Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Yes please
Not now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Live
Watch
Alerts
Live
Watch
0
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Crime
Good News
Health
Full Coronavirus Coverage
We're Open
Rebound
Military
Photo Galleries
Podcasts
Politics
The Race
Food & Entertainment
App Center
Weather
Maps & Radar
Daily Forecast
Hurricane Resources
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Sports
College
High School
High School Scores
Locker Room
Washington NFL
Taking Action
People Taking Action
Taking Action Against Crime
Consumer Reports
Taking Action for Your Money
Coast Live
About Coast Live
Team 3 Tips
Contests
Contact Us
News Team
App Center
Jobs at News 3
Sales Team
Internships
Contests
WGNT
WGNT Program Schedule
Team 3
Community Calendar
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
News
Weather
Sports
WGNT
WGNT Program Schedule
Taking Action
Contests
Coast Live
Team 3
News 3 TV Schedule
Coronavirus Coverage
Quick links...
News
Weather
Sports
WGNT
Taking Action
Contests
Coast Live
Team 3
News 3 TV Schedule
Coronavirus Coverage
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays