WTKR 2023 Hoops Pick'em Contest

The WTKR Hoops Pick'em bracket contest is back for another college basketball season tournament!

Register to play the Bracket Challenge for a chance win $500.

Picks Deadline: 3/16/2023 at 12:00 p.m.

RULES

Bracket Challenge

The Registration Process:

Only one entry per person allowed.

Any person found with multiple picks will be disqualified.

Winner must be in the WTKR News 3 viewing area.

Each player must complete the registration process to become eligible to play. The registration is a simple process that involves age and email verification, contact information, screen name creation, and password selection. Once you create a username (your email address), choose a password, and select your screen name, you will then be given the opportunity to play the Bracket Challenge game.

Tournament Information:

The Men's NCAA College Basketball Tournament runs from the first Thursday of tournament games through the championship game, which is typically, the first Monday in April. On "Selection Sunday", the NCAA Selection Committee will announce the bracket pairings for the first round games. There will be "play-in" games before the field of 64 teams start play on Thursday. The winners of these games qualify for the final spots in the Men's NCAA College Basketball Tournament. Shortly after the play-in games have completed, the system will have the complete bracket pairings available for all players. At that time, each player will be allowed to login and make their selections for the entire bracket for the Bracket Challenge.

The Bracket Challenge (Pick In Advance) Game:

All of the Bracket Challenge picks will be displayed for selection on 1 page. This makes it easy for the player to see things on the whole. Once logged in, you can view your Bracket Challenge bracket, view an updated bracket (with the actual winners).

Making Selections:

Each player will be allowed to make picks 24/7 leading up to the scheduled tip-off of the first game of the first round.

Once the first game has started for the tournament, you will not be able to make selections.

Making your selections is extremely easy.

For every match, there will be two teams available to be selected.

Simply choose the team you think will win the match and select the team from the selection options for that game.

Predict the answer to the tie breaker question, listed on the "picks" page.

Upon selecting all the games, you can then click on the "Save Picks" button.

You will get a message that also confirms your selections with a time/date stamp.

You can see your confirmed picks for the whole tournament by clicking on the "View / Print Picks" link on the picks page.

Scoring and additional rules available here.