WTKR holds Big Brother casting call at Rivers Casino Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — WTKR is holding a contestant search on May 9 at Rivers Casino Portsmouth!

Big Brother is looking for a potential cast member for the upcoming taping in Los Angeles. If you're a fan of the show, you know what it means to be a cast member and have the chance to compete for Head of Household, The Veto and Immunity. We will also be giving away an all expenses paid trip to Los Angeles to sit in the studio audience for one of the eviction nights.

Before you go to Rivers Casino Portsmouth for the audition, here's what you need to know:

There's a waiver and release form, which you can access here. You'll need to print it, fill it out and bring it with you.



At the casino, you can arrive as early as 7 a.m. Starting at 7:30 a.m., they'll give out wristbands.



Registrations begin at 7:30 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.



When you're called up, you'll step in front of a camera where you'll have 1 minute to give your pitch, explaining why you should be selected to be a cast member on Big Brother.



The show's producers say they need you to say your name, age, your job, relationship status, some backstory on your life, what people might not know about you and why you want to be on Big Brother They also encourage you to bring the energy! Tell them your favorite game, your dream prize, why you'd be a great contestant and why the show has meant so much to you.

Below is some advice from the producers!

"Be Authentic. It's important that we get a feel for who you are. We look for people who are descriptive and good story tellers. This isn’t a job interview, so feel free to be Unfiltered so we can see your true personality"

For more information, click here.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER.