg
Virginia Lottery
VL Holiday Scratcher.jpg
Posted at 4:43 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 16:43:36-05

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign