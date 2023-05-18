Erika Craven joined the WTKR News 3 team in April 2023.

Prior to her arrival in Virginia, she lived in many places across the globe. She was raised in Fort Collins, Colorado before making her way east, stopping first in Clinton, New York for college and later in Boston, Massachusetts to earn her J.D. in law school. She also traveled the world for three years while she figure skated professionally for Disney on Ice. She stopped in cities in South America and the Middle East while on tour and found kindness and shared humanity at every turn.

Her first broadcast job landed her at KFYR in Bismarck, North Dakota. There she covered crime and courts and braved some serious blizzards. She was in the courtroom for three weeks covering one of the largest murder trials in North Dakota history.

In her spare time, Erika loves to read, box and experience the great outdoors with her friends and family. She's excited to call Hampton Roads home.

She enjoys being a part of the Hampton Roads community and hearing your stories. If you have a story idea, don't hesitate to reach out: erika.craven@wtkr.com.